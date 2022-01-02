News
Massachusetts makes 227,000 rapid coronavirus tests available for teachers, but unions slam ‘last minute’ strategy
State officials were scrambling over New Year’s weekend to distribute more than a quarter million rapid coronavirus tests to Massachusetts school districts, prompting the teacher’s unions to demand a delay in reopening schools after holiday break.
“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education can confirm that it will begin distributing more than 227,000 rapid antigen tests to school districts on Saturday and Sunday,” said Colleen Quinn, spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Education. “Based on supply chain availability, DESE’s original test order was delayed, and the department worked quickly to find an alternative supply.”
The test kits originally were intended to be available for pickup by school districts Friday, but supply chain issues delayed delivery by one day. A shipment arrived Saturday, and the state made tests available in Franklin for districts to hurry over and pick up.
Teachers and school staff are not required to test prior to returning to work, but DESE advises staff to take a test within 24 hours of returning to the classroom. The administration also sent over 6 million KN95 masks to districts, enough for one per day for school staff.
Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy is pressing Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration to cancel school on Monday to give teachers and school staff enough time to test.
“Without a strategic plan to make the tests available before this weekend, the ability to ensure safe learning environments for our students and staff by Monday morning is greatly reduced,” Najimy said.
As of Saturday, Lexington, Burlington, and Cambridge districts had canceled school Monday to give staff another day to pickup the tests and report their results. Several others had announced delays.
DESE is communicating directly with superintendents about how to pick up tests for their communities. But the delay in receiving the test kits prompted some individual school districts to cancel Monday classes in an effort to give teachers time to test as they prepare to return from holiday break
The MTA on Thursday called that initial rapid test distribution plan a “last-minute” one and a “logistical nightmare” for districts to distribute and track the tests, as the Herald previously reported.
So far, DESE has rebuffed the union’s demands. Education Secretary James Peyser said in a statement they “remain committed” to keeping schools open for in-person learning.
Union leaders are “keeping an eye” on the testing situation, a spokesman said on Saturday.
News
Patriots activate Matt Judon off COVID-19 reserve among other moves Saturday
The Patriots activated outside linebacker Matt Judon and four other players off COVID-19 reserve Saturday, providing needed reinforcements for their critical upcoming game versus Jacksonville.
Judon rejoined the active roster along with linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche, quarterback Brian Hoyer and special teamer Brandon King. Judon and Bentley were placed on COVID-19 reserve on Tuesday. The Pats could return most of the players on their COVID list after the NFL and NFLPA agreed to relax the league’s protocols for players who test positive earlier this week.
It’s possible all five players could be active against the Jaguars. The Patriots have fielded several players who missed practice during the week with a positive test but cleared protocols in time for kickoff. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who missed every practice last week, was the latest example during the team’s 33-21 loss to Buffalo.
The Patriots also elevated defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and cornerback D’Angelo Ross off their practice squad Saturday.
All three played saw the field versus the Bills. Ekuale has now been elevated six times this season and registered five tackles and two sacks as a reserve. Ross made his NFL debut versus Buffalo, while Wilkerson will appear in his third game of the season Sunday. He has yet to record a catch in two seasons the Patriots.
News
Wild fans brave temperatures at Winter Classic: ‘This is Minnesota, man’
Not even the coldest game in NHL history could keep Minnesotans away from the sport they love.
With the temperature sitting right around minus-5 degrees at puck drop on Saturday night, nearly 40,000 fans packed into Target Field anyway, many waiting until the last possible moment to cram through the gates.
Meanwhile, some Wild fans arrived about an hour early, soaking in the moment despite the bitter cold.
There was Chad Engel and his 74-year-old mother LaMae. They live about an hour away in Winsted, Minn., and despite the sub-zero temperatures, never once considered staying home.
“We were always coming,” said Chad, who is a season-ticket holder at Xcel Energy Center, and had so many layers on that his Wild jersey didn’t fit. “It was always going to be cold. This is Minnesota, man. What did we expect?”
There was Bryan DeJarlais and his 67-year-old dad Richard. They are both Wisconsin natives, and like seasoned veterans, brought large pieces of cardboard to stand on.
“We are Packer fans,” Bryan said with a laugh. “Anytime we go to a game at Lambeau Field we make sure we have the cardboard.”
Did they ever think about staying home? Not a chance.
“You can always just add another layer,” Richard said with a smile. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s just good to be here with my son.”
There was Charlie Figenshau and his 9-year-old son Jacob. He got tickets from work and wasn’t going to pass up this opportunity to make a memory.
“Just wanted to experience it together,” Figenshau said. “I was at the Vikings game at TCF Bank Stadium a few years back. Now I’ve been at the two coldest sporting events in state history.”
It wasn’t only Wild fans at Target Field for the game.
There were thousands of Blues fans also in attendance, including Matthew White, who drove up from O’Fallon, Mo., on New Year’s Eve with a few of his buddies and all of their sons.
“There are four dads and four sons in total,” White said. “It’s really cool. We won’t forget this.”
That group was at the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Everyone agreed that they wanted to make it 2 for 2.
“It was a long drive yesterday,” said White, who had a heated vest on under his No. 91 Vladimir Tarasenko jersey. “We got here and decided to go downtown and check everything out. We saw the signage and took pictures. The plan is to head back at some point tomorrow.”
As the both teams took the ice surface at Target Field on Saturday night, Deanna Brewer snapped a selfie with her 10-year-old son Ryder.
Tickets to the Winter Classic were a Christmas gift form Mom. And a pretty good one at that.
“Yeah,” Ryder said with a huge smile. “It’s like a dream come true.”
Asked how many layers he was wearing Ryder smiled and bashfully replied, ” I don’t know. Maybe like 100?”
That answer incited a huge laugh from Deanna.
“We’ve been going to Wild games for as long as I can remember,” she said. “Actually, I was pregnant with him at his first game. We might never get this again. No matter how cold it was tonight we were definitely going to come.”
News
2022 Boston New Year’s baby born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Brigham and Women’s Hospital delivered Boston’s first baby of 2022, baby girl Aria Grace Katsaras, just after the clock struck midnight.
Aria was born to parents Taiana and Alexander. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces, according to a BWH spokeswoman. Aria was born at 12:05 a.m.
Each year, the communications offices at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center stay in touch to determine which hospital welcomes the first baby of the new year.
Mom and baby are resting comfortably, according to the hospital spokeswoman.
Last year, the New Year’s baby was born at Boston Medical Center. Baby Monroe was delivered at just after midnight on Jan. 1, weighing in at at 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and 19.5 inches long, the hospital said.
Aria is a promising start in a new year for a nation in the midst of the slowest population growth rate since the 1930s, recent U.S. Census data has revealed. Declining births over the last decade were exacerbated last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers from the Brookings Institution.
But the latest figures show a projected impact of 300,000 fewer births over 2020 were overblown, and there are signs that the pandemic-spurred baby bust could reverse in 2022.
A December report by the Brookings Institution that analyzed national statistics on births by month through June 2021 — the most recent date for which data was available — identified 60,000 missing births in the months of October 2020 through February 2021.
Data are not yet available on births that would have been conceived during last year’s winter holiday wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Births returned to pre-pandemic trend levels in March 2021, data revealed.
A recent analysis by the Institute for Family Studies suggests the dire projections for the baby bust were headed off by federal coronavirus stimulus money that sent financial aid to families as many found themselves unemployed amid the pandemic.
The report credits pro-birth policies like the temporary bump in the child tax credit, enhanced unemployment payouts and stimulus checks — passed to ease the economic toll on families amid the pandemic — has likely buoyed families’ finances and confidence, and will lead to more births.
