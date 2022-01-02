Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin Share Transparent 2022 Messages About ‘Deep Pain’, ‘Peace’ & ‘Grief’ Amid Ongoing Divorce

About two weeks ago motivational speaker DeVon Franklin and actress Megan Good announced their split to the world via Instagram. We all know going through a divorce isn’t an easy thing, especially when you’re in the public eye.

Now the amicable exes are reflecting on their life-changing 2021 that respectively included “deep pain”, “peace” and “grieving” going into 2022.

On New Year’s Eve, the Harlem star posted a series of gorgeous photos with her in a bright green floral wrap dress and long curly locs. Although she’s still grieving she admitted that she’s grateful and excited for the next chapter of life.

𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟷 .. ʏᴏᴜ ʙʀᴏᴜɢʜᴛ ᴍᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ʜɪɢʜᴇsᴛ ʟɪғᴇ ᴄʜᴀɴɢɪɴɢ ᴀғғɪʀᴍɪɴɢ ʜɪɢʜs.. ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ʟᴏᴡᴇsᴛ ɢᴜᴛ ᴡʀᴇɴᴄʜɪɴɢ sᴏᴜʟʙʀᴇᴀᴋɪɴɢ ʟᴏᴡs .. ᴀʟᴛʜᴏᴜɢʜ ɪ’ᴍ ɢʀɪᴇᴠɪɴɢ.. ..ɪ’ᴍ ᴀʟsᴏ ɪɴ ɢʟᴏʀɪᴏᴜs ᴀᴡᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴀɴᴋғᴜʟɴᴇss ᴛᴏ ʏᴏᴜ ɢᴏᴅ … .. ᴛʜᴇʏ sᴀʏ ᴀʟʟ ᴇɴᴅɪɴɢs ᴀʀᴇ ᴀʟsᴏ ʙᴇɢɪɴɴɪɴɢs .. 𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟸, ɪ’ᴍ ᴄʜᴏᴏsɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ʙᴇ ᴇxᴄɪᴛᴇᴅ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ ᴡʜᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇɢɪɴɴɪɴɢ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ɴᴇxᴛ ᴀᴄᴛ ᴏғ ʟɪғᴇ ʙʀɪɴɢs. ʟᴏʀᴅ ɪ ᴛʀᴜsᴛ ʏᴏᴜ 🤲🏾 🦋

Devon Franklin on the other hand is in “deep pain” and peace as he reflects on 2021 and prepares for the new year. He took to Instagram to post a sad selfie that shows him apparently crying and grieving.

I took this picture a few months ago, I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel. I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year. I know we are starting a new year yet I don’t wish you a Happy New Year…I wish you a Happy True Year. Why? Because just because it’s NEW doesn’t make it TRUE. So often I’ve come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of “I didn’t do enough last year” or “I’m not enough so I must do…more” I’m breaking my addiction to the “new” and working on being fully committed to what’s “true.” My prayer for you is the same prayer I have for myself, To have the truest year of life. True peace True happiness True friends True love True work True fun True faith True money True joy True purpose In our truth is where we will really meet God and from that meeting He will guide us, correct us and help us become the truest versions of ourselves. I’m ready for that. I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that’s the truest place for me to be. As the great philosopher Wyclef 🙂 said: “I’ll be gone til November”…meaning I’m taking a break from posting on social for awhile, maybe not until November but you get the point. Thank you for your prayers, I feel each of them and I’m praying you…here’s to the true (whether old or new) Happy True Year!

A lot of users on social media criticized the Hollywood producer for posting a crying selfie on Instagram saying, “The pic so strange but okay” and “He really closed his eyes then took the picture 😂😂.”

While others commended him for being open and vulnerable as a black man. One user commented saying, “This is not weird. I’ve been running into more BLACK MEN In particular who take pix when they are upset or extra happy or whatever to remind themselves of the moment or reflect later. I’m here for black men accepting their feelings and tears however they do it. And how vulnerable of him to share. This was a beautiful message.”

The pair have turned off the comments on their pages and haven’t specified what led to their split.

A source shared with PEOPLE that the star’s separation was “a long time coming,” adding that “they just haven’t been spending a lot of time together this past year.”

The two still seem cordial and just weeks ago, DeVon took to Instagram in support of his wife’s new Amazon Prime series Harlem. He shared a trailer from the show with his 1.5 million followers on his page and she replied in the comments “My Loooove .. thank you. Heart’ah’smilin. Love you!”

We wish the two all the best of luck and healing in 2022. What are your thoughts about this split?