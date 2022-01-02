News
Men’s basketball: St. Thomas puts away Western Illinois
It might have been a new year, but it was deja vu all over again for St. Thomas’ men’s basketball team early in the second half of their game against Western Illinois at Schoenecker Arena on Saturday.
For the third straight game, the Tommies enjoyed a double-digit halftime lead against a Summit League opponent, only to see that lead evaporate. They managed to split the first two games. This time, they engineered a rout.
After seeing a 16-point halftime lead trimmed to five at 49-44, the Tommies (8-7 overall, 2-1 Summit) went on a 10-3 run to regain control of the game and coast to an 89-66 win over the Leathernecks.
Tommies senior guard Anders Nelson, who scored all 10 of those points and finished with a game-high 20, said there definitely was a lesson to be learned from the first two conference games.
“We know sometimes we can come out complacent early in the second half,” Nelson said. “That was definitely a point of emphasis when we were in the locker room at half. We need to continue to play how we play, and it worked out today.”
In their league opener at Omaha on Dec. 20, the Tommies led 46-23 at halftime and held on for an 80-73 win. Two nights later, the Tommies fell to Denver, 75-74, after leading 44-29 at intermission.
Against the Leathernecks, St. Thomas jumped out to an 11-2 lead and were up 22-6 midway through the first half. The Tommies’ led by as many as 20 points in the first half and took a 43-27 lead into the break.
“The way we play — we shoot a lot of 3s — we are going to have runs and the other teams is going to have runs,” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer said. “But we did talk about it a lot this week— being who we are for 40 minutes.
“Probably in the Omaha and Denver games we were playing the scoreboard; not intentionally, but we talked about the need move the ball, play really hard and play together and let the score take care of itself.”
The Leathernecks (10-5, 1-2) came in averaging 81 points and 10 made threes a game. They missed all nine of their three-point shots in the first half and finished 4 of 18.
Meanwhile, the Tommies negated Western Illinois’ decided height advantage by doubling the post every time the ball went inside.
“Defense has got to be a collective effort,” Tauer said. “We’re not going to stop them in the post one on one. You’ve got to guard one-and-a-half guys, your guy and you’re in the gaps helping.”
Six Tommies scored in double figures as their ability to both protect and share the basketball continued. But Nelson’s ability to take over the game during a crucial moment stood out.
“I certainly didn’t just flip the switch,” Nelson said. “It was reading and reacting. We were able to expose their ball-screen coverages, and I was able to get in there and knock down a couple of mid-range shots. Also, I was able to hit our big, Parker Bjorkland, on a couple of rolls.
“When we get a couple of those to go, then we can look to kick out for one of our 3s, which is what we do best.”
Chambers: Bo Byram had a difficult 2021. The Avalanche rookie deserves a vibrant new year
A vibrant young hockey career will again be tested again on Sunday and, hopefully, the rest of the season, and regardless of what NHL team you root for, any sane fan should hope that Avalanche rookie Bo Byram has a vibrant 2022.
Because 2021 was often maddening for the first defenseman selected in the 2019 draft (fourth overall). Byram, 20, sustained at least three concussions and had a handful of setbacks after showing signs of greatness as a teenager.
The exceptional young talent is scheduled to play his first game in a month on Sunday against visiting Anaheim. It will be Colorado’s first game since Dec. 16, the day before the team was shut down because of COVID protocol for the third time in 2021.
The Avs had seven games postponed to conclude the year. The silver lining is that Byram could potentially play in each makeup game.
“It’s funny. I feel like I’ve had this conversation with you guys six times, which is unfortunate, but I’ve said this before — I feel good. I’m ready to play,” Byram said after Saturday’s practice at Ball Arena. “It’s kind of a day-by-day thing at times but I feel like I’ve continued to progress and I’m ready to go. I’m excited to play and hopefully, I can stay in the lineup for an extended period of time.”
Byram hasn’t played since Dec. 1 at Toronto, his second game back from a two-week absence that began with concussion-related problems when he was elbowed to the head by Vancouver captain Bo Horvat on Nov. 11. Byram was originally concussed from a questionable check by Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar last season.
One day he feels fine. The next he feels awful.
“There are a lot of things that are tied to concussions,” Byram said of his various symptoms in 2021. “They can show themselves at any time. Unfortunately, that happened to me a little bit after I was feeling better again. But that’s life and I did what I had to do to get better, and I’m feeling better now.”
Here’s hoping Byram gets past his head injuries and has the fabulous NHL career that his potential warrants.
The Avalanche, meanwhile, return to play after a week-long mini-camp at Ball Arena, which was available every day because of the Nuggets’ travel and postponement. It felt like another training camp before the season opener.
The Avs know the drill.
“Unfortunately, we’ve been doing this now for a couple years where we’ve had these breaks and shortened training camps,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “We were able to go through all of our systems and spend a bunch of time on the power play and penalty kill and have a couple meetings today to get prepared for the Ducks tomorrow.
“So I feel good about where our team is that from a preparation standpoint, and from a physical standpoint. The guys are refreshed. They got lots of energy, they’re feeling it. They went through a couple days where their legs probably weren’t great. And then the hands disappeared a little bit, too. But now with the six days of practice, and some guys seven days in a row, we tapered it down here as the week went on, and guys are feeling good. So we’re excited to get back at it tomorrow.”
Footnotes. The Avs will be without winger Valeri Nichushkin, who suffered an injury at practice this week, for multiple games. Bednar said he will be replaced by defenseman Kurtis MacDermid, who will step in as a fourth-line winger. … Goalie Pavel Francouz, who wasn’t originally scheduled to be cleared from COVID protocol until Tuesday, was cleared early and practiced Saturday. He likely will back up Darcy Kuemper against the Ducks.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tests positive for COVID-19
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Saturday he has tested positive for COVID.
Hancock said on Twitter and his Facebook page his symptoms are mild and that he is quarantining. He also encouraged those who have not been vaccinated to do so.
Hancock credits the vaccines and the booster for “making a big difference in my case.”
I’ve tested positive for Covid and I am now quarantining with mild symptoms. Please, if you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster. It’s making a big difference in my case.
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 1, 2022
Denver on Tuesday extended its mask-or-vaccinate mandate through Feb. 3 as new COVID-19 cases were rapidly rising.
Vikings activate Oli Udoh off COVID list, downgrade Michael Pierce to out
The Vikings on Saturday got an offensive lineman back but lost a defensive lineman.
Right guard Oli Udoh was activated off the COVID-19 reserve list, clearing the way for him to start Sunday night at Green Bay. But starting nose tackle Michael Pierce was downgraded from questionable to out for the game due to an illness. Pierce, who had missed practice Friday, will be replaced by Armon Watts.
Udoh, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the COVID list Monday. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said during the week they expected Udoh to come off the list and be available to face the Packers.
However, starting linebacker Nick Vigil, who was placed on the COVID list Thursday, remains on the list and will miss his first game of the season Sunday.
The Vikings elevated defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough off the practice squad and activated cornerback Tye Smith, defensive end Kenny Willekes and safety Myles Dorn as COVID replacements off the practice squad to face the Packers. McGill will provide depth with Pierce being out.
Smith had been expected to be active against the Packers to provide depth at cornerback. The Vikings two weeks ago waived Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler, who took Breeland’s place in the lineup, is listed as doubtful for the game with a calf injury.
Willekes, who regularly has been promoted for games this season when healthy, returns after missing the past two games with an injury the Vikings did not have to disclose due to him being on the practice squad. He had a wrap on his right leg during practice on Thursday.
