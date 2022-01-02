Men’s basketball: St. Thomas puts away Western Illinois

It might have been a new year, but it was deja vu all over again for St. Thomas’ men’s basketball team early in the second half of their game against Western Illinois at Schoenecker Arena on Saturday.

For the third straight game, the Tommies enjoyed a double-digit halftime lead against a Summit League opponent, only to see that lead evaporate. They managed to split the first two games. This time, they engineered a rout.

After seeing a 16-point halftime lead trimmed to five at 49-44, the Tommies (8-7 overall, 2-1 Summit) went on a 10-3 run to regain control of the game and coast to an 89-66 win over the Leathernecks.

Tommies senior guard Anders Nelson, who scored all 10 of those points and finished with a game-high 20, said there definitely was a lesson to be learned from the first two conference games.

“We know sometimes we can come out complacent early in the second half,” Nelson said. “That was definitely a point of emphasis when we were in the locker room at half. We need to continue to play how we play, and it worked out today.”

In their league opener at Omaha on Dec. 20, the Tommies led 46-23 at halftime and held on for an 80-73 win. Two nights later, the Tommies fell to Denver, 75-74, after leading 44-29 at intermission.

Against the Leathernecks, St. Thomas jumped out to an 11-2 lead and were up 22-6 midway through the first half. The Tommies’ led by as many as 20 points in the first half and took a 43-27 lead into the break.

“The way we play — we shoot a lot of 3s — we are going to have runs and the other teams is going to have runs,” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer said. “But we did talk about it a lot this week— being who we are for 40 minutes.

“Probably in the Omaha and Denver games we were playing the scoreboard; not intentionally, but we talked about the need move the ball, play really hard and play together and let the score take care of itself.”

The Leathernecks (10-5, 1-2) came in averaging 81 points and 10 made threes a game. They missed all nine of their three-point shots in the first half and finished 4 of 18.

Meanwhile, the Tommies negated Western Illinois’ decided height advantage by doubling the post every time the ball went inside.

“Defense has got to be a collective effort,” Tauer said. “We’re not going to stop them in the post one on one. You’ve got to guard one-and-a-half guys, your guy and you’re in the gaps helping.”

Six Tommies scored in double figures as their ability to both protect and share the basketball continued. But Nelson’s ability to take over the game during a crucial moment stood out.

“I certainly didn’t just flip the switch,” Nelson said. “It was reading and reacting. We were able to expose their ball-screen coverages, and I was able to get in there and knock down a couple of mid-range shots. Also, I was able to hit our big, Parker Bjorkland, on a couple of rolls.

“When we get a couple of those to go, then we can look to kick out for one of our 3s, which is what we do best.”