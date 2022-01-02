Celebrities
Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence On Wardrobe Malfunction During NYE Special: ‘I Loved Every Second’
Miley Cyrus let her fans know exactly how she felt about losing her top while performing ‘Party in the USA’ during her New Year’s Eve special.
She “loved” it! Miley Cyrus finally broke her silence on the wardrobe malfunction from her New Year’s Eve show that had everyone talking! During the NBC special, the 29-year-old pop icon was performing her mega hit “Party in the USA” in front of an adoring crowd when her silver crop top slipped off, causing Miley to rush backstage to change her attire. Shortly afterwards, a tweet announced Miley as “suffering” from the incident, to which a fan took umbrage and replied, “She didn’t ‘suffer.’ Girl didn’t miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered.”
Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second! 🖤 https://t.co/FVKiCaGECD
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2022
Well, Miley caught wind of the solid support and retweeted it, addressing the situation herself. “Absolutely not! The entire night was pure JOY! I loved every second!” We wouldn’t expect anything less from a polished performer like Miley! The Hannah Montana star kept it real, per usual.
In case you missed it, Miley handled the whole wardrobe malfunction like a pro. As soon as she realized her top was coming loose, she put her hand over her chest and headed backstage — all while continuing to sing! As she reappeared in a big red blazer, Miley cracked a joke in reference to the 2009 hit, singing, “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now.” The “Wrecking Ball” songstress then added, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”
What a way to start #2022 👀 #MileyCyrus wardrobe malfunction #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/6FvMIvbc6n
— IG: DashawnTaylor (@DashawnTaylor) January 1, 2022
Later in the special, Miley’s co-host, Pete Davidson, had viewers cracking up as he showed just how far he would go to make Miley feel comfortable about the potentially embarrassing episode. “I heard we may have had a little boob slip. So, in solidarity, here’s my boobies,” he said as he lifted up his shirt. Throughout the evening, Miley and Pete proved they were the right stars for the job, as they kept the party going all night long with their witty rapport and pre-taped sketches. They even performed a version of Will Smith’s “Miami” for the crowd with Pete rapping! Way to ring in the new year, folks!
Why Kim Kardashian’s Family Thinks It’s ‘Weird’ That Kanye West Bought A House Next To Her
Although Kim Kardashian is fine with her ex living across the street for the sake of their four kids, her famous family is not!
Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West’s unconventional divorce took a turn for the awkward this past week when the rapper formerly known as Yeezy dropped $4.5 million down on a tear down house across the street from Kim — two weeks after she filed to become “legally single” from him. Although Kim — who shares four children with Kanye, 44, — understands that he bought the property to be close to the kids, a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her famous family finds it a little bit “weird” – especially considering he reportedly paid $420,000 over the asking price to seal the deal.
“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing,” our source said. “Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange,” the source added.
As fans know, for the past several months, Kanye was publicly pleading with Kim for the two of them to work it out. But the final straw came at the Larry Hoover Benefit Concert on December 10 when Kanye changed lyrics to a song and said, ‘Run back to me Kimberly. Baby, I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly. Needless to say, Kim felt embarrassed — especially since she made it clear to him that their marriage was over. And, as Kanye knows now too, Kim has been dating SNL star Pete Davidson, 28, for almost two months and the parir are getting serious!
A separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye isn’t bothered by what other people think of his decision to purchase the home. “Kanye understands why some people think he purchased a home across the street from Kim in a bid to get her back. He’s obviously made that very clear, speaking and singing about it. But this purchase truthfully has nothing to do with Kim. As everyone knows, Kanye is very close with his children, and he couldn’t imagine not being as close to them as possible. Plus, it’s not like Kanye and Kim will be staring out their windows at each other. Each property is on a huge estate, so they still absolutely have their own lives and privacy. Kanye simply felt this was the best move for his children,” the source said.
LeAnn Rimes Rocks White Fur Coat During Epic Rose Parade Performance – Photos
LeAnn Rimes stunned fans with her epic performance of ‘Throw My Arms Around the World’ at the 133rd Rose Parade on Jan. 1.
LeAnn Rimes, 39, further proved she’s a force to be reckoned with on Jan. 1, when she started the 133rd annual Rose Parade in Los Angeles with an epic performance of her original song, “Throw My Arms Around the World”, on top of a float.
While dressed in an oversized white fur coat, white lace dress, and nude-colored heels, LeAnn belted out the upbeat number as attendees looked on in delight. A few fans even took to social media to comment on the performance and a slight technical difficulty.
“Well alright @leannrimes already has my in good, toe tapping feels and then the bomber flyover. I saw it once live and it was incredible m #RoseParade,” one fan wrote, as they commented on both LeAnn’s performance and the unexpected stealth bomber fly-by.
The sounds of the plane flying overheard was pretty loud, but LeAnn kept singing without missing a beat. “Watching the Rose Bowl Parade. Starts with LeAnn Rimes singing about putting her arms around the world, and then transitioning directly into a stealth bomber fly-by to the sound of police sirens. Ah, America!” another viewer commented, as one other Twitter user wrote, “Watching #RoseParade! OMG Leanne Rhimes! Great way to start things off! This is my fav parade for a reason. Every year the floats are different lol.”
So many fans called the performance “amazing” and it certainly was. But there were a number of fans who couldn’t get over the surrounding “echo and music” that ended up being “much louder than her”. Fortunately, as we said, her stellar vocals remained the standout moment of the parade — it’s a performance that should be watched over and over again.
PHOTO: Garcelle’s Son Works at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vegas Bar
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules fans get ready, because we could potentially have a cross-over event between the two series, as it is being reported that Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, is working for Lisa Vanderpump at her Vanderpump Vegas Cocktail Lounge located in Caesar’s Palace.
Oliver took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself and Lisa at the venue captioning the pic, “Work Work Work Work @lisavanderpump!!”
RHOBH star and proud mom made sure her presence was known in the comment section with a quick “Yassssss” accompanied by heart emojis.
We’re sure Garcelle is thrilled and proud of Oliver as he’s made cameo appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During one of her confessionals, she revealed Oliver’s past struggles with drugs, and how she’s proud of the person he’s become as a husband and father.
A couple of months back Oliver made it official that he was indeed working for Lisa’s cocktail lounge posting a pic to his Instagram Account with his co-worker dressed to the nine’s and captioning the pic, “Come Check Me Out @vanderpumpvegas!”
Oliver also posted a photo on December 30 of himself at Vanderpump Vegas, telling his followers: “Come Pop Up at The @vanderpumpvegas For New Years!!!”
After seeing all the posts, fans took to Reddit to what this could mean for Garcelle and Lisa’s friendship. Will they now make cameos on each other’s shows? Could this lead LVP back to RHOBH to reclaim her top spot? More importantly, will this be a spin-off to Vanderpump Rules? As many fans speculate Vanderpump Rules ending after its current season.
In a previous interview The Daily Mail Australia, Garcelle said fans would love to see Lisa return to the show. However, Lisa herself has previously stated that it would “impossible” for her to return to the show unless they “cleaned house” with Garcelle and Sutton Stracke being the only exceptions.
I think this Redditor sums up what a lot of fans are feeling. “I’m gonna be delusional and pretend this is a sign of a storyline for both Garcelle and LVP, meaning that the queen will be back to take her crown. Let me believe,” they wrote.
