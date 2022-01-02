Celebrities
Miley & Noah Cyrus Ring In 2022 With Epic Cover Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ — Watch
Miley Cyrus and sister Noah rang in 2022 with an epic cover of godmother Dolly Parton’s 1973 smash hit ‘Jolene’.
Miley Cyrus, 29, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus, 21, rang in 2022 with an epic version of Miley’s godmother Dolly Parton‘s 1973 smash hit “Jolene” — and you must watch it right now! With just 20 mins left until the new year, the Cyrus women came out on stage clapping. The audience quickly recognized the song, as Miley first performed it in 2012 for her Backyard Sessions series on YouTube. The video has more than 330 million views and has led to numerous duets with Dolly!
The Cyrus sister were dressed in very different, but equally stunning looks, during the performance. Miley was wearing and open vested and sleeveless country ensemble, which complimented her well. Noah, chose a much sexier look, however, taking to the stage in a black tight dress with a slit all the way up the side. Miley’s blonde hair was brushed down, as her sister’s black hair was pulled back tight.
Although their looks were different, they came together as one for the performance and the audience went crazy! As the sisters sang the lyrics, they affectionately grabbed each other, and it showed just how tight they really were. One of the highlights came when Noah pointed at Miley and sang, the lyrics, “and I know I can’t compete with you, Jolene.” When they finished the stunning performance, they gave each other a huge hug. As fans know, Miley co-hosted the NBC program Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with SNL star, Pete Davidson, 28.
However, as HollywoodLife reported, Miley had a wardrobe malfunction right after midnight! Just after the new year rang in, Miley took the stage to sing “Party In The USA” and “We Can’t Stop.” As she energetically sang her heart out, her tiny silver crop top fell off during her performance. Being the pro that she is, she didn’t let it affect her performance one bit. After running off the stage to deal with the slip, Miley returned wearing a big red jacket.
Betty White’s Husbands: Facts About The Men She Married & Loved In Life
The news of Betty White’s passing at the age of 99 has fans wanting to know all about the men she loved in her legendary life. Learn about her three husbands here!
In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes. The Illinois native, who was only three weeks away from being a centenarian on January 17, had the longest television career of any female entertainer. Although she had an incredible film and TV resume, including parts in The Proposal and Boston Legal, she is best known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Betty was also recognized for her esteemed career, taking home eight Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, three American Comedy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
As she was adored by many, fans want to know all about Betty’s love life and who she called husband. Find out all about the three men Betty was married to, below.
Dick Barker
While a volunteer with the American Women’s Voluntary Services, Betty met her first husband Dick Barker, a United States Air Force pilot, at a dance, according to her biography How to Be Golden: Lessons We Can Learn from Betty White. The pair became engaged but had to hold off on a wedding as Dick was called into combat for World War II. After he returned home, the couple married in 1945 when Betty was 23. They moved to Dick’s home in Ohio, where he had purchased a chicken farm. The marriage was over in less than a year, as Betty yearned to move back to California, according to Closer. “Oh, it was a nightmare,” Betty quipped to the outlet. “I married my first because we wanted to sleep together. It lasted six months, and we were in bed for six months!”
Lane Allen
Two years after she split with Dick, Betty said “I do” again, this time to Hollywood talent agent Lane Allen. Even though Betty’s star was rising with several gigs on television, Lane wanted Betty to give up acting. “We had a couple of very good years. But he wanted me to stop working. He didn’t want me to be in show business,” she told Newsweek. Lane was also looking forward to Betty staying home and raising a family. “I knew that a career was very much in my future, so I decided not to have children,” she revealed to Closer. “In those days, people didn’t understand that as much as they do now.” The pair would split after two years together.
Allen Ludden
Vowing to never get married again, Betty changed her tune in 1961 when she met Allen Ludden, the host of the game show Password, per Newsweek. “He was enthusiastic about everything. He was intellectually wonderful. He was silly. He was romantic,” Betty gushed to the outlet. “Eventually, he wouldn’t even say hello—he’d say, “Will you marry me?” And I’d say, “No way!” After Allen kept on proposing, Betty decided to take him up on it one night after he sent her a “stuffed bunny with diamond earrings” as an Easter present. The adorable couple would marry on June 14, 1963.
While the pair didn’t have children together, Betty became stepmother to Allen’s three children he shared with his late first wife. “I am most proud of the children that this career girl inherited,” the Hot in Cleveland actress wrote in her 2011 memoir If You Ask Me. The couple would go on to have a wonderful relationship, which Betty fondly remembered to Newsweek. “Even long after we were married, he’d call me up during the day and ask me out on a date. He’d barbecue a chicken. We’d have a glass of wine, put on a stack of records, and dance.” Sadly Allen would die from cancer at the age of 63 in 1981, four years before Betty starred on Golden Girls.
Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami
Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State.
Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
In the caption to her busty photos, Kim shared her warm wishes with her 275 million followers – and blew them a kiss in the sweet snap! “Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness, and health,” she wrote, adding a star emoji, alongside 2022. Kim, however, did not post any photos of exactly where she did ring in the new year.
On the other side of the country, as fans know, Kim’s new love interest, Pete, was co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve party alongside co-host, Miley Cyrus, 29. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported one week ago that Pete had asked Kim to join him in Miami and that he was leaving it up to her. It is unclear as to whether Kim was considering Pete’s invite. On December 31, 2021, as Pete got ready for the biggest gig in his career, Kanye posted to his Instagram that he was also going to be in Miami. Coincidence? This comes just days after Kanye bought a house directly across the street from Kim so that he could be near the kids. And weeks after Kim filed papers to drop West from her last name and become “legally single.”
Kanye made his presence very public when he arrived in Miami, as evidenced by photos obtained by TMZ. After hitting up a Balenciaga store to buy several bags stuffed with clothes, he hosted a party with Diddy, 52, at the Game Changer Lounge. This location is swank and just several miles from where Pete was co-hosting what could be a game changer for his career. As HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY reported in November, Kanye did not like Kim’s new relationship with Pete. “Kanye is not at all happy with Kim and Pete taking things to the next level and he was very upset,” our source said at the time.
Brock Davies Shades Lala Over Randall Split, Pump Rules Edit
Brock Davies isn’t happy about the claims Lala Kent made against him on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.
After Lala suggested Brock had attempted to pawn off bills related to a surprise wedding he was trying to plan for himself and Scheana Shay, Brock appeared on a podcast, where he claimed certain storylines had been spun and accused Lala of not being able to “afford to take care” of Randall Emmett.
“My biggest pet peeve and we’ve got to speak about it some more so you can come listen to the deep of it,” he said on the Tap In w/ Harry Jowsey podcast, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “There’s a spin on the storylines that come out and it’s like we said before like it’s one version or the other, but it’s like, look real quickly, I’m not going to pay for my photoshoot or my wedding. Sorry, from my business account.”
During Tuesday night’s Pump Rules, Lala said that after Brock enlisted her and Randall to help him plan his surprise wedding, he went “radio silent” when the bills were due.
“Anything that has to do with payment, Brock drops the ball,” Lala added in a confessional.
Meanwhile, Brock said his and Scheana’s surprise wedding was canceled due to COVID.
“So my engagement slash wedding was going to cost me a fair amount,” he explained. “It got canceled because of COVID restrictions. We couldn’t get to the venue on the time and then they spun it. And it’s coming out this week it was spun out as if I couldn’t afford to do any of this.”
While Brock went on to say that Lala had implied that he chose to spend money on his fitness business, rather than his wedding, saying, he noted that there were major issues within her own relationship that she likely should have been focusing on.
“I spent so much money on like my Homebody brand a photoshoot and all this sh-t,” he mocked. “But I can’t afford to take care of my wife? Which, fast forward six months to today that she can’t afford to take care of her husband or fiancé.”
“I hear her cookie wasn’t the cookie to eat,” he added.
As Pump Rules fans well know, Lala’s relationship with Randall ended in October after he was accused of cheating.
“It is what it is, you know, she said some stuff and I’m not OK with it, you know?” Brock continued. “Do you take money from your business for your personal life? Never happens, so don’t assume that I’m going to take money to afford a nice lifestyle for you from my business’s money because I’ll never do that. Yeah, yeah. And that’s where we’re at. Like, That’s the best tea you got coming for you.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
