Moore: Trump’s economic record looks better every day
When running against Donald Trump for president, Joe Biden often made the now-ironic charge that any president who has allowed so many deaths from COVID-19 should never be in the White House. Today, there are more deaths from COVID under Biden than under Trump — and that is even with the vaccine.
But it isn’t just on health issues that Trump’s presidency is looking so much better and competent in hindsight.
Everywhere I go these days, people come up to me and say something like this: “I didn’t like some of the things Trump said or the way he acted, but I have to admit I like what he did for the economy.”
No one has vindicated Trump’s “Make America Great Again” policies more persuasively than Biden. High gas prices, the highest inflation rate in four decades, a plan to double the national debt in 12 years and falling paychecks for workers are waking Americans up to the real broad-based prosperity under Trump.
Trump’s strategy was to reduce taxes, slash regulation, massively increase domestic energy production and overhaul trade deals to get tough with China.
No one in the progressive movement thought it could possibly work. The Washington Post famously claimed before the 2016 election that “Trump could destroy the world economy.” Did that turn out to be true?
Here are just the facts, ma’am. Over his first three years in office before COVID hit, the unemployment rate fell below 4%, which was near the lowest in half a century. The inflation rate fell to 1%, which was even below the target level set from the Federal Reserve. This kept the interest rates on mortgages and many other loans down to the lowest level in modern times.
Poverty rates fell to their lowest levels ever recorded. This was true for women, children, Blacks, whites, Hispanics and Asians. Median household income rose to nearly $68,000, and the $5,000 gain in three years was more than over the second term of George W. Bush and the eight years of Barack Obama.
Here was another remarkable feat: Under Trump, the United States became energy-independent. The month that Trump left office, one year ago, America was importing zero oil from Saudi Arabia, largely because U.S. oil and gas production had surged. Now we have a president who has to beg the Saudis and Iranians to produce more oil. How humiliating.
The bumper stickers are starting to appear everywhere: “Miss Trump Yet?” Not many Americans miss some of his antics. But every day that inflation surges, the border remains in chaos, COVID runs amok and government spending and debt surges to new multitrillion-dollar highs, Trumponomics sounds like a better idea.
Stephen Moore is a syndicated columnist.
Sophia Bush is ‘Good Sam’ in new CBS medical drama
For Sophia Bush, “Good Sam” is a good reason to get back into series television. The “One Tree Hill” and “Chicago P.D.” alum is both the title star and an executive producer of the CBS medical drama premiering Wednesday. She plays heart surgeon Sam Griffith, who succeeds her no-nonsense father (Jason Isaacs) as their hospital’s chief of surgery after a shooting incident leaves him comatose. When he revives several months later and wants his job back, the relatives have intensified conflicts that her mother and his ex-wife (Wendy Crewson) — the site’s chief medical officer — tries to mediate.
“Over the last couple of years, it’s been really interesting to work more on developing pilots and other content,” Bush reflected, “and also, to be honest, to give myself the first break in my adult life from network TV. Really, it was when I had my first meeting with (‘Good Sam’ creator) Katie Wech about a couple of scripts that she put the bug in my ear about this show … and as soon as I read the pilot, I knew this was it for me.”
Bush said she had no qualms about tackling a medical series when there have been, and are, many others: “I realized that the world of a hospital allows us to explore family — whether it’s our parents, our partners, our children, our siblings — and it’s also about our health. It’s a literal container of life-or-death experiences, and we show up and we want to help. I think that’s why so many of us are drawn to the medical genre.
“One of the things that makes this show so different to me,” added Bush, “is that the heart of it is this generational seesaw between a father and a daughter. There are these Shakespearean moments, yet there’s such humor, and I love being able to laugh with a show that can also make me cry. And both (co-stars) Wendy and Jason are so prolific and smart; their chemistry is off the charts.”
The new year is starting for Bush after a very eventful 2021: Not only did she begin production on “Good Sam,” she got engaged (to entrepreneur Grant Hughes), and she found podcast success by reuniting with “One Tree Hill” colleagues Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz on “Drama Queens.”
However, she says “Good Sam” occupies a special space for her now. “The background of COVID-19, and watching what has happened to our health-care workers and our first responders, makes us all feel even more deeply honored to be representing them to the best of our ability on our show,” Bush said. “We’re taking their jobs very, very seriously.”
— Zap2It
Local arts companies turn up the heat for busy winter season
The Bible and rock ’n’ roll. Drama and science. Samuel Beckett and an audience of 12. This winter, local performing arts companies will be reframing classics, reinventing dance, taking on climate change and loads more.
With a peek into 2022, our Winter Theater preview offers everything from Broadway musicals to D’Angelo-inspired dance pieces.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Jan. 4 – 16, Emerson Colonial Theatre
“Jesus Christ Superstar” debuted on Broadway in 1971 to fervent protests. The story of the gospel set to rock ’n’ roll seemed blasphemous to so many. But what was once heretical has become one of Broadway’s most iconic creations, a pioneering rock opera from legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. (boston.broadway.com)
“People, Places & Things,” Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA
Following wildly successful runs in London and New York, “People, Places & Things” drills down into addiction, rehab and recovery as it looks at a 30-something actress loving her intoxicated life until it all crashes down around her. (speakeasystage.com)
“Texts for Nothing,” Jan. 20 to Feb. 6, the Boston Conservatory Theater
One actor. A dozen audience members. This adaptation of Samuel Beckett’s prose exploring isolation, fear and existentialism features actor Doug Lockwood taking 12 people on a dark journey in Nervous Theatre’s 30-minute production. (nervoustheatre.com)
“A.I.M: An Untitled Love,” Jan. 21 – 23, Institute of Contemporary Art
Choreographer and MacArthur “genius” Fellow Kyle Abraham and his company have created a dance and movement tribute to love. What kind of love? All kinds including those for Black culture, family and community. More reasons to love? This exhibition of movement comes with a soundtrack by R&B maestro D’Angelo. (icaboston.org)
“Ocean Filibuster,” Feb. 18 to March 13, Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge
The American Repertory Theater and Harvard University Center for the Environment come together to produce a work that looks at politics, climate change and, hopefully, political change that could save our climate. Massive in scope — “Ocean Filibuster” includes bits of narrative, music, video, stand-up and science created by the Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour — the action plays out in a Senate chamber debating an “End of Ocean Bill.” (americanrepertorytheater.org)
“The Book of Will,” Feb. 25 to March 27, Lyric Stage
The bard is dead. Will his folios be buried with him? Following Shakespeare’s passing, his actors come together to rescue his work and legacy in this homage to art, theater and the pen behind a dozen iconic plays. (lyricstage.com)
“Accommodating Lie,” Feb. 26 – 27, Shubert Theatre
Celebrity Series of Boston welcomes back Colombian dance company Sankofa Danzafro and its seven dancers and musicians. The company has created a program aimed at dismantling stereotypes about the Black body. (celebrityseries.org)
Joyce: Where California courts go, the country follows
California may be known as home to Hollywood stars and the mighty redwoods, but lawyers know California for what it really is — the trial bar’s laboratory.
Trial lawyers develop novel legal theories in the Golden State to expand liability and test litigation tactics on plaintiff-friendly judges. Once they find success in the west, they fine-tune their methods, then spread their newfound schemes across the country.
In the 20th edition of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s Judicial Hellholes report, California was named the worst Judicial Hellhole in the country. The annual report was released this month and calls out California’s civil justice system as ground zero for innovative liability expansion and lawsuit abuse.
One tactic California trial lawyers finessed is the use of questionable scientific evidence in trials, sometimes called “junk science.” Now, the state’s junk science may soon go before the U.S. Supreme Court due to an outlier study used to pin Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller as carcinogenic.
Major environmental regulators long have agreed that the essential crop-protection product does not cause cancer. European Union regulators repeatedly certify its safety, along with our own U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
But in 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a small agency of the World Health Organization, labeled glyphosate a “probable carcinogen.” It later emerged that IARC dismissed evidence of glyphosate’s safety but amplified and mischaracterized other data to suggest conclusions no other rigorous study found. This, unfortunately, was unsurprising, given IARC was advised by an “invited specialist” — a paid expert for a plaintiffs’ firm involved in glyphosate litigation.
The U.S. Supreme Court must take this opportunity to rein in California’s lax rules on junk science and stop the trial bar’s liability-expanding agenda from permeating courthouses nationwide.
Lawsuits targeting industries tied to public health and food supply chains can have a truly chilling effect not only on research and development but on the availability of products we use and need every day. If we continue down this path of lawsuit abuse, we’ll see more critical industries move production abroad, while the availability of new medicines and critical products decreases in the U.S.
Across the country, lawsuit abuse results in more than $160 billion in excessive tort costs annually, meaning every American pays nearly $500 each year in a “tort tax.” Further, tort costs affect more than 2.2 million jobs, causing an estimated loss of $143.8 million in wages.
Courts in fellow Judicial Hellholes, including Pennsylvania and Missouri, follow the liability-expanding lead of California and open their doors to plaintiffs from all over the country, showing how dangerous California’s example can be.
While the Supreme Court has an important opportunity to rein in lawsuit abuse in Monsanto v. Hardeman, judges and legislators in California and across the country cannot rely solely on federal courts to rein in lawsuit abuse at the state level.
It’s up to state lawmakers and courts to rebalance the playing fields and foster civil justice systems that treat all parties equally. Lawsuit abuse threatens our quality of life when our supply chains are under attack. All of us –elected officials, judges and consumers — must call out these judicial abuses and work to end them.
Sherman “Tiger” Joyce is president of the American Tort Reform Association, based in Washington, D.C. This column provided by InsideSources.
Harmony (ONE) and Aave (AAVE) Start 2022 on a Positive Note
