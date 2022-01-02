Murray: Boston history shaped by those who voiced unpopular opinions

Suggest a Correction
Last week, as I left a bar after a Christmas party and climbed Beacon Hill past the State House, I turned my back to the first brutal winter winds off the Common. My gaze was directed to a statue of a woman under the golden dome. In the shadows, it looked like the statue was crying. I’m a Boston Catholic, so a weeping statue is not just a blot of mustard — it’s an omen.
Mary Dyer is a forgotten hero of America. The First Amendment to the Constitution was inspired by the reaction to her unpopular Quaker opinions and hanging by the Boston City Council. Her statue overlooks the city that cast her out and sentenced her to death. She watches the lawmakers, lobbyists and protesters file past. I’m sure she is crying — over the lack of debate, the zealotry of Mayor Michelle Wu and a feckless city council clapping approval behind her. Crying over a mandate-happy Gov. Baker and a legislature urging him onward.
Dyer has seen this all before. In 1660, the outcasts were “witches,” Quakers and other so-called heretics, as opposed to COVID deniers or anti-vaxxers. But as now, one’s views were proof of guilt. They had gallows on Boston Common back then, today the media serves as platform for high tech lynching in which the accused is branded a denier, a racist, then fired, censored and attacked for their beliefs.
A day after protesters challenged Mayor Wu’s new vaccine mandate and vaccine “passport” requirement, she went on Boston Public Radio and noted the “singing of patriotic songs, chanting of ‘USA’ ” during the protest was “It’s based in, I think it’s at some level hatred and fear and confusion, but to have that presented as this is the patriotic way and everyone else who says differently — the people of color who owned restaurants who were standing with us, the newly elected elected officials — don’t belong here aren’t part of this, this country and what we represent — that’s completely backwards.”
The mayor has said that there are “constant calls associating me with the same hateful, racist, xenophobic language that the former president used and describing the virus and its origins and who was to blame.”
Two days after the City Hall protest, the same crew of mothers, nurses, business owners, off-duty cops and firefighters assembled at dawn to greet Mayor Wu at a police station on Blue Hill Avenue. Wu met rank and file on-duty police officers. A pregnant police officer stepped forward and described the pain of losing a child and the unfairness of experimental vaccine mandates that treat freedom, bodily autonomy and religious/medical exemptions as afterthoughts. As Mayor Wu left the protesters, more than a few of whom were minorities, asked her point blank, “Why are you calling us ‘haters’?” Wu scrambled to her limousine.
Not too long ago there was an image of another Mary in a downtown Boston chapel, where everyone from Yale to jail rubbed shoulders and lit votive candles. They all waited their turn to kneel in front of the icon of Our Lady of Boston and whisper a prayer. I don’t know what happened to that icon, the chapel was sold off to some developers years back and the spot where we whispered is now a condo or a cubicle. As hundreds of unvaxxed Boston municipal workers await their Jan. 15 deadline; as the first unvaxxed Massachusetts state troopers begin to be fired; as mothers fret over the mental health of their masked and isolated children; and as restaurateurs keep wondering if this is the week they’ll finally close the family business, I beg of you to whisper a prayer to both Marys: To Our Lady of Boston that all of us, vaxxed or unvaxxed be spared further death, illness or economic insecurity from this plague. To Mary Dyer that Americans like the City Hall anthem singers will keep fighting for their civil rights, especially the right to voice an unpopular opinion.
Louis Murray is chairman of the Ward 20 Boston Republican Committee. He tweets at @LouisLMurrayJr1.
So you’re planning your winter family or couple’s trip and you’ve hit a sizable speed bump: Some of you ski and some not so much.
Half of you want to hit the slopes; the others want to hit the beach.
So which side will be unhappy this year?
Neither. Meet Jay Peak Resort, where you can both ski and surf.
The resort (jaypeakresort.com) sits just south of the Canadian border in Jay, Vt. Clocking in at three and a half hours from Boston by car, Jay’s definitely doable.
And once you’re there, you’ll find the resort really does have something for everyone — from the snow lovers to those who live for anything but.
They’ve combined an impressive mountain with a wide breadth of terrain (their learning area is heralded; so is their extensive glade skiing) and a giant, well-designed base area that features a 50,000 square foot indoor water park, rock climbing walls, movie theater and more.
Add slopeside lodging, and you’re all set for an all-in-one stay. As that lodging sits just below the main lifts, and sidles up next to the massive water park. It’s not unusual to be heading out for a day of snow bundled into your ski gear and share the elevator with someone in a bathing suit heading for a day at the park.
For the skier and rider, Jay is heavenly. They regularly amass the most natural snowfall in the east. Some years their total natural snowfall even beats the Rockies. Many seasons, they remain open well into May.
Jay is all about the natural, but they groom plenty of trails as well. Still, if you’ve never warmed to skiing the trees, this is the place to learn.
Many of Jay’s 81 official trails have spots to jump off and hit the woods from — and the resort encourages that. A lesson with a pro will help you not only feel confident, but point out some of the best spots to do that.
Jay struggled last year with the Canadian border closures, and this year, with testing requirements between the two countries, they may again have fewer visitors from up north. That’s good news for Americans: In a year when slope crowding seems to be a thing, Jay should feel a bit quieter.
Even when it’s busy, it spreads out well for skiers and riders. It’s not often you find yourself on a crowded trail there, and that’s a good thing.
Those who aren’t on Team Ski are never without opportunities for fun.
The Pump House water park is the center of it all. There the non-skier — and skiers who want an off-snow day in their trip — can take on the Double Barrel Flowrider, where they can learn to surf and boogie board (there are lessons available), the Big River, so named because, Jay likes to say, it’s “anything but lazy,” the Deep Water Activity Pool, where you can climb a rock wall and should you fall, splash back into the pool, play basketball and more.
There’s a kid’s section as well.
Non skiers can also try fat tire biking, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing or noshing – the base area features a few great dining choices, including Howie’s in the Stateside Hotel, where it’s almost a law that Jay vacationers must savor the P.I.G. Poutine.
And it’s not like you have to divide for the week. With everything footsteps away, skiers can dash in, change their attire and join their non-ski buddies in the Pump House or another spot.
To surf or to ski? The answer is both at Jay Peak.
Dear Abby: My significant other is a super-nice guy, who everyone likes and gets along with — until the topics of religion, spirituality and afterlife come up. Any discussion of these subjects (whether or not it involves him) is injected with his sarcasm, hostility and sharp criticism.
He refuses to be silent during the discussions and ends up intimidating people, which leaves everyone feeling judged and negative. I have tried telling him his attacks are unnecessary, unwelcome and as closed-minded and naive as the arguments put forth by those who unquestioningly follow any set of teachings.
His diatribes are long, monotonous, offensive and always end with “show me proof,” which is nearly impossible. He considers it a “win,” which reinforces his behavior. We’ve had this discussion several times, and I’m not getting through. I have a strong belief system, but I believe everyone has their own process for achieving spirituality. This is why I can accept him as he is, and I’m happy to spar with him in private.
How do I convey how inappropriate and disrespectful his behavior is when he hijacks a discussion with his uncalled-for arguments and negativity?
— Sparring Partner in Michigan
Dear Partner: How unfortunate, not to mention rude and obnoxious, that your significant other can’t control his impulse to hijack other people’s conversations on these subjects. His craving to be the center of attention appears to be bottomless. I doubt there’s anything you can say to him that will transform him into someone capable of civil conversation. If it hasn’t already happened, your boyfriend the boor will eventually find himself as welcome as a polecat at a picnic. This ultimately may affect your own social life — so be prepared.
Dear Abby: My husband and I have been having the same disagreement for nearly the entire 20 years we have been married. He likes having his family (anywhere from two to five people) stay overnight at our house for three to four days every year. I’m an introvert. I need some alone time, and I’d prefer they stay at a motel. He insists it would be “inhospitable,” even though we’d still spend 10 or 11 hours a day with them.
I do not like waking up to other people, family or not. He grew up in a large family, while I did not. He actually threatened me with divorce (I’m not sure if he was serious or if it was just a scare tactic, but it hurt) if I was going to make him tell his family they can’t stay here. I am 58. I haven’t worked in eight years and I have no skills. He knows this, so I feel I have no choice but to agree.
He says I’m being selfish since it’s only once a year. I know I’m lucky. He provides well for us financially and is a wonderful husband except for this one obstacle, so I know I should just agree. But how do I get over my anxiety about this?
— Dreading in Texas
Dear Dreading: The most effective way to deal with an anxiety issue is to talk about it with a licensed psychotherapist. Because your husband provides well for you financially, you can afford to consult one. If you do, it may help you learn how to get moments of alone time in which to recharge while the relatives are there.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
MINNEAPOLIS — Even before they dropped the puck, it was a record-setting day. The St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild played in the Winter Classic and the game-time temperature of minus 6 was the coldest game in NHL history.
The Blues scored five goals in the second period en route to a 6-4 win. Jordan Kyrou scored twice and had two assists in the explosive middle period.
Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krugalso scored. The Blues are now two for two in Winter Classic games with the win over the Wild to go with the win over the Chicago Blackhawks five years ago at Busch Stadium.
DRESSED FOR SUCCESS
The Blues left their hotel looking as though they were off to the beach, with players walking to their bus in shorts, Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops. Defenseman Marco Scandella carried a cooler in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other, with a white shirt fully unbuttoned.
The conditions for the top two teams in the Central Division were cruelly cold, though the novelty of playing in the event after a year delay by the pandemic surely helped block out the brisk air. Wild defenseman Calen Addison was shown at one stoppage getting heating lotion applied to his frostbitten ears.
The Wild had played outdoors once before, in a Stadium Series game in 2016 at the University of Minnesota’s football stadium. The Blues won the Winter Classic in 2017 at Busch Stadium, the home of Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.
