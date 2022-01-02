News
New areas of Louisville, Superior reopen to residents after Marshall fire
Boulder County officials continued to open up neighborhoods impacted by Marshall fire evacuations to residents this weekend, allowing more people to return to survey the destruction left by Thursday’s fast-moving wildfire.
Residents with identification can now enter the areas of Louisville around West Hemlock Circle, Fillmore Court, West Sandbar Circle, West Pinyon Way and Owl Drive from West Pine to Polk, officials said Saturday evening.
In Superior, residents can return to neighborhoods accessed from Rock Creek Parkway between McCaslin Boulevard and Coalton Road, on the north and east sides only. Neighborhoods to the south of Coalton Road also opened Saturday evening, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.
The Marshall fire burned 6,219 acres last week, destroyed nearly 1,000 structures and left three people missing and feared dead. The blaze was blanketed with snow and is considered 62% contained, fire officials said Saturday.
Fire crews are still tackling hot spots, officials said, and some smoke and smoldering was expected Sunday as temperatures warmed. Parts of Louisville and much of Superior remained totally closed Sunday because of unsafe conditions.
“It will take firefighters some time to methodically go around each structure to ensure that they are out and pose no hazard to the fire perimeter or adjacent unburned structures,” Boulder’s Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.
More than 700 people have made insurance claims to State Farm connected to the fire, the company said Sunday, including 545 home insurance claims and 175 car insurance claims. The company is Colorado’s largest insurer.
People who lost their homes in the fire can pick up their mail at the U.S. Post Office in Louisville on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Saturday that investigators were looking into a video that circulated on social media that claimed to show a barn on fire in southeast Boulder County. He said officials served a search warrant on a local property, but would not say where or why.
Pilot escapes injury when small plane crashes in Forest Lake
FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Authorities say a pilot escaped injury when a small plane crashed into a swampy area northeast of the Twin Cities.
The Forest Lake Police Department said officers were called after 3 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the city near Interstate 35.
The pilot was the lone occupant of the aircraft and was not hurt, WCCO-TV reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic cases
WASHINGTON — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week.
Under that Dec. 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with COVID-19 were shortened from 10 days to five days if they are no longer feeling symptoms or running a fever. After that period, they are asked to spend the following five days wearing a mask when around others.
The guidelines have since received criticism from many health professionals for not specifying a negative antigen test as a requirement for leaving isolation.
“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested,” Fauci said. “Looking at it again, there may be an option in that, that testing could be a part of that, and I think we’re going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC.”
Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said the U.S. has been seeing almost a “vertical increase” of new cases, now averaging 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up.
“We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases,” he said. “The acceleration of cases that we’ve seen is unprecedented, gone well beyond anything we’ve seen before.”
Fauci said he’s concerned that the omicron variant is overwhelming the health care system and causing a “major disruption” on other essential services.
“When I say major disruption, you’re certainly going to see stresses on the system and the system being people with any kind of jobs … particularly with critical jobs to keep society functioning normally,” Fauci said. “We already know that there are reports from fire departments, from police departments in different cities that 10, 20, 25 and sometimes 30% of the people are ill. And that’s something that we need to be concerned about because we want to make sure that we don’t have such an impact on society that there really is a disruption. I hope that doesn’t happen.”
While there is “accumulating evidence” that omicron might lead to less severe disease, he cautioned that the data remains early. Fauci said he worries in particular about the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans because “a fair number of them will get severe disease.”
He urged Americans who have not yet gotten vaccinated and boosted to do so and to mask up indoors to protect themselves and blunt the current surge of U.S. cases.
The Food and Drug Administration last week said preliminary research indicates at-home rapid tests detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it’s still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.
Fauci said Americans “should not get the impression that those tests are not valuable.”
“I think the confusion is that rapid antigen tests have never been as sensitive as the PCR test,” Fauci said. “They’re very good when they are given sequentially. So if you do them like maybe two or three times over a few day period, at the end of the day, they are as good as the PCR, but as a single test, they are not as sensitive.”
A PCR test usually need to be processed in a laboratory. The test looks for the virus’s genetic material and then reproduces it millions of times until it’s detectable with a computer.
Fauci said if Americans take the necessary precautions, the U.S. might see some semblance of more normal life returning soon.
“One of these things that we hope for is that this thing will peak after a period of a few weeks and turn around,” Fauci said. He expressed hope that by February and March, omicron could fall to a low enough level “that it doesn’t disrupt our society, our economy, our way of life.”
Fauci spoke on ABC’s “This Week” and CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Twin brothers found dead in burned home outside of Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say twin brothers were found dead in a burned home outside Duluth.
The bodies of Terry and Jerry Rousse were discovered Saturday in their home in Canosia Township after someone conducting a welfare check on the 68-year-old brothers called police, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of their deaths has not been determined.
Authorities said there had been a fire inside the home that apparently burned out on its own, but not before causing considerable heat and smoke damages.
