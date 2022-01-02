News
New Year’s travelers faced with more than 2,600 US flights canceled
Many New Year’s Day travelers found themselves trapped in the same place where they ended 2021 as thousands of U.S. flights were canceled for a second weekend in a row — including dozens at Logan.
By Saturday evening, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. More than 1,000 were already canceled for Sunday.
The crush of cancelations has been building since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Dec. 24. New Year’s Day was the largest number of cancelations yet.
Flight schedules were speckled in red at Boston’s Logan International Airport where 86 flights were canceled on Saturday and another 69 were already nixed for Sunday.
Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. Forecasts called for nine inches of snow. Denver, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, were hit with at least 100 cancellations each.
Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Midway and O’Hare airports because of the grim forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman. She said Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it hard to get planes back in the air quickly.
Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13% of its schedule, by midmorning. American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, and Delta Air Lines and United Airlines dropped more than 150 apiece.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, one-fifth of its schedule.
Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
Sunday, when many travelers plan to return home from holiday trips, is shaping up to be difficult, too. More than 1,700 flights, including more than 900 in the U.S., were canceled by Saturday afternoon. A winter storm with heavy snow is expected to march toward the Northeast as a new storm hits the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
Airlines are taking steps to reduce the number of cancelations. Industry insiders say cancelations could persist into mid-January when travel typically drops off.
U.S. air travel could face less stress if the federal government shortens the required quarantine for industry workers who test positive with the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reduced isolation time for vaccinated health care workers who contract the virus. Airlines for America, the trade association representing North American carriers, wrote to the CDC asking for the 10-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated individuals to be cut to “no more than five days.”
PHOTOS: Scenes from the aftermath of the Marshall fire in Boulder County on the first day of 2022
After a winter storm covered the area with snow, homeowners and emergency personnel continue to assess the damage left in the wake of the Marshall fire in Boulder County on January 1, 2022. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle announced that preliminary tallies show 991 homes destroyed and 127 more were damaged.
Read more: 3 missing and feared dead, 991 homes destroyed in Marshall fire, Boulder sheriff says
Bruins Notebook: Nick Foligno finally cashes in
As anyone who had watched Nick Foligno during his NHL career would expect, the veteran forward has demonstrated plenty of willingness and want-to in his first 18 games as a Bruin.
On Saturday, he finally showed some can-do.
Foligno not only scored his first goal as a Bruin in the B’s 4-3 overtime victory, his tally was a catalyst that spurred the B’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. Taking advantage of a strong rush by Jake DeBrusk, Foligno collected a loose puck from DeBrusk’s in-tight offering and lifted a backhander over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen that cut the Sabres lead in half early in the third period.
“It felt great, obviously,” said Foligno. “It’s something that I want to do for this team, to get on the scoresheet as well, especially with the opportunities we’ve been given. It’s nice to get rewarded.
“But a lot of credit goes to Jake DeBrusk. He just powered himself to the net. If he can do that, I’ll get to the net and try to put those ones in. It was nice to see our line connect on that.”
After not getting on the scoresheet this season, Foligno said he took advantage of the long COVID-induced break to turn the page on that first frustrating portion of the campaign.
“To be honest with you, I used that break that we had to re-set my mind,” said Foligno. “It’s like a new season for me in a lot of ways. There was an adjustment period getting used to guys and now I feel like I’m coming into my second year a little bit, I’m a little more comfortable, and going to the areas I need to score goals and that that’s going to happen. My thing is I don’t judge myself on goals. I feel like if I play the right way, they will come.”
While it was nice to see some tangible evidence of Foligno’s worth, his intangibles were still very much appreciated by coach Bruce Cassidy.
“He’s been around a long time and I think he knows what his game looks like when it’s going well, that’s physicality, that’s net-front presence. Certainly he has the ability to make some plays… Good for Nick,” said Cassidy.
“I’ll tell you another thing I liked about him. He’s vocal on the bench when we were behind, a positive influence, some of those intangibles you talk about that you may not see on the scoresheet or on the television or even in the building. It helps you settle in and get your focus back. A lot of positives from Nick tonight.”
Foligno demonstrated that after the game as well, when he spoke of DeBrusk and the chats he’s had with him since the young winger’s trade request became public last month.
“I think the biggest advice for him is you have to play. No demand you make will ever happen if you’re not playing to the caliber that you can play. I think a lot of times too that comes hand in hand with how you feel about the situation you’re in,” said Foligno, who was on a third line with Charlie Coyle and DeBrusk. “Listen, that’s the Jake DeBrusk I’ve seen before from afar and that’s what he needs to bring. I told him that after we scored. That whole goal was set up because of you. He moves his feet, he flies down the wing. There’s not a lot of guys in the league that have that kind of ability he has. He has to understand how consistent he has to be and how beneficial it is to our team, first and foremost, but to him. You start doing that more, you’re going to get more confidence from the coaching staff, your teammates and yourself in general. I think his whole game will come to life when he understands that that is such a big component of this game…I know it’s a big topic, him wanting out. But he’s our teammate, he’s going to help us win games. He’s told us that and we believe him.”
Kuhlman enters COVID protocol
The Bruins are not out of the COVID woods yet. Hours after the B’s defeated the Sabres, the club announced that Karson Kuhlman entered COVID protocol. He’s the 12th Bruin to enter protocol. The first 11 have gotten out of protocol and now have a 90-day testing holiday. Kuhlman did not play on Saturday and did not travel with the team to Detroit.
Oskar Steen, one of the first 11 to have tested positive, was recalled to the taxi squad….
The Bruins went 0-for-4 on the power-play. Cassidy in the third period replaced Foligno as the net-front presence on the first unit with Coyle but to no avail…
Charlie McAvoy had a strong game, notching three helpers with four shots on net in 24:22 of ice time…
Tomas Nosek was deadly on the dot, winning 11-of-12 faceoffs. Coyle ad a much rougher time, winning just four of 13….
Taylor Hall led all Bruins with shots taken (seven) and landed (five). His new linemate, David Pastrnak, landed three and missed the net three times. It certainly looked like they wanted to make this new line with center Erik Haula work.
Massachusetts makes 227,000 rapid coronavirus tests available for teachers, but unions slam ‘last minute’ strategy
State officials were scrambling over New Year’s weekend to distribute more than a quarter million rapid coronavirus tests to Massachusetts school districts, prompting the teacher’s unions to demand a delay in reopening schools after holiday break.
“The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education can confirm that it will begin distributing more than 227,000 rapid antigen tests to school districts on Saturday and Sunday,” said Colleen Quinn, spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Education. “Based on supply chain availability, DESE’s original test order was delayed, and the department worked quickly to find an alternative supply.”
The test kits originally were intended to be available for pickup by school districts Friday, but supply chain issues delayed delivery by one day. A shipment arrived Saturday, and the state made tests available in Franklin for districts to hurry over and pick up.
Teachers and school staff are not required to test prior to returning to work, but DESE advises staff to take a test within 24 hours of returning to the classroom. The administration also sent over 6 million KN95 masks to districts, enough for one per day for school staff.
Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy is pressing Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration to cancel school on Monday to give teachers and school staff enough time to test.
“Without a strategic plan to make the tests available before this weekend, the ability to ensure safe learning environments for our students and staff by Monday morning is greatly reduced,” Najimy said.
As of Saturday, Lexington, Burlington, and Cambridge districts had canceled school Monday to give staff another day to pickup the tests and report their results. Several others had announced delays.
DESE is communicating directly with superintendents about how to pick up tests for their communities. But the delay in receiving the test kits prompted some individual school districts to cancel Monday classes in an effort to give teachers time to test as they prepare to return from holiday break
The MTA on Thursday called that initial rapid test distribution plan a “last-minute” one and a “logistical nightmare” for districts to distribute and track the tests, as the Herald previously reported.
So far, DESE has rebuffed the union’s demands. Education Secretary James Peyser said in a statement they “remain committed” to keeping schools open for in-person learning.
Union leaders are “keeping an eye” on the testing situation, a spokesman said on Saturday.
