NFL Notes: Patriots hoping Mac Jones can close gap with Josh Allen sooner, rather than later
Belief is a powerful tool. The Patriots know this through firsthand experience.
For two decades, they pretty much beat everyone in their path. The also owned the AFC East partly because the Bills, Jets and Dolphins weren’t very good. But also because they truly believed no matter the opponent, they would win every time they stepped on the field.
That belief was generated by the player under center.
Tom Brady made his teammates believe they could overcome any situation in a game, any type of adversity. They trusted that with him at the controls, they would still win whether someone messed up, or they fell way behind, or even if the team on the opposite sideline had better players.
They believed, because Brady backed it up.
He was that X-factor. He had that intangible quality that first came to life in the final minute of Super Bowl XXXVI against the Rams, when the late great John Madden suggested from the TV booth the Patriots take a knee and take their chances in overtime.
Bill Belichick and Charlie Weis had other ideas. And that’s where the legend began for No. 12, a legend that still to this day continues to grow.
Mac Jones?
He’s hoping to one day foster that kind of belief. At this stage, he’s still learning and building the resume. So it’s impossible for the Patriots to hitch all their wagons to the kid and believe he’ll bail them out of every situation.
They might eventually, but it’s hard right now given he’s a rookie who’ll be making just his 16th NFL start against the Jaguars.
But the Patriots aren’t alone when it comes to AFC East teams finding their way with young quarterbacks.
The Jets certainly aren’t full-on believers in rookie Zach Wilson just yet. And, until he proves otherwise, Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t generate any kind of intangible magic with the Dolphins.
Who does?
Josh Allen.
He’s the show in Buffalo. But more importantly, every Bills player in the locker room believes in him, and believes he’ll deliver no matter what situation they’re facing.
He might not have any pelts on the wall, like Brady, or as many instances where he’s pulled out unlikely wins, but he’s done enough to have his teammates feel invincible, even when the Bills are struggling.
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips told the Athletic’s Tim Graham after the Bills win over the Patriots a week ago that the team never has a doubt about winning any game thanks to having Allen on their side.
“We all trust the ball in his hands any time the game is on the line,” said Phillips. “Whether we are up or down, in Number 17 we trust. I love that guy.”
Having an advantage at quarterback is so significant in the NFL nowadays. And right now, the Bills have a significant edge on their counterparts in the AFC East in particular.
How long that lasts is anyone’s guess.
Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, who played with Brady, and understands the dynamic, also sees the powerful connection between Allen and his teammates.
It’s a connection the Bills could ride for many years to come.
“I just think in this division, this is their opportunity right now. I mean, this quarterback is pretty damn special,” Harrison said of Allen and the Bills. “You saw the leadership on Sunday. When he came in, he came with a laser focus, like, ‘I’m going to take over this game. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win this football game.’
“That’s the type of leadership you need,” Harrison went on. “And Mac Jones is a good young leader, but he’s not Josh Allen. Those guys truly, truly believe in Josh, and they feel like they’re going to do whatever it takes. Mac hasn’t quite gotten there yet. I think they’re still trying to figure him out.”
The Patriots have wisely taken the cautious approach with Jones, and for the most part, that’s paid off. He’s been the best rookie quarterback in the league, and it’s not particularly close.
But that doesn’t mean Jones has hit the threshold where everyone in the room believes he can deliver under any circumstance.
Because even if Belichick’s strategy worked four weeks ago, having Jones throw just three times in the wind-swept game against the Bills in Buffalo raised some eyebrows.
If the coaches don’t show confidence in Jones coming through in those conditions, how does that impact the players, not to mention the quarterback?
Perhaps, it doesn’t. Maybe the extreme circumstances with the wind was an ample-enough explanation.
That, and Jones being a rookie.
Whatever the case, Jones has displayed toughness and resilience throughout the season, and his teammates respect that about him. So at the very least, that’s a good place to start building confidence and belief.
“He never wavers. I think he doesn’t back down from adversity,” tight end Hunter Henry said Wednesday when asked what he admired most about Jones. “He continues to push forward. Continuing to strive to get better. To learn. And that’s the biggest thing you’ve gotta ask for.
“For a young guy, a young quarterback in this league, you’ve gotta continue to push forward,” he went on. “It’s hard to win in this league. It’s hard to execute at a high level. And he’s done a good job with that. He’s continuing to get better and continuing to learn, and his growth is only going to continue to go up. So I feel like he’s faced it head on and done a terrific job of that.”
In the quarterback pecking order, Jones might actually be No. 2 behind Allen, with Tagovailoa and Wilson after him. It’s just a matter of how long the gap between Allen and everyone else takes to close.
The Brady gap spanned two decades.
“I know many a times, we might have been down, and we had no doubt,” said Harrison. “We had Brady, so we knew we were good. As a defensive guy, when you know you have Tom Brady, mentally you don’t get discouraged, even though things might be going wrong on the defensive end.
“With a rookie, you just don’t know. Maybe you’re thinking I should take this chance to create a turnover … so yeah, it’s a mindset, definitely.”
Harrison indicated he has already seen members of the Patriots defense try to overcompensate, trying to avoid having the game hinge on Jones bringing the team back.
With another season under his belt, Jones will likely change that narrative. He’ll gain more trust from within the ranks. And as he continues to improve, we’ll see if he can close the gap with Allen.
Because right now, it isn’t close.
There’s Allen, and everyone else in the division. And it’s not just about talent, it’s about that intangible he oozes.
“The scary thing about Buffalo is that they’re going to continue to improve,” said Harrison. “They’re going to work on their offensive line, they’re going to get a stud running back, because their running back situation is garbage. So they’re going to continue to get better, and Josh is locked up for the next 10 or 15 years. And this kid is freaking special, he really is.”
No argument here.
Time to re-focus
Harrison isn’t ready to dismiss the Patriots, but things have to change. He was taken aback by the lack of intensity against both the Colts and Bills the past two weeks following the Patriots bye week.
“The thing that really stood out to me, the last couple of weeks, how can they not come out ready to play? The energy level was down,” he said. “The fact that they’re still right there, in playoff position, that’s what they need to continue to focus on. Along with their attitudes.”
Harrison then put the attitude adjustment into perspective.
“Look, the Patriots aren’t good enough to just come in and beat people,” he said. “They have to play really well, they have to play really well together and do all the little things, because they just aren’t good enough. That’s the most important point.”
Edelman down on Pats?
Former Patriots great Julian Edelman doesn’t seem afraid to ruffle a few feathers with old friends, not to mention his former team.
On the latest episode of “Inside the NFL,” Edelman first said he didn’t think Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Next, when asked if he thought there was an AFC team that could take down the Kansas City Chiefs, Edelman completely omitted the Patriots from the list.
“I think the Indianapolis Colts – they’ve got a great formula running the ball. They’re a tough football team. Their defense is stout. They’re getting takeaways left and right. And then also the Bills – I did pick them to go to the Super Bowl in the first show of the season. I think they’re playing their best football right now, and that’s what we need to see.”
File that under: To Tell the Truth.
Titans-Dolphins
This week’s game between the Titans and Dolphins has plenty of implications in terms of several AFC races and wildcard spots.
Ryan Tannehill has a chance to knock his former team out of the playoffs, and do the Patriots a favor by rendering the final game moot, assuming the Pats (9-6) beat the Jaguars.
The Titans (10-5) have something at stake with a chance to clinch the AFC South division title. They could potentially foil the Fins (8-7) hopes before facing the Patriots in their Week 18 matchup in Miami.
Brian Flores‘ team is riding a seven-game win streak after a 1-7 start, and need to close out with a pair of wins to give themselves the best chance to make the post-season. The Dolphins have largely been doing it with defense, as they lead the league in sacks (45).
Tannehill, who was traded to the Titans in 2019, said he harbors no ill feelings toward the Dolphins for making that move. He just wants to keep the ball rolling in Tennessee. But, taking down the Fins would be a bonus.
“We’ve done some good things here, and we’re excited to build on that,” Tannehill told reporters during the week. “This is a huge game for us. They’re coming in hot and playing really good football on both sides of the ball. It’ll be a challenge for us. We have a big opportunity this week, and we’re excited to be able to do this at home.”
Brad Stevens hopes for a clearer picture
As poorly as they’ve played — as mediocre as they have been — the Celtics are part of a large underachieving glut in the middle of the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta and the Knicks — two teams the Celtics were expected to chase this season — are mining the same middle ground. Indiana has fallen off the edge despite the addition of a Hall of Fame coach, Rick Carlisle. Philadelphia has generally been only a win or two better.
As Sixers coach Doc Rivers said recently, it’s almost as if many of these teams have “fake records,” with general managers trying to make an accurate roster assessment as the Feb. 10 trade deadline shifts into higher gear.
And everything considered, Brad Stevens has succeeded Danny Ainge during one of the oddest seasons in NBA history, with 13 players in and out of health and safety protocol this season.
The Celtics president of basketball operations admits he’d like to add a shooter (clearly needed), and has been in constant discussions with other teams. But before he pulls any trigger, Stevens would love to see what his team actually looks like.
“I think that’s why a lot of teams are doing what I’m doing, which is sitting there,” he said recently. “I think we’ll have even more information soon. There’s things you have to be ready to do, regardless. And we are. Our job is to prepare for our opportunities, and make the right decision when they come around. We are preparing right now — but at the same time us and a lot of others when whoever separates themselves from this pack, or if it just remains a pack.
“But the ultimate goal here is driven by being in the mix. To be in the mix as consistently as possible is what we’re trying to do.”
The Celtics are indeed in the mix, though for now it looks like nothing more than a play-in tournament opportunity. Stevens, though, believes that a trade is only one avenue for change.
“From an analytics and statistical standpoint we are probably better than our record. I’m encouraged by that, but we also have to improve,” he said. “Improvement comes from development and growth as a team. Sometimes it comes from one small tweak to our rotation. And sometimes all of a sudden it’s the perfect fit. And sometimes it comes from moves in the middle of the season of someone who will hopefully fit well.”
A new intensity
Stevens went on a tour of college programs in October — he joked about being able to watch others suffer through those familiar daily worries for a change — and spent early December in Europe checking up on his two stash players, Yam Madar (KK Partizan in Belgrade) and Juhann Begarin (Paris Basket). Now that trade season reaches a boil for a Celtics team that appears destined for activity, so comes the pressure for Stevens to make a change.
Asked about what he needs, Stevens deferred.
“It kind of depends on how we evaluate and how we look full,” he said. “If you look at it from a short-term perspective, we haven’t shot the ball great, and obviously with everyone healthy our scoring will go up and our shooting will be better. Other guys will be more open and that allows for better shooting. We’ll probably look to improve in that area. And that can come within — small rotation tweaks — or it can come from deals. The other part is in a bigger-picture setting, we wanted to make sure we were prepared from a flexibility standpoint to make a move when a move was available. That was a big part of what we tried to accomplish this summer, and I’m pleased with that.”
In the past, when confronted with a rumor, Stevens could always refer the question to Ainge. But now these are his waves, and he’s trying to remain steady. When a national report had him talking with Philadelphia about a Jaylen Brown-for-Ben Simmons swap, Stevens immediately pulled Brown aside to assure him that it wasn’t true.
“When that gained a lot of local and national steam, I talked to Jaylen. Right away.
“Don’t want to get into who does what (in spreading rumors). I just understand there’s a lot of rumors out there,” he said. “All these teams have huge staffs, there’s a lot of people around the team, so who knows how things get out. My deal is I’m just trying to get as much accurate information as I can, and then help our team improve.”
As a stickler for accuracy, Stevens seems particularly amused by how far out of context a call or discussion can be taken.
“It’s amazing how off a lot of the rumors are,” he said. “I think we all at some level just get immune to it. When I’m on the calls with other teams I know what they’ve told me they’re looking for, at or how they’re evaluating their team, or when they’re thinking they’ll have to make a decision by. You have a pulse on who’s available or maybe available, and all that stuff.
“All of it’s pretty fluid, and ultimately when the rumors get out there and people just run with these ideas, you become immune to it. And I hope the players do, too, because one of the things they can do best is really ignore it.”
Star support
For now, though, Stevens has the same wish.
“I hope we can just put a stretch together here, knock on wood, where we can evaluate at least the core of our team as we move forward,” he said.
Stevens doesn’t need to worry about the one player who everyone has an opinion about, though. Though it may be open season in some quarters on the viability and leadership of Jayson Tatum, but Stevens has as much faith in his best player as ever.
“I think it’s silly,” Stevens said of the criticism that has come Tatum’s way. “But I also don’t really worry about him, because like the rumor mill, what’s being talked about isn’t always accurate.
“Again, we’re in a world where you have to become immune to some of that,” he said. “You can watch one play where he came up short, and he could have done 10 other things great. When you look at Jayson’s first five years in the league, and he’s not even through his fifth year, very few players in the history of the league have done what he’s done between 19- and 23-years-old. I always keep that in mind. This guy is a real worker, he’s incredibly focused, he takes care of his body like very few guys that age do, he’s always available, and he’s one of the game’s really, really good scorers at the age of 23. AND he has a feel for the game that I think is akin to a 35-year-old. He’s super-special and we know that. I just make sure that he knows, if there’s any criticism, that I could care less what anybody else is saying.
“He does the best job that a 23-year-old could possibly do. All this stuff is hard. These guys are at an age and a stage where they have to grow up fast in this league, especially when you carry the burdens that he carries.”
Avoid distractions that can affect your efficiency at work
Busy workdays are the norm for many professionals. Though most workers undoubtedly would prefer to feel busy rather than bored, it’s easy for professionals to succumb to burnout if they don’t get periodic breaks from the demands of their careers.
Burnout is a significant issue for working professionals. A recent survey of 1,500 working professionals from various sectors and backgrounds by the job aggregator site Indeed found that 52% of respondents were experiencing burnout in 2021. That marks a nearly 10% increase from a similar survey Indeed conducted prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Various factors, some of which are beyond individuals’ control, can contribute to burnout. Professionals who want to avoid burnout without taking a step back from their careers can look for ways to be more efficient during the day. Overcoming these common distractions can improve efficiency.
Smartphones
A 2015 CareerBuilder survey of hiring and human resources managers from various industries found that employers cited smartphones and texting as the biggest productivity killers in the workplace.
Professionals no doubt recognize how distracting their phones can be during the workday, and they may feel powerless to avoid them. But they’re not.
Alter notification settings so the phone only delivers the most important notifications (i.e., children’s schools, meeting reminders, etc.) during the day. Turn off notifications from news, sports and entertainment apps.
The internet
The CareerBuilder survey found that employers believed the internet is the second biggest productivity killer.
Professionals with a lot on their plates should do everything they can to avoid surfing the internet during the workday. The internet can be a rabbit hole, and even individuals who only intend to take a brief break from work to check the news or clear their head may soon find themselves moving from website to website while their work piles up.
If it’s a mental break you need, get up and take a brief walk around the office.
Emails
Emails are another significant distraction during a typical workday.
To overcome the seemingly endless flood of emails coming from co-workers, friends and family during the day, professionals can work in offline mode for a predetermined period of time each day. This affords the opportunity to work on specific tasks or projects without being interrupted by emails.
Emails will still accumulate while the computer is in offline mode, but professionals won’t be notified as each message is delivered and will be able to work distraction-free until they turn offline mode off.
Meetings
Meetings may be well-intentioned, but they often compromise productivity and distract professionals from their jobs. A recent study commissioned by Verizon Conferencing found that 90% of professionals admitted to daydreaming during meetings, while 39% admitted they had fallen asleep during meetings in the past.
Managers can help employees get more done and limit distractions by scheduling fewer meetings or reconsidering just who needs to attend meetings more carefully.
Make 2022 your best dating year yet with these 7 tips
In some ways, it feels like 2021 flew right by, and in others, it feels like it was the never-ending continuation of 2020. Let’s hope 2022 brings more health and happiness to much of the world.
In the meantime, I’d like to share some words of wisdom for dating in 2022:
1. Texting is the death of the first date.
When you are conversing with someone on a dating app and that person asks to switch over to direct texting on your phone instead (by giving or asking for a phone number), there is a 60% chance the date will no longer happen. (While not statistically significant, this is based on evidence from my clients’ experiences over the last 10-plus years.)
Why is this? Because someone drops the ball and doesn’t text, the plans don’t get finalized, someone texts something inappropriate, it turns into a pen pal relationship … the list goes on. Make your plans for the first date directly within the dating app. Once the date is scheduled, feel free to exchange numbers just for contingencies by saying, “In case you need to reach me tomorrow, my number is ___.” Your conversation-to-date conversion rate will be much higher.
2. You get what you allow.
If someone is treating you in a way you don’t like but you accept it, that is the treatment you will get. For example, let’s say you prefer phone calls, but the person you’re dating only texts you. If you don’t tell the other person your preferences and simply reply to all the texts, then that is what you get. You should never be shy to ask for what you need, which leads to the next point …
3. Telling someone what you need is not needy.
I hear all the time, primarily from women, that they are afraid to express their needs and expectations to their (often new) partner. That fear is mainly because they don’t want to hear an answer they don’t like. Assuming what you’re asking isn’t unreasonable, it’s up to the other person to decide whether to do that or not. If they can, great. If they can’t, then it is up to you to decide how important it is to you.
4. You can always add dinner, but you can’t take it back.
Go on a first date for a drink, coffee or a walk. Then, if you’re having a good time, you can stay longer and get food. If you arrange for dinner and can’t stand each other — no one hopes for this, but it happens — you are stuck at dinner. Wine bars are great — they usually have a good food menu.
5. If you don’t know, ask.
I get questions all the time about what something means that someone said. The reality of it is I can make an educated guess, but in the end, only the person who said it knows. If you’re not sure what something meant, ask the person who said it.
6. No one is a mind reader.
You want something from your partner. You are not getting that something. Your partner does not know you want it unless you explicitly say it. No hinting. No beating around the bush. Use direct language.
7. Everything short of finding “your person” is not a failure.
We learn a lot about ourselves and other people in the dating process. This is necessary. Some relationships work and some don’t. And many work until they don’t. But the ones that don’t are not failures, and neither are you. It wasn’t a “failed marriage” or a “failed relationship.” Hopefully it was a positive experience (for at least some period) that couldn’t withstand the test of time. Each date or relationship is a learning experience that gets us one step closer to the one that lasts.
Even if we all implement just one of the seven tips above, then 2022 should be a more productive year for dating.
Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the world of online dating. This column provided by Tribune News Service.
