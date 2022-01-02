News
Nuggets blast Rockets in Popeye Jones’ head coaching debut
HOUSTON – It didn’t matter to Rayjon Tucker that he met his new Nuggets teammates Friday afternoon. When he saw Facu Campazzo splayed on the baseline after taking a charge, Tucker bolted off the bench to lift his colleague up.
Such is the state of the Nuggets, who despite four coaches and four players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, pounded the Rockets, 124-111, in Popeye Jones’ head coaching debut Saturday.
The longtime assistant, who joined the staff this season, filled in for fellow assistant David Adelman, who had filled in for Nuggets coach Michael Malone before him. The piecemeal Nuggets picked apart the Rockets, who didn’t make good on their New Year’s resolution to defend.
Instead, led by a career-high 22 points and 12 assists from Campazzo, along with 24 points and 11 rebounds from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets won their third consecutive game with a trip to Dallas on tap for Monday.
Tucker, who was one of two 10-day hardship exceptions the Nuggets added in the past day, offered his trademark defense to Jones’ winning outfit. The team rejoiced when he buried a 3-pointer, his only basket, late in the fourth quarter.
The other 10-day addition, Carlik Jones, only joined the team on Saturday.
Aaron Gordon added 16 points and seven boards, and Will Barton logged 12 points and six assists. The Nuggets blasted the Rockets inside, with a 62-42 advantage on points in the paint.
While the mood correlated with the Nuggets’ sizable margin, injured Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. and Markus Howard were also in Houston with the team to enjoy the rout. Howard, who hurt his leg two weeks ago vs. Minnesota, even got shots up before the game.
Saturday’s win was such a feel-good effort for the Nuggets that even reserve Bol Bol saw significant rotation minutes. He had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.
Much to the chagrin of Denver’s depleted coaching staff, Jokic picked up his fourth foul less than five minutes into the third quarter. It didn’t matter. At that point, the Nuggets had a comfortable 85-60 lead and were cruising.
More specifically, they were playing for each other. When JaMychal Green found Austin Rivers on a baseline cut for a two-handed jam, the entire bench stood in unison. During a timeout only moments later, Rivers walked to the bench with a grin, knowing how seldom those dunks had come this season.
Even though news broke on Saturday afternoon, Jones got the assignment on Friday via Malone.
“He gave me a call and said, ‘I got confidence in you,’” Jones recalled. “’Be yourself. You’re a positive guy. You played. You know what you’re doing.’”
Devising the game-plan, predicated on containing Houston’s guards and keeping them out of the paint, was a collaborative effort among the coaches that were available, Jones said.
“Obviously you keep (Malone) in the loop on everything that we’re doing and what we’re thinking, gameplan-wise, lineup-wise, and he said, ‘You know what, I don’t want to micromanage you,’” Jones said. “’You guys know what you’re doing.’”
After a bumpy start in the first quarter, the Nuggets offense took off behind Campazzo, whose energy and playmaking was infectious. Whether it was diving headfirst for a loose ball on defense or mowing down the lane on offense, Campazzo’s imprints were everywhere as the Nuggets assembled a 77-55 halftime lead.
Their 47-point second-quarter eruption was filled with highlights. On one, Campazzo threaded an assist through a Houston defender’s legs en route to a Green dunk. On another, Campazzo shook Kevin Porter Jr. on a behind-the-back dribble and then threw a second behind-the-back pass to Gordon in the paint. He had 13 points and nine assists at halftime and was a plus-15, which was higher than any starter.
His inspiring play overshadowed quality minutes from Jokic, Green, Bol and Vlatko Cancar, who all contributed without so many key players available.
News
Couple’s sixth child may be metro’s first of 2022
M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming has claimed the metro’s first baby of the new year.
Sophia Hope Yang came 92 minutes after midnight, the health system said.
At 7 lbs. and 19.5 inches, she is the sixth child of Francis Yang and Nou Vang.
“Despite the difficult time we had with 2020-2021, we learn to work differently and adapt to the new world and give love more unconditionally,” Vang said, according to M Health Fairview. “With the new year and a new baby in 2022, it is like the beginning of all things – wonder, Hope (her middle name) and a dream of possibilities.”
The couple’s fifth child, 6-year-old Mia, picked the name.
News
Wild fall to rival Blues to spoil Winter Classic spectacle
For all the hype that went into the Winter Classic at Target Field — and for good reason — the Wild entered the NHL’s annual spectacle having not played a game in 11 days. That mattered.
The rust was apparent from the initial puck drop, as was the fact that the Wild are currently without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury), center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), and star defenseman Jonas Brodin (COVID protocol).
In the end, it was a recipe for disaster for the Wild in a 6-4 loss to the rival St. Louis Blues. That marks five straight losses for the Wild, who continue to plummet down the Central Division standings amid their worst stretch under coach Dean Evason.
Nobody on the Wild stood out on this particular night — at least not when it mattered — while Blues winger Jordan Kyrou broke the game open with a pair of goals and a pair of assists.
Though it’s completely fair to blame some of the loss on the Wild being rusty with their last game coming a week and a half ago, that would also be letting them off the hook for some putrid play across 60 minutes of regulation.
With the temperature hovering around minus-10 degrees all night long, the puck took some wonky bounces throughout the game. That said, the Wild looked allergic to shooting for prolonged stretches.
It was a confounding development considering how both the Wild and the Blues exchanged goals in the first period thanks to some puck luck.
It started when winger David Perron pushed the Blues in front 1-0 after a puck deflected off Wild defenseman Jon Merrill’s skate in front. It continued when Wild star Kirill Kaprizov banked a shot off of defenseman Niko Mikkola to help the Wild pull even 1-1.
Unfortunately for the Wild, things went off the rails in the second period.
Less than 30 seconds into the frame, Kyrou scored to make it 2-1 in favor of the Blues. That was the start of a long 20 minutes for Wild goaltender Cam Talbot.
From there, the Blues poured it on, getting a goal from veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko to make it 3-1, a goal from center Ivan Barbashev to make it 4-1, and another goal from Kyrou to make it 5-1 and break the game open.
While the Wild go a fluky goal from winger Rem Pitlick to cut the deficit to 5-2, the Blues immediately responded with a goal from defenseman Torey Krug to make it 6-2.
That was enough to chase Talbot from the crease in favor of Kappo Kahkonen to start the third period. And while the Wild pushed hard in the final 20 minutes of play, getting a goal from center Ryan Hartman to make it 6-3, and a goal from winger Kevin Fiala to make it 6-4, it was too little, too late.
News
What’s coming up in Boston politics in 2022
They say politics in Boston is a contact sport — and now the 2022 regular season is about to begin.
New Mayor Michelle Wu is a veteran player, but she will need to prove she can handle the hits that inevitably come her way as the Hub’s chief executive.
Here are a few other Boston-specific political angles to watch that are largely — but not entirely — Wu-centric:
Wu’s moves
Boston has elected a mayor who has vowed large-scale progressive action on a range of issues, from climate to transportation to housing.
Now the rubber hits the increasingly bus-lane-covered road in Boston, and we’ll see what Wu can get done — and if it works.
Wu, who took office Nov. 16 due to the fact that there was a mayoral vacancy, has said that she’s counting her first 100 days as starting this coming Monday, which is when the new mayor would normally get in. That’s arbitrary on her part, but so’s the first-100-days paradigm in general; however the tally works, Wu has already taken opening steps toward looking at some form of rent control, major planning and zoning changes and free transit routes, among other steps.
A sub-point to this is how she and the city council interact. The council’s political center likely will continue to drift leftward with the new crop of councilors. Votes from political newcomers can be hard to prognosticate, but in general this appears to be a pretty left-leaning group. The means Wu potentially could have a better relationship with the council than some of her predecessors have, which would be conducive to getting more of her agenda done.
City Councilor Ed Flynn, the expected next council president, is a relative moderate, having spoken up in favor of, for example, adding to the Boston Police budget and bringing on more cops. But Flynn and Wu have had a good relationship for years, and often have teamed up on issues including those involving Chinatown, which is in Flynn’s district.
City budget
The city’s coming off back-to-back highly fraught budgeting cycles — two years in a row in which the passage of an on-time budget was at one time or another in doubt as the council pushed back on the administration.
This will be the third different mayor in as many years at the reins as the city puts together its budget, which has to be passed by June 30 to go into effect on time. If, as referenced above, the council becomes increasingly Wu-friendly, this time might avoid some of the clashes that Wu’s predecessors had, as restless councils went after Walsh over police funding and Janey over federal relief dollars, among other issues.
But this year brings a new twist: increased budgeting power by the council. This past November, city voters passed a referendum that will allow the council to take a more concretely active role in the process, with the ability to vote to modify the mayor’s proposed budget. Currently, the council can only vote up or down on massive chunks of it at a time.
This approach’s maiden voyage this spring will be a major news story.
Boston Police
One of Wu’s first tasks is getting her promised national search for a police commissioner up and running. The position is vacant now, with Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long, the department’s second in command, continuing to fill in.
Her ultimate selection will have broad implications on the department, which she has said she wants to continue to make changes to aimed at increasing transparency and accountability.
Sticking with the topic of policing, Wu’s previously advocated for significant budgetary cuts to the police department, but her positions on police funding turned vague during the mayoral race. She’ll have to make her intentions clear on that front in the city’s first budget proposal, which will come out in the spring.
Wu enters the new year in the midst of a back-and-forth with some first-responder unions over the city’s vaccination mandate, and it’s a sign of things to come. Wu has been open about her intent to look to negotiate in disciplinary changes and other reform-minded elements into the contracts, amendments that general don’t go over so well in the cop union halls. Keep an eye on how much she ends up focusing on this, and how much of a fight both sides decide to make it.
District Attorney
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s post is in a bit of a holding pattern to start the new year. Current office-holding Rachael Rollins was confirmed as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts nearly a month ago, but hasn’t actually left yet — a move that could come any day now. The sometimes-controversial Rollins’ tenure as the top federal prosecutor in the state will be its own news story to watch over the next few years, but her departure from the coveted county DA spot will allow outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint someone to fill out the last year of her term.
Rumors have flown wildly about who Baker might pick, and his administration has interviewed a handful of people who might take the reins for this last stretch of the term. But this will almost certainly will open up a real contest for the next four-year term leading the DA’s office, a contest that likely will be decided by a Democratic primary in September, followed by a probably-less-competitive general election in November.
Even amid an open governor’s race statewide — and, if Attorney General Maura Healey runs for gov, an AG race — this will be a big contest.
Nuggets blast Rockets in Popeye Jones’ head coaching debut
Couple’s sixth child may be metro’s first of 2022
Wild fall to rival Blues to spoil Winter Classic spectacle
What’s Beef? Reviewing The Historic Battle Of Ethereum vs. Cardano
What’s coming up in Boston politics in 2022
New Year’s travelers faced with more than 2,600 US flights canceled
PHOTOS: Scenes from the aftermath of the Marshall fire in Boulder County on the first day of 2022
Bruins Notebook: Nick Foligno finally cashes in
Massachusetts makes 227,000 rapid coronavirus tests available for teachers, but unions slam ‘last minute’ strategy
Patriots activate Matt Judon off COVID-19 reserve among other moves Saturday
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News5 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?