Nuggets Journal: Sorry, Draymond. This season’s about survival, not sanctity.

Like a social media thunderbolt, Quarterback Chaos 2021 began before last season’s Super Bowl was even played. It started when the Los Angeles Rams agreed on Jan. 31 to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions for Jared Goff and two first-round draft picks.

Two weeks later, Indianapolis put a deal in place for Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz. A month-and-a-half after that, the New York Jets flipped Sam Darnold to Carolina.

On and on and on it went leading into the draft — Ryan Fitzpatrick to Washington, Andy Dalton to Chicago and Teddy Bridgewater to Denver.

This upcoming offseason could be just as turbulent … and exhilarating.

Entering the final two weeks of the regular season, the Broncos are just one of at least nine teams that could look to start over and/or upgrade at quarterback. If they covet Seattle’s Russell Wilson or Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, they may have competition. Same if they want to sign another stop-gap or use a first-round pick on a passer.

Broncos general manager George Paton’s two most critical decisions: The future of coach Vic Fangio (and who would replace him if a change is made) and what to do at quarterback, where the Broncos have featured a different starter in five consecutive years.

The Broncos will have draft capital (five picks in rounds 1-3), in-house offensive talent and cap space to take a home-run swing.

Here are nine teams who will be (should be?) in the quarterback market:

Broncos

Record: 7-8 (last in AFC West).

Current starter: Drew Lock will make his second start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Teddy Bridgewater is 7-7 as the starter and tied for 19th in yards (3,052), tied for 17th in touchdowns (18) and 14th in passer rating (94.9).

Why it’s a need: Broncos receivers have one touchdown catch (one!) in the last six games. This is a passing game that never really found its footing and ranks 19th in the league (212.3). Only receiver Tim Patrick (five) has more than three touchdown catches. The defense entered Week 17 tied for first in fewest points allowed; they just need some help from the offense to break a playoff drought that will enter 2022 at six years.

Best course of action: The only course is to trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. Period. Pair one of those veteran quarterbacks with a skill-position group of tailback Javonte Williams, tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam and receivers Patrick, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and their production will improve significantly. Granted, one or two of those players may be needed to facilitate a trade. Seattle should prefer picks over players and the Broncos have five selections in rounds 1-3. Time to be aggressive and proactive, George Paton.

Carolina

Record: 5-10 (last in NFC South).

Current starter: Sam Darnold. Acquired from the Jets, the Panthers gave up second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and then exercised his fully-guaranteed ’22 contract option ($18.585 million). Darnold missed five games because of injury and his 70.8 rating ranks 30th out of 32 quarterbacks. Times got so tough for the Panthers that they brought back Cam Newton.

Why it’s a need: Carolina ranks 29th in passing yards per game (196.1) even though it has two good receivers in D.J. Moore (93 catches) and Robby Anderson (44 catches). This offense can’t be all Christian McCaffrey because he has played a combined 10 games in two years.

Best course of action: Draft a quarterback in the first round. The decision to pick up Darnold’s option was puzzling at the time and befuddling now. The Panthers will have a new offensive coordinator after firing Joe Brady, so pair the new play-caller with a passer of the future.

Cleveland

Record: 7-8 (last in AFC North)

Current starter: Baker Mayfield. He has played injured for most of the year, which is impacting his numbers. Mayfield is 25th in passer rating (86.1, down from 95.9 last year) and has 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions; he had 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year. Cleveland is 27th in passing yards (200.7).

Why it’s a need: Mayfield’s 2022 salary is fully guaranteed ($18.585 million) so the Browns have three options — let him play out the contract, sign him to an extension or trade him. The Browns may think listing them as a quarterback-needy team is unwarranted, but they’ll be on the list until there is clarity about Mayfield’s future.

Best course of action: Stick with Mayfield, but without a contract extension. If he starts next season well and stays healthy, the Browns can kick-start extension talks knowing they have the franchise tag at their disposal.

Houston

Record: 4-11 (third in AFC South).

Current starter: Davis Mills. The Texans began the season with Tyrod Taylor, but he was injured in Week 2 and has started six total games. Mills has 12 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 2-7 starting record. Houston’s offense is awful — last in yards, last in rushing, 30th in passing and 31st in scoring.

Why it’s a need: The Texans can’t start their rebuild until they know what’s going on at quarterback. Has Mills done enough to warrant entering 2022 without competition? No way. Taylor is a free agent. Where the Texans can capitalize is trading quarterback Deshaun Watson if his legal issues are settled and the NFL hands out his punishment.

Best course of action: Sign competition for Mills. The free-agent quarterback list is a who’s who of backups and former starters — Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jacoby Brissett and Marcus Mariota.

Las Vegas

Record: 8-7 (tied for second, AFC West).

Current starter: Derek Carr. A nemesis for the Broncos in recent years (six wins in last seven games), Carr is third in passing yards (4,363), 15th in rating (94.8) and tied for 12th in touchdowns (20) and interceptions (11). Carr has missed only two regular season games in eight years, but was injured when the Raiders made the playoffs in 2016.

Why it’s a need: It shouldn’t be, but these are the Raiders. Coach Jon Gruden is out and the status of general manager Mike Mayock is unclear. If Mayock gets to hire a new coach, chances are Carr stays and is a quarterback bargain at $19.88 million against the cap next year. But if owner Mark Davis sweeps out the front office, it will be up to the new general manager and coach to decide Carr’s future.

Best course of action: Keep Carr and maybe tack on two years to his contract through 2024. There would be a robust market if Carr is shopped, but that would be a mistake.

New Orleans

Record: 7-8 (tied second in NFC South).

Current starter: Ian Book … or Trevor Siemian … or Taysom Hill. Jameis Winston won the job out of training camp and was 5-2 (14 touchdowns and three interceptions) when he tore his ACL. The Saints’ offense has done nothing since.

Why it’s a need: Winston is a free agent via the voided-years-contract-structure the Saints have adopted as their philosophy. If they want to move forward with him, the Saints could do a lot worse, but if coach Sean Payton wants to make the big splash by trying to acquire Wilson or Rodgers, the Saints are another team for the Broncos to worry about.

Best course of action: Stick with Winston. The Saints’ non-quarterback power move should be trading receiver Michael Thomas for a combination of picks and players so New Orleans can get younger and cheaper on the offensive side.

Pittsburgh

Record: 7-7-1 (third in AFC North).

Current starter: Ben Roethlisberger. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger is likely to retire after the season. Roethlisberger is 13th in passing yards (3,373) and tied for 18th in passer rating (90.2) while throwing 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Why it’s a need: Roethlisberger is beginning his five-year wait for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, and the Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract. Rudolph has started 10 games in three years and Haskins is 3-10 in his career.

Best course of action: Draft a quarterback in the first round. The Steelers’ reloading efforts have hit major roadblocks and they are likely to miss the playoffs for the third time in four years. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett makes sense.

Washington

Record: 6-9 (third in NFC East).

Current starter: Taylor Heinicke. Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal and he sustained a season-ending hip injury in Week 1. Heinicke’s 14 interceptions are tied for the NFL lead and his 86.9 rating is 23rd.

Why it’s a need: Washington has been searching for a quarterback answer since Alex Smith’s leg injury in 2018. Haskins, a first-round pick, busted and was released last year. Heinicke is under contract next year ($2.875 million cap hit), but an upgrade is necessary.

Best course of action: Swing for the fences to see if the Raiders would trade Derek Carr and if not, draft a quarterback in the first round. Washington has started at least three passers in each of the last four years so all options — mega-trade, journeyman signing, high draft pick — should be on its radar.