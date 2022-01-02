News
Nuggets Journal: Sorry, Draymond. This season’s about survival, not sanctity.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr accepts what Draymond Green does not: in the NBA, sometimes life isn’t fair.
After Thursday’s Denver-Golden State game was postponed, Green vented to his 1.5 million Twitter followers about competitive disadvantages and scheduling makeups that would, in his opinion, inevitably hurt the Warriors.
Never mind that the next time the Nuggets see the Warriors, Golden State will likely have Green out of health and safety protocols as well as Klay Thompson back from his seasons-long absence. The Nuggets were exceedingly thin Thursday, and the NBA cut them some slack, Green surmised.
But that glosses over the NBA rule mandating there be at least eight healthy players available.
To get to that number, one of Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Austin Rivers or Vlatko Cancar would’ve needed to play despite being listed as questionable on the injury report. All the injuries were legitimate, league sources said, and even if one or two of those players could’ve played some portion Thursday night, imagine the workload that would’ve been left to starters like Nikola Jokic and Will Barton.
Ultimately, a practical decision was made to postpone the game, whether Green liked it or not.
“No, I wasn’t upset,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team held practice in lieu of the postponed game. “I understand our players’ frustration. This is a really difficult situation for the league to navigate. Nothing is fair about it, for anybody. Some teams are on the short end of it, like we were the other night. We’re just trying to survive. The league’s just trying to keep things rolling as we get through this variant of COVID. And hopefully, within a few weeks we get through it, we can get back to semi-normalcy where we were at the beginning of the year.”
On Dec. 19 the Nuggets were on the short end of it themselves when Denver took a useless trip to Brooklyn for a game that never got played because of the Nets’ outbreak. If it does get played, it will mark Denver’s third trip to New York this season.
Such are the conditions and caveats when trying to play through a pandemic.
The NBA has made its agenda clear. Regardless of schedule disadvantages or depleted, G-League filled rosters, it’s going to forge on. Whether it’s the right thing to do or not, Commissioner Adam Silver has said that we, as a society, must learn to co-exist with COVID. Translation: the games aren’t going anywhere.
The league made a significant — and telling — decision when it decided to ramp up its testing protocol after the holidays but not before its marquee Christmas slate. Full-fledged testing prior to Christmas Day would’ve ensured any asymptomatic cases would’ve been found. But that’s not what happened.
As Kerr said, this is about survival. Complaining about fair or unfair, as Green did, is trivial and useless. In a season as chaotic as this one, there will be more instances where the Warriors (and 29 other teams) will be slighted on any given night.
The NBA is determined to play its season out, even as positive cases among players and coaches continue to surge.
“I’m sure (Commissioner) Adam Silver would tell you, ‘This is not about fair and unfair,’ Kerr said. “This is just about making sure we keep the league going and continue through to get to the other side.’”
Broncos Journal: Poor first-, second-down execution leading to too many third-and-longs for offense
Ten things about the Broncos entering Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers:
1. Where to start with the Broncos’ offense? Passing game? Missing-in-action running game against Las Vegas? Third down? Coach Vic Fangio mentioned “our first- and second-down operation has to be better.” Let’s dig into the numbers.
2. The Broncos rank 19th at 5.36 yards per first-down snap, but are 29th in yards-to-go on second down (8.13), which means the first-down statistic is skewed by several long gains such as Melvin Gordon’s 70-yard touchdown run in Week 1. Against the Raiders, the Broncos gained one or fewer yards on 11 of their 15 first-down plays (not including Javonte Williams’ one-yard touchdown on first-and-goal). On second down, the Broncos gained one of fewer yards on five of their 13 snaps.
3. Add it all up and it means too many third-and-longs. Exactly 50% of the Broncos’ third-down plays (95 of 190) have required them to go at least eight yards. Against the Raiders, they were 0 of 9 from two or more yards, including 0 of 5 when needing eight or more. The result was a 1-of-10 day; the one conversion tied a season-low (1 of 11 against Philadelphia).
4. “We need to get some balance back into our offense,” Fangio said. The Broncos are 6-2 when they have at least 28 rush attempts. In those eight games, they averaged 30.9 pass attempts; in the other seven games (1-6), they have averaged 34.7 pass attempts.
5. In the loss to Las Vegas, the Broncos’ offense didn’t have a 10-play drive for only the second game this year (Week 4 vs. Baltimore), didn’t have a five-minute drive for the third time (Baltimore and Week 10 vs. Philadelphia) and didn’t have a 75-yard drive for the second time (Baltimore).
6. I’ve booked the Broncos with nine dropped passes in the last four games compared to only seven in the first 11. For the season, Williams and receiver Courtland Sutton lead with three drops apiece.
7. The Broncos are plus-3 in turnover differential, the best they’ve been since ending the Week 3 Jets game at plus-3. The low point was minus-3 after the Week 7 Cleveland loss. The Broncos have scored 46 points off takeaways, including 38 points in the last five games.
8. The Broncos, amid their COVID-19 issues, signed cornerback Rojesterman Farris to the practice squad, starting his fourth stint with the team this year (he was waived Aug. 17 from the camp roster and Oct. 5 and Nov. 2 from the practice squad). Also added was defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, who prepped at Fairview High School in Boulder before going to Michigan. Kemp spent training camp with Green Bay.
9. The COVID-19 issues has also impacted the special teams. “We have guys on our practice squad that have been playing special teams all year long within our schemes,” coordinator Tom McMahon said. “We feel confident that no matter who we lose, we’re going to go out and execute. No excuses. Let’s go play the game. … We had starters jumping in and covering kicks (during Friday’s walk-through). We had a lot of guys that have been giving us the scout look all week that are now playing for us.”
10. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who started the year on injured reserve and has been a healthy scratch for three games, will make his season debut and take most of Mike Ford’s special teams snaps. “(Ojemudia is) ready to roll,” McMahon said. “We can’t wait to see him go play. He’s had a great week of practice.”
Nuggets’ fill-in coach Popeye Jones on Facu Campazzo: “I wish I could’ve played him 48 minutes”
HOUSTON – Acting Nuggets head coach Popeye Jones was probably talking in jest. Hopefully.
In the jubilant glow of Saturday night’s 124-111 win over the Rockets, Jones’ first as a replacement head coach, he beamed about the effort Facu Campazzo had displayed.
“He orchestrated it all, man,” Jones said. “He was awesome. I wish I could’ve played him 48 minutes, if you want to know the truth.”
Fortunately for Jones, and probably for Campazzo, Denver’s assistant coaches stepped in and kept reminding Jones that he needed a break. Still, Campazzo played a team-high 34 minutes, with a career-high 22 points, 12 assists, five steals and eight deflections. His incessant efforts earned him the Defensive Player of the Game, an honor he said he cherished more than his offensive stats.
“Defense, for sure. I like to win my confidence on the game from the defense,” said Campazzo, who was mildly discouraged to have such a night since it meant conducting a post-game interview in English.
Without Jamal Murray and without Monte Morris, who entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Jones had no other choice at point guard. Austin Rivers, capable of handling point guard duties in an emergency, played through a sprained right thumb that he appeared to re-aggravate late in the fourth quarter Saturday.
The Nuggets were so depleted at point guard they signed Carlik Jones to a 10-day hardship exception. He met the team on Saturday.
“What I was trying to do is, when Facu’s out, make Joker our one,” Jones said in earnest.
Campazzo’s pace was the X-factor of Saturday’s win. He pushed a Rockets team without a hint of defensive identity on its heels. With aggressive drives and seamless pick-and-rolls, he picked apart their porous coverages. And when the ball found him on the perimeter, he shot it with confidence, as evident by his three 3-pointers.
“Just love the pace that he plays at and how much heart he has,” said Aaron Gordon, who was the beneficiary of Campazzo’s double behind-the-back sequence with 1:40 left in the first half. Campazzo’s hard dribble erased Rockets wing Kevin Porter Jr. before his second behind-the-back, this one a pass, set Gordon up inside.
Asked about the sequence after the game, Campazzo just laughed.
As much pride as Campazzo takes on the defensive end – and he’s good for at least one horizontal, loose ball dive a game – the Argentinian can’t help but play with panache on offense. During the Nuggets’ 47-point outburst in the second quarter, he played a devilish pick-and-roll with JaMychal Green that left Houston big man Christian Wood exposed.
Campazzo, as he’s won’t to do, saw an opening and seized it.
“The pass between the legs, it’s just try to take advantage of my size because every big man is like showing so hard and bigger than me, with legs open …” he said.
Green dunked it with authority.
The lesson of Saturday’s game, as Campazzo eloquently put it, was that Denver’s effort must mask their deficiencies. Not that Campazzo ever takes a night off, but without so many key contributors, he acknowledged the effort and the hustle needed to be ratcheted up.
“We have to,” he said. “If we don’t do that, we’re gonna lose games. … Not 100%, (but) 200%. Even more smart, be focused on every play. Play every offense as a final, as a playoff mentality.”
Quarterback Chaos 2022: Broncos won’t be only team expected to take home-run swings this offseason
Like a social media thunderbolt, Quarterback Chaos 2021 began before last season’s Super Bowl was even played. It started when the Los Angeles Rams agreed on Jan. 31 to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions for Jared Goff and two first-round draft picks.
Two weeks later, Indianapolis put a deal in place for Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz. A month-and-a-half after that, the New York Jets flipped Sam Darnold to Carolina.
On and on and on it went leading into the draft — Ryan Fitzpatrick to Washington, Andy Dalton to Chicago and Teddy Bridgewater to Denver.
This upcoming offseason could be just as turbulent … and exhilarating.
Entering the final two weeks of the regular season, the Broncos are just one of at least nine teams that could look to start over and/or upgrade at quarterback. If they covet Seattle’s Russell Wilson or Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, they may have competition. Same if they want to sign another stop-gap or use a first-round pick on a passer.
Broncos general manager George Paton’s two most critical decisions: The future of coach Vic Fangio (and who would replace him if a change is made) and what to do at quarterback, where the Broncos have featured a different starter in five consecutive years.
The Broncos will have draft capital (five picks in rounds 1-3), in-house offensive talent and cap space to take a home-run swing.
Here are nine teams who will be (should be?) in the quarterback market:
Broncos
Record: 7-8 (last in AFC West).
Current starter: Drew Lock will make his second start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Teddy Bridgewater is 7-7 as the starter and tied for 19th in yards (3,052), tied for 17th in touchdowns (18) and 14th in passer rating (94.9).
Why it’s a need: Broncos receivers have one touchdown catch (one!) in the last six games. This is a passing game that never really found its footing and ranks 19th in the league (212.3). Only receiver Tim Patrick (five) has more than three touchdown catches. The defense entered Week 17 tied for first in fewest points allowed; they just need some help from the offense to break a playoff drought that will enter 2022 at six years.
Best course of action: The only course is to trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. Period. Pair one of those veteran quarterbacks with a skill-position group of tailback Javonte Williams, tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam and receivers Patrick, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and their production will improve significantly. Granted, one or two of those players may be needed to facilitate a trade. Seattle should prefer picks over players and the Broncos have five selections in rounds 1-3. Time to be aggressive and proactive, George Paton.
Carolina
Record: 5-10 (last in NFC South).
Current starter: Sam Darnold. Acquired from the Jets, the Panthers gave up second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and then exercised his fully-guaranteed ’22 contract option ($18.585 million). Darnold missed five games because of injury and his 70.8 rating ranks 30th out of 32 quarterbacks. Times got so tough for the Panthers that they brought back Cam Newton.
Why it’s a need: Carolina ranks 29th in passing yards per game (196.1) even though it has two good receivers in D.J. Moore (93 catches) and Robby Anderson (44 catches). This offense can’t be all Christian McCaffrey because he has played a combined 10 games in two years.
Best course of action: Draft a quarterback in the first round. The decision to pick up Darnold’s option was puzzling at the time and befuddling now. The Panthers will have a new offensive coordinator after firing Joe Brady, so pair the new play-caller with a passer of the future.
Cleveland
Record: 7-8 (last in AFC North)
Current starter: Baker Mayfield. He has played injured for most of the year, which is impacting his numbers. Mayfield is 25th in passer rating (86.1, down from 95.9 last year) and has 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions; he had 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year. Cleveland is 27th in passing yards (200.7).
Why it’s a need: Mayfield’s 2022 salary is fully guaranteed ($18.585 million) so the Browns have three options — let him play out the contract, sign him to an extension or trade him. The Browns may think listing them as a quarterback-needy team is unwarranted, but they’ll be on the list until there is clarity about Mayfield’s future.
Best course of action: Stick with Mayfield, but without a contract extension. If he starts next season well and stays healthy, the Browns can kick-start extension talks knowing they have the franchise tag at their disposal.
Houston
Record: 4-11 (third in AFC South).
Current starter: Davis Mills. The Texans began the season with Tyrod Taylor, but he was injured in Week 2 and has started six total games. Mills has 12 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 2-7 starting record. Houston’s offense is awful — last in yards, last in rushing, 30th in passing and 31st in scoring.
Why it’s a need: The Texans can’t start their rebuild until they know what’s going on at quarterback. Has Mills done enough to warrant entering 2022 without competition? No way. Taylor is a free agent. Where the Texans can capitalize is trading quarterback Deshaun Watson if his legal issues are settled and the NFL hands out his punishment.
Best course of action: Sign competition for Mills. The free-agent quarterback list is a who’s who of backups and former starters — Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jacoby Brissett and Marcus Mariota.
Las Vegas
Record: 8-7 (tied for second, AFC West).
Current starter: Derek Carr. A nemesis for the Broncos in recent years (six wins in last seven games), Carr is third in passing yards (4,363), 15th in rating (94.8) and tied for 12th in touchdowns (20) and interceptions (11). Carr has missed only two regular season games in eight years, but was injured when the Raiders made the playoffs in 2016.
Why it’s a need: It shouldn’t be, but these are the Raiders. Coach Jon Gruden is out and the status of general manager Mike Mayock is unclear. If Mayock gets to hire a new coach, chances are Carr stays and is a quarterback bargain at $19.88 million against the cap next year. But if owner Mark Davis sweeps out the front office, it will be up to the new general manager and coach to decide Carr’s future.
Best course of action: Keep Carr and maybe tack on two years to his contract through 2024. There would be a robust market if Carr is shopped, but that would be a mistake.
New Orleans
Record: 7-8 (tied second in NFC South).
Current starter: Ian Book … or Trevor Siemian … or Taysom Hill. Jameis Winston won the job out of training camp and was 5-2 (14 touchdowns and three interceptions) when he tore his ACL. The Saints’ offense has done nothing since.
Why it’s a need: Winston is a free agent via the voided-years-contract-structure the Saints have adopted as their philosophy. If they want to move forward with him, the Saints could do a lot worse, but if coach Sean Payton wants to make the big splash by trying to acquire Wilson or Rodgers, the Saints are another team for the Broncos to worry about.
Best course of action: Stick with Winston. The Saints’ non-quarterback power move should be trading receiver Michael Thomas for a combination of picks and players so New Orleans can get younger and cheaper on the offensive side.
Pittsburgh
Record: 7-7-1 (third in AFC North).
Current starter: Ben Roethlisberger. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger is likely to retire after the season. Roethlisberger is 13th in passing yards (3,373) and tied for 18th in passer rating (90.2) while throwing 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Why it’s a need: Roethlisberger is beginning his five-year wait for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, and the Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract. Rudolph has started 10 games in three years and Haskins is 3-10 in his career.
Best course of action: Draft a quarterback in the first round. The Steelers’ reloading efforts have hit major roadblocks and they are likely to miss the playoffs for the third time in four years. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett makes sense.
Washington
Record: 6-9 (third in NFC East).
Current starter: Taylor Heinicke. Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal and he sustained a season-ending hip injury in Week 1. Heinicke’s 14 interceptions are tied for the NFL lead and his 86.9 rating is 23rd.
Why it’s a need: Washington has been searching for a quarterback answer since Alex Smith’s leg injury in 2018. Haskins, a first-round pick, busted and was released last year. Heinicke is under contract next year ($2.875 million cap hit), but an upgrade is necessary.
Best course of action: Swing for the fences to see if the Raiders would trade Derek Carr and if not, draft a quarterback in the first round. Washington has started at least three passers in each of the last four years so all options — mega-trade, journeyman signing, high draft pick — should be on its radar.
