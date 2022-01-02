News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Giants DC Pat Graham expected to receive head coaching interest
The Giants are losing, and when teams lose, their coordinators don’t get head coaching interviews.
Usually.
But when Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham was left off an NFL list of 11 vetted minority head coaching candidates for 2022, it didn’t add up to many people around the NFL.
“Pat Graham should be on that list,” one league executive with no connection to Graham told the Daily News.
Graham, 42, turned down the Jets’ interview offer last offseason after his defense was the backbone of a resilient 6-10 Giants team that nearly made the playoffs.
Joe Judge’s second Giants season has slipped to 4-11 with two games to play, losing four straight and five of their last six. But the offense has been their downfall.
Graham’s gameplans have kept the Giants in most of the games they’ve lost. And his defense pretty much is solely responsible for three of the Giants’ four wins.
There was the 25-3 snuff-out of the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 24. There was the 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 7, when safety Xavier McKinney returned an interception for a touchdown.
And there was the Giants’ 13-7 win over the Eagles on Nov. 28 when Graham’s defense turned over Philadelphia’s offense six times.
That is why sources still expect Graham to receive head coaching interest for a second straight year, even as the team continues to lose.
Graham has done this without middle linebacker Blake Martinez and strong safety Jabrill Peppers. He’s done it with top corner James Bradberry having a down year. He’s done it with players in and out of the lineup due to COVID-19 and injuries, and with very little edge talent rushing the quarterback.
The early part of the season was messy as Graham tried to incorporate more man coverage and extra schemes, but when the personnel couldn’t handle it, he returned more to the match-zone coverages and zones that served him best in 2020.
“To me, you just keep working, trying to find a way,” Graham said just before Christmas of how he puts a game plan together. “Watch the tape, keep grinding through the tape. I constantly just keep looking at it even the night before. I learned that when I was in New England.”
Judge said Graham’s ability to take away offenses’ top players boils down to the Bill Belichick approach taken from Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War,” which is to attack an opponent’s weaknesses, use one’s own strengths, and protect one’s own weaknesses from being exploited.
Judge (2012-19) and Graham (2009-15) worked together on Belichick’s Patriots staff and now collaborate on the Giants’ weekly defensive game plan and its fit to the whole. Graham spent a year with the Packers’ linebackers and another as the Dolphins’ coordinator before following Judge to New York.
Graham’s work ethic is as revered as his in-game calls. He joked recently that he hates holidays during the season because he just considers them another work day. Captain Logan Ryan said that sounded a lot like his DC.
“Pat is very extreme in that sense, a little Grinch when it comes to those things,” Ryan said with a laugh. “But it’s the truth. That’s Pat. He works and works and works and that’s what he’s known for, and it’s worked out well for him. Pat gives it all for our organization and he’s a great family man, too.”
Would Graham get hired if he interviews? Who’s to say. Would the Giants give him another raise to deter him from interviewing, like they did with the Jets? Maybe.
There is respect for Graham around the league, though, even if the Giants are losing, and even if the NFL inexplicably overlooked him, too.
HEARTBREAK IN CHICAGO
Chicago-based ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson died tragically of complications from colon cancer at age 44 last Tuesday, two years after his wife Caitlin died of cancer, as well. They are survived by an 11-year-old son, Parker.
So the sports world stepped up this past week to support Parker Dickerson, helping to push the “Parker’s Fund” GoFundMe page over $1 million raised. The Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Washington Football Team and Indianapolis Colts all donated $25,000 apiece, leading the way as several other organizations and owners contributed, including the Jets ($10,000).
ESPN national newsbreaker Adam Schefter promoted the page to his 8.9 million followers to help drive the fundraising, and Schefter committed $5,000 himself to put it over a million total entering the New Year.
SMALL BEN
Ben Roethlisberger said this week that “all signs are pointing to this could be it,” his final game at Heinz Field on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger, 39, a future Hall of Famer, is expected to retire at season’s end.
It’s all so anticlimactic, however, for a player who once loomed so large. Similar to the Giants’ reluctance to part with Eli Manning, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ insistence on letting Roethlisberger dictate the timing and terms of his sendoff has dragged the franchise down.
The Steelers (7-7-1) have a chance to make the playoffs but are unlikely to do so. The preferred narrative in Pittsburgh is to blame the oversized personalities of their skill players for the team’s shortcomings. The quarterback has been a problem and it’s past time he goes.
KIRK AND KARMA
Unvaccinated Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins described a “survival of the fittest” personal approach to COVID-19 back in July 2020.
“If I die, I die,” Cousins said then on the “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” podcast.
Now, Cousins has tested positive and is out for the Vikings’ critical game against the Green Bay Packers, with Minnesota (7-8) the NFC’s eighth seed and first team out of a current playoff spot.
Unvaccinated Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz was fortunate to see the NFL’s COVID policies changed this week with the CDC’s to welcome back any player five days after a positive test.
So Wentz was activated off the reserve list on Saturday and is expected to be available for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Washington head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio have a lot to answer for after last week’s embarrassing 56-14 loss at Dallas. Defensive lineman Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen were swinging at each other on the sidelines. There are some people in the NFL who believe the Washington coaching staff bears monitoring if this slide continues. … Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow completed 37 of 46 passes for 525 yards, four TDs, no turnovers and a 143.2 QB rating in a 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. It was the fourth-most passing yards in a single game all-time. The top three? Norm Van Brocklin’s 554 for the L.A. Rams in 1951, Matt Schaub’s 527 for the Houston Texans in 2012, and Warren Moon’s 527 for the Houston Oilers in 1990. The AFC North-leading Bengals (9-6) host the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4), the AFC’s top seed, on Sunday in Week 17′s most intriguing matchup.
THEY SAID IT
“I was going to say eat less, but then I’d feel like Pinocchio.” — Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his New Year’s resolution.
News
Vikings safety Harrison Smith fined $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct
Vikings safety Harrison Smith was fined $12,875 by the NFL following his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, a source said Saturday.
Smith was penalized when Rams receiver Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings went on to lose 30-23.
The Vikings play at Green Bay on Sunday.
News
Colorado fire victims begin new year surveying destruction
SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — An overnight dumping of snow and frigid temperatures compounded the misery of hundreds of Colorado residents who started off the new year trying to salvage what remains of their homes after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.
At least 6 inches of snow and temperatures in the single digits cast an eerie scene Saturday amid the still-smoldering remains of homes destroyed in Thursday’s wildfire that raced through a suburban area that lies between Denver and Boulder. Despite the shocking change in weather, the smell of smoke still permeated empty streets blocked off by National Guard troops in Humvees.
For the thousands of residents whose homes survived the conflagration, Red Cross shelter volunteers distributed electric space heaters as utility crews struggled to restore natural gas and electricity.
At least seven people were injured, but remarkably there had been no reports of any deaths in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and Superior, neighboring towns about 20 miles northwest of Denver with a combined population of 34,000. More than 500 homes were feared destroyed.
The blaze, which burned at least 9.4 square miles, was no longer considered an immediate threat.
Families forced to flee the flames with little warning began returning to their neighborhoods Friday to find a patchwork of devastation. On some blocks, homes reduced to smoking ruins stood next to ones practically unscathed by the fires.
“For 35 years I walked out my front door, I saw beautiful homes,” Eric House said. “Now when I walk out, my home’s standing. I walk out my front door and this is what I see.”
Cathy Glaab found that her home in Superior had been turned into a pile of charred and twisted debris. It was one of seven houses in a row that were destroyed.
“The mailbox is standing,” Glaab said, trying to crack a smile through tears. She added sadly, “So many memories.”
Despite the devastation, she said they intend to rebuild the house she and her husband have had since 1998. They love that the land backs up to a natural space, and they have a view of the mountains from the back.
Rick Dixon feared there would be nothing to return to after he saw firefighters try to save his burning home on the news. On Friday, Dixon, his wife and son found it mostly gutted with a gaping hole in the roof but still standing.
“We thought we lost everything,” he said, as he held his mother-in-law’s china in padded containers. They also retrieved sculptures that belonged to Dixon’s father and piles of clothes still on hangers.
As the flames swept over drought-stricken neighborhoods with alarming speed, propelled by guests up to 105 mph, tens of thousands were ordered to flee.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Emergency authorities said utility officials found no downed power lines around where the fire broke out.
With some roads still closed, people walked back to their homes to get clothes or medicine, turn the water off to prevent the pipes from freezing, or see if they still had a house. They left carrying backpacks and pulling suitcases or wagons down the sidewalk.
David Marks stood on a hillside overlooking Superior with others, using a pair of binoculars and a long-range camera lens to see if his house, and those of his neighbors, were still there, but he couldn’t tell for sure whether his place was OK. He said at least three friends lost their homes.
He had watched from the hillside as the neighborhood burned.
“By the time I got up here, the houses were completely engulfed,” he said. “I mean, it happened so quickly. I’ve never seen anything like that. … Just house after house, fences, just stuff flying through the air, just caught on fire.”
President Joe Biden on Friday declared a major disaster in the area, ordering federal aid be made available to those affected.
The wildfire broke out unusually late in the year, following an extremely dry fall and amid a winter nearly devoid of snow until the overnight snowfall.
News
5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ home finale, including Andy Dalton’s start and Robert Quinn’s bid to break a franchise record — plus our Week 17 predictions
The Chicago Bears will play host to the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, closing the books on their home schedule for the 2021 season. Favored for just the fourth time in 16 games, the Bears are hoping to build on last weekend’s dramatic comeback win over the Seattle Seahawks. With kickoff against the Giants approaching, here’s our snapshot look at the game.
Chicago Bears (5-10) vs. New York Giants (4-11)
- Kickoff: Noon Sunday at Soldier Field.
- TV and radio: CBS-2, WBBM-AM 780, WCFS-FM 105.9, WRTO-AM 1200 (Spanish).
- The line: Bears by 5½. Over/under: 37½.
- Sign up now to get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first
1. Player in the spotlight
For the fifth time this season, the Bears will be forced to start a different quarterback than they used the week before.
Andy Dalton is back in the saddle Sunday, cleared to make his fifth start in a mostly meaningless January game against a last-place opponent. In a lot of ways, it’s right back to square one for the Bears.
Without question this registers as a missed opportunity for rookie Justin Fields, who has been bumped out of the plans for this week with a lingering ankle injury. Fields was limited in all three practices this week and, despite being listed as questionable on the injury report, isn’t being considered for backup duties Sunday. (Those will belong to Nick Foles.)
Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Fields is still experiencing notable pain during certain football movements.
“We want to be able to have him do everything,” Nagy said. ‘And he wants that too. So whether it’s scrambling outside of the pocket, extending plays with his legs, whatever it is, with the package he brings we want him to be as close to 100% as we can get him. And he’s just not there right now.”
Dalton’s return comes after a challenging 27-day period during which he broke his non-throwing hand in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, suffered a hip flexor strain during his effort to return and spent six days on the reserve/COVID-19 list after contracting the virus for the second consecutive season.
“It’s been a crazy month for me,” Dalton said. “Two-for-two on COVID. Unfortunately. In back-to-back years.”
Dalton also acknowledged the lack of continuity the offense has experienced this season because of all the flux at quarterback.
“This has definitely been a very unique year,” he said. “Very different than every other year I’ve been in the league. … The ideal situation is to have one guy (start at quarterback) the whole year where he’s building that chemistry with everybody throughout the season. But that hasn’t been the case.”
As for Fields, Sunday will be his fourth game missed because of injury and takes away a chance for him to gain additional on-field experience at the end of his first season. Nagy downplayed that part Friday afternoon, stressing that Fields showed enough flashes during the games he did play to show the organization that he is capable of succeeding at the NFL level.
There’s no promise Fields will see work in the season finale next weekend in Minneapolis, either. While Nagy said the rookie quarterback is getting close physically, he also emphasized the need for Fields to be fully prepared mentally if he’s going to take one more swing at things in Week 18.
2. Keep an eye on …
Outside linebacker Robert Quinn has humbly brushed off much of the talk of his personal accomplishments during his Pro Bowl season. But he recognized the significance of closing in on a 37-year-old Bears record.
After coming up with a key fourth-quarter sack in last week’s win over the Seahawks, Quinn is one sack away from breaking Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s single-season franchise record of 17½, set in 1984.
“Richard Dent is a household name around here,” Quinn said after the Seahawks game. “To even be in that same conversation, it’s an honor. I know it’s kind of repetitive, but I’m just trying to do my job. It’s definitely an honor, a blessing — for where I came from last year to now … from the guys just still believing in me and giving me another chance to re-prove myself. Luckily I had the backing of the guys in the locker room, so it made this year a little easier.”
Giants quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm were sacked a combined eight times in the team’s four December losses after Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury.
Along with the Bears record, Quinn is also nearing his personal high of 19 sacks, set in 2013 when he was 23. Outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey said he has seen Quinn’s approach stay consistent as he nears the milestones.
“He does play and he lives in the moment,” Shuey said. “And that’s real. He doesn’t take the next day for granted. … He believes that. So I think in this situation where he’s on the cusp of potentially breaking a record, he’s really looking at how can I get a little bit better?
“And that’s one of the things we focus on in the room week to week. It’ll be another focus this week: how do we get 6 inches better on each play? To get closer to making a play that can change a game and help us win. I think that’s Robert’s approach.”
3. Pressing question
How can the Bears build off last weekend’s game-winning drive to beat the Seahawks?
No one at Halas Hall has mistaken last weekend’s 25-24 victory as season-defining. After all, it improved the Bears’ record to 5-10. But that doesn’t mean the rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to win was insignificant.
“It is what it is. Our record looks like what it looks like,” running back David Montgomery said. “But every opportunity you get to go out there on the field, you want to showcase that you are more than capable of performing at a high level and doing it with the guys next to you. That’s the moral. That’s what we’re living by.”
Damiere Byrd’s highlight-reel two-point conversion catch to put the Bears ahead with 1:01 remaining was special, the exclamation point on an energizing comeback. But so much went well for the Bears on the six-play, 80-yard touchdown march that set up Byrd’s winning moment.
Darnell Mooney, for example, started the drive with a 30-yard reception, running a crisp route and breaking a series of tackles while taking the ball inside Seahawks territory.
Receivers coach Mike Furrey praised Mooney for the way he set up his route, pushing the Seahawks’ slot cornerback vertically, then making a swift and crisp break in to catch the ball. From there?
“Once he got the ball in his hands, his effort after that was rare,” Furrey said. “You want to talk about unbelievable. That’s just a young man whose desire to win shows.”
Montgomery added a 14-yard catch on the march. Right tackle Germain Ifedi showed great hustle in recovering a Foles fumble with less than two minutes remaining. And Jimmy Graham’s 15-yard touchdown catch two plays later was a thing of beauty, with the Bears getting the 6-foot-7-inch, 259-pound Graham matched up against cornerback John Reid (5-10, 187).
“Advantage Bears,” tight ends coach Clancy Barone said. “That was actually the first thing I verbalized to the guys standing next to me.”
Graham’s end zone post-up was textbook. Foles’ pass was right where it needed to be.
Said coordinator Bill Lazor: “Nick has a really good sense for ‘How do I throw the ball on this play?’ As far as the amount of air and the amount of touch. Nick is a really good touch passer. So it just all worked out really, really well.”
4. Odds and ends
Montgomery accepted the scepter for winning the Week 16 “Good Morning Football” Angry Runs honor this week.
Montgomery’s 11-yard run in the snow in the first quarter, in which he trucked Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV, earned him the title.
“I’m like that every week,” Montgomery said. “Ever since I’ve been in the league, that’s been who I am. That’s just how I run. I run with physicality. You could turn on the film and see that every chance I get, I’m straining just to be the best I can be on every opportunity I get, so it wasn’t just a one-week thing. It was just me being me.”
Montgomery didn’t have an easy task in the Seattle snowstorm, and he finished with 21 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. But he also caught seven passes for 61 yards, including back-to-back catches of 10 and 14 yards on the Bears’ winning drive.
“He went out there with a purpose like he does every single day and every week,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “And obviously the weather forced him to have to really early make a decision that he’s just going to put his foot in the ground and get some ugly runs, but they were good runs, and force those guys to tackle him.”
Montgomery is in for more wintry weather Sunday, though forecasts are calling for colder conditions and perhaps not as much snow by game time. He’ll be up against a Giants defense that allows 125.3 rushing yards per game, ranked 26th in the NFL, and may be needed to play a heightened role if significant wind gusts affect the Bears’ ability to throw regularly.
5. Injury updates
Defensive end Akiem Hicks was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and was able to participate on a limited basis Friday. Hicks was the seventh Bears player to be taken off the list this week, leaving only Jesper Horsted and Joel Iyiegbuniwe as of Friday evening.
Receiver Allen Robinson returned from his bout with COVID-19 this week after losing 10 pounds and battling fatigue and congestion. It will be interesting to see where both starters’ stamina is Sunday.
In other injury news, tight end J.P. Holtz is doubtful because of personal reasons. In addition to Hicks and Fields, Eddie Goldman (finger), Duke Shelley (heel), and Jason Peters (ankle) are also questionable.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (12-3)
Defensive coordinator Sean Desai has done a nice job this season, especially considering the number of key players that have missed large chunks of the season and some of the depth issues in the secondary. The Bears went against Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson, and with the Giants reportedly preparing to play Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm, that’s a huge step down in class. The Bears should be able to force a bunch of punts with the opportunity to swing the game if they play well on special teams. Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Bears, and if he can distribute the ball like Nick Foles did last week in Seattle, the Bears should win consecutive games for the second time this season.
Bears 20, Giants 10
Colleen Kane (13-2)
The Giants have lost four straight without quarterback Daniel Jones, putting up nine, 21, six and 10 points in that span. The Bears offense should be able to top that, especially against a Giants defense that’s nothing special. The Bears are getting healthier after their COVID-19 outbreak. And they’re saying the right things about continuing to play hard despite the meaningless end-of-season games. It seems the Bears are in line for a win in this season’s Soldier Field sendoff.
Bears 24, Giants 17
Dan Wiederer (14-1)
If you were a Giants fan, would you rather have your favorite team lose to improve its draft status or win to get a better draft slot from the pick collected through the Bears in the trade up for Justin Fields? These are the big questions worth pondering when two bottom-feeder teams clash in potentially nasty conditions in early January. The Bears remain the better team and they have enough left in their tank to record their first home victory since Oct. 3.
Bears 23, Giants 12
