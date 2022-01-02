Patriots-Jaguars inactives: Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers active, N’Keal Harry out

Sometimes being an economist can be frustrating as Hades, but knowing a little Dickens can help.

This time of year, when adjustments in Social Security checks and tax brackets come out, church, school district and condo association budgets are finalized, and the year’s inflation numbers come out, our frustration stems from widespread public confusion about price indexes. What do they measure? What information do they give? How may they mislead people?

Anyone who ever served on any finance committee knows the familiar beef: “Why is the budget growing faster than inflation?”

Economists’ mental reactions tend toward, “well, why in hell shouldn’t they?” But then we reflect on the wisdom, even if self-ignored, of Mr. Micawber, David Copperfield’s landlord and mentor: “Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen, nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.”

Many people think similarly. Church budget goes up less than “inflation” or “the cost of living,” no problem. Beef roasts, movie tickets or condo fees rise more than these measures? Someone is abusing you. Raise hell!

Sigh!

Reflect that any price index, like the familiar Consumer Price Index or the “personal consumption expenditures” fraction of gross domestic product, involves finding the weighted average of prices for thousands of items measured at hundreds of places based on the buying patterns of hundreds of millions of people. Why should the price change of any single item at any single place to any single buyer be exactly equal to these overall national averages? It defies common sense, but so does a lot of thinking by the general public.

Nearly everyone assumes that if the weighted average of prices goes up by 5 or 6 percent, as 2021 probably will over 2020, they themselves are spending exactly that much more for the same level of consumption. But precise correspondence in any given year is only true for a small fraction of households.

Prices of new and used vehicles went up in 2021. That influences the CPI. But not everyone will buy a car. If you don’t, those price jumps won’t affect you now. Our pickup and car were bought in 2004 and 2007. So duffers like us faced negligible increases in the fixed costs of driving over that interval.

Of course, other people put on 50,000 miles per year and need to trade often. They get hit every two or three years. If they bought this year, they took a significant whack. Even low-mileage drivers like my wife and I take a hit every decade or two. But in the intervals between, spikes in car prices that bump the CPI don’t affect any of us not actually buying.

Housing is similar. House prices rise, but these are durable “capital” items, not one used up like butter or shoes. Buy a house and you have exchanged cash for a tangible asset, but you have not “spent” anything. And houses can be sold again, with the gained equity either rolled into the new purchase or banked.

Now the CPI does include rental rates for rented properties. Owner-occupied residence prices are trickier. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has to impute an equivalent monthly rental charge. This “owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence,” or OER goes up as real estate prices rise, as now. But unless one is purchasing a house during this period, one’s cash expenditures do not go up. So the tabulated CPI overstates the “cost of living increase” for most households.

Understand too, that for all items in the “market basket” measured for an index, prices must be averaged across the whole country. The importance or “weight” assigned to that price is also an average of a range of amounts purchased by millions of different people. An increase in the price of natural gas or heating oil will be weighted by the average amount used across the nation, from Key West, Fla., to Nome, Alaska; Honolulu to Bangor, Maine. Thus for a given increase in the price of natural gas, the boost in cost of living for households in Havre, Mont., or Tower, Minn., will be understated by the national CPI. They will be overstated for San Diego or Brownsville, Texas. Conversely, rising electricity rates will hit Phoenix or Atlanta residents worse than the national CPI indicates, but Duluth and Tacoma, Wash., will get off better.

One could go on and on about the fallacy of trusting indexes. Few people die right at the “life expectancy” announced periodically over their lifetimes and few people experience an increase in their cash cost of living right at the “inflation rate” measured by the CPI. Some fare better, some worse and both often markedly so.

This also is true because people’s personal consumption patterns vary from the national averages that weight price indexes. Vegetarians don’t sweat rising meat prices. Slobs like me don’t crab when men’s suits cost more. And anyone with generous health care coverage, as for military Tricare coverage as we have, feel little of the cost of rising prices for drugs and medical procedures. People with poor coverage, or none at all, can take enormous hits.

A final common fallacy is to take an “inflation rate,” determined from household consumer prices, and use it to judge spending by an entirely different, non-household entity.

A student I had was school board president for a large suburban district. The cost of gas to heat nine school buildings could easily top $400,000 a month. A cold winter or spike in gas prices could blow the district’s budget apart, yet some taxpayers would be enraged because a spendthrift board had allowed outlays “increase more than inflation.”

We are all like Mr. Micawber. Some monopolistic industry may gouge us, but as long as increases are less than “inflation,” we protest little. Multiple producers in some other highly competitive sector may not be covering costs, but if prices rise “more than the cost of living,” we scream outrage. In 40 years, I have never heard a consumer or taxpayer wail, “But that’s less than inflation.”

St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at stpaul@edlotterman.com.