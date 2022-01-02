News
Patriots-Jaguars inactives: Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers active, N’Keal Harry out
FOXBORO — If the Patriots’ 2019 draft class wasn’t a collective disappointment already, Sunday perfectly punctuated what a trying three-year run it’s been.
N’Keal Harry and Joejuan Williams, the team’s top picks in 2019, are both healthy scratches for the Pats’ final regular-season home game. Two practice-squad players will play ahead of them. Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and cornerback D’Angelo Ross were elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster Saturday.
Meanwhile, all eight of the Patriots listed as questionable on the team’s injury report are available, including running back Damien Harris, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and linebacker Dont’a Hightower.
For Jacksonville, linebacker Dakota Allen was ruled out after being listed as questionable.
Both teams’ complete inactives are below.
PATRIOTS
WR Nelson Agholor
WR N’Keal Harry
CB Joejuan Williams
CB Shaun Wade
TE Devin Asiasi
QB Jarrett Stidham
RB J.J. Taylor
JAGUARS
TE James O’Shaughnessy
LB Dakota Allen
CB Nevin Lawson
RB Mekhi Sargent
‘Pretty unreal’: Those evacuated in Marshall Fire grapple with a new reality
From afar, the fresh blanket of snow made the damage hard to spot.
But upon closer inspection, the devastation from the Marshall Fire was abundantly clear: Full neighborhood blocks burned to the ground; smoke lingering, its pungent smell cutting through the frosty air.
The precipitation on Friday and Saturday was a welcome relief for those fighting the fire. Still, it made for a bizarre dichotomy as the powdery snow covered the charred remains of homes that days earlier were engulfed in flames.
Officials on Saturday announced that 991 structures were destroyed and 127 were damaged in the fast-moving fire, which ripped through 6,000 acres in eastern Boulder County on Thursday fueled by high winds and dry conditions.
Some residents in Superior and Louisville were allowed to return home on Saturday. Many visited briefly to check on the status of their homes and gather their possessions.
In the late morning, dozens trudged south on McCaslin Boulevard in Superior, toting bags of their belongings.
Among them was Ann Thompson, who has lived in a townhouse off McCaslin for seven years. Before that, she spent more than two decades in Louisville.
Though some of the units in her complex were damaged, Thompson said hers was OK. Saturday was the first time she had a chance to go back, but Thompson said she and her neighbors kept in touch with updates so she knew her unit made it before returning to see it in person.
Looking out across McCaslin Boulevard, where homes that had been burned to the ground on Andrew Drive were visible, Thompson noted how strange it all felt.
“The pattern of (the fire) is just astounding,” Thompson said.
“It’s pretty unreal,” she added.
For some residents, it’s been frustrating to have such little access to their homes now the fire subsided.
Scott Alter, a Superior resident, hiked about two miles from the Flatiron Crossing parking lot to check on his home and turn the water off Friday.
When he later attempted to drive in with space heaters for some neighbors, Alter said he was told he couldn’t. The neighbors had to lug the heaters to their home by foot.
“The frustrating thing is that there are no damaged houses on or very close to our block or the route to it from Rock Creek Parkway/the mall,” Alter wrote via email. “It seems that the officials can readily cordon off damaged areas where major work is being done.”
The most important thing is that his family and home are safe, Alter acknowledged.
“(But) I’m just trying to prevent my house from freezing, and I want to get home,” he said.
When the smell of smoke began filling the air Thursday, Amalia Stubby was at Little People’s Landing, a day care center in Louisville where she works as an assistant in the preschool room.
Evacuating from a fire on a bus with young children was an experience unlike any other.
“We had them put their masks on because the smoke was just so intense in the building,” Stubby said. “None of them cried and none of them were scared. It helped me stay calm for them.”
Stubby, a Westminster resident, left her car at the school when the group evacuated on the bus. She found out the following day that the car and the building itself were all right, despite the school’s proximity to houses that were destroyed as well as the Target and Whole Foods on Marshall Road that were damaged.
“It’s a weird miracle that the building is fine and the houses up the street are just gone,” Stubby said.
Callie Rennison, a Superior resident and University of Colorado Boulder regent, was at lunch at Efrain’s in Boulder on Thursday when she received the evacuation notice on her phone and left in a hurry.
She evacuated with her husband, cats, six parrots and a few personal items. The family later found out their home was OK after the previous owner saw a video of it on the news and contacted them.
The day after the fire, Rennison and her husband parked on Colo. 128, where they could see their home on Snowmass Circle from the ridge.
“I feel no happiness or joy that our house survived, just relief,” she said, reflecting on the lost homes, memories and pets. “But with all the other losses, who could feel at all happy?”
Rennison has never been forced to evacuate while living in Colorado but had to do so when working for the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11, 2001.
Both evacuations were scary, but each felt quite different, Rennison noted.
“During 9/11, it was a different sort of terror,” she said.
“Maybe what made it different was that you were running to your home instead of running away from your home,” Rennison added. “Both are horrible. I won’t say one’s worse than the other.”
Real World Economics: The fallacy of trusting inflation indexes
Sometimes being an economist can be frustrating as Hades, but knowing a little Dickens can help.
This time of year, when adjustments in Social Security checks and tax brackets come out, church, school district and condo association budgets are finalized, and the year’s inflation numbers come out, our frustration stems from widespread public confusion about price indexes. What do they measure? What information do they give? How may they mislead people?
Anyone who ever served on any finance committee knows the familiar beef: “Why is the budget growing faster than inflation?”
Economists’ mental reactions tend toward, “well, why in hell shouldn’t they?” But then we reflect on the wisdom, even if self-ignored, of Mr. Micawber, David Copperfield’s landlord and mentor: “Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen, nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.”
Many people think similarly. Church budget goes up less than “inflation” or “the cost of living,” no problem. Beef roasts, movie tickets or condo fees rise more than these measures? Someone is abusing you. Raise hell!
Sigh!
Reflect that any price index, like the familiar Consumer Price Index or the “personal consumption expenditures” fraction of gross domestic product, involves finding the weighted average of prices for thousands of items measured at hundreds of places based on the buying patterns of hundreds of millions of people. Why should the price change of any single item at any single place to any single buyer be exactly equal to these overall national averages? It defies common sense, but so does a lot of thinking by the general public.
Nearly everyone assumes that if the weighted average of prices goes up by 5 or 6 percent, as 2021 probably will over 2020, they themselves are spending exactly that much more for the same level of consumption. But precise correspondence in any given year is only true for a small fraction of households.
Prices of new and used vehicles went up in 2021. That influences the CPI. But not everyone will buy a car. If you don’t, those price jumps won’t affect you now. Our pickup and car were bought in 2004 and 2007. So duffers like us faced negligible increases in the fixed costs of driving over that interval.
Of course, other people put on 50,000 miles per year and need to trade often. They get hit every two or three years. If they bought this year, they took a significant whack. Even low-mileage drivers like my wife and I take a hit every decade or two. But in the intervals between, spikes in car prices that bump the CPI don’t affect any of us not actually buying.
Housing is similar. House prices rise, but these are durable “capital” items, not one used up like butter or shoes. Buy a house and you have exchanged cash for a tangible asset, but you have not “spent” anything. And houses can be sold again, with the gained equity either rolled into the new purchase or banked.
Now the CPI does include rental rates for rented properties. Owner-occupied residence prices are trickier. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has to impute an equivalent monthly rental charge. This “owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence,” or OER goes up as real estate prices rise, as now. But unless one is purchasing a house during this period, one’s cash expenditures do not go up. So the tabulated CPI overstates the “cost of living increase” for most households.
Understand too, that for all items in the “market basket” measured for an index, prices must be averaged across the whole country. The importance or “weight” assigned to that price is also an average of a range of amounts purchased by millions of different people. An increase in the price of natural gas or heating oil will be weighted by the average amount used across the nation, from Key West, Fla., to Nome, Alaska; Honolulu to Bangor, Maine. Thus for a given increase in the price of natural gas, the boost in cost of living for households in Havre, Mont., or Tower, Minn., will be understated by the national CPI. They will be overstated for San Diego or Brownsville, Texas. Conversely, rising electricity rates will hit Phoenix or Atlanta residents worse than the national CPI indicates, but Duluth and Tacoma, Wash., will get off better.
One could go on and on about the fallacy of trusting indexes. Few people die right at the “life expectancy” announced periodically over their lifetimes and few people experience an increase in their cash cost of living right at the “inflation rate” measured by the CPI. Some fare better, some worse and both often markedly so.
This also is true because people’s personal consumption patterns vary from the national averages that weight price indexes. Vegetarians don’t sweat rising meat prices. Slobs like me don’t crab when men’s suits cost more. And anyone with generous health care coverage, as for military Tricare coverage as we have, feel little of the cost of rising prices for drugs and medical procedures. People with poor coverage, or none at all, can take enormous hits.
A final common fallacy is to take an “inflation rate,” determined from household consumer prices, and use it to judge spending by an entirely different, non-household entity.
A student I had was school board president for a large suburban district. The cost of gas to heat nine school buildings could easily top $400,000 a month. A cold winter or spike in gas prices could blow the district’s budget apart, yet some taxpayers would be enraged because a spendthrift board had allowed outlays “increase more than inflation.”
We are all like Mr. Micawber. Some monopolistic industry may gouge us, but as long as increases are less than “inflation,” we protest little. Multiple producers in some other highly competitive sector may not be covering costs, but if prices rise “more than the cost of living,” we scream outrage. In 40 years, I have never heard a consumer or taxpayer wail, “But that’s less than inflation.”
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at stpaul@edlotterman.com.
Historic mixed-use property that houses Neuenfeldt and Co. Family Hair Care being sold
A historic house and mixed-use property that houses Neuenfeldt & Co. Family Hair Care off of White Bear Avenue in St. Paul is changing hands.
Cindie Neuenfeldt is selling the house that dates back to early St. Paul and is where she lived and ran a hair salon for 34 years. She said she loves the home and is sad to leave, but it is time for her to retire to her home in Center City, Minn.
“I always said that from the day I was young when I was in there, whoever gets this house next is going to be the luckiest person in the world,” Neuenfeldt said.
Neuenfeldt renovated the structure while trying to keep the original integrity of the house, which was built in 1897. It has a commemorative plaque next to the staircase that leads up to the living space that says, tongue-in-cheek, “on this site in 1897, nothing happened.”
But the house holds a history that Neuenfeldt spent years gathering and putting together. She has a three-ring binder full of the story of the original owners and what the neighborhood looked like in those days.
EARLY SETTLERS
William Ames Sr. was a prominent settler on the East Side in the 1850s who became one of the area’s most prosperous farmers and was involved in the lumber industry and the building of the railroad. He owned the land the house now sits on. After his death in 1873, his son William Ames Jr. took over the management of the 1,200-acre Ames farm. The neighborhood at the time was Hazel Park, which was in part developed by William Ames Jr. by offering sites for new homes and businesses to extend the growth of the city.
It has been reported that he sold the lots at reasonable prices. Hazel Park was a desirable neighborhood for many with its rural characteristics and accessibility to jobs in St. Paul via the railroad.
Ames offered an adjacent lot to Fred Sampson, his brother-in-law and owner of a fur company in downtown St. Paul that made fur top hats for men, on the corner of White Bear and Stillwater avenues.
The house that Neuenfeldt lives in now was the one built on that lot.
A NEIGHBORHOOD EFFORT
Neuenfeldt and her husband, Gary, worked on the house renovations together. When her husband died about 15 years ago, the renovations turned into a community effort.
“My whole neighborhood and the whole community on the East Side and outskirts came to my rescue because we had gutted the second floor, completely took out every board on the wall, the ceiling and the floor,” Neuenfeldt said. “Everybody came in that summer and redid my whole kitchen the way Gary wanted it done. I mean, it’s like this huge story that is amazing.”
She continued, “It’s been a good community. I know people always say, ‘Oh, the East Side is changing.’ It has never changed. It’s the same East Side.”
Gary and Cindie Neuenfeldt also ran the hair salon that is on the first floor of the house together. Their clients helped in Cindie’s quest to find more information on the house and the original owners.
PUTTING THE PICTURE TOGETHER
Gary found a photo of three women and two men in early-1900s clothing when he was cleaning the attic one day. He and Cindie assumed that it was people who formerly lived in the house and the Neuenfeldts matted and framed the photo to hang in the salon.
Their clients had made up names for the people in the photograph and stories for each of them until the mystery was solved.
There is also an Ames Monument in Wyoming to honor brothers Oliver and Oakes Ames from the same family who were influential leaders in the transcontinental railroad. One of Neuenfeldt’s clients found it and took pictures to give to her in her research.
Neuenfeldt said her daughter has worked for her at the hair salon for 18 years. She said that only about six people have worked at the salon in all the years it has been open.
“So every time somebody was there, it was family,” she said. “They love being there. Even when they had days off, they would come in because they love the ambiance at the house.”
Neuenfeldt says she is sad to leave the house and the business.
“Just working there we never had a bad day, not even one day, it was always a good day,” she said. Neuenfeldt said she planned to keep the hair salon open two days a week until the house is sold. There currently is a buyer for the house and the sale is expected to be formalized in the coming weeks.
For more information on the house and to view pictures, visit https://www.kwcommercial.com/properties/?propertyId=988339-sale.
