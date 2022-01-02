News
Patriots sign S Adrian Phillips to 3-year contract extension
It’s a Happy New Year in New England.
The Patriots and veteran safety Adrian Phillips agreed to a three-year contract extension Saturday that will keep Phillips with the franchise through 2024, a source confirmed to the Herald. The deal reportedly carries a maximum value of $14.25 million and $7.25 million guaranteed. Phillips is one of the Pats’ top defensive playmakers, ranking third on the team with 76 tackles and second with four interceptions this season.
SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan first reported the extension. In November, Bill Belichick called Phillips, 29, one of the Patriots’ best players.
” He’s one of our most versatile players. He almost always does the right thing,” Belichick said. “When something comes up, maybe you haven’t covered it, maybe you haven’t exactly gone through … he almost always does the right thing, kind of like (Patrick) Chung. Stuff happens, and he’s got a decision to make, and it’s maybe a little gray, and he just does the right thing.
“He does what you would want him to do without really telling him exactly what to do in that situation, so all that’s impressive.”
The Patriots originally signed Phillips in March 2020, a year removed from his only All-Pro campaign as a special teams player with the Chargers. Phillips has started 26 of a possible 31 games since arriving in New England. His pick-six in the fourth quarter of the Pats’ win at Los Angeles in Week 8 helped turn their season around.
Phillips was scheduled to be one of the team’s top free agents this offseason. Safety Devin McCourty, cornerback J.C. Jackson and offensive tackle Trent Brown now top that list. With Phillips back, the Pats can at least expect to field him, Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones in their secondary next season.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 17: Kirk Cousins has no shot
UPDATE: 12:22 p.m. Saturday
Pittsburgh has its Immaculate Reception. Now Minnesota has its Inevitable Infection.
Kirk Cousins, the unvaxxed Vikings quarterback, is going to remain socially distant from his team during its most critical game of the season tomorrow night in Green Bay. The timing is awful for the Vikings, and fantasy mavens who were counting on a huge game from Justin Jefferson, who will not catch a huge number of passes from Sean Mannion.
Cousins won’t be the only quarterback watching Sunday’s play. Both Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo are very doubtful to play in Week 17.
The list of players recently ruled out includes Washington RB Antonio Gibson, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, Raiders WR Nelson Agholor, Jets WR Elijah Moore, Giants WR Kadarius Toney and Chargers TE Jared Cook,
The outlook is better for Eagles RB Jordan Howard, Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Raiders TE Darren Waller, who are graded as questionable.
One bright spot: Niners RB Elijah Mitchell is expected to return Sunday.
ORIGINAL POST: 1:18 p.m. Wednesday
It’s the final week of fantasy football playoffs for many, and a lot of questions will be answered on this 17th week. But one big question was answered some time ago: the identity of the fantasy most valuable player.
It’s Cooper Kupp, in a landslide.
The Rams’ most reliable receiver is having a season for the ages that could earn him several lines in the NFL record book:
– His 132 receptions are only 17 short of Michael Thomas’ record from 2019.
– His 1,734 receiving yards are only 230 away from the mark set by Calvin Johnson in 2012.
– His 14 touchdown catches lead the league, though he’s still a bit short of Randy Moss’ record of 23 in 2007.
Pretty good for a guy who was a third- or fourth-round pick in most draft. But Kupp wasn’t the only player whose performance exceeded expectations and brought bliss to fantasy mavens. He had company:
Jonathan Taylor (Colts RB) –Indy’s star has slowed a bit recently, making a run at 2,000 yards unlikely, but he’s still the No. 1 running back by a mile. His 297 carries for 1626 yards and 17 touchdowns has kept the Colts in the playoff chase, almost singlehandedly.
Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons RB) – The former Viking’s rushing attack has been the season’s biggest surprise. All told, Patterson had 189 touches for 1102 yards and 11 touchdowns. He even threw one pass. Mr. Versatility.
Deebo Samuel (49ers WR) – It turns out Samuel is both San Francisco’s best receiver and best running back. While his 70 catches for 1247 yards and five touchdowns are nice, his 302 rushing yards and seven TD runs are even nicer.
Mark Andrews (Ravens TE) – Baltimore’s best offensive player has quietly surpassed Travis Kelce as the MV-TE. With two games to go, Andrews stands at 93 receptions, 1187 yards and nine touchdowns. All that despite the Ravens’ injury issues at quarterback.
Jalen Hurts (Eagles QB) – Philly’s sophomore has been a top-five quarterback this season, mostly because of his running. He has rushed for 740 yds and 10 touchdowns, to go with just under 3000 yards passing and 16 TD tosses. A middle-of-the-draft steal.
Nick Folk (Patriots K) – New England’s kicker was tied for the NFL lead with 34 field goals, and his only three misses were from 50 yards or longer. His numbers were helped by a Patriots offense that occasionally struggled in the red zone.
Dallas Cowboys (defense-special teams) – Led by all-world sophomore Trevon Diggs and his 11 interceptions, the Cowboys have been dominant after several years of stinkage. No team had more than Dallas’ seven defensive and kick return touchdowns.
SITTING STARS
Pittsburgh RB Najee Harris looks like he’s out of gas, so don’t count on him against Cleveland. … You could say the same thing about Washington RB Antonio Gibson, who’s facing Philadelphia this week. … And Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs, who has a tough matchup against the Colts. … Arizona QB Kyler Murray has been a shadow of his old self recently and will continue to be against Dallas. … And Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have a hard time moving the surprisingly hot Dolphins in Tennessee.
MATCHUP GAME
Need a running back with a weak foe this week? How about Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones vs. the Jets, or New England’s Damien Harris vs. the Jaguars, or Chicago’s David Montgomery against the Giants … Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins had a breakout game last week against Baltimore, and he should be great again against Kansas City. … Both quarterbacks in the offseason’s big trade have good matchups today: the Rams’ Matthew Stafford vs. the Ravens and Detroit’s Jared Goff against Seattle. … And if Taysom Hill passes COVID protocols, the Saints will finally get some decent quarterbacking against Carolina.
INJURY WATCH
There are three big running-back injuries that top the list: Jacksonville’s James Robinson tore his Achilles’ tendon, the Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire bruised his shoulder, and Philly’s MIles Sanders broke his hand. … The Vikings are getting RB Dalvin Cook back, but WR Adam Thielen is done for the year after ankle surgery. … Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson and K.C. tight end Travis Kelce are back, but will Indy QB Carson Wentz get off the COVID list in time? … The long list of the questionable includes San Fran RB Elijah Mitchell, Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, Arizona RB James Conner, Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Houston WR Brandin Cooks, Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Las Vegas QB Derek Carr.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
COVID-plagued Buffalo wasn’t expecting too much last week from wideout Isaiah McKenzie. He came into the game with only seven catches on the season. But with Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis out, the former Georgia Bulldog had a career day. Eleven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for the fifth-year backup in the Bills’ big win over New England. We’re willing to bet he’ll have another strong outing this week against the low-rent Atlanta defense.
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
Cottage Grove’s LeafLine purchased by national marijuana retailer
LeafLine Industries, a medical marijuana company headquartered in Cottage Grove, has been purchased by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries.
Green Thumb announced the acquisition for an undisclosed price on Twitter.
LeafLine sells medical marijuana through its five dispensaries in Minnesota, including facilities in St. Paul and Eagan.
The company opened a headquarters and an indoor cultivation facility in Cottage Grove in 2014. It tripled the size of that facility in 2020 with the addition of a 134,000-square-foot greenhouse.
Green Thumb makes and sells marijuana-based consumer goods, and operates under the brand names of RYTHM, Good Green and Incredibles Cannabis.
With the purchase of Leafline, Green Thumb operates in 15 states through 73 retail locations.
LeafLine is one of two companies – along with Otsego-based Minnesota Medical Solutions – licensed to make and sell medical cannabis in Minnesota.
Readers and Writers: Make room on your reading pile: Late winter/early spring books are arriving
OK. Don’t moan, but it’s time to move aside that fall TBR pile because late winter/early spring books are arriving and the earliest ones give a hint of a great season in fiction. There are second books in series by P.J. Tracy and Ben Percy, a new spinoff by John Sandford, a couple of debuts, the last in Larry Millett’s series featuring Sherlock Holmes in the Midwest, and Garrison Keillor returns to Lake Wobegon. Brian Farrey and Kelly Barnhill, award-winning middle-grade authors, spin fantasies.
These are the first titles of the new season but there will be more to come as we live through this odd COVID winter.
JANUARY
“Desolation Canyon” by P.J. Tracy (Minotaur Books)
P.J. Tracy, pen name for Traci Lambrecht, became a bestselling author when she and her late mother, P.J. Lambrecht, wrote the Monkeewrench mysteries about a group of computer whizzes who worked and lived in St. Paul.
Last year, Tracy launched a new series with “Deep Into the Dark.” Set in Los Angeles, where she lived for 10 years, the series features LAPD Detective Margaret “Maggie” Nolan, who doesn’t like most people. Among Tracy’s carefully-drawn characters is Sam Easton, a combat vet whose face was disfigured in a car bombing. The novel received praise from critics.
Now, Maggie and Sam are back in “Desolation Canyon.” Maggie’s struggling to move forward after the death of her brother in Afghanistan and having to take a life in the line of duty. When the body of a successful international attorney is found beneath the surface of Swan Lake at the luxurious Hotel Bel-Air, Maggie and Sam work to find the perp, facing a sinister cabal that might destroy Maggie and everyone she loves.
“Geographies of the Heart” by Caitlin Hamilton Summie (Fomite)
Caitlin Summie won awards for her story collection “To Lay to Rest Our Ghosts.” Her debut novel, “Geographies of the Heart,” was inspired by three stories in that collection.
In the new novel, Sarah Macmillan is lonely for her career-minded, inattentive younger sister, Glennie, even though the women have a tumultuous relationship. Sarah is married to a man whose compassion and humor she admires. Then, one decision forces them to decide what family means.
The author writes on Facebook that the novel will launch Jan. 20, but details are still being worked out.
“How High We Go In the Dark” by Sequoia Nagamatsu (Morrow)
Nagamatsu is a Japanese-American writer who teaches creative writing at St. Olaf College in Northfield. He’s the author of the award-winning story collection “Where We Go When All We Were Is Gone.”
His new novel is speculative fiction inspired by personal loss that Nagamatsu has been working on for more than a decade. it spans lifetimes and centuries, concentrating on emotional responses to a world in crises, loss and what makes us human.
“Sh*t Cassandra Saw” by Gwen E. Kirby (Penguin Books)
From a “proud graduate” of Carleton College in Northfield comes a debut short story collection that is creating buzz among booksellers. Her humorous stories combine the uncanny and comedic: An adulterer is haunted by the ghost of a Great Awakening preacher, a seafood restaurant gets a bad Yelp review, and women undergo transformations to take revenge on their harassers.
“The Unfamiliar Garden” by Benjamin Percy (Mariner)
Percy introduces the second in his new series with “The Unfamiliar Garden,” part of his sci-fi series The Comet Cycle in which a comet called Cain left debris the Earth spun through, causing meteors to plummet into the atmosphere, destroying swaths of electrical grids and leaving shores of beaches filled with deceased sea life.
In the new novel, Mia Abernathy vanishes in the woods amidst this destruction of the Earth. Her disappearance breaks the already fragile marriage of her parents, Jack and Nora. Jack, once a rising star in biology, is broken and Nora has lost herself in her work as a homicide detective.
Five years later, the rains have returned to Seattle and Jack uncovers evidence of a new parasitic fungus while Nora investigates several brutal, ritualistic murders. Soon they will be drawn together by a horrifying connection between their discoveries.
(Percy will launch his book at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Content Bookstore in Northfield. He writes on Facebook that this novel, a 10-issue Wolverine event and his first movie are all coming out in January: “I doubt I’ll ever have another month where so many things that are creatively important to me line up.” (Wolverine refers to his series for Marvel comics.)
FEBRUARY
“Men in My Situation” by Per Petterson (Graywolf Press)
From the author of the prize-winning “Out Stealing Horses” comes the story of Arvid Jansen, unable to process the grief of losing his parents and brothers in a ferry accident and, soon after, the end of his marriage. When his ex-wife calls for a ride home from the train station, he has to face the life she and their kids have made without him. Then his favorite daughter has a crisis of her own and reaches out. Translated from the Norwegian by Ingvild Burkey.
MARCH
“Boom Town” by Garrison Keillor (Prairie Home Productions)
Keillor, former host of the public radio show “A Prairie Home Companion,” continues to write. He describes this latest jaunt to the little town that time forgot this way: “in which the writer returns to his hometown of Lake Wobegon for a funeral, finds the town booming, recalls an old love affair, sits at the bedside of an old friend dying with humor and grace, and in the process rediscovers the goodness of his long-standing marriage to the mysterious Giselle.”
Keillor wrote this novel during the pandemic lockdown in New York, reading drafts to his wife, Jenny, and did parts of the book in monologues for audiences in several states.
“The Temps” by Andrew Deyoung (Keylight Books)
St. Paulite Deyoung won a Minnesota Book Award for his debut novel, “The Exo Project.” His new thriller centers on Jacob Elliott, who doesn’t want a temporary job in the mailroom at Delphi Enterprises, but after two post-college unpaid internships and living in his parents’ basement, he needs the work. On his first day on the job the unthinkable happens; toxic gas kills all the regular employees, leaving Jacob stranded inside the vast office complex with other survivors. They band together to create a culture until something happens that drives them to uncover the truth about the mysterious corporation that employed them and the apocalypse that brought their world to an end.
APRIL
“The Investigator: A Letty Davenport Novel” by John Sandford (Putnam)
Bestselling author John Camp, who writes as John Sandford, has written 31 books in the Prey series featuring U.S. Marshal Lucas Davenport, and 12 in the spin-off focusing on Virgil Flowers. Now he’s started another spin-off about Davenport’s brilliant and tenacious adopted daughter Letty, first introduced in 2003 in the Davenport thriller “Naked Prey.”.
Letty, who’s 24, should appeal to a new generation of Davenport fans. She’s been poised to follow in her father’s footsteps and has seen more action and uncovered more secrets than many law enforcement professionals.
A recent Stanford grad with a master’s in economics, she’s working for a U.S. senator who offers her investigative work in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security. She’s tasked with discovering who is stealing crude oil from big companies in Texas. Where is the oil being sold, and what are the thieves doing with the profits? Could it be a militia group led by a woman known only as Lorelai who have set in motion an explosive and deadly plan?
“If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English” by Noor Naga (Graywolf Press)
Award-winning Noor Naga is an Alexandrian writer who teaches at the American University in Cairo. In her debut novel, published by a Minneapolis-based literary press, an Egyptian-American woman and a man from the village of Shobrakheit meet at a cafe in Cairo. He was a photographer during the Arab Spring revolution, she is the daughter of immigrants “returning” to a country she’s never been to before. In this dark romance they fall in love and he moves into her flat. But soon their desire — for one another, for the selves they want to become through the other — takes a violent turn.
“Rafferty’s Last Case” by Larry Millett (University of Minnesota Press)
In Larry Millett’s ninth-and-final Shadwell Rafferty mystery, part of a series by Millett featuring Sherlock Holmes in the Midwest, Detective Rafferty is killed, bringing Holmes and Watson to Minnesota from Chicago to hunt for their friend’s killer.
Set in St. Paul in 1928, Holmes closes in on Rafferty’s last fatal investigation and on the man’s killer. This double mystery takes readers to every corner of St. Paul, from a notorious speakeasy to a home for unwed mothers to mansions on Summit Avenue.
Millett, a former reporter and architectural writer for the Pioneer Press, is the author of 20 books. Among his architectural books are “Lost Twin Cities” and “Minnesota Modern,” winner of a Minnesota Book Award.
FOR MIDDLE-GRADE READERS
“The Counterclockwise Heart” by Brian Farrey (Algonquin Young Readers, February)
Farrey, two-time Minnesota Book Award winner and a Stonewall Honor author, is focused on time in his new novel. Time is running out in the Empire of Rheinvelt, where the sudden appearance of a strange and frightening statue foretells darkness. Users of magic have fled the land and shadowy beasts of nearby territories are gathering near the borders, preparing for an attack. Young Prince Alphonsus is sent by his Empress mother to reassure the people while she works to quell the threat of war. But the prince has a secret of his own; he has a clock in his chest where his heart should be, and it’s begun to run backward, counting down to his unknown fate.
“The Ogress and the Orphans” by Kelly Barnhill (Algonquin Young Readers, March)
Newbery award-winner Barnhill (“The Girl Who Drank the Moon”) gives us a story about an Ogress, a family of orphans, a Dragon, and a once-lovely, once-beloved town, Stone-in-the-Glen. The Mayor, a flashy self-proclaimed dragon-slayer, believes he alone can solve the town’s problems and lays the blame for its woes on a kindly Ogress who lives on its outskirts. When one of the children from the Orphan House goes missing, the mayor calls attention to the Ogress, but the orphans know she cannot be the villain.
The author says this book, which began as a short fairytale, grew out of the chaos, rage and bafflement that she, like many of us, has felt in recent times in our country. How, she wondered, could we become so unkind to one another? Was all hope for collaboration and cooperation forever lost?
Next week: Nonfiction
