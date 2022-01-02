PHOTO: Garcelle’s Son Works at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vegas Bar

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules fans get ready, because we could potentially have a cross-over event between the two series, as it is being reported that Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, is working for Lisa Vanderpump at her Vanderpump Vegas Cocktail Lounge located in Caesar’s Palace.

Oliver took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself and Lisa at the venue captioning the pic, “Work Work Work Work @lisavanderpump!!”

RHOBH star and proud mom made sure her presence was known in the comment section with a quick “Yassssss” accompanied by heart emojis.

We’re sure Garcelle is thrilled and proud of Oliver as he’s made cameo appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During one of her confessionals, she revealed Oliver’s past struggles with drugs, and how she’s proud of the person he’s become as a husband and father.

A couple of months back Oliver made it official that he was indeed working for Lisa’s cocktail lounge posting a pic to his Instagram Account with his co-worker dressed to the nine’s and captioning the pic, “Come Check Me Out @vanderpumpvegas!”

Oliver also posted a photo on December 30 of himself at Vanderpump Vegas, telling his followers: “Come Pop Up at The @vanderpumpvegas For New Years!!!”

After seeing all the posts, fans took to Reddit to what this could mean for Garcelle and Lisa’s friendship. Will they now make cameos on each other’s shows? Could this lead LVP back to RHOBH to reclaim her top spot? More importantly, will this be a spin-off to Vanderpump Rules? As many fans speculate Vanderpump Rules ending after its current season.

In a previous interview The Daily Mail Australia, Garcelle said fans would love to see Lisa return to the show. However, Lisa herself has previously stated that it would “impossible” for her to return to the show unless they “cleaned house” with Garcelle and Sutton Stracke being the only exceptions.

I think this Redditor sums up what a lot of fans are feeling. “I’m gonna be delusional and pretend this is a sign of a storyline for both Garcelle and LVP, meaning that the queen will be back to take her crown. Let me believe,” they wrote.