Celebrities
PHOTO: Garcelle’s Son Works at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vegas Bar
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules fans get ready, because we could potentially have a cross-over event between the two series, as it is being reported that Garcelle Beauvais’ eldest son, Oliver Saunders, is working for Lisa Vanderpump at her Vanderpump Vegas Cocktail Lounge located in Caesar’s Palace.
Oliver took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself and Lisa at the venue captioning the pic, “Work Work Work Work @lisavanderpump!!”
RHOBH star and proud mom made sure her presence was known in the comment section with a quick “Yassssss” accompanied by heart emojis.
We’re sure Garcelle is thrilled and proud of Oliver as he’s made cameo appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During one of her confessionals, she revealed Oliver’s past struggles with drugs, and how she’s proud of the person he’s become as a husband and father.
A couple of months back Oliver made it official that he was indeed working for Lisa’s cocktail lounge posting a pic to his Instagram Account with his co-worker dressed to the nine’s and captioning the pic, “Come Check Me Out @vanderpumpvegas!”
Oliver also posted a photo on December 30 of himself at Vanderpump Vegas, telling his followers: “Come Pop Up at The @vanderpumpvegas For New Years!!!”
After seeing all the posts, fans took to Reddit to what this could mean for Garcelle and Lisa’s friendship. Will they now make cameos on each other’s shows? Could this lead LVP back to RHOBH to reclaim her top spot? More importantly, will this be a spin-off to Vanderpump Rules? As many fans speculate Vanderpump Rules ending after its current season.
In a previous interview The Daily Mail Australia, Garcelle said fans would love to see Lisa return to the show. However, Lisa herself has previously stated that it would “impossible” for her to return to the show unless they “cleaned house” with Garcelle and Sutton Stracke being the only exceptions.
I think this Redditor sums up what a lot of fans are feeling. “I’m gonna be delusional and pretend this is a sign of a storyline for both Garcelle and LVP, meaning that the queen will be back to take her crown. Let me believe,” they wrote.
Celebrities
Travis Scott Returns To Instagram For 1st Time Since Astroworld Tragedy, Kylie Jenner Shows Support
Travis Scott has been completely absent from social media since the tragedy at Astroworld, which resulted in 10 deaths and 100s of injuries.
Couples who return to Instagram together stay together. Travis Scott, 30, returned to social media just prior to the New Year – at the same time as his pregnant girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 24. In a post dropped to his Instagram page on December 31, 2021, Travis shared a black and white photo, showing only his profile and looking down towards the ground. In the caption, he wrote “Always <3.” Kylie – who is the mother of his daughter Stormi, 3, and pregnant with the couples’ second child, commented on his post with two hearts.
As HollywoodLife previously reported, Kylie also returned to the social media world before ringing in New Year. The makeup mogul posted a black and white photo and was turned to the side, cradling her massive baby bump. As fans should know, Kylie is expected to give birth to their second child, whose gender has not been revealed, at any time. In the caption to her photo, she wrote, “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”
Her famous family, including mother Kris Jenner, 66, showed her support for Kylie’s post and wrote “I love you my precious girl you are an angel” in the caption. Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, 26, — who was with Kylie at Astrowrld the night that the tragedy occurred, commented on her sister’s post with three burning heart emojis. After the incident, on November 8, Kendall released a statement, which read, “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved, Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time.”
Prior to the Astroworld tragedy – Travis’s show in Texas on November 5, 2021, which resulted in 10 casualties and 100’s of injuries of fans who got crushed by a crowd surge – the couple were spotted often. Since then, they have been MIA, aside from both being seen by close friends and family at her recent baby shower. Although Travis was in attendance at the baby shower, which was held in mid-December, he was said to have kept a “low profile” due to tragedy. Currently, Travis and event organizers are being sued for “billions” of dollars by injured at the event.
Celebrities
Kate Hudson, Anna Kendrick & More Stars Rock Sexy Bikinis To Ring In The New Year
Bikini babes! A slew of celebrities flaunted their figures in bikini snaps to celebrate New Year’s Eve. See Kate Hudson, Anna Kendrick and more stars sizzle!
Hollywood is turning the temperature up for 2022! A slew of stars decided to ring in the new year by sharing sizzling snaps of themselves in bikinis. Kate Hudson kicked things off with a video on her Instagram, showcasing her flawless figure in a white bikini top and navy blue bottoms. The 42-year-old stunning mother of three was seen hiking up a beautiful hillside with a picturesque view of the ocean behind her. At the end of the clip, the How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress hilariously shook her rear and did a duck walk. “Walking into 2022 like slide 1…. “Where are we?! Where r we going?!” she captioned the post.
Following in Kate’s footsteps, Anna Kendrick, 36, shared a gorgeous snap of herself and a group of friends on a tropical vacation. The Pitch Perfect star rocked a see-through white top over a pretty pink floral bikini. With her well-known wit, Anna wrote alongside the pic, “Well. 2021. You were a little bitch in many ways. But pre-omicron you managed to bring a lot of cool sh**. So, thanks for giving me a taste of excitement and adventure before ripping it away again??? I’LL TAKE IT!”
Melissa Gorga was up next and she definitely didn’t disappoint. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 42, shared a stunning photo from her holiday getaway to start 2022 off right. Posing like a supermodel, Melissa flaunted her toned abs and long legs in a bright orange string bikini. Topping off the breezy look with a white wrap, she captioned the snap, “Talk to me 2022.”
Not to be outdone, Dua Lipa gave her fans a real treat with an album of bikini-clad selfies. On a sandy beach, the “Levitate” singer, 26, rocked a neon green bikini top and orange pants. In another photo, she gave a peek at her bright orange bikini bottoms. “See ya in 2022,” the pop star wrote, as she gave a gorgeous smile in the last snap.
Celebrities
Shawn Mendes Says He’s Having ‘A Hard Time’ On Social Media After Camila Cabello Split
Shawn Mendes got completely candid during an open and honest conversation with his fans on Instagram on Dec. 30, just weeks after his split from Camila Cabello.
Shawn Mendes opened up about his relationship with social media in a video shared on Dec. 30. In the nearly two-minute clip, which you can view below, the singer thanked fans for supporting his latest breakup song, “It’ll Be Okay“, but he refrained from saying too much about why he’s struggling with social media. However, the reactions to his recent split from Camila Cabello could be a factor.
“I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with ‘It’ll Be Okay’ and posting videos,” Shawn, 23, shared from his Toronto home. “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”
“When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I’m writing songs I’m usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn’t be able through by just talking with people or thinking about it,” he said, before sharing his reaction to fans crying over the song. “And I hope that’s because there’s some truth in the song and there lies honesty in it. And I just feel so proud of that song and I feel so grateful that you guys are connecting with it and I feel so grateful that people are be vulnerable with it and people are just having fun with it.”
“I just wanted to come on here and show my love and appreciation,” he concluded. “I see you guys and I see how much love you’re giving this song and giving me and that means the world to me. So thank you, I love you guys.”
Shawn’s vulnerable confession comes just weeks after he and ex Camila Cabello broke up in late November. In a statement, which he and Camila both shared on their social media platforms, they said, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”
PHOTO: Garcelle’s Son Works at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vegas Bar
Patriots sign S Adrian Phillips to 3-year contract extension
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 17: Kirk Cousins has no shot
Travis Scott Returns To Instagram For 1st Time Since Astroworld Tragedy, Kylie Jenner Shows Support
Cottage Grove’s LeafLine purchased by national marijuana retailer
Kate Hudson, Anna Kendrick & More Stars Rock Sexy Bikinis To Ring In The New Year
Readers and Writers: Make room on your reading pile: Late winter/early spring books are arriving
Shawn Mendes Says He’s Having ‘A Hard Time’ On Social Media After Camila Cabello Split
President Biden unlocks federal aid for Coloradans suffering after Marshall fire
Denver weather: Snow, freezing temperatures make way for warmer conditions
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?