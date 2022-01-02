News
PHOTOS: Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves passes away at age 77
News
Superior to shut off water in Marshall fire burn area to prevent frozen pipes
City officials in Superior are shutting off water to homes and businesses in the area scorched this week by the Marshall fire, Boulder County officials said in a release.
The water must be shut off to restore water pressure lost after the fire but also to prevent pipes from freezing, Boulder County’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted Saturday morning.
The Town of Superior is shutting off water in the burn areas to restore water pressure and prevent pipes from freezing. Emergency response teams and utility providers are working hard in areas impacted by the fire to protect affected homes from further damage. #MarshallFire
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) January 1, 2022
For some residents in Superior, Louisville, the San Souci Mobile Home Park, East Boulder County Water District and Eldorado Artesian Spring, water users might not be off but they should boil what water they do have before drinking or using it to cook, the office said in another tweet.
At the same time, gas has been shut off for others in the Superior and Louisville area and utility officials with Xcel are working to restore the service, the office said. Additional information can be found online at co.my.xcelenergy. Utility crews are working their way through the area and will leave door tags on homes where gas hasn’t yet been restored, the city of Superior said in a tweet.
In the meantime, anyone in need of an electric heater should stop by the Red Cross shelter at YMCA in Lafayette or the Boulder YWCA between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., the office said in a release.
If your gas was shut off due to wildfires in the Superior and Louisville area, please do not call Xcel to request a relight appointment. Xcel crews are following an established process to safely restore natural gas outages. More info at: https://t.co/xmkPJRx60y #MarshallFire
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) January 1, 2022
Federal aid is also now available for residents and businesses hurt by the fire. The money, available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, can be used to cover temporary housing, home repairs, uninsured property losses and more. Residents and business owners needing federal assistance can apply at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
Officials estimate so far that as many as 1,000 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed during the fire and two people are still missing.
News
Kickin’ It with Kiz: At this point of another lost season for the Broncos, is it time to tank?
I used to plan my Sundays around watching the Broncos. Not this year, not now. They are boring. We have no owner, and nothing can be done until at least March, after the team is sold. That’s the definition of depression. I’m already a charter member of the “tank during a bad season for draft position” club, and hearing the Broncos can pick as high as sixth in the first round if they lose out, my position is clear.
Bob, Aurora
Kiz: Vic Fangio thinks he deserves another chance to coach this team. I don’t blame him for making a case to be retained. Overcoming a rash of injuries and the trade of Von Miller, he has patched together a highly competitive defense. If general manager George Paton finds a way to acquire Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, all Uncle Vic would have to do is stay out his quarterback’s way and watch the offense improve. But this team must make a coaching change, and it can’t wait until after a new owner is in place, for one simple reason. It has been a rough go in Broncos Country during the past two years, for reasons far bigger and more important than football. We’re all weary from soldiering on and could use any little reason to smile. The least the Broncos can do is give us fresh reasons to believe better football Sundays are ahead in 2022.
Kiz, can the Broncos sign local media stars Darren McKee and Troy Renck to play defensive line, plus Mark Schlereth and Big Alfred Williams to play cornerback. Also: Are matador capes or blindfolds legal in the NFL?
Brian, Denver
Kiz: Blindfolds. Indeed. That lineup not only would be too painful to watch but would result in physical punishment I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemies, let alone my friends McKee and Renck. The only way it could get worse is if you let me coach the team.
Hey, Kiz! What’s wrong with you? Calling out those pampered, overpaid underachievers on the Broncos? Haven’t you read the “don’t hurt my feelings” clause in every player’s contract? What would Vince Lombardi say?
John, tough-love advocate
Kiz: Lombardi would say even he couldn’t win games with the quarterbacks that have worn a Broncos uniform since Peyton Manning retired.
After the Broncos’ loss in Las Vegas, watching Nuggets center Nikola Jokic play basketball reminds me of why I enjoy sports. Sports are supposed to be fun. The fear of losing has taken the fun out of Broncos football for five seasons.
P.W., citizen of the Wyo-verse
Kiz: Without Jokic, the Nuggets might lose more games than any team in the NBA. But the fun and artistry he brings to the court make buying a ticket money well spent. MVP candidate doesn’t begin to describe Joker. He’s a civic treasure.
And today’s parting shot proposes a trade: An old, broken-down sports journalist and two first-round draft picks for Rodgers. Green Bay would jump at that deal, don’t you think?
Can we trade away Kiszla next year? Please.
W.V., Boulder
News
Patriots sign S Adrian Phillips to 3-year contract extension
It’s a Happy New Year in New England.
The Patriots and veteran safety Adrian Phillips agreed to a three-year contract extension Saturday that will keep Phillips with the franchise through 2024, a source confirmed to the Herald. The deal reportedly carries a maximum value of $14.25 million and $7.25 million guaranteed. Phillips is one of the Pats’ top defensive playmakers, ranking third on the team with 76 tackles and second with four interceptions this season.
SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan first reported the extension. In November, Bill Belichick called Phillips, 29, one of the Patriots’ best players.
” He’s one of our most versatile players. He almost always does the right thing,” Belichick said. “When something comes up, maybe you haven’t covered it, maybe you haven’t exactly gone through … he almost always does the right thing, kind of like (Patrick) Chung. Stuff happens, and he’s got a decision to make, and it’s maybe a little gray, and he just does the right thing.
“He does what you would want him to do without really telling him exactly what to do in that situation, so all that’s impressive.”
The Patriots originally signed Phillips in March 2020, a year removed from his only All-Pro campaign as a special teams player with the Chargers. Phillips has started 26 of a possible 31 games since arriving in New England. His pick-six in the fourth quarter of the Pats’ win at Los Angeles in Week 8 helped turn their season around.
Phillips was scheduled to be one of the team’s top free agents this offseason. Safety Devin McCourty, cornerback J.C. Jackson and offensive tackle Trent Brown now top that list. With Phillips back, the Pats can at least expect to field him, Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones in their secondary next season.
PHOTOS: Former Broncos coach Dan Reeves passes away at age 77
Why Kim Kardashian’s Family Thinks It’s ‘Weird’ That Kanye West Bought A House Next To Her
Superior to shut off water in Marshall fire burn area to prevent frozen pipes
Kickin’ It with Kiz: At this point of another lost season for the Broncos, is it time to tank?
LeAnn Rimes Rocks White Fur Coat During Epic Rose Parade Performance – Photos
PHOTO: Garcelle’s Son Works at Lisa Vanderpump’s Vegas Bar
Patriots sign S Adrian Phillips to 3-year contract extension
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 17: Kirk Cousins has no shot
Travis Scott Returns To Instagram For 1st Time Since Astroworld Tragedy, Kylie Jenner Shows Support
Cottage Grove’s LeafLine purchased by national marijuana retailer
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?