PHOTOS: Scenes from the aftermath of the Marshall fire in Boulder County on the first day of 2022

As anyone who had watched Nick Foligno during his NHL career would expect, the veteran forward has demonstrated plenty of willingness and want-to in his first 18 games as a Bruin.

On Saturday, he finally showed some can-do.

Foligno not only scored his first goal as a Bruin in the B’s 4-3 overtime victory, his tally was a catalyst that spurred the B’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. Taking advantage of a strong rush by Jake DeBrusk, Foligno collected a loose puck from DeBrusk’s in-tight offering and lifted a backhander over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen that cut the Sabres lead in half early in the third period.

“It felt great, obviously,” said Foligno. “It’s something that I want to do for this team, to get on the scoresheet as well, especially with the opportunities we’ve been given. It’s nice to get rewarded.

“But a lot of credit goes to Jake DeBrusk. He just powered himself to the net. If he can do that, I’ll get to the net and try to put those ones in. It was nice to see our line connect on that.”

After not getting on the scoresheet this season, Foligno said he took advantage of the long COVID-induced break to turn the page on that first frustrating portion of the campaign.

“To be honest with you, I used that break that we had to re-set my mind,” said Foligno. “It’s like a new season for me in a lot of ways. There was an adjustment period getting used to guys and now I feel like I’m coming into my second year a little bit, I’m a little more comfortable, and going to the areas I need to score goals and that that’s going to happen. My thing is I don’t judge myself on goals. I feel like if I play the right way, they will come.”

While it was nice to see some tangible evidence of Foligno’s worth, his intangibles were still very much appreciated by coach Bruce Cassidy.

“He’s been around a long time and I think he knows what his game looks like when it’s going well, that’s physicality, that’s net-front presence. Certainly he has the ability to make some plays… Good for Nick,” said Cassidy.

“I’ll tell you another thing I liked about him. He’s vocal on the bench when we were behind, a positive influence, some of those intangibles you talk about that you may not see on the scoresheet or on the television or even in the building. It helps you settle in and get your focus back. A lot of positives from Nick tonight.”

Foligno demonstrated that after the game as well, when he spoke of DeBrusk and the chats he’s had with him since the young winger’s trade request became public last month.

“I think the biggest advice for him is you have to play. No demand you make will ever happen if you’re not playing to the caliber that you can play. I think a lot of times too that comes hand in hand with how you feel about the situation you’re in,” said Foligno, who was on a third line with Charlie Coyle and DeBrusk. “Listen, that’s the Jake DeBrusk I’ve seen before from afar and that’s what he needs to bring. I told him that after we scored. That whole goal was set up because of you. He moves his feet, he flies down the wing. There’s not a lot of guys in the league that have that kind of ability he has. He has to understand how consistent he has to be and how beneficial it is to our team, first and foremost, but to him. You start doing that more, you’re going to get more confidence from the coaching staff, your teammates and yourself in general. I think his whole game will come to life when he understands that that is such a big component of this game…I know it’s a big topic, him wanting out. But he’s our teammate, he’s going to help us win games. He’s told us that and we believe him.”

Kuhlman enters COVID protocol

The Bruins are not out of the COVID woods yet. Hours after the B’s defeated the Sabres, the club announced that Karson Kuhlman entered COVID protocol. He’s the 12th Bruin to enter protocol. The first 11 have gotten out of protocol and now have a 90-day testing holiday. Kuhlman did not play on Saturday and did not travel with the team to Detroit.

Oskar Steen, one of the first 11 to have tested positive, was recalled to the taxi squad….

The Bruins went 0-for-4 on the power-play. Cassidy in the third period replaced Foligno as the net-front presence on the first unit with Coyle but to no avail…

Charlie McAvoy had a strong game, notching three helpers with four shots on net in 24:22 of ice time…

Tomas Nosek was deadly on the dot, winning 11-of-12 faceoffs. Coyle ad a much rougher time, winning just four of 13….

Taylor Hall led all Bruins with shots taken (seven) and landed (five). His new linemate, David Pastrnak, landed three and missed the net three times. It certainly looked like they wanted to make this new line with center Erik Haula work.