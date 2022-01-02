Connect with us

Bitcoin

President Bukele Shocking BTC Predictions for 2022!

Published

1 min ago

on

President Bukele’s Shocking BTC Predictions for 2022!
  • President Nayib Bukele puts forth his prediction related to BTC for the year 2022.
  • BTC to hit $100K in 2022.
  • Two more countries will adopt BTC as legal tender in 2022.

Whatever be the criticisms within the country as well as globally, the President of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele sticks to his optimism towards the Bitcoin (BTC) like anything. With the new year on rise, the President took to twitter, pertaining out his predictions for the BTC for the year 2022 on the whole. Regardless of not only the market for BTC, Nayib Bukele reveals all mega news that are to surround the BTC for the year 2022. 

The President’s Tweet

The president of El-Salvador, Nayib Bukele will always be full of pride as he made El-Salvador the first country in the world to make BTC as legal tender in the year 2021. Ever since then, Nayib Bukele has acquired about 1,370 BTCs for the nation to function on in circulation. 

Besides, he has already made plans to invest all the gains from the BTC reserves towards economic and infrastructure development such as building schools and hospitals and much more.

 In spite of all this, in the early hours of January 2, 2022 morning, the President took to twitter, posting a tweet. Upon the tweet, he pointed out 6 high surprising predictions to revolve around the BTC for the year 2022. 

Bukele’s BTC Predictions

Accordingly, the first point made by Bukele is that the BTC will hit the $100k price range for sure in the year 2022. Though, many market analysts term that BTC to reach $100K in 2022 would rather be hard, Bukele remains completely positive. 

Secondly, Nayib Bukele reveals that two more countries will be making BTC as legal tender within 2022, following the same steps as El-Salvador. This point is obvious as truly many countries are working themselves towards making BTC legal tender, but which ones are yet to be concluded!

Thirdly, Bukele states there will be major electoral issues with BTC as the epic center for the U.S elections in 2022. This is quite surprising though! In addition, Bukele also boasts about his country’s two big initiatives with BTC, the ‘Bitcoin City’ and the ‘ Volcano Bond’. 

Also, Bukele points out that the construction of the Bitcoin City will commence in 2022. The Bitcoin City will boast all sorts of residential areas, shopping complexes, restaurants, Malls, theatres and even a port, all solely based on BTC alone!

Furthermore, Bukele states that the Volcano Bonds, based on the Bitcoin City, will become completely oversubscribed within 2022. Apart from all this, the President ends the tweet, with his final point out on BTC, that the Bitcoin Conference of 2022, will be having huge surprises! 

Truly, all the revelations and predictions put forth by the President of El-Salvador are quite welcoming and shocking. Let’s wait and find out throughout 2022, as the year ages!

Bitcoin

Why Did China Ban Bitcoin Mining? Here Are The Seven Leading Theories

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

China ban. a Chinese flag waving
One of 2021’s biggest stories was the China ban on Bitcoin mining. On one hand, the news affected Bitcoin’s price and gave ammunition to the nay-sayers that think that governments will outlaw Bitcoin. On the other, the network kept working without a hiccup, recovered its hashrate in record time, and gained in decentralization. However, a question remained. Why did China exclude itself from this very lucrative activity in which they were dominating?

As Bitcoin entrepreneur John Carvalho not-so-eloquently put it, “I refuse to believe that China is stupid.” There has to be a reason, even if it’s a simple one. To help our audience solve the puzzle, NewsBTC decided to gather all of our theories in a single post.

China Ban Theory #1:  The Digital Yuan CBDC

This one is as straightforward as it gets. When China started cracking down on miners, NewsBTC reported: “As for the possible reasons, Bitcoin Magazine’s Lucas Nuzzi cites the upcoming Digital Yuan CBDC.” And Nuzzi said, “They’re literally rolling out their own coin (a CBDC) that will enable the mass surveillance and unbanking of dissidents.”

So, did China kill a potential billion-dollar industry just to squash their CBDC’s competition? Is that it?

China Ban Theory #2:  Blackouts

Is China having energy issues? In that same article, we posed another theory:

“In retrospect, we should’ve seen it coming. Only two months ago, following a suspicious blackout, NewsBTC reported:

According to the Beijing Economic and Information Bureau, there were concerns about the energy consumption related to these activities. PengPai quotes Yu Jianing, rotating Chairman of the Blockchain Special Committee of China, to claim that the country’s environmental requirements could lead to crypto mining being more “strictly regulated”. Jianing said this will be “inevitable.”

However, would they be decommissioning small hydropower stations if this was the case?

China Ban Theory #3:  Cleaner Energy Sources

Our report on small hydropower stations’ source was government-regulated media, so take it with a grain of salt. It starts with a claim that clashes heavily with theory #2:

“According to the article, the heyday of private power plants in China was the beginning of the century. Investors built thousands of hydropower stations because they saw them as a constant cash cow. For their part, the regions nearby saw them as a sign of progress and a solution to their energy problems. 

However, with the gradual surplus of electricity in China in recent years, the electricity generated by hydropower stations is often destined to being abandoned (commonly known as “abandonment of electricity”)”

However, the main reason for the decommissioning seemed to be repairing the original flow of the rivers. “Hydropower stations have always been one of the important factors restricting the ecology of Sichuan’s rivers,” said Wang Hua, deputy director of the Sichuan Provincial Water Resources Department. We went a step further:

“It’s possible that the government is trying to get rid of those plants. That would explain the article’s tone, it seems like it was trying to get investors to stay away from those hydropower stations. In light of this, China’s ban on Bitcoin mining could just be part of an even bigger play. They’re serious and methodically shaking things up over there. 

What could be their end-game? Is China just trying to go carbon neutral and repair the original flow of the rivers? Or is there something else at play here?”

However, something doesn’t add up. In another article about the ban, we highlighted that hydropower energy is clean energy.

“Did China make the mistake of a lifetime by banning Bitcoin mining or do they have a secret plan?

The fact that the electricity for crypto mining in Sichuan came from clean hydropower meant that many thought the province would be a safe haven for Bitcoin miners.”

China Ban Theory #4:  The New China Model

We explored Bloomberg’s theory about a “less founder-driven and more China-centric” model that China was supposedly exploring.

“If China is abandoning the Silicon Valley model, what will it replace it with? Insiders suggest it will be less founder-driven and more China-centric.

Why is China dwarfing its biggest industries and players? Is the “China Model” just concerned with scale? Or is control their focus? Are they cracking down on people and companies with too much power that work on a global scale?”

And even though it wasn’t quite believable, it introduced the concept that China was also cracking down on their biggest tech executives. Maybe this isn’t only about Bitcoin?

BTC price chart on Bitbay | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

China Ban Theory #5:  Making Bitcoin Hard To Use

This one doesn’t explain the overarching theme of the China ban. It does add color to whatever theory you prefer. In an event, Yin Youping, Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China, said, “We remind the people once again that virtual currencies such as Bitcoin are not legal tender and have no actual value support.” And proceeded to list everything the PBOC was doing to combat cryptocurrency trading.

In the NewsBTC report about it, we said:

“Maybe their plan is simpler than we thought. It’s possible that The People’s Bank of China is just going to make it really really hard for the common citizen to access Bitcoin. And, China’ll use propaganda and repetition to keep people in check and scared of the unknown. One of Bitcoin’s prototipical adversarial scenarios. A battle that Bitcoin expected sooner or later.”

China Ban Theory #6: Preparing For Evergrande’s Default

Was the Chinese government just closing the exits? They knew that the Evergrande situation was inevitable and didn’t want people to have the Bitcoin lifeboat available. In our report, we said:

“To recap: the government saw this coming from a distance. They knew the crisis was going to repeatedly hit the country and banned Bitcoin mining to scare the population into not buying the hardest asset ever created. Bitcoin, the true hedge against the collapse of every economy.”

China Ban Theory #7: FUD To Get More Bitcoin

According to John Carvalho’s wild and full of assumptions theory, China bans something related to Bitcoin every cycle to manipulate the price and get more BTC. The country has no incentive to ban the industry. They make too much money mining, plus they control the ASICs manufacturers, plus mining machines inflate the value of chips, and they control that business too. So, Carvalho’s theory is:

“The main ASIC manufacturer, the Chinese company Bitmain, had a new generation of miners ready. So, the CCP “decided to create a demand for the aftermaket and combine it with the FUD.” As they usually do, they sold their Bitcoin and made their shorts. Then, China banned Bitcoin mining and the whole country turned off the ASICs. The world perceived the ban as real, just “look at the hashrate.” This is the first time this happens. Then, China sold a small portion of its ASICs to the USA.”

According to him, Bitcoin mining in China didn’t stop, they’re just not signing the blocks. Of course, he doesn’t have any proof, and neither do we. This is just a theory, like all the others.

What’s really going on in China? What’s the reason behind the great China ban of 2021? We wouldn’t know for sure, but we have many suspicions. Let’s hope 2022 gives us solid evidence, new insights, or, at least, a plausible explanation.

Featured Image by PublicDomainPictures on Pixabay | Charts by TradingView

Bitcoin

CropBytes Festive Season just got better for; CBX Mining is Back!

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

CropBytes Festive Season just got better for; CBX Mining is Back!
The much anticipated CBX Mining is back. This feature is integral to the CryptoBytes Gaming revolution and the community is excited with projections of diverse possibilities achievable with this new development. 

CBX token is an interoperable currency in the CropBytes metaverse and is available on major exchanges worldwide. CBX mining works differently compared to all other tokens out there. The mining is bound to the players in the game; it uses game logic and deflation protocol to mine tokens, thus building value for players in the game. 

Also, CBX token has several use cases, some of which include: in-game purchase of packs, seeds, and NFT in the CropBytes Metaverse, exclusive access to premium events, opportunity to earn more tokens that can be traded on major exchanges, and direct access to future CBX use cases.

CBX is the native token of the CropBytes ecosystem, which serves as a mode of payments, a medium of exchange, access to participate in exclusive events, and the opportunity to trade earnings on top exchanges. With the Metaverse increasing in popularity and growing adoption, CBX use cases will continue to evolve, and the potential is limitless. In addition, players who held Game coins in 2021 grew their in-game portfolio by over 8900% and with evolving use cases, the year 2022 looks even more exciting.

About CropBytes

CropBytes is a revolutionary simulation gaming platform seeking to drive real-world value through an in-game virtual economy. This cutting-edge innovation uses cryptocurrency as a tool for wealth creation, financial education, and promoting community interaction among millions across the globe.

The CropBytes ecosystem is akin to the real world in terms of structure, asset holding, market fluctuations, and volatility. The game has various assets which possess intrinsic value and serve different roles that contribute to the seamless flow of Its economy. Their operational model allows gamers the opportunity to have fun, learn and earn while defining their role in the ecosystem ( Asa Farmer; Trader; Owner or a bit of everything).

CropBytes has Upcoming Releases in the pipeline

CropBytes is building an innovative ecosystem that is constantly evolving with new features revolutionizing the Metaverse ecosystem. Some of the upcoming innovations include improved use of the CBX token, both in mini-games activities, NFT marketplace, token burn-in purchase of pro assets and NFTs, access to stake and burn token to mine assets, assets tokenization as well as 3D graphics of the ecosystem.

Furthermore, CropBytes is growing immensely and has just completed an event with Yield Guild Games, a super successful christmas event with over 1.5 mill CBX staked And over $200k worth of rewards won. 

Now, how do you get CBX?

To get the CBX token and benefit from the numerous rewards listed above, do the following:

● Play CropBytes to mine CBX

● Buy CBX from trading platforms and other players

● Participate in community programs and social events

CropBytes is bridging the gap between the real and virtual world by creating a fair ecosystem for all.

Watch this quick recap of 2021 at CropBytes to know all about the releases!

To learn more, visit:

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. TheNewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

Bitcoin

Harmony (ONE) and Aave (AAVE) Start 2022 on a Positive Note

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Crypto Analyst Examines MATIC, ONE and VET Crypto
