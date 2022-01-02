News
Quarterback Chaos 2022: Broncos won’t be only team expected to take home-run swings this offseason
Like a social media thunderbolt, Quarterback Chaos 2021 began before last season’s Super Bowl was even played. It started when the Los Angeles Rams agreed on Jan. 31 to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions for Jared Goff and two first-round draft picks.
Two weeks later, Indianapolis put a deal in place for Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz. A month-and-a-half after that, the New York Jets flipped Sam Darnold to Carolina.
On and on and on it went leading into the draft — Ryan Fitzpatrick to Washington, Andy Dalton to Chicago and Teddy Bridgewater to Denver.
This upcoming offseason could be just as turbulent … and exhilarating.
Entering the final two weeks of the regular season, the Broncos are just one of at least nine teams that could look to start over and/or upgrade at quarterback. If they covet Seattle’s Russell Wilson or Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, they may have competition. Same if they want to sign another stop-gap or use a first-round pick on a passer.
Broncos general manager George Paton’s two most critical decisions: The future of coach Vic Fangio (and who would replace him if a change is made) and what to do at quarterback, where the Broncos have featured a different starter in five consecutive years.
The Broncos will have draft capital (five picks in rounds 1-3), in-house offensive talent and cap space to take a home-run swing.
Here are nine teams who will be (should be?) in the quarterback market:
Broncos
Record: 7-8 (last in AFC West).
Current starter: Drew Lock will make his second start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Teddy Bridgewater is 7-7 as the starter and tied for 19th in yards (3,052), tied for 17th in touchdowns (18) and 14th in passer rating (94.9).
Why it’s a need: Broncos receivers have one touchdown catch (one!) in the last six games. This is a passing game that never really found its footing and ranks 19th in the league (212.3). Only receiver Tim Patrick (five) has more than three touchdown catches. The defense entered Week 17 tied for first in fewest points allowed; they just need some help from the offense to break a playoff drought that will enter 2022 at six years.
Best course of action: The only course is to trade for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. Period. Pair one of those veteran quarterbacks with a skill-position group of tailback Javonte Williams, tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam and receivers Patrick, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and their production will improve significantly. Granted, one or two of those players may be needed to facilitate a trade. Seattle should prefer picks over players and the Broncos have five selections in rounds 1-3. Time to be aggressive and proactive, George Paton.
Carolina
Record: 5-10 (last in NFC South).
Current starter: Sam Darnold. Acquired from the Jets, the Panthers gave up second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and then exercised his fully-guaranteed ’22 contract option ($18.585 million). Darnold missed five games because of injury and his 70.8 rating ranks 30th out of 32 quarterbacks. Times got so tough for the Panthers that they brought back Cam Newton.
Why it’s a need: Carolina ranks 29th in passing yards per game (196.1) even though it has two good receivers in D.J. Moore (93 catches) and Robby Anderson (44 catches). This offense can’t be all Christian McCaffrey because he has played a combined 10 games in two years.
Best course of action: Draft a quarterback in the first round. The decision to pick up Darnold’s option was puzzling at the time and befuddling now. The Panthers will have a new offensive coordinator after firing Joe Brady, so pair the new play-caller with a passer of the future.
Cleveland
Record: 7-8 (last in AFC North)
Current starter: Baker Mayfield. He has played injured for most of the year, which is impacting his numbers. Mayfield is 25th in passer rating (86.1, down from 95.9 last year) and has 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions; he had 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year. Cleveland is 27th in passing yards (200.7).
Why it’s a need: Mayfield’s 2022 salary is fully guaranteed ($18.585 million) so the Browns have three options — let him play out the contract, sign him to an extension or trade him. The Browns may think listing them as a quarterback-needy team is unwarranted, but they’ll be on the list until there is clarity about Mayfield’s future.
Best course of action: Stick with Mayfield, but without a contract extension. If he starts next season well and stays healthy, the Browns can kick-start extension talks knowing they have the franchise tag at their disposal.
Houston
Record: 4-11 (third in AFC South).
Current starter: Davis Mills. The Texans began the season with Tyrod Taylor, but he was injured in Week 2 and has started six total games. Mills has 12 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 2-7 starting record. Houston’s offense is awful — last in yards, last in rushing, 30th in passing and 31st in scoring.
Why it’s a need: The Texans can’t start their rebuild until they know what’s going on at quarterback. Has Mills done enough to warrant entering 2022 without competition? No way. Taylor is a free agent. Where the Texans can capitalize is trading quarterback Deshaun Watson if his legal issues are settled and the NFL hands out his punishment.
Best course of action: Sign competition for Mills. The free-agent quarterback list is a who’s who of backups and former starters — Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jacoby Brissett and Marcus Mariota.
Las Vegas
Record: 8-7 (tied for second, AFC West).
Current starter: Derek Carr. A nemesis for the Broncos in recent years (six wins in last seven games), Carr is third in passing yards (4,363), 15th in rating (94.8) and tied for 12th in touchdowns (20) and interceptions (11). Carr has missed only two regular season games in eight years, but was injured when the Raiders made the playoffs in 2016.
Why it’s a need: It shouldn’t be, but these are the Raiders. Coach Jon Gruden is out and the status of general manager Mike Mayock is unclear. If Mayock gets to hire a new coach, chances are Carr stays and is a quarterback bargain at $19.88 million against the cap next year. But if owner Mark Davis sweeps out the front office, it will be up to the new general manager and coach to decide Carr’s future.
Best course of action: Keep Carr and maybe tack on two years to his contract through 2024. There would be a robust market if Carr is shopped, but that would be a mistake.
New Orleans
Record: 7-8 (tied second in NFC South).
Current starter: Ian Book … or Trevor Siemian … or Taysom Hill. Jameis Winston won the job out of training camp and was 5-2 (14 touchdowns and three interceptions) when he tore his ACL. The Saints’ offense has done nothing since.
Why it’s a need: Winston is a free agent via the voided-years-contract-structure the Saints have adopted as their philosophy. If they want to move forward with him, the Saints could do a lot worse, but if coach Sean Payton wants to make the big splash by trying to acquire Wilson or Rodgers, the Saints are another team for the Broncos to worry about.
Best course of action: Stick with Winston. The Saints’ non-quarterback power move should be trading receiver Michael Thomas for a combination of picks and players so New Orleans can get younger and cheaper on the offensive side.
Pittsburgh
Record: 7-7-1 (third in AFC North).
Current starter: Ben Roethlisberger. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger is likely to retire after the season. Roethlisberger is 13th in passing yards (3,373) and tied for 18th in passer rating (90.2) while throwing 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Why it’s a need: Roethlisberger is beginning his five-year wait for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, and the Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract. Rudolph has started 10 games in three years and Haskins is 3-10 in his career.
Best course of action: Draft a quarterback in the first round. The Steelers’ reloading efforts have hit major roadblocks and they are likely to miss the playoffs for the third time in four years. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett makes sense.
Washington
Record: 6-9 (third in NFC East).
Current starter: Taylor Heinicke. Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal and he sustained a season-ending hip injury in Week 1. Heinicke’s 14 interceptions are tied for the NFL lead and his 86.9 rating is 23rd.
Why it’s a need: Washington has been searching for a quarterback answer since Alex Smith’s leg injury in 2018. Haskins, a first-round pick, busted and was released last year. Heinicke is under contract next year ($2.875 million cap hit), but an upgrade is necessary.
Best course of action: Swing for the fences to see if the Raiders would trade Derek Carr and if not, draft a quarterback in the first round. Washington has started at least three passers in each of the last four years so all options — mega-trade, journeyman signing, high draft pick — should be on its radar.
Shutout could be in forecast for lousy Giants offense vs. Bears in snowy Chicago
The Giants could get shut out Sunday.
The Chicago Bears (5-10) aren’t a good team, but that’s besides the point.
The Giants are starting the recently benched Mike Glennon at quarterback, with Matt Skura at center and Kenny Golladay leading a skeleton squad at receiver.
Saquon Barkley is a shell of himself, and Chicago forecasts show a high temperature of 26 degrees, winds gusting up to 18 miles per hour, and morning snow showers with maybe six inches already on the ground.
The Giants (4-11) have scored four offensive touchdowns in the last four games. Three of them came in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter in blowout losses against a sagging defense.
The Bears’ Matt Nagy is expected to be fired at season’s end, but that doesn’t mean his defense doesn’t have one more Soldier Field shutout in them to send him off right.
“With it being two games left, I even said to some of the guys, ‘Let’s just go out there and put good stuff on tape,’” Golladay said this week. “I think that’s all you can really ask for right now. I know that’s what I try to do at least.”
Trying and doing are two different things for the Giants offense, though, as they learned in last week’s painful 34-10 loss in Philadelphia.
Jake Fromm is not starting this week. That’s the good news. But the bad news is Golladay, the expensive free agent signing, doesn’t have a single touchdown this season.
First-round pick Kadarius Toney hurts a different body part almost every time he steps on the field and hasn’t scored, either. He’s out with a shoulder.
Even when play-caller Freddie Kitchens dials up simple, basic calls, the run is stopped short, the passes are off target, or they’re dropped, or the offensive line caves in. The passing plays are downright grotesque.
“We try to put guys in position to make plays,” Kitchens said this week. “Their job is to make the plays. Our job is to put them in a position to make the plays. Everybody involved can do a better job of that.”
The Giants haven’t been shut out since Eli Manning was their quarterback. They lost 17-0 to the Tennessee Titans in the driving rain at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 16, 2018, in Pat Shurmur’s first season as head coach.
Glennon was so bad going 0-3 as a starter after Daniel Jones’ neck injury that Joe Judge benched him for Fromm. Fromm promptly threw for 25 total yards before being benched for Glennon in last week’s third quarter in Philly.
Now the Giants must face a Bears defense led by Robert Quinn, who ranks second in the NFL with 17 sacks.
Chicago defensive tackle Akiem Hicks should feast if he’s active. Safeties Tashaun Gipson and Eddie Jackson pack a punch in the back. And this could be a revenge game for Bears linebacker Alec Ogletree, though it’s unclear who would be looking for vengeance more, Ogletree or the Giants.
The Giants at least hope they can harness some personal revenge energy from Glennon, 32, who was once spurned by the Bears.
Chicago GM Ryan Pace signed Glennon in the 2017 offseason to a three-year, $45 million contract with $18.5 million in free agency, seemingly to be their starting QB.
But then Pace traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 overall later that spring, and Glennon played only four games for the Bears, going 1-3. That would start a stretch of playing for five teams in five years: the Bears, Cardinals, Raiders, Jaguars and Giants.
Barkley also is returning to the scene of his torn right ACL from Week 2 of last season, but the Giants’ running back said he had no extra motivation because Soldier Field is the scene of the crime.
“No, I’m not thinking like, ‘I hate the field,’ Barkley said this week. “I’m excited that I’m healthy enough to be able to go out there and be able to play another game. You never know when these opportunities are going to be taken away from you.”
Still, Barkley knows the deal: this offensive line is so thin that the Giants are holding a workout next Tuesday to possibly sign some reinforcements for their season finale at home against Washington next Sunday.
Take out the three garbage time touchdowns, and the Giants offense has scored 25 total points in the last four weeks. Total they were held to nine in Miami, six at home by Dallas, and 10 in Philly.
At least GM Dave Gettleman is on his way out, and Jones is expected to get healthy, and those developments should help the big picture.
But that won’t help the Giants’ offense score points on Sunday.
Frankly, it’s unclear what will.
COVID UPDATE
The Giants activated S Julian Love off the COVID list to play in his home state and also activated several players off the practice squad in standard COVID replacement elevations: WR/CB Alex Bachman, WR Pharoh Cooper, WR David Sills, OT Derrick Kelly, DT David Moa and DT Woodrow Hamilton.
Virginia Postrel: Think old folks are too scared of inflation?
For Americans under 50, inflation is little more than a theoretical concept. But for those of us born in the late 1950s and 1960s, the inflation of the 1970s was a formative experience we’d rather not repeat.
It was always there in the background. Occasionally it receded, only to return worse than before. Inflation was a sometimes disquieting, sometimes terrifying fact of life.
Everyone from that time remembers gasoline prices shooting up, accompanied by shortages, rationing and long lines at the pump. But inflation is never about a single product or sector. It is an economy-wide phenomenon. Gas prices went up and up and up but, equally important, other prices didn’t go down and down and down.
In the late 1970s, Tom Noonan, then around 20 years old, worked in a Winn-Dixie supermarket in Louisville, Kentucky. His job was to change price tags a couple of times a week. He’d go through the store with a box cutter and a pricing gun, slicing off the old price stickers and applying the new, higher ones. It’s one of the 1970s memories that came pouring out of my Facebook friends when I asked about their experiences.
Not every store was so meticulous. Many just slapped the new prices on top of the old ones. “I half remember peeling off price labels to get a lower price (maybe on a book?), not even realizing that what I was doing was wrong or illegitimate,” confesses Mike Schiffer, a law school IT manager born in 1968, in the Facebook thread. “I don’t think I really understood how prices were set or changed at that point.”
I remember grocery shopping with my mother in the early 1970s, as the price of ground beef kept rising: from 89 cents a pound to 99 cents to $1.09 and even $1.19. In April 1973, we joined a weeklong meat boycott. (Like many participants, my mother cheated, relying for a few meals on meat purchased the previous week.)
The boycott was a half-baked combination of economic theory, activist theater and housewife cri de coeur. “Devalue Pot Roast Not Dollars!” read a protest poster shown on the New York Times front page. In response, President Richard Nixon imposed tighter price controls on meat. Betty Crocker’s meat-stretching Hamburger Helper, which went national in 1971, was a longer-lived remedy.
While I was a middle-schooler tracking meat prices and sewing my own clothes, Bill Meagher was a 10-year-old Philadelphia consumer with a gripe about a local delicacy. The price of his favorite TastyKake snack kept going up. He wrote a letter complaining to the president of the company. Much to his astonishment, Meagher recalled, he got a reply “explaining inflation to me in very simple terms.”
Across the country in Turlock, California, 5-year-old Mary Hodder discovered that her weekly allowance of five cents would no longer buy a candy bar. They were now 10 cents. “My 5y old brain was like WHOT how could this happen?” she wrote me in a text message. “And my dad explained inflation. And my 5 year old brain thought: why doesn’t everyone just stop it?” Hers was essentially President Gerald Ford’s Whip Inflation Now strategy, minus the infamous buttons.
What made inflation especially disconcerting was that none of the adults in charge knew what to do about it. Our parents were powerless, and we could feel their stress. Even cost-of-living raises didn’t solve the problem, because prices went up as labor costs did. Everybody, from employers and workers to lenders and borrowers, learned to build an inflation estimate into their plans. And those expectations made inflation more and more intractable — raise your prices, strike for higher wages, lest you fall behind.
Making matters worse was “bracket creep.” With a steeply progressive income tax, a cost-of-living raise meant a higher tax bracket, which meant falling further behind inflation. In response, unions bargained for more generous health-insurance and pension benefits that wouldn’t face the tax hit — arrangements that were emulated for many non-union jobs and that redound in legacy costs to this day.
Even worse, average Americans weren’t alone in their helplessness. The president of TastyKake was just as impotent as our parents were. So was the president of the United States.
“It’s really scary,” a senior Carter administration official told Time in 1980, when inflation hit 13.5% after four years of increases. “This inflation thing is frightening because we do not know what causes it, or what to do about it. The economists go to their computers, plug in the data, and out comes information that says that nothing like this should be happening. It’s very, very scary stuff.”
By then, inflation permeated popular culture. In the opening credits of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Mary tossed a package of meat into her shopping cart with a look of resigned disgust. We felt her pain. In a fantasy sequence on “The Jeffersons,” “King George” faced losing his (dry-cleaning) empire to the Dark Knight Inflation. He was saved by a bank loan — probably at double-digit interest.
On “Saturday Night Live,” Dan Aykroyd’s President Jimmy Carter gave a 1978 fireside chat urging Americans to fight inflation by burning 8% of their money. In Aykroyd’s most memorable turn as Carter, he counseled everyone to look on the bright side.
“Inflation is our friend,” he said. “Wouldn’t you like to own a $4,000 suit, and smoke a $75 cigar, drive a $600,000 car? I know I would!” Grin. In the “inflated world of the future,” he promised, “most Americans will be millionaires. Everyone will feel like a big shot.”
Fortunately, we aren’t living in that inflated world. The Federal Reserve under Paul Volcker managed to squelch inflation, at the cost of double-digit interest rates and the highest unemployment since the Great Depression. Asked decades later to name the most important legacy of the Great Inflation, he replied: “Don’t let inflation get ingrained. Once that happens, there’s too much agony in stopping the momentum.”
It took nearly a decade of low inflation rates to convince the public that inflation wouldn’t come roaring back. Long-term interest rates continued to build in a significant inflation premium. At my first job out of college, in the Wall Street Journal’s now-defunct Philadelphia bureau, I got a 9% cost-of-living raise. It was 1983, when inflation had dropped to 3.1%, but the union contract from the bad old days was still in effect. Just a few years earlier, 9% would have put us behind, especially after taxes.
The most important provision of the 1981 tax cuts was indexing tax brackets to inflation. Tax rates come and go, but indexing endures, preventing bracket creep even if inflation returns, as it has this year.
“That older people are worried about things that younger people are not, because they have lived through them, is of course every generation’s story,” writes Los Angeles Times television critic Robert Lloyd in a review of the new HBO series “Station Eleven.”
You may think us oldsters overly anxious as we worry about a resurgence of inflation. But you weren’t there.
Here are some of our favorite pet photos from Morning Report readers
At the end of the Morning Report, our weekday newsletter, we sign off with pet photos and stories from our readers.
It’s become a popular feature, one that we want to share with you. Here are some of our favorites.
To sign up for our free newsletters, go to Myaccount.twincities.com/ppst/preference. Submit a photo for Daily Doggo or Daily Meow (or any type of pet), in addition to Memorial Monday, to Molly at mguthrey@pioneerpress.com.
LAIKA
This is Laika,” writes Tim, a Morning Report subscriber. “She is a 11.5-year-old Australian Shepherd. She has been residing in Germany with us for the past two years. Wife found her from a breeder in France after producing 33 puppies. She is now enjoying her retirement with long walks, naps and Netflix.
“This photo was taken on her homeland return tour in the lavender fields in southern France. She seemed to perk up when she heard the French language. So technically, she responds well to three languages: French, English and German.”
CHARLIE AND GINGER
Meet Charlie and Ginger, both rescue mutts. “They have brought us so much joy over the years,” writes Steve, a Morning Report subscriber, “and we don’t know what we’d do without them.” The dogs like to lounge on the couch together, Steve says, and they also enjoy wading in the river at Minnehaha Dog Park.
BEATRIX
“I am a Wisconsin reader of your Morning Report,” Mary writes. “I am submitting a photo of my daughter’s corgi, Beatrix, who appears to be highly suspicious of the front entry Christmas decoration at her house!! Thought your readers might enjoy this! Thank you!”
BOONE
“Boone belongs to my daughter Amy in Denver,” writes Carole, a Morning Report subscriber. “She’s been working hard on obedience with him. I think he’s just adorable!”
AMOS
“Meet Amos,” writes Samantha, a Morning Report subscriber. “He’s from Texas. Was my aunt’s dog but, as an elderly woman who had a significant stroke last fall, she could no longer care for him. So I hopped in my car on a cold January morning and drove to Texas to get him. He’s a sweet goofball who loves to be petted, walks in the park, playing with other dogs and talking. I love him more than I can say.”
ROMEO AND CUPCAKE
“Romeo is a mini horse (left) and Cupcake (right) is a mini donkey,” Vanessa and Dirk wrote in an email to the Morning Report. “We had dogs for many years but our last one passed in 2019. We got Cupcake from a neighbor. He needed a buddy, so we are fostering Romeo from the This Little Horse Rescue in Hastings. These two are full of mischief and you can’t help but smile when they ask for treats. Cupcake even knows how to fetch. What’s not to love?”
ROOSTER ROCKY
“Meet Rooster Rocky (on the left) who was recently dumped along the side of the road,” writes Cindy, a Morning Report subscriber who lives on a farm near Red Wing, Minn., with her husband, Leon. “A dozen concerned neighbors in the area worked to catch him. He now resides on our farm and enjoys some hens for company. We believe Rocky is a Silver Laced Wyandotte.”
COLE, CHLOEE AND LEXIE
“Miniature Schnauzer Alert in the Twin Cities!” writes Brenda, a Morning Report subscriber. “Cole, Chloee and Lexie love going camping in their RV with their owners. It truly is a Family Affair. They also love their portable fence so they can be outside. Some of their favorite places to go are Nisswa, Grand Marais and Lanesboro. Be sure to wave if you see us!”
DUEY AND MIKKO
“A couple weeks ago you mentioned Daily Doggo (was asking for photos of) dogs at the cabin,” writes Lisa, a Morning Report subscriber from Inver Grove Heights. “Here are Duey (on the left) and Mikko enjoying a day of jumping off the dock at our cabin in northern Wisconsin. Duey is 1-year-old and has plenty of energy! He is my grand-dog and belongs to my son and girlfriend. Mikko (named after former Minnesota Wild hockey captain Mikko Koivu) is our dog who we got as a puppy and is 12 years old now. He still loves the water but doesn’t want to swim for a ball quite as much as Duey does! Both are great dogs and love cabin life as much as we do!”
CHICORY’S BIRTHDAY PARTY
It’s a dog party! “We had seven dogs and 10 people at the party here in the Midway in St Paul at the end of April 2021,” writes Kiki, a Morning Report subscriber. “Little ShiTzu Millie and Aidan, Australian Shepherd, snack from the Barkuterie board at Chicory’s Birthday Party. The treats included dog treats, dog biscuits, yogurt and peanut butter dips, carrot and celery sticks, chew sticks, blueberries, bananas, and freeze-dried minnows.”
CHICORY
Chicory, the birthday dog, has made a few appearances in the newsletter. “My Chicory (Llewellin Setter) got a little overheated running circles on his backyard race track the other day, so he let himself into the pen and slipped into the water barrel to cool off,” Kiki wrote to the Morning Report in another submission. “The water barrel is supposed to be for my water plants. The barrel is in the pen to keep my animals away. But I forgot Chicory knows how to open the latch to the pen. We live in the Newell Park neighborhood in the Midway.”
VICTOR
“Here’s our dog Victor,” writes Bonnie, a Morning Report subscriber. “He’s a rescue from No Dogs Left Behind. We adopted him seven years ago so he’s about 13 or 14 years old now. He was a stray in Arkansas with heartworm disease and lucky for us someone here volunteered to foster him until he recovered. He’s a sweet boy who’s very quiet and mellow. He loves his squeaky toys and taking naps. In this picture he’s peeking around the deck rail at our cabin.”
WAYLON AND COCONUT
Caryn, a Morning Report subscriber, sent us photos from Waylon and Coconut’s birthday party.
“Waylon is my step dog,” Caryn writes, “named after Waylon Jennings, of course. His mom is my best friend. Waylon’s sister lives across the street from me. Here’s a photo of them at the party. Her name is Coconut.”
HARLEY
“Harley is a 7-year-old Minnesota native Boston Terrier/Pug (BUG) who made the move with us to the Gulf Coast of southwest Florida in 2016,” writes TJ, a Morning Report subscriber. “Her first two years were spent growing up in downtown Minneapolis romping around Loring Park and visiting her pup-friends at the many dog parks. She often joined us in outdoor dining at Zelo and drinks at the Dakota. Harley now spends her days lounging by the pool, running on the beach and enjoying the Florida weather all year long. We still visit Minnesota in the summer and fall … so Harley remembers what it’s like to run through a pile of leaves and experience the crisp air!”
ORLA AND SMUDGE
“Orla and her buddy Smudge enjoy a celery treat together in the morning,” writes Natalie, a Morning Report subscriber. “Here they are waiting eagerly before their daily romp around the house!”
GUS
“This is our little human Gus aka Guster Buster aka Cookie Monster aka GusGus!!” writes Meg, a Morning Report subscriber. “Gus is an 18-month-old golden retriever. While tennis balls and sticks are familiar friends, we recently found out that innocent balloons are a phobia of Guster’s. He is pure of heart and a family treasure. We love you, Gus!!!”
SULLY
“I look forward to your daily dog pictures,” wrote Shirley, a Morning Report reader, in the earlier days of the pandemic. “This morning’s feature grand-dog inspired me to submit my grand-dogs. Meet Sully (Sullivan) the Pembroke Corgi whom I have not met because of COVID-19. Sully belongs to my daughter Molly in Tampa, Fla. She moved to Florida just before COVID-19 appeared here in the U.S. I am so happy they have each other to bum around the Gulf Coast exploring together the white sandy beaches.”
HALLE BARE-Y
“I’m a subscriber writing to submit our nearly 18-yr-old hairless cat, a Sphynx named Halle Bare-y (because she’s so pretty — pink with beautiful blue eyes!),” writes Kara, a Morning Report subscriber. “She is the most loving, cuddly and playful kitty. She exemplifies her breed, which is very people-oriented and loves to socialize (not to mention hypoallergenic for those with allergies like my husband). Her color is considered Tortie Point, barely visible from the peach fuzz on her nose, toes, and lining of her ears. If she’s not on our lap, she is ‘yelling’ to get your attention to pick her up. Or you will find her snuggled inside a blanket or lying by the fire for her many sleepy hours of the day.”
BUTTERCUP
“I am not able to have a dog,” writes Ellen, a Morning Report subscriber and frequent contributor. “Luckily our upstairs neighbors, Tim and Anna, foster dogs and dogsit so I am able to get my dog fix. Prior to COVID-19, one of their charges was Buttercup. A whirling dervish of bulldog puppy, it took a lot of patience to catch her in a moment of quiet. Even so, you can tell by the look on her face she is planning her next move.”
NACHO
“Rev. Craig Lemming of St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church on Kent Street, blessed Nacho the bearded dragon during the Blessing of the Animals Oct. 3, the Eve of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi,” writes Ellen. “Nacho was joined by cats, dogs and guinea pigs as people celebrated their companions and all creatures of the earth.”
WOOKIEE SKYWALKER
“Wookiee was one pound when he became part of our family,” writes Sandra, a Morning Report subscriber. “He loves to drink water out of a water bottle cap! He now weighs almost 9 pounds, but thinks he is a much bigger boy. He loves diving head first into the snow and rubbing his head in the snow, so he was in his glory this past weekend!!
“Whenever I am away from home my neighbor, Nanci and her husband, Craig, love to take care of Wookiee. They spoil him rotten. Nanci serves Wookiee ice water and gives him daily massages. We have a path shoveled between the two houses for his daily treks back and forth.”
MATILDA
“We decided to adopt a pandemic pet for Christmas, a kitten named Matilda from Redemption Road Rescue,” wrote Emerald, a Morning Report subscriber, in 2020. “Our two older cats are annoyed by her energy and cuteness, but the rest of us love it. We believe Matilda is part kitten and part bunny.”
IVY AND MADDIE
“Here are Ivy (1) and Maddie (9),” writes Carol, a Morning Report subscriber. “These two Labs are bossed around by our cat, Sadie (there’s the boss napping in the background).
“They aren’t rescue dogs, but they sure rescued us during COVID, as Ivy is the pup who has more energy than both my husband and I. Maddie still is on the fence as to liking Ivy or not.
“They go for walks, swim in the lake and try to catch the chipmunks who live under the deck. All this, without leaving home. They are the best.”
LUCY
“I’m attaching my all-time favorite picture of my cat Lucy,” writes Susan, a Morning Report subscriber. “It was taken way back in 2009 when she was about 5 years old. Lucy lived a long, happy life and passed away in November 2020 at the age of 16 (or so).
“My daughter even submitted this photo to the ‘cat a day’ calendar and it was published on the Dec. 25, 2013, calendar page! We were so proud.
“We miss this sweet girl very much!”
HELEN
When we first heard about Helen, an Australian Cattle Dog blinded by diabetes, it was January 2021 and she was in urgent need of a home.
Her owners had surrendered her, Pooches United With People told us, and she was living in a kennel at a veterinary clinic in South Dakota.
After we shared her plight with Morning Report readers, a volunteer with Home for Life, a Stillwater-based nonprofit with an animal sanctuary in Wisconsin, noticed and that’s how Helen found her way to happier days last February.
Due to her health issues, she underwent surgery for spaying at the University of Minnesota in March, thanks to donations from sanctuary supporters.
Unfortunately, the biopsies from her surgery were not good: Helen had mammary cancer.
As spring melted into summer, Helen got to enjoy some quality time away from medical treatments or kennels: One of her favorite activities was rolling in the grass at the sanctuary.
She passed away in June.
Henrietta
A dog named Henrietta, rescued off death row in South Carolina and transported to the sanctuary by Mutt Mutt Engine, now wears Helen’s colorful collar as she now also gets to enjoy some happier days.
Read more about Helen — and Henrietta — at the sanctuary’s Facebook page (search for “Helen” or “Henrietta” at https://www.facebook.com/homeforlifeorg).
LUNA
“Here is my sweet Luna,” writes Lindsay, a Morning Report subscriber. “She was the first pet I had that was mine, rather than the family’s. I got my beautiful girl right before my junior year of high school and she was with us for eight years. We lost her very unexpectedly in August and we’re still feeling the hole she left behind in our lives. Give your pets an extra kiss today because you truly never know when you’ll lose them.”
