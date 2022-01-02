Connect with us

News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Dolphins’ Brandon Jones to miss second straight game; Jaelan Phillips active vs. Giants
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury.

Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped and struggled to push off his right foot during a limited practice and ended up sitting out Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player had a chance to play. The Ravens have started three quarterbacks over their past three games, as veteran journeyman Josh Johnson filled in for last last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It’s not any more unusual than what we’ve seen this whole season,” Harbaugh said. “I’d say it’s pretty normal at this point, believe it or not.”

The Ravens will once again turn to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who will make his third career start after missing last week’s loss to the Bengals after testing positive for COVID-19. This season, Huntley has totaled 758 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception in five appearances.

“I’m just treating this like another week,” Huntley said Friday. “I mean, more reps, it feels better going into the game. But at the end of the day, I still study and draw up my plays every week, so I just feel comfortable with whatever play’s being called. Whenever my number is called, I’ve got to execute at the highest level.”

Meanwhile, Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), guard Ben Powers (foot) and rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) will not play Sunday. Oweh, who didn’t practice this week, will miss his first game of the season.

Averett’s absence further weakens a depleted secondary that allowed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for 525 yards — the fourth most in NFL history — and four touchdowns in last week’s 41-21 loss. However, the Ravens activated cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and called up cornerback Robert Jackson and safety Tony Jefferson from the practice squad.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and wide receivers James Proche II and Miles Boykin are also inactive. With Oweh and McPhee out, the Ravens are down to three healthy edge rushers: Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson. Linebacker Malik Harrison is also an option to line up on the outside.

Wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay (ankle), who was named to his first Pro Bowl, will return to the field after missing last week’s game in Cincinnati. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are also active. Ricard, a Pro Bowl selection and a key to the Ravens’ rushing attack, will play in his first game since a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Rams will be without running back Cam Akers, who returned to practice this week five months after tearing his Achilles tendon. Coach Sean McVay said that the team was targeting Week 18 or the playoffs for the second-year running back’s potential return.

Rams starting outside linebacker Leonard Floyd﻿, who was listed as questionable, is active. Defensive lineman Greg Gaines, safety Taylor Rapp and running back Jake Funk, who played at Damascus and Maryland, will also suit up.

Quarterback Bryce Perkins﻿, safety JuJu Hughes﻿, outside linebacker Chris Garrett﻿, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis﻿, offensive lineman AJ Jackson and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. are inactive for Los Angeles.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

New areas of Louisville, Superior reopen to residents after Marshall fire

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

New areas of Louisville, Superior reopen to residents after Marshall fire
google news

Boulder County officials continued to open up neighborhoods impacted by Marshall fire evacuations to residents this weekend, allowing more people to return to survey the destruction left by Thursday’s fast-moving wildfire.

Residents with identification can now enter the areas of Louisville around West Hemlock Circle, Fillmore Court, West Sandbar Circle, West Pinyon Way and Owl Drive from West Pine to Polk, officials said Saturday evening.

In Superior, residents can return to neighborhoods accessed from Rock Creek Parkway between McCaslin Boulevard and Coalton Road, on the north and east sides only. Neighborhoods to the south of Coalton Road also opened Saturday evening, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

The Marshall fire burned 6,219 acres last week, destroyed nearly 1,000 structures and left three people missing and feared dead. The blaze was blanketed with snow and is considered 62% contained, fire officials said Saturday.

Fire crews are still tackling hot spots, officials said, and some smoke and smoldering was expected Sunday as temperatures warmed. Parts of Louisville and much of Superior remained totally closed Sunday because of unsafe conditions.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Pilot escapes injury when small plane crashes in Forest Lake

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Pilot escapes injury when small plane crashes in Forest Lake
google news

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Authorities say a pilot escaped injury when a small plane crashed into a swampy area northeast of the Twin Cities.

The Forest Lake Police Department said officers were called after 3 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the city near Interstate 35.

The pilot was the lone occupant of the aircraft and was not hurt, WCCO-TV reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic cases

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 2, 2022

By

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic cases
google news

WASHINGTON — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week.

Under that Dec. 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with COVID-19 were shortened from 10 days to five days if they are no longer feeling symptoms or running a fever. After that period, they are asked to spend the following five days wearing a mask when around others.

The guidelines have since received criticism from many health professionals for not specifying a negative antigen test as a requirement for leaving isolation.

“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested,” Fauci said. “Looking at it again, there may be an option in that, that testing could be a part of that, and I think we’re going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC.”

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said the U.S. has been seeing almost a “vertical increase” of new cases, now averaging 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up.

“We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases,” he said. “The acceleration of cases that we’ve seen is unprecedented, gone well beyond anything we’ve seen before.”

Fauci said he’s concerned that the omicron variant is overwhelming the health care system and causing a “major disruption” on other essential services.

“When I say major disruption, you’re certainly going to see stresses on the system and the system being people with any kind of jobs … particularly with critical jobs to keep society functioning normally,” Fauci said. “We already know that there are reports from fire departments, from police departments in different cities that 10, 20, 25 and sometimes 30% of the people are ill. And that’s something that we need to be concerned about because we want to make sure that we don’t have such an impact on society that there really is a disruption. I hope that doesn’t happen.”

While there is “accumulating evidence” that omicron might lead to less severe disease, he cautioned that the data remains early. Fauci said he worries in particular about the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans because “a fair number of them will get severe disease.”

He urged Americans who have not yet gotten vaccinated and boosted to do so and to mask up indoors to protect themselves and blunt the current surge of U.S. cases.

The Food and Drug Administration last week said preliminary research indicates at-home rapid tests detect omicron, but may have reduced sensitivity. The agency noted it’s still studying how the tests perform with the variant, which was first detected in late November.

Fauci said Americans “should not get the impression that those tests are not valuable.”

“I think the confusion is that rapid antigen tests have never been as sensitive as the PCR test,” Fauci said. “They’re very good when they are given sequentially. So if you do them like maybe two or three times over a few day period, at the end of the day, they are as good as the PCR, but as a single test, they are not as sensitive.”

A PCR test usually need to be processed in a laboratory. The test looks for the virus’s genetic material and then reproduces it millions of times until it’s detectable with a computer.

Fauci said if Americans take the necessary precautions, the U.S. might see some semblance of more normal life returning soon.

“One of these things that we hope for is that this thing will peak after a period of a few weeks and turn around,” Fauci said. He expressed hope that by February and March, omicron could fall to a low enough level “that it doesn’t disrupt our society, our economy, our way of life.”

Fauci spoke on ABC’s “This Week” and CNN’s “State of the Union.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending