Ravens rookie OLB Daelin Hayes placed on injured reserve; practice squad OT David Sharpe signed

Charlie Coyle scored on a sharp wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to cap a New Year’s Day 4-3 comeback victory for the Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres at the Garden.

On a line change in the extra session, Brad Marchand fed Coyle and he beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a nice shot under the bar.

Facing a two-goal deficit to start the third, the B’s got one back at 3:24 from a welcome source. Jake DeBrusk made a strong off-wing rush to the net that Luukkonen stopped but he could not control the rebound. Nick Foligno got it on his backhand, carefully measured the room he had over the prone Luukkonen and lifted his long-awaited first goal as a Bruin into the top shelf.

The good vibes didn’t end there. Taylor Hall, who had not scored a 5-on-5 goal since the second game of the season, broke out of his own zone on a rush. As his new center Erik Haula went to the net, Hall took the puck into the middle of the ice and tied the game on a hard wrister at 4:49.

Whether it was the new forward lines or the fact that they had not played since December – or both – the Bruins got of to a choppy, slow start in the first period and trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Buffalo got on the board at 6:33. After Rasmus Dahlin kept the puck in at the left point. He got it down to Brett Murray, who came off the half board and fed Vinnie Hinostroza in the high slot. With Foligno possibly screening out front, Hinostroza was able to beat Linus Ullmark with a fairly long range shot from inside the tops of the circles.

The B’s got two power plays in the first 7:07 but could do nothing with them. But eventually, the B’s and their new forward units started to create some chances in the second half of the first, piling up a 13-5 shot advantage in the first period, but they were not able to beat Luukkonen.

Momentum remained in the B’s control to start the second period. Right off the bat, Marchand forced Jeff Skinner to take a hooking penalty on the first shift of the period. Though they did not score on the man advantage, the B’s created enough on it to keep the ball rolling and Craig Smith evened it up at 3:47 on a gritty goal.

Smith, off to a slow start this season thanks mainly to an undisclosed injury, got the opportunity to play with Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in coach Bruce Cassidy’s line shakeup and looked determined to make the most of it. On his third goal of the season, there was nothing complicated to it. He just went to the net and was there at the top off the crease to put back the rebound of the Marchand shot to even it at 1-1.

But any momentum the B’s had seemed to vanish on the next shift when Haula, given the plum assignment of centering Hall and David Pastrnak, took an obvious holding the stick penalty in the offensive zone and the B’s had to go on the kill. They then faced a 46-second 5-on-3 when Tomas Nosek was called for tripping.

The B’s killed off both those situations, but now the Sabres were in control of the play, spending extended periods of time in the Boston zone. They got their lead back at 11:32 when they refused to let the B’s top line exit the zone before Skinner made them pay on a goal off a rebound.

Then came a backbreaking goal with 48 seconds left in the second period. With Smith in the box for hooking Luukkonen on a rush that produced an open net that Connor Clifton missed, the Sabres’ Alex Tuch gave them a two-goal bulge. On a pretty feed from Peyton Krebs, who like Tuch was acquired in the Jack Eichel trade, Tuch one-timed a slot shot over Ullmark’s glove arm and it was 3-1.