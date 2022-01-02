News
Real World Economics: The fallacy of trusting inflation indexes
Sometimes being an economist can be frustrating as Hades, but knowing a little Dickens can help.
This time of year, when adjustments in Social Security checks and tax brackets come out, church, school district and condo association budgets are finalized, and the year’s inflation numbers come out, our frustration stems from widespread public confusion about price indexes. What do they measure? What information do they give? How may they mislead people?
Anyone who ever served on any finance committee knows the familiar beef: “Why is the budget growing faster than inflation?”
Economists’ mental reactions tend toward, “well, why in hell shouldn’t they?” But then we reflect on the wisdom, even if self-ignored, of Mr. Micawber, David Copperfield’s landlord and mentor: “Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen, nineteen and six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery.”
Many people think similarly. Church budget goes up less than “inflation” or “the cost of living,” no problem. Beef roasts, movie tickets or condo fees rise more than these measures? Someone is abusing you. Raise hell!
Sigh!
Reflect that any price index, like the familiar Consumer Price Index or the “personal consumption expenditures” fraction of gross domestic product, involves finding the weighted average of prices for thousands of items measured at hundreds of places based on the buying patterns of hundreds of millions of people. Why should the price change of any single item at any single place to any single buyer be exactly equal to these overall national averages? It defies common sense, but so does a lot of thinking by the general public.
Nearly everyone assumes that if the weighted average of prices goes up by 5 or 6 percent, as 2021 probably will over 2020, they themselves are spending exactly that much more for the same level of consumption. But precise correspondence in any given year is only true for a small fraction of households.
Prices of new and used vehicles went up in 2021. That influences the CPI. But not everyone will buy a car. If you don’t, those price jumps won’t affect you now. Our pickup and car were bought in 2004 and 2007. So duffers like us faced negligible increases in the fixed costs of driving over that interval.
Of course, other people put on 50,000 miles per year and need to trade often. They get hit every two or three years. If they bought this year, they took a significant whack. Even low-mileage drivers like my wife and I take a hit every decade or two. But in the intervals between, spikes in car prices that bump the CPI don’t affect any of us not actually buying.
Housing is similar. House prices rise, but these are durable “capital” items, not one used up like butter or shoes. Buy a house and you have exchanged cash for a tangible asset, but you have not “spent” anything. And houses can be sold again, with the gained equity either rolled into the new purchase or banked.
Now the CPI does include rental rates for rented properties. Owner-occupied residence prices are trickier. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has to impute an equivalent monthly rental charge. This “owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence,” or OER goes up as real estate prices rise, as now. But unless one is purchasing a house during this period, one’s cash expenditures do not go up. So the tabulated CPI overstates the “cost of living increase” for most households.
Understand too, that for all items in the “market basket” measured for an index, prices must be averaged across the whole country. The importance or “weight” assigned to that price is also an average of a range of amounts purchased by millions of different people. An increase in the price of natural gas or heating oil will be weighted by the average amount used across the nation, from Key West, Fla., to Nome, Alaska; Honolulu to Bangor, Maine. Thus for a given increase in the price of natural gas, the boost in cost of living for households in Havre, Mont., or Tower, Minn., will be understated by the national CPI. They will be overstated for San Diego or Brownsville, Texas. Conversely, rising electricity rates will hit Phoenix or Atlanta residents worse than the national CPI indicates, but Duluth and Tacoma, Wash., will get off better.
One could go on and on about the fallacy of trusting indexes. Few people die right at the “life expectancy” announced periodically over their lifetimes and few people experience an increase in their cash cost of living right at the “inflation rate” measured by the CPI. Some fare better, some worse and both often markedly so.
This also is true because people’s personal consumption patterns vary from the national averages that weight price indexes. Vegetarians don’t sweat rising meat prices. Slobs like me don’t crab when men’s suits cost more. And anyone with generous health care coverage, as for military Tricare coverage as we have, feel little of the cost of rising prices for drugs and medical procedures. People with poor coverage, or none at all, can take enormous hits.
A final common fallacy is to take an “inflation rate,” determined from household consumer prices, and use it to judge spending by an entirely different, non-household entity.
A student I had was school board president for a large suburban district. The cost of gas to heat nine school buildings could easily top $400,000 a month. A cold winter or spike in gas prices could blow the district’s budget apart, yet some taxpayers would be enraged because a spendthrift board had allowed outlays “increase more than inflation.”
We are all like Mr. Micawber. Some monopolistic industry may gouge us, but as long as increases are less than “inflation,” we protest little. Multiple producers in some other highly competitive sector may not be covering costs, but if prices rise “more than the cost of living,” we scream outrage. In 40 years, I have never heard a consumer or taxpayer wail, “But that’s less than inflation.”
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at stpaul@edlotterman.com.
Historic mixed-use property that houses Neuenfeldt and Co. Family Hair Care being sold
A historic house and mixed-use property that houses Neuenfeldt & Co. Family Hair Care off of White Bear Avenue in St. Paul is changing hands.
Cindie Neuenfeldt is selling the house that dates back to early St. Paul and is where she lived and ran a hair salon for 34 years. She said she loves the home and is sad to leave, but it is time for her to retire to her home in Center City, Minn.
“I always said that from the day I was young when I was in there, whoever gets this house next is going to be the luckiest person in the world,” Neuenfeldt said.
Neuenfeldt renovated the structure while trying to keep the original integrity of the house, which was built in 1897. It has a commemorative plaque next to the staircase that leads up to the living space that says, tongue-in-cheek, “on this site in 1897, nothing happened.”
But the house holds a history that Neuenfeldt spent years gathering and putting together. She has a three-ring binder full of the story of the original owners and what the neighborhood looked like in those days.
EARLY SETTLERS
William Ames Sr. was a prominent settler on the East Side in the 1850s who became one of the area’s most prosperous farmers and was involved in the lumber industry and the building of the railroad. He owned the land the house now sits on. After his death in 1873, his son William Ames Jr. took over the management of the 1,200-acre Ames farm. The neighborhood at the time was Hazel Park, which was in part developed by William Ames Jr. by offering sites for new homes and businesses to extend the growth of the city.
It has been reported that he sold the lots at reasonable prices. Hazel Park was a desirable neighborhood for many with its rural characteristics and accessibility to jobs in St. Paul via the railroad.
Ames offered an adjacent lot to Fred Sampson, his brother-in-law and owner of a fur company in downtown St. Paul that made fur top hats for men, on the corner of White Bear and Stillwater avenues.
The house that Neuenfeldt lives in now was the one built on that lot.
A NEIGHBORHOOD EFFORT
Neuenfeldt and her husband, Gary, worked on the house renovations together. When her husband died about 15 years ago, the renovations turned into a community effort.
“My whole neighborhood and the whole community on the East Side and outskirts came to my rescue because we had gutted the second floor, completely took out every board on the wall, the ceiling and the floor,” Neuenfeldt said. “Everybody came in that summer and redid my whole kitchen the way Gary wanted it done. I mean, it’s like this huge story that is amazing.”
She continued, “It’s been a good community. I know people always say, ‘Oh, the East Side is changing.’ It has never changed. It’s the same East Side.”
Gary and Cindie Neuenfeldt also ran the hair salon that is on the first floor of the house together. Their clients helped in Cindie’s quest to find more information on the house and the original owners.
PUTTING THE PICTURE TOGETHER
Gary found a photo of three women and two men in early-1900s clothing when he was cleaning the attic one day. He and Cindie assumed that it was people who formerly lived in the house and the Neuenfeldts matted and framed the photo to hang in the salon.
Their clients had made up names for the people in the photograph and stories for each of them until the mystery was solved.
There is also an Ames Monument in Wyoming to honor brothers Oliver and Oakes Ames from the same family who were influential leaders in the transcontinental railroad. One of Neuenfeldt’s clients found it and took pictures to give to her in her research.
Neuenfeldt said her daughter has worked for her at the hair salon for 18 years. She said that only about six people have worked at the salon in all the years it has been open.
“So every time somebody was there, it was family,” she said. “They love being there. Even when they had days off, they would come in because they love the ambiance at the house.”
Neuenfeldt says she is sad to leave the house and the business.
“Just working there we never had a bad day, not even one day, it was always a good day,” she said. Neuenfeldt said she planned to keep the hair salon open two days a week until the house is sold. There currently is a buyer for the house and the sale is expected to be formalized in the coming weeks.
For more information on the house and to view pictures, visit https://www.kwcommercial.com/properties/?propertyId=988339-sale.
Dolphins-Titans predictions: Will Miami tighten its grip on improbable playoff berth?
Dolphins (8-7) at Titans (10-5), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Latest line: Titans are favored by 3 1/2 points; over/under is 40.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 10-5): Titans 20, Dolphins 17
On the road, in the cold, against the No. 2 seed in the AFC, it’s hard to pick the Dolphins winning. Tennessee has warts, though, starting with an offense this red-hot Dolphins defense can upend. If that’s the case, and if Tua Tagovailoa plays mistake-free, you can see the path to an upset. But Tennessee is the favorite by Vegas oddsmakers for a reason.
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 11-4): Dolphins 21, Titans 17
These are the types of games that build legacies, and change a franchise’s trajectory. Tua Tagovailoa was taken 5th in the 2020 draft because these are the situations where he thrives. Tagovailoa has been more than efficient, leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.1). His favorite target, Jaylen Waddle, needs six receptions to break the rookie record of 101 set by Anquan Boldin in 2003. Waddle has had at least eight catches in four straight games.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 11-4): Dolphins 20, Titans 16
Tennessee’s four more days of rest and preparation is concerning with Miami playing Monday night and the Titans the previous Thursday. But Tennessee simply isn’t the same without star RB Derrick Henry. Since he went down with an injury, the Titans are 4-3. They’re still a physical team that can run the ball, but the way Miami’s defense is playing, they should stop the run and fluster Ryan Tannehill with pressure and different looks. I also trust Tua Tagovailoa to manage the game wisely. The season’s late bye and relative health should also help the Dolphins coming off the short week.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 10-5): Dolphins 27, Titans 24
This will be tight, and don’t believe Ryan Tannehill when he says he’s only focused on looking ahead. As much as the former Dolphins QB wants to win every week, he would take extra pleasure in pounding the team that gave up on him — before he found success in Tennessee. The Dolphins’ defense will have its hands full. If Miami can get even a small a spark of running game to take a little pressure off Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins should be able to extend their winning streak to eight and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 9-6): Titans 24, Dolphins 20
Ryan Tannehill, who the Dolphins drafted in 2012, is poised to exact revenge on the team that traded him to Tennessee in 2019. Tannehill has an NFL-best 13 game-winning drives since then. He also has been sacked 45 times this season, second most in the league. While the Dolphins lead the NFL with 45 sacks, including 33 in the last seven games, Titans coach Mike Vrabel will have a plan in place to slow down Miami’s pass rush. Tennessee can clinch a second straight AFC South title and third straight playoff berth with a win.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 9-6): Titans 20, Dolphins 12
The Dolphins will be against the elements and a physical Titans team that boasts a quarterback in Ryan Tannehill, who, even with his shortcomings, is superior to any quarterback the Dolphins have faced in almost two months. The Dolphins offense has averaged just 18.5 points a game this year, and only 14.1 points a game against teams with a winning record. The forecast is for a high of 42 degrees with wind up to 15 mph.
Sunday Bulletin Board: Even as we cry our tears, by day and by night, ‘we are prepared to go forward.’
Life (and death) as we know it
We have gratefully heard, once again, from GRANDMA PAT, “formerly of rural Roberts, Wisconsin”: “A brand-new year is beginning. After weeks of spirit-lifting words and music, lessons and carols, choirs and homilies, we are prepared to go forward.
“This past year has been one of loss for many. It has included moments of shared grief, and moments of healing.
“In my own case, since my son John’s death, I have cried often, and have listened to the cries of his siblings and close family members. I have also seen signs — signs that are not in the realm of logic. There was the breath-stopping encounter with a pileated woodpecker, who sat about three feet from me and stared at me. Then there was the report from John’s son and his nephew. They were discussing logistics for moving the prized Nova out of storage. As they talked this over, a bald eagle came and supervised from the garage roof, then followed my grandson several miles to his home. OK, maybe coincidence, but then again, maybe not.
“Over the past few months, I have been the recipient of kind notes, good wishes, prayers, cookies, soups, books, and flowers. Just a few days ago, I even received a glow-in-the-dark rosary from a lovely 10-year-old girl who thought it might come in handy if I was ever crying in the night.
“Well, we are all in this together, and we have to hold each other up.
“Happy New Year!”
Our community of strangers
THE GRATEFUL OOK of St. Paul: “Dear Bulletin Board Editor and Contributors:
“Thanks for adding so many touching, funny, silly stories and photos to
the world! I just finished reading RAMBLIN’ ROSE’s tale of dueling tree decorators, and DAVID THE SCUDDERITE’s ‘Christmas Sampler’ had me giggling [both Sunday BB, 12/26/2021]. Can’t wait to share them with other folks.
“Our mood was affected by news of my 92-year-old mother’s illness. Checking in to the E.R. in Madison (Wisconsin) on Christmas was not how she wanted to spend the day (and the next). The good news is that she’s feeling better and may already be home. Thanks to the wonderful hospital staff and my sisters who helped her in an endless number of ways.
“We celebrated over lunch with friends and on Zoom with other folks. Good times!
“Bulletin Board is an incredible feature of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. We are very lucky to enjoy it, whether we’re local or — really — anywhere! Thanks to all of you.”
Could be verse!
TIM TORKILDSON: “Subject: My New Year’s Resolution.
“My New Year’s resolution is to eat more garlic bread.
“To wallow in anchovies and kick Banksy in the head.
“I have resolved to sleep in until it is time for brunch,
“and let my hair grow out until I need to use a scrunch.
“I’m gonna climb Mount Everest without a Sherpa guide
“and light a candle for Will Hay to make him sanctified.
“I’m moving to Hawaii — near a lava lake, as well —
“so when the neighbors visit I can throw them right in . . .
“Tell me something, reader: Don’t you ever wish that you
“had New Year’s resolutions on which you’d follow through?
“Like growing lots of skin tags, gaining weight, or no more socks.
“Sitting in a beanbag chair dismantling cheap clocks?
“If I must really tell the truth, the only thing that I
“am bound to do this New Year is to dilly-dallify.”
Our pets, ourselves
RUSTY of St. Paul: “Sign spied in St. Paul this past week: ‘Dogs have family. Cats have staff.’”
OBVIOUSLY YOU COULD TRIM SOME OF THESE
This ’n’ that ’n’ the other ’n’ the other ’n’ the other ’n’ the other ’n’ the other ’n’ the other@@
All from AL B of Hartland (who came through the Hartland tornado unscathed, though of course his hometown did not): (1) “A fellow told me he’d hit a deer with his Honda. It was the third time that car had collided with a deer. The vehicle must think its Civic duty is to cull the herd.”
(2) “A few years ago and then some, my wife and I received premarital counseling from Rev. Fick. The open and honest conversations before marriage lacked three things we should have talked about. Which side of the bed do we each sleep on? Who knew that would be the side for the rest of our lives? The second thing was how to deal with thermostat control. Take turns? The last one to go to bed gets the last adjustment? And lastly, do we eat lutefisk or not?”
(3) “I marveled at the beauty of a tiny eastern screech-owl. It was a red one. This species comes in three color morphs: red, gray and brown. I’ve heard it called a shivering owl because of the trembling cry it makes.
“For years, a few times each week, I saw a red owl. It was an important part of a building. Red Owl was a grocery-store chain that opened its first store in Rochester and operated 441 stores in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. In 1988, the rights to the Red Owl name were secured by the grocery wholesaler SuperValu.
“The title sequence of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ featured the lead character in a Red Owl meat department.”
(4) “I stopped to visit a friend. He’d been watching an old cowboy movie. He muted the sound, but we couldn’t help but watch the screen as it featured an epic barroom brawl. Cowboys were pistol-whipped or hit over their heads with chairs or whiskey bottles. The floor was littered with knocked-out combatants. Despite being unconscious, the cowboys managed to keep their hats on. Concussion symptoms must have run rampant in the Wild West.”
(5) “Blue jays and cardinals are the flowers of our winter gardens. I watched a blue jay, obviously at the top of the jay pecking order, take its time shelling peanuts at the feeder as four other jays waited in a shrub nearby. The jay was like the guy ahead of you in line at a busy convenience store who takes his time scratching off the lottery tickets he’d purchased before getting out of a long line.”
(6) “The yard’s feeders become incredibly busy with the snow and cold weather, bustling right before snarling weather hits — as birds are nature’s barometer. They need more calories in bad weather and attack the feeders as if the food holders were offering a Black Friday sale.”
(7) “I remember better than I used to. When I try to remember someone’s name—whose face I remember because faces are unique and names aren’t—I recall where they work, how old they are, where they grew up, their neighbors, their classmates, what a car they drive and the names of people I hadn’t thought of for years. I won’t remember the name I wanted to, but think of all the other things I remembered.”
(8) “A December tornado destroyed Christmas decorations in Hartland, Minnesota. With apologies to every English teacher I’ve ever had, that ain’t right.”
Our squirrels, ourselves
SEMI-LEGEND reports: “Subject: Squirrelpocalypse.
“The Pioneer Press had a story headlined ‘Squirrels of St. Paul’s Mears Park force a subtler holiday lighting display.
“I can attest that the Mears Park squirrels ‘are fat, bold and accustomed to being fed by people.’
“I dropped by the park to hear singer Maud Hixson, unaware that the Twin Cities Jazz Festival had reskedded cuz of threatened rain. So it shouldn’t be a total loss, I got a cuppla slices of pepperoni pizza from Big River Pizza and sat on a low retaining wall in the park to enjoy them.
“I noticed a half-dozen fat, bold squirrels approaching, jostling each other as they approached, seeking to share my pizza slices. Not quite horror-movie intense, but I got the message and retreated to a table outside Big River, where I was accosted by a fast-talking young woman with an incoherent story about being in danger.
“After a while, she angrily stormed off. She rejected my offer of pizza. Mebbe she went to commiserate with the squirrels.”
Not exactly what he had in mind
Or: Our times
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills reports: “Subject: My enthusiasm was curbed.
“I recently had an experience that made me think I was Larry David in an episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’
“I was opening the door of a bank when I spotted a woman less than half my age, approaching.
“As I stood in the entryway, I held the door open for her, and she entered the vestibule.
“As I reached for the door to the lobby, it swung open. She must have pushed the button that automatically opened that door.
“As I entered the lobby, she quickly walked around me up to the counter.
“As I stood dumbfounded, she carried out her transaction.
“As she turned to leave, I commented: ‘You learn something new every day.’
“Without a word or a glance, she made her exit.”
Band Name of the Day: Skin Tag Resolution
