Revain (REV): Top Gainer of the Day

Market sentiment deteriorated as Bitcoin remained under $50,000 and Ethereum fell below $4000. It felt like most of the significant altcoins were following the top coin, and the overall market’s static trajectory meant that there were few altcoins for traders to consider. At this moment, the market seemed to be shifting its attention to cryptocurrencies with lower market capitalizations and more significant ROIs.
Not the First Time
This isn’t the first time Revain has defied the market’s trend, though. The REV token touched a multi-week high of $0.036 at the end of August last year, showing gains of almost 230 percent going into September 2021.
Furthermore, the cryptocurrency’s active addresses and active deposits have increased significantly. These are indications that the network is becoming more active.
It’s been four years since the launch of Revain, a review platform that uses blockchain technology to collect and reward user input on goods and services. While Yelp and Revain both perform comparable services, Revain claims to have more features and supports more openness over its competitors.
According to Kraken Intelligence research, the platform is based on Ethereum and Tron. In contrast to Ethereum’s price decline, Revain seemed to be enjoying its time in the limelight.
The crypto must first break beyond the $0.02 barrier to reach new all-time highs. Revain’s current price is $0.012140 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,135,540 USD, according to CoinMarketCap. The price of Revain has risen by 30.28 percent during the past day.
In every sport or form of competition, we see established rivals come to life. In basketball, it’s the Lakers and the Celtics, in boxing we’ve seen the likes of Furry vs Wilder, and in hip-hop, we often hear about Nas vs Jay-Z. Today in the world of crypto we have had a melting pot, stuffed with all kinds of herbs brewing a beef.
One that was widely recognized, but that has slowly begun to fade is Ethereum and Cardano. Let’s take a look into the history of these blockchain giants.
What’s Beef: The History Of Ethereum and Cardano’s Connection
These two big dogs have a lot in common, and plenty of differences too – but the overall goal is to be on top of the blockchain in the end.
Ethereum was created with the intention of becoming a global, open-source platform for custom assets and new kinds of economic applications. Considered to be one of the most ambitious blockchain projects to date, Ethereum seeks to leverage blockchain technology to decentralize products and services in a wide range of use cases beyond money. To date, Ethereum has seen a few distinct phases that have emphasized different aspects of its capabilities. In 2021, Ethereum solidified itself as the firm #2 player in crypto behind Bitcoin.
Cardano’s primary use case is to allow transactions in it’s native cryptocurrency, ADA, and to enable developers to build secure decentralized applications powered by it. However, Cardano differs from other blockchain projects by emphasizing a research-driven approach to design, aiming to achieve an academic rigor it believes will propel adoption of its technology.
Invisible Strings & A Forgotten Past…
The founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, started his blockchain journey in 2013. He founded an online school, called the Bitcoin Education Project, where he stumbled upon Ethereum’s own Vitalik Buterin. Not much longer, he became one of the eight original co-founders of Ethereum. After some dispute over whether Ethereum should become for-profit, Charles left Ethereum in 2014.
What makes this a real beef is not the fact that Charles left Ethereum, but how the marketing of ADA was directly targeting Ethereum. Dubbed the “Ethereum-killer,” ADA made a name for itself for quite some time as the coin to look out for. Many investors have been waiting for Cardano to take the thrown, but Ethereum has just stayed elating and on the rise – despite obstacles such as high gas fees.
Ethereum was blessed with the early start, and that has helped cement them in the position the blockchain is in today. The problem with ADA is the large amount of frozen contracts and staging drops; they face a wall of trying to get over the hump so they can finally do what many have waited for.
ADA has many game changing ideas, and contracts that can improve and help push the crypto further. Both ADA and ETH continue to have beef, but other emerging tokens have challenged ADA’s position lately as well.
Despite all of this, these two coins have been hot topics and coins to watch throughout the year, with both reaching all-time highs. Next year, and the years to come will be exciting as we find out who will go and who will stay. What’s beef!?
Overeality, the curated metaverse and NFT community, is delighted to announce the close of their most recent private funding round, including a $5 million contribution led by top Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm DHVC. DHVC also brings its blockchain leadership to strategically guide the team. Overeality’s public token sale is scheduled to begin in Q1 2021, along with celebrity and athlete endorsements.
The investment will go towards research and development, team growth, and nurturing key strategic partnerships, which will be announced prior to their public sale. Early partnerships include a professional athlete and A-list actor with global fanbases.
Overeality announced its partnership with Polaris Sports, leaders in the representation of athlete image rights. For over 15 years they’ve partnered with the most successful sports personalities in the world, and bring professional athletes, resources, and celebrity management strategy to Overeality.
“We’re turning fans into investors and changing their lives. Along the way, every decision we make is governed by our community,” said Samuel Pearton, COO of Overeality. “Coming from an artist background, this is something I’ve always dreamed of, but never thought could be a reality.”
Overeality also builds tailored technical infrastructures for the metaverse. Overeality chain is a fast and scalable blockchain with low gas fees for mass market retail adoptions. Overeality DAC (Decentralized Autonomous Corporation) supports day-to-day operations for fan communities and large-scale social networks. Overeality ID provides decentralized identity services through zero-knowledge proofs for interoperable on-chain verifications.
Overeality’s metaverse community brings more people together by removing one of the biggest barriers of entry for many users – the need to go “all in” with one expensive NFT purchase. Overeality’s fractional NFTs remove a major hurdle and give users the chance to join different communities and utilize new tokens.
About Overeality Overeality is a community that brings people together with a new form of social token governed by DAO technology. Our opportunity is to create a metaverse that is focused, curated, accessible, and driven by people—all of whom have a voice, skin in the game, and equity in what’s to come. We will pierce the mainstream through emotive storytelling and human communication, by offering authentic NFTs featuring some of the world’s largest celebrities, GameFi experiences, and events for our growing community of people around the world empowered to be involved in shaping the future like never before. Learn more at https://overeality.io.
About DHVC Founded in 2013, DHVC is one of the earliest institutional blockchain investors since 2014, with $700MM USD under management. DHVC is the early investor of leading blockchain protocols such as Compound, Dfinity, Fantom, Theta Network.
The crypto industry saw the opportunity of a lifetime this year when OnlyFans, a platform known mostly for its adult content, announced it would ban sexually explicit content. The crypto and porn industry together represents a very profitable merge that has just started to happen.
The world of payment methods has a history of hypocrisy, control, and morals, and it tends to not support anything related to sex work.
Reportedly, earlier in the year OnlyFans had decided to shut down all sexually explicit content because of pressure from banks and payment processors. There was a huge backlash and the ban stopped days after its announcement, alleging that the platform had “secured assurances necessary” from the banks.
The platform’s founder and chief executive told Time that banks were refusing to process adult content-related payments.
“OnlyFans stands for inclusion”, they said, but they had been trying to distance themselves from the porn industry, interested in launching a streaming service –which doesn’t allow adult content.
Payment methods have been a burden for porn creators worldwide for years. Their gains are often subject to frozen funds, huge losses, and since there’s not much protection and support offered for sex workers, they need to be extra careful to not become subject to scams and other dangers.
So anonymity and safe digital wallets go really well with this industry. Naturally, many creators and producers have started to see an answer in crypto.
Crypto’s Not The Only One With A Bad Reputation
Cristobal Medoza producer and co-creator of a top Argentinian porn channel called ‘My Bad Reputation’ was one of many to adopt crypto in order to find financial stability and more opportunities. He gave us inside comments on his personal experience, allowing us to take a peek at the industry people love to consume from but try not to support.
New platforms are surging that connect the porn and crypto industry. A great niche for all parties if successful –it needs to be simple, safe, and well-executed–.
It’s a demystification that goes both ways: the amount of porn consumers is very high. If adult content platforms are related to crypto, this might become a blasting cap of mainstream adoption.
Medonza explained that the major porn platforms have already adopted crypto (paying in Bitcoin and USDT), which contrasts with other payment services offered that are very restrictive and using them comes with too many complications and downsides.
However, many smaller adult content platforms don’t use crypto yet, and that becomes a major problem that comes with huge fees to convert the creators’ money to digital assets.
Mendoza added that porn creators are often affected by the banks, which he claims have closed the accounts of many and frozen their funds when finding out their income is related to adult content.
He commented on the OnlyFans sketchy days of adult content baning, alleging that a large of new pornography platforms started to appear, trying to take that big chunk of a very profitable market.
There’s always going to be someone that will take a stake at that market because it generates huge gains. At the end, OnlyFans took a step back because they knew they would loose too much money and others would quickly fill into their role.
Mendoza stated that his adult content channel takes its payments through Binance, and it has become a great option since “it doesn’t question where the incomes come from, there are no types or morality issues with how we make the money,” plus they can easily exchange it.
Further than using crypto as a better payment method, it has also allowed him and his co-creator to make a few investments through trading and hodling.
There’s many people from the industry that still don’t know how to use crypto as a tool for payments and administration.
I think [they] would greatly benefit from crypto … comissions are low, there’s full control over one’s own income.
He mentioned there are many new projects that claim to link the adult content industry with crypto but some are scams, and creators need to be wary and start to educate themselves about cyber security.