Sophia Bush is ‘Good Sam’ in new CBS medical drama
For Sophia Bush, “Good Sam” is a good reason to get back into series television. The “One Tree Hill” and “Chicago P.D.” alum is both the title star and an executive producer of the CBS medical drama premiering Wednesday. She plays heart surgeon Sam Griffith, who succeeds her no-nonsense father (Jason Isaacs) as their hospital’s chief of surgery after a shooting incident leaves him comatose. When he revives several months later and wants his job back, the relatives have intensified conflicts that her mother and his ex-wife (Wendy Crewson) — the site’s chief medical officer — tries to mediate.
“Over the last couple of years, it’s been really interesting to work more on developing pilots and other content,” Bush reflected, “and also, to be honest, to give myself the first break in my adult life from network TV. Really, it was when I had my first meeting with (‘Good Sam’ creator) Katie Wech about a couple of scripts that she put the bug in my ear about this show … and as soon as I read the pilot, I knew this was it for me.”
Bush said she had no qualms about tackling a medical series when there have been, and are, many others: “I realized that the world of a hospital allows us to explore family — whether it’s our parents, our partners, our children, our siblings — and it’s also about our health. It’s a literal container of life-or-death experiences, and we show up and we want to help. I think that’s why so many of us are drawn to the medical genre.
“One of the things that makes this show so different to me,” added Bush, “is that the heart of it is this generational seesaw between a father and a daughter. There are these Shakespearean moments, yet there’s such humor, and I love being able to laugh with a show that can also make me cry. And both (co-stars) Wendy and Jason are so prolific and smart; their chemistry is off the charts.”
The new year is starting for Bush after a very eventful 2021: Not only did she begin production on “Good Sam,” she got engaged (to entrepreneur Grant Hughes), and she found podcast success by reuniting with “One Tree Hill” colleagues Hilarie Burton Morgan and Bethany Joy Lenz on “Drama Queens.”
However, she says “Good Sam” occupies a special space for her now. “The background of COVID-19, and watching what has happened to our health-care workers and our first responders, makes us all feel even more deeply honored to be representing them to the best of our ability on our show,” Bush said. “We’re taking their jobs very, very seriously.”
Local arts companies turn up the heat for busy winter season
The Bible and rock ’n’ roll. Drama and science. Samuel Beckett and an audience of 12. This winter, local performing arts companies will be reframing classics, reinventing dance, taking on climate change and loads more.
With a peek into 2022, our Winter Theater preview offers everything from Broadway musicals to D’Angelo-inspired dance pieces.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” Jan. 4 – 16, Emerson Colonial Theatre
“Jesus Christ Superstar” debuted on Broadway in 1971 to fervent protests. The story of the gospel set to rock ’n’ roll seemed blasphemous to so many. But what was once heretical has become one of Broadway’s most iconic creations, a pioneering rock opera from legends Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. (boston.broadway.com)
“People, Places & Things,” Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA
Following wildly successful runs in London and New York, “People, Places & Things” drills down into addiction, rehab and recovery as it looks at a 30-something actress loving her intoxicated life until it all crashes down around her. (speakeasystage.com)
“Texts for Nothing,” Jan. 20 to Feb. 6, the Boston Conservatory Theater
One actor. A dozen audience members. This adaptation of Samuel Beckett’s prose exploring isolation, fear and existentialism features actor Doug Lockwood taking 12 people on a dark journey in Nervous Theatre’s 30-minute production. (nervoustheatre.com)
“A.I.M: An Untitled Love,” Jan. 21 – 23, Institute of Contemporary Art
Choreographer and MacArthur “genius” Fellow Kyle Abraham and his company have created a dance and movement tribute to love. What kind of love? All kinds including those for Black culture, family and community. More reasons to love? This exhibition of movement comes with a soundtrack by R&B maestro D’Angelo. (icaboston.org)
“Ocean Filibuster,” Feb. 18 to March 13, Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge
The American Repertory Theater and Harvard University Center for the Environment come together to produce a work that looks at politics, climate change and, hopefully, political change that could save our climate. Massive in scope — “Ocean Filibuster” includes bits of narrative, music, video, stand-up and science created by the Obie Award-winning company PearlDamour — the action plays out in a Senate chamber debating an “End of Ocean Bill.” (americanrepertorytheater.org)
“The Book of Will,” Feb. 25 to March 27, Lyric Stage
The bard is dead. Will his folios be buried with him? Following Shakespeare’s passing, his actors come together to rescue his work and legacy in this homage to art, theater and the pen behind a dozen iconic plays. (lyricstage.com)
“Accommodating Lie,” Feb. 26 – 27, Shubert Theatre
Celebrity Series of Boston welcomes back Colombian dance company Sankofa Danzafro and its seven dancers and musicians. The company has created a program aimed at dismantling stereotypes about the Black body. (celebrityseries.org)
Joyce: Where California courts go, the country follows
California may be known as home to Hollywood stars and the mighty redwoods, but lawyers know California for what it really is — the trial bar’s laboratory.
Trial lawyers develop novel legal theories in the Golden State to expand liability and test litigation tactics on plaintiff-friendly judges. Once they find success in the west, they fine-tune their methods, then spread their newfound schemes across the country.
In the 20th edition of the American Tort Reform Foundation’s Judicial Hellholes report, California was named the worst Judicial Hellhole in the country. The annual report was released this month and calls out California’s civil justice system as ground zero for innovative liability expansion and lawsuit abuse.
One tactic California trial lawyers finessed is the use of questionable scientific evidence in trials, sometimes called “junk science.” Now, the state’s junk science may soon go before the U.S. Supreme Court due to an outlier study used to pin Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller as carcinogenic.
Major environmental regulators long have agreed that the essential crop-protection product does not cause cancer. European Union regulators repeatedly certify its safety, along with our own U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
But in 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a small agency of the World Health Organization, labeled glyphosate a “probable carcinogen.” It later emerged that IARC dismissed evidence of glyphosate’s safety but amplified and mischaracterized other data to suggest conclusions no other rigorous study found. This, unfortunately, was unsurprising, given IARC was advised by an “invited specialist” — a paid expert for a plaintiffs’ firm involved in glyphosate litigation.
The U.S. Supreme Court must take this opportunity to rein in California’s lax rules on junk science and stop the trial bar’s liability-expanding agenda from permeating courthouses nationwide.
Lawsuits targeting industries tied to public health and food supply chains can have a truly chilling effect not only on research and development but on the availability of products we use and need every day. If we continue down this path of lawsuit abuse, we’ll see more critical industries move production abroad, while the availability of new medicines and critical products decreases in the U.S.
Across the country, lawsuit abuse results in more than $160 billion in excessive tort costs annually, meaning every American pays nearly $500 each year in a “tort tax.” Further, tort costs affect more than 2.2 million jobs, causing an estimated loss of $143.8 million in wages.
Courts in fellow Judicial Hellholes, including Pennsylvania and Missouri, follow the liability-expanding lead of California and open their doors to plaintiffs from all over the country, showing how dangerous California’s example can be.
While the Supreme Court has an important opportunity to rein in lawsuit abuse in Monsanto v. Hardeman, judges and legislators in California and across the country cannot rely solely on federal courts to rein in lawsuit abuse at the state level.
It’s up to state lawmakers and courts to rebalance the playing fields and foster civil justice systems that treat all parties equally. Lawsuit abuse threatens our quality of life when our supply chains are under attack. All of us –elected officials, judges and consumers — must call out these judicial abuses and work to end them.
Sherman “Tiger” Joyce is president of the American Tort Reform Association, based in Washington, D.C. This column provided by InsideSources.
Nearly 35 years after Susan Capistrant’s death, killer remains free
Susan Capistrant spent her Wednesday night at a neighborhood bar, returning to her parents’ Roseville home, where she lived, shortly after midnight. She then got a telephone call — and left.
About six hours later, an 11-year-old girl walking to school happened upon Capistrant’s nude body. The 22-year-old was face down next to dumpsters behind a Roseville grocery store and a dry cleaner where she had worked for about two weeks.
It was April 8, 1987, and Capistrant’s death, a homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck compression, remains a cold case, a mystery, but very much active, according to police.
“There’s not a day that goes by that I’m not touching some aspect of the case,” Roseville police Detective Brady Martin said last month.
The slaying has all but stayed out of the public eye since the initial media reports. No news conferences with investigators and Capistrant’s family asking for help in solving the puzzling case. Anniversaries of her death came and went without publicity.
That changed, though, when the case wound up on social media. A Facebook page — “Who Killed Susan Elizabeth Capistrant?” — that went up in October 2020 has put a new type of spotlight on the slaying, so much so that Martin felt he needed to address several questions and rumors that were brought up online. And in doing so, Martin revealed numerous details and insight that had been under wraps for nearly 35 years.
SCHOOLMATES’ GOAL: GET PEOPLE TALKING
“I’ve thought a lot over the years about how she was just left there,” said Cori Prescott, a co-creator of the page and its administrator. “I want to see justice. I want to see justice for Sue.”
Like Capistrant, Prescott went to Alexander Ramsey High School in Roseville. She was four years younger than Capistrant but hung out with a few people in her crowd, including Bob Capistrant, her oldest brother.
“She was definitely a partier, kind of a tougher girl, but she was nice,” Prescott said. “And she was pretty.”
Capistrant’s death has stayed on Prescott’s mind over the years, as it has with many deep-rooted Roseville residents. Shortly after starting the page with another Ramsey graduate, Tracy Brewster-Hagg, they dug up old newspaper clippings and yearbook pictures. That led to Prescott contacting relatives, friends and co-workers, and eventually visiting Capistrant’s gravesite at Roselawn Cemetery, which is a mile and half from where her body was found.
“The goal with this page is to bring attention to her terrible murder, and hopefully get people talking and maybe jog a detail in someone’s memory,” she said. “Or maybe someone will just come forward. Somebody knows something.”
POLICE: LITTLE INFO TO WORK WITH
Investigators had little information to work with in the initial hours and days after the killing. No clothing or other belongings were with Capistrant’s body, which was discovered in an alley behind Jerry’s Foods and her work, One-Hour Martinizing, along County Road B just west of Dale Street.
A manager at Capistrant’s work told the St. Paul Pioneer Press Dispatch that Capistrant had worked until 2 p.m. and that she said she had a date with a former boyfriend that night. She was scheduled to work at 8:30 a.m. the next day.
“At 9 a.m., I called her home and her brother answered,” her co-worker told the newspaper. “I figured something was wrong, because she was always a worker and always there, but not that.”
Investigators believed Capistrant had died elsewhere, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the same day her body was found, then-Roseville Deputy Police Chief Thomas J. Alleva said at the time. Her body had no obvious signs of trauma, and a preliminary autopsy was inconclusive.
Alleva said investigators were interviewing people who had been with Capistrant at Patrick’s Lounge, which was on Larpenteur and Hamline avenues in St. Paul. About a week after the killing, police said they were looking to speak with the person who had called Capistrant at her home around 12:30 or 1 a.m., right before she left. A reward was offered up for more information.
A month to the day her body was found, the Ramsey County medical examiner released the manner and cause of her death.
A few days later, investigators thought they got a big lead in the case, only to become disappointed. Police had seized the contents of her purse — they didn’t say how — but learned it had been stolen several days before her death while she was at Har Mar Mall in Roseville. A 32-year-old St. Paul woman confessed to taking the purse and she was later charged with misdemeanor theft.
Fresh leads soon dried up and the case eventually went cold.
A PLACE FOR QUESTIONS, ANSWERS
Newspaper clippings, memories and pictures of Capistrant have been shared on the Facebook page. Someone posted a picture of her dressed up with a prom date in 1983. Another visitor to the page posted a photo of her obituary. There are recent pictures, too, including of the back alley where she was found and of her gravestone, which has a scene of wild horses engraved into it.
Visitors to the page have also had lots of questions for Martin, who was assigned to the case two years ago when a detective retired. In a 15-minute video he posted to the page this past October, he answered most of them, yet also acknowledged that some he could not because the case is open and active.
Questions he answered include:
- Who was Capistrant with that night? She was at Patrick’s Lounge with her younger brother David and her friend Joel “Brad” Rooke, Martin said. Rooke died in 2014.
- Was anyone with her when she got the telephone call? Rooke was with her in her bedroom, Martin said.
- Did Rooke take a lie-detector test? Rooke took two shortly after her killing and passed them both, Martin said.
- Where did Rooke go after she got the call? “Brad went home, had a sandwich and went into work the next morning,” he said.
- Was the person who called Capistrant ever identified? “That person never came forward to say that they had talked to Sue that night,” he said. “They have never been identified. We think we have a first name, but you have to remember that’s coming from Brad. Brad was admittedly intoxicated when that call came in.” Martin said he did not want to release the name, in case someone else heard a different one at the time.
- Is there any way to track the call? “I don’t have records from back then. To my knowledge, there is nothing in the case file regarding those call records,” he said, adding there is an “outside chance” of getting the information.
- Did Capistrant get into a car when she left that night? “We don’t know,” he said. “Sue would walk most places; she didn’t have access to a car.”
- Do you believe where the body was placed was on accident or on purpose? “I believe that the body was placed where it was intentionally,” he said, noting that she was found by her workplace.
- Was her clothing ever found? It was not, he said.
- What was the actual cause of death? “Asphyxia due to neck compression, so not a manual strangulation,” he said. “There were no ligature marks.”
- Was she sexually assaulted? “No. Intercourse, yes,” he said. “I don’t see anything in regards to the case that indicates that Sue was sexually assaulted, but I don’t know that at that time the exams were done as thoroughly as they are now.”
- Have the rape test kits been tested with modern DNA techniques? “Absolutely,” he said. However, it isn’t a complete DNA profile, so it cannot be uploaded to ancestry.com to see who the alleged killer might be related to and narrow it down that way, he said. “I have regular conversations with the scientists at the (Minnesota) Bureau of Criminal Apprehension; the technology isn’t there yet,” he said. “It might be there one day.”
- Is there a suspect list? “I have a list of a number of people who I suspect could be involved, and they are people of interest,” he said.
- Were those in Capistrant’s circle of friends interviewed? “I don’t know who her circle of friends were. I know (who) she would hang out with. But to my knowledge, she didn’t have that one great friend that she told everything to who could tell us she was having a relationship with somebody that we’re not aware of,” he said. “So, if you were close with Sue, that’s the people I’d like to hear from, give me a call.”
- Why wasn’t the case solved? “As a detective, when you’re working these cases, I think it’s human nature that you tend to go in a certain direction with the case, whatever is your strongest direction,” he said. “Obviously, you keep your mind open. But when I first read through this case a couple of years ago, initially I went, ‘Jeez, Brad did it.’ And I think they probably did the same thing, only to find out later that Brad didn’t do it. And I think by the time they found out that Brad didn’t do it, the case was cold. And we are where we are now.”
PIECING TOGETHER THE PUZZLE
Martin described the case as “a true whodunit” with enough twists and turns to fill up an episode of “Dateline.”
“Over the years, we’ve had 10 to 12 people who we started investigating and went, ‘Oh, that’s our guy.’ But then only to find out, that’s not our guy,” he said. “So it’s just that kind of case, where you get your hopes up. I’ve been disappointed so many times.”
Martin grew up in neighboring Falcon Heights and remembers his parents talking about Capistrant’s death, which happened when he was 8 years old. He also recalls the time when, shortly after his law enforcement career began in Roseville nearly 20 years ago, he first saw a cardboard box on a shelf labeled “Capistrant.” The box, along with others filled with thousands of pages of documents, including transcripts of audio interviews from 1987, is now in Martin’s office.
Like the string of other detectives before him, Martin is trying to piece together the puzzle, solve the mystery. With a new pair of eyes, he’s looked at all the old leads and angles, and new ones. He’s re-interviewed people, including some of whom he calls “people of interest.” And he has others on a to-do list.
He is optimistic the case will be solved.
“I think the name is somewhere in the case file, or it’s someone that we’re aware of,” he said. “I feel confident that we’ll get there.”
He said it just might come down to someone recalling something small, “maybe somebody said something to someone somewhere along the line and maybe they just discounted it for whatever reason. These cases are never broken because it’s something big. It’s always something small. Something that seemed inconsequential to someone for 30-some years is what’s going to solve this.”
Erika Scheider, who’s been Roseville’s police chief since 2020, started her career in the city in 1997 as a patrol officer, working her way up through the ranks. She said the department has remained committed to getting justice for Capistrant’s family.
“Throughout the years and decades, detectives have worked tirelessly to follow up on every possible lead,” she said. “Our hope is that someone with information will come forward and we can finally bring closure to Susan’s family and friends.”
She said they are “closer than ever” to doing that, and credits Martin’s work in combing through the evidence with a lot of detail and his commitment to bringing answers to the family and closure to the case. “I’m confident that if there ever is a time that there’ll be closure, it’ll be under Detective Martin,” she said.
A FAMILY’S UNRESOLVED TRAUMA
Susan’s father, Larry Capistrant, did not talk about his daughter’s death over the years. On the anniversaries, though, he took flowers to her gravesite.
“He didn’t want anybody with him. He went by himself,” Autumn Walbridge, Susan’s niece, said last month.
Capistrant’s father died in 2011 at age 70, a year and three days after his wife, Jeanne, and Susan’s mother, died at age 66. The couple is buried next to Susan.
“I think they never got that closure,” Walbridge said.
Walbridge was born two years after the killing, but moved into her grandparents’ Roseville home when she was 19 years old to care for them. It was the same house along Garden Avenue where Susan and her two brothers, Dave and Bob, grew up. Walbridge said that in her grandfather’s final months, when he got really sick with lung cancer, he would call her “Susan.”
She said her father and uncle also keep the slaying to themselves.
“It was a hard time, especially for the men,” she said, adding that her father lives in northern Minnesota, her uncle in the St. Paul area. “I mean, obviously the ‘Cappie’ men don’t like to talk about feelings. They don’t like to talk about anything bad in the past. They had to deal with it for so long, they don’t want to talk about it.”
But Walbridge heard lots of stories about Susan from her grandmother, who also had kept the old newspaper clippings of her death in a box.
“My grandma said that right before my aunt died, she lost like 30 pounds and that she was all excited because she was getting her stuff together,” Walbridge said. “And then it happened.”
CAN YOU HELP?
Anyone who thinks they may have information in the Susan Capistrant case is urged to call Roseville police Detective Brady Martin at 651-792-7268.
