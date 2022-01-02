Celebrities
Stormi Webster, 3, Rocks Gucci Coat In Sweet Pic Posted By Travis Scott After He Returns To Instagram
Travis Scott shared a snap of daughter Stormi looking adorable in her Gucci gear. It was one of his first posts since he returned to social media following the Astroworld tragedy.
She’s ready for the runway! Stormi Webster looked adorable rocking a stylish Gucci coat in a snap shared by her father Travis Scott. Taking to his Instagram Story on the very first day of 2022, the “Escape Plan” rapper posted the too-cute pic (below) of his 3-year-old baby girl he shares with Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with their second child and due any day. In the photo, Stormi is smiling as she donned a maroon visor and black leather boots to complete her super chic ensemble!
Stormi is certainly ready for her close-up, as the post comes hours after she crashed her grandmother Kris Jenner’s virtual interview for The CNN countdown to New Year’s Eve show hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. As soon as Kris was asked about her daughter Kim Kardashian’s budding romance with Pete Davidson, Stormi barged in, sat on Kris’ lap, delighted the audience with her cute expressions and allowed the matriarch to dodge the question temporarily. What timing, Stormi!
Meanwhile, Travis’ post was one of his first since he returned to social media after he took an extended absence following the tragedy at his Astroworld festival, which occurred in Texas on November 5, 2021 and resulted in 10 casualties and 100’s of injuries of fans who got crushed by a crowd surge. The first share since his radio silence came on New Year’s Eve with a black and white profile pic of the entertainer and the caption, “Always,” with a heart emoji.
On the same day, Kylie also returned to her favorite platform following an extended absence. Other than a sweet throwback Christmas snap of her mom on Dec. 24, the makeup mogul had not posted since the tragedy. With her return, Kyle shared a profile photo showing off her growing baby bump. She captioned it, “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”
90 Day Fiancé: Luis Mendez Confirms Split From 2nd Wife
90 Day Fiance’s Luis Mendez shocked fans by revealing he and his second wife were calling it quits.
Luis announced on a since-deleted Instagram Live that after less than three years of marriage to his new wife, that he was spending the holidays alone and was reported to say “Yo no tengo esposa. Yo soy soltero” which in Spanish translates to “I don’t have a wife. I am single.”
This new announcement makes failed marriage number two for 90 Day Fiance villain, Luis Mendez.
Luis became one of the most disliked members of the 90 Day Fiance cast after his appearance in Season 5, where he met and married his first wife, Molly Hopkins.
The two had met and fallen in love during Molly’s trip to the Dominican Republic where Luis’s smooth-talking ways and swarthy good looks won Molly over. But the honeymoon period of their romance was short-lived.
In fact, the couple started experiencing trouble in paradise, as soon as they left paradise! Shortly after arriving in the United States, Molly realized Luis was not the knight in shining armor she had hoped he would be. Luis was rude to Molly and many felt downright cruel and creepy to her two daughters, causing fans to react strongly to Luis’s behavior and motives for being in the U.S.
Molly and Luis married in secret but the marriage was short-lived as Luis’s behavior continued to get worse, and finally only five short months after marrying Luis, Molly filed for divorce.
With his green card status at risk, it was not long before Luis found another wife and attempted to stay in the United States. Only five months after the divorce of his first marriage, Luis was already remarried, shocking fans and his ex-wife, Molly, alike. He has since managed to keep the identity of his new wife, mostly a secret, as the backlash of his treatment of Molly, still haunts his life and social media.
Luis did have a few shots of his new bride on his Instagram, documented here by InTouch Weekly, but since announcing their impending divorce, he has scrubbed his Instagram clean of any pictures or any information about his newest ex-wife.
While the news may be shocking, it is not necessarily surprising to fans as many had long since labeled Luis as a “green card garner,” implying he was simply marrying women in an attempt to obtain permission to be in the United States. While the show itself claims to attempt to weed out couples or individuals that seem to be attempting that very thing, there are still some that slip through the cracks and many feel Luis was one of them.
So with impending deportation back to the Dominican Republic looming, many fans are now wondering…will there soon be a Mrs. Mendez number three?
Pete Davidson Goes Shirtless In Miami Amid Kim Kardashian Romance & Tattoo Removal Process
Pete Davidson soaked up the sun in Miami just before his NYE special with Miley Cyrus. The comedian’s notorious tattoo collection was looking noticeably fainter.
Pete Davidson ditched his shirt during rehearsals for his NYE special. The 28-year-old comedian was spotted at Miami’s iconic South Beach to soak up the sun (and get some work in) on Dec. 30, a day before the broadcast with Miley Cyrus, 29, and amid his romance with Kim Kardashian, 41. Pete rocked a pair of black trunks from streetwear brand Fear of God along with a white-and-pink trucker hat that read, “I [heart] fantasy.” He showed off a white manicure as he held an iPhone in his hand, finishing his ensemble with black sunglasses and a silver watch.
Notably, Kim was not in Miami for the show — however, her ex Kanye West was! The 44-year-old took model Julia Fox on a romantic candlelit date at hotspot Carbone Miami on Jan. 1 per photos published with TMZ. The rapper was also spotted partying in the southern Florida city in recent days with other people. Notably, Kim did spend time with Pete around Christmas at the Beverly Hills Hotel where they were seen canoodling at the Polo Lounge.
His massive tattoo collection was looking noticeably lighter (and smaller) several months into his tattoo removal process — in particular, the colored parts of the tattoos appeared to be gone. Pete has talked about removing his tattoos several times in recent months, confessing he is even lasering off the matching ink he had with close friend Miley: the pair got the phrase “We Babies” inked back in 2017 after appearing in an SNL sketch together as rapping toddlers. The idea for the tattoo came up, the two revealed to Jimmy Fallon, after Larry David inquired what they were up to dressed up in oversized diapers (they replied, “We Babies”).
Back in May, he also addressed removing his tattoos to Seth Meyers. “I didn’t think that they would put me in stuff — like the movie business. I thought after SNL, it’s a wrap,” Pete, who has appeared in movies like The King Of Staten Island and Suicide Squad, joked, before explaining the arduous process behind covering them. “It takes like three hours — you have to get there three hours earlier to cover all your tattoos, because for some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much,” Pete said.
“Burning them off is worse than getting them. Because not only are they, like, burning off your skin, but you’re wearing these big goggles, right? So you can’t see anything and the doctor’s in there with you,” he also said. “Before [the doctor] goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not. I’ll just be sitting there all high off of the Pro-Nox — which is actually quite fun, I enjoy it — and then all of a sudden I’ll just hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And then I have to sit there and be like, ‘No, Dr. G.’ It’s really embarrassing. Are we keeping the owl that licks the Tootsie Pop?” he hilariously said, joking that he’s “old” because being 27 is like being “40” in “Hollywood.”
Halle Berry Seemingly Hints She Married Van Hunt While Some Wonder If It’s A Prank: ‘It’s Official’
Although many of Halle Berry’s closest celebrity friends were congratulating her and Van Hunt, there was plenty of confusion as to whether or not the post was a prank.
Halle Berry, 55, seemed to tease she could have gotten married for a fourth time! The Bruised actress posted a cryptic post with boyfriend, Van Hunt, 51, on Jan. 1 as they shared a romantic kiss in an altar like setting. “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” she captioned the post, possibly confirming that she and Van tied the knot. The setting for the potential nuptials couldn’t be any more idyllic: a window behind the two showed the turquoise blue water at the tropical destination they’ve been spending their Christmas vacation at.
In the next image, the two snuggled up for a sweet selfie with the text written, “it’s 2022” over — perhaps suggesting that it’s officially a new year (and that they did not get married). HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Halle about the potential marriage news — but if they are indeed wed, congratulations are in order.
The Oscar winner appeared to embrace some of the island’s customs with a flower crown paired with a sheer black dress with spaghetti straps for the moment. Van was also casual in a short sleeve chambray button down and shorts. Both Halle and Van were barefoot for the photo as they stood solo in the room, which contained empty wooden pews (likely used for wedding ceremonies at the resort). Curiously, a priest or Justice of the Peace did not appear in any of the photos.
Amid the confusion, thousands of her 7.4 million fans took to the comments to congratulate the rē•spin founder and the Popular singer — including some other famous A-Listers. “Congrats!!! So happy for you,” Taraji P. Henson wrote, while supermodel Naomi Campell added, “Congratulations @halleberry blessings to your beautiful Union.” Wanda Sykes, Roland Martin, Debra Messing, Niecy Nash, Tamar Braxton, The Rock, and Octavia Spencer also posted sweet messages of support. Others begged for answers in the comments, wondering if the post was a prank and a tongue-in-cheek way to celebrate 2022.
If she is married, this would mark her fourth time down the aisle: Halle was initially wed to MLB star David Justice from 1993-1997, then to Eric Benet from 2001 – 2005. She notably had a longterm relationship with model Gabriel Aubrey from 2005 – 2010, who she shares daughter Nahla, now 13, with. Halle married for the third time to French actor Olivier Martinez in 2013, having son Maceo Robert, now 8, that same year — however, the couple called it quits by 2016.
Halle went public with her latest romance via Instagram back in 2020. The couple were initially low key, however, he has attended several major red carpet events with Halle in 2021, including the Oscars, the opening of the Academy museum and her recent Bruised premiere.
