Superior to shut off water in Marshall fire burn area to prevent frozen pipes
City officials in Superior are shutting off water to homes and businesses in the area scorched this week by the Marshall fire, Boulder County officials said in a release.
The water must be shut off to restore water pressure lost after the fire but also to prevent pipes from freezing, Boulder County’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted Saturday morning.
The Town of Superior is shutting off water in the burn areas to restore water pressure and prevent pipes from freezing. Emergency response teams and utility providers are working hard in areas impacted by the fire to protect affected homes from further damage. #MarshallFire
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) January 1, 2022
For some residents in Superior, Louisville, the San Souci Mobile Home Park, East Boulder County Water District and Eldorado Artesian Spring, water users might not be off but they should boil what water they do have before drinking or using it to cook, the office said in another tweet.
At the same time, gas has been shut off for others in the Superior and Louisville area and utility officials with Xcel are working to restore the service, the office said. Additional information can be found online at co.my.xcelenergy. Utility crews are working their way through the area and will leave door tags on homes where gas hasn’t yet been restored, the city of Superior said in a tweet.
In the meantime, anyone in need of an electric heater should stop by the Red Cross shelter at YMCA in Lafayette or the Boulder YWCA between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., the office said in a release.
If your gas was shut off due to wildfires in the Superior and Louisville area, please do not call Xcel to request a relight appointment. Xcel crews are following an established process to safely restore natural gas outages. More info at: https://t.co/xmkPJRx60y #MarshallFire
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) January 1, 2022
Federal aid is also now available for residents and businesses hurt by the fire. The money, available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, can be used to cover temporary housing, home repairs, uninsured property losses and more. Residents and business owners needing federal assistance can apply at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
Officials estimate so far that as many as 1,000 homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed during the fire and two people are still missing.
Kickin’ It with Kiz: At this point of another lost season for the Broncos, is it time to tank?
I used to plan my Sundays around watching the Broncos. Not this year, not now. They are boring. We have no owner, and nothing can be done until at least March, after the team is sold. That’s the definition of depression. I’m already a charter member of the “tank during a bad season for draft position” club, and hearing the Broncos can pick as high as sixth in the first round if they lose out, my position is clear.
Bob, Aurora
Kiz: Vic Fangio thinks he deserves another chance to coach this team. I don’t blame him for making a case to be retained. Overcoming a rash of injuries and the trade of Von Miller, he has patched together a highly competitive defense. If general manager George Paton finds a way to acquire Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, all Uncle Vic would have to do is stay out his quarterback’s way and watch the offense improve. But this team must make a coaching change, and it can’t wait until after a new owner is in place, for one simple reason. It has been a rough go in Broncos Country during the past two years, for reasons far bigger and more important than football. We’re all weary from soldiering on and could use any little reason to smile. The least the Broncos can do is give us fresh reasons to believe better football Sundays are ahead in 2022.
Kiz, can the Broncos sign local media stars Darren McKee and Troy Renck to play defensive line, plus Mark Schlereth and Big Alfred Williams to play cornerback. Also: Are matador capes or blindfolds legal in the NFL?
Brian, Denver
Kiz: Blindfolds. Indeed. That lineup not only would be too painful to watch but would result in physical punishment I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemies, let alone my friends McKee and Renck. The only way it could get worse is if you let me coach the team.
Hey, Kiz! What’s wrong with you? Calling out those pampered, overpaid underachievers on the Broncos? Haven’t you read the “don’t hurt my feelings” clause in every player’s contract? What would Vince Lombardi say?
John, tough-love advocate
Kiz: Lombardi would say even he couldn’t win games with the quarterbacks that have worn a Broncos uniform since Peyton Manning retired.
After the Broncos’ loss in Las Vegas, watching Nuggets center Nikola Jokic play basketball reminds me of why I enjoy sports. Sports are supposed to be fun. The fear of losing has taken the fun out of Broncos football for five seasons.
P.W., citizen of the Wyo-verse
Kiz: Without Jokic, the Nuggets might lose more games than any team in the NBA. But the fun and artistry he brings to the court make buying a ticket money well spent. MVP candidate doesn’t begin to describe Joker. He’s a civic treasure.
And today’s parting shot proposes a trade: An old, broken-down sports journalist and two first-round draft picks for Rodgers. Green Bay would jump at that deal, don’t you think?
Can we trade away Kiszla next year? Please.
W.V., Boulder
Patriots sign S Adrian Phillips to 3-year contract extension
It’s a Happy New Year in New England.
The Patriots and veteran safety Adrian Phillips agreed to a three-year contract extension Saturday that will keep Phillips with the franchise through 2024, a source confirmed to the Herald. The deal reportedly carries a maximum value of $14.25 million and $7.25 million guaranteed. Phillips is one of the Pats’ top defensive playmakers, ranking third on the team with 76 tackles and second with four interceptions this season.
SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan first reported the extension. In November, Bill Belichick called Phillips, 29, one of the Patriots’ best players.
” He’s one of our most versatile players. He almost always does the right thing,” Belichick said. “When something comes up, maybe you haven’t covered it, maybe you haven’t exactly gone through … he almost always does the right thing, kind of like (Patrick) Chung. Stuff happens, and he’s got a decision to make, and it’s maybe a little gray, and he just does the right thing.
“He does what you would want him to do without really telling him exactly what to do in that situation, so all that’s impressive.”
The Patriots originally signed Phillips in March 2020, a year removed from his only All-Pro campaign as a special teams player with the Chargers. Phillips has started 26 of a possible 31 games since arriving in New England. His pick-six in the fourth quarter of the Pats’ win at Los Angeles in Week 8 helped turn their season around.
Phillips was scheduled to be one of the team’s top free agents this offseason. Safety Devin McCourty, cornerback J.C. Jackson and offensive tackle Trent Brown now top that list. With Phillips back, the Pats can at least expect to field him, Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones in their secondary next season.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 17: Kirk Cousins has no shot
UPDATE: 12:22 p.m. Saturday
Pittsburgh has its Immaculate Reception. Now Minnesota has its Inevitable Infection.
Kirk Cousins, the unvaxxed Vikings quarterback, is going to remain socially distant from his team during its most critical game of the season tomorrow night in Green Bay. The timing is awful for the Vikings, and fantasy mavens who were counting on a huge game from Justin Jefferson, who will not catch a huge number of passes from Sean Mannion.
Cousins won’t be the only quarterback watching Sunday’s play. Both Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo are very doubtful to play in Week 17.
The list of players recently ruled out includes Washington RB Antonio Gibson, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, Raiders WR Nelson Agholor, Jets WR Elijah Moore, Giants WR Kadarius Toney and Chargers TE Jared Cook,
The outlook is better for Eagles RB Jordan Howard, Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Raiders TE Darren Waller, who are graded as questionable.
One bright spot: Niners RB Elijah Mitchell is expected to return Sunday.
ORIGINAL POST: 1:18 p.m. Wednesday
It’s the final week of fantasy football playoffs for many, and a lot of questions will be answered on this 17th week. But one big question was answered some time ago: the identity of the fantasy most valuable player.
It’s Cooper Kupp, in a landslide.
The Rams’ most reliable receiver is having a season for the ages that could earn him several lines in the NFL record book:
– His 132 receptions are only 17 short of Michael Thomas’ record from 2019.
– His 1,734 receiving yards are only 230 away from the mark set by Calvin Johnson in 2012.
– His 14 touchdown catches lead the league, though he’s still a bit short of Randy Moss’ record of 23 in 2007.
Pretty good for a guy who was a third- or fourth-round pick in most draft. But Kupp wasn’t the only player whose performance exceeded expectations and brought bliss to fantasy mavens. He had company:
Jonathan Taylor (Colts RB) –Indy’s star has slowed a bit recently, making a run at 2,000 yards unlikely, but he’s still the No. 1 running back by a mile. His 297 carries for 1626 yards and 17 touchdowns has kept the Colts in the playoff chase, almost singlehandedly.
Cordarrelle Patterson (Falcons RB) – The former Viking’s rushing attack has been the season’s biggest surprise. All told, Patterson had 189 touches for 1102 yards and 11 touchdowns. He even threw one pass. Mr. Versatility.
Deebo Samuel (49ers WR) – It turns out Samuel is both San Francisco’s best receiver and best running back. While his 70 catches for 1247 yards and five touchdowns are nice, his 302 rushing yards and seven TD runs are even nicer.
Mark Andrews (Ravens TE) – Baltimore’s best offensive player has quietly surpassed Travis Kelce as the MV-TE. With two games to go, Andrews stands at 93 receptions, 1187 yards and nine touchdowns. All that despite the Ravens’ injury issues at quarterback.
Jalen Hurts (Eagles QB) – Philly’s sophomore has been a top-five quarterback this season, mostly because of his running. He has rushed for 740 yds and 10 touchdowns, to go with just under 3000 yards passing and 16 TD tosses. A middle-of-the-draft steal.
Nick Folk (Patriots K) – New England’s kicker was tied for the NFL lead with 34 field goals, and his only three misses were from 50 yards or longer. His numbers were helped by a Patriots offense that occasionally struggled in the red zone.
Dallas Cowboys (defense-special teams) – Led by all-world sophomore Trevon Diggs and his 11 interceptions, the Cowboys have been dominant after several years of stinkage. No team had more than Dallas’ seven defensive and kick return touchdowns.
SITTING STARS
Pittsburgh RB Najee Harris looks like he’s out of gas, so don’t count on him against Cleveland. … You could say the same thing about Washington RB Antonio Gibson, who’s facing Philadelphia this week. … And Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs, who has a tough matchup against the Colts. … Arizona QB Kyler Murray has been a shadow of his old self recently and will continue to be against Dallas. … And Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have a hard time moving the surprisingly hot Dolphins in Tennessee.
MATCHUP GAME
Need a running back with a weak foe this week? How about Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones vs. the Jets, or New England’s Damien Harris vs. the Jaguars, or Chicago’s David Montgomery against the Giants … Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins had a breakout game last week against Baltimore, and he should be great again against Kansas City. … Both quarterbacks in the offseason’s big trade have good matchups today: the Rams’ Matthew Stafford vs. the Ravens and Detroit’s Jared Goff against Seattle. … And if Taysom Hill passes COVID protocols, the Saints will finally get some decent quarterbacking against Carolina.
INJURY WATCH
There are three big running-back injuries that top the list: Jacksonville’s James Robinson tore his Achilles’ tendon, the Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire bruised his shoulder, and Philly’s MIles Sanders broke his hand. … The Vikings are getting RB Dalvin Cook back, but WR Adam Thielen is done for the year after ankle surgery. … Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson and K.C. tight end Travis Kelce are back, but will Indy QB Carson Wentz get off the COVID list in time? … The long list of the questionable includes San Fran RB Elijah Mitchell, Detroit RB D’Andre Swift, Arizona RB James Conner, Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Houston WR Brandin Cooks, Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Las Vegas QB Derek Carr.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
COVID-plagued Buffalo wasn’t expecting too much last week from wideout Isaiah McKenzie. He came into the game with only seven catches on the season. But with Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis out, the former Georgia Bulldog had a career day. Eleven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for the fifth-year backup in the Bills’ big win over New England. We’re willing to bet he’ll have another strong outing this week against the low-rent Atlanta defense.
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at kcusick@pioneerpress.com.
