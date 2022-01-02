News
Towns in Colorado high country eye ways to ease affordable housing shortage
Colorado’s high country housing barrier for workers has led this past year to doubled wait times for buses, grocery stores closing early, pharmacies no longer open on weekends, and shortages of teachers, nurses, dispatchers and first responders.
And if you call Summit County government, unfilled positions limit what can be done.
Yet 34% to 71% of the sky-high housing across 15 counties in western Colorado sits vacant, census data show. Tens of thousands of empties — second homes, vacation rentals and investor-owned properties ranging from mansions to condos — are affordable for well-to-do visitors but not locals.
The pandemic has also led to scores of people moving to the mountains, causing competition for housing and rental prices to rise sharply.
To preserve some affordable housing, towns in the high country are increasingly considering measures to ease the burden.
For decades, housing challenges primarily afflicted low-wage tourism and recreation industry employees, compelling resorts to install subsidized apartments designed for single workers. But now, after 20 months of COVID-driven influx, officials find that even the highest-paying jobs such as those in the mining industry, which 150 years ago gave rise to mountain settlement, no longer are sufficient for workers to afford housing.
At the Climax Molybdenum Mine atop Fremont Pass, where 320 employees receive starting salaries ranging from $81,000 to $115,000, the lack of affordable housing hinders efforts to recruit and retain staff, corporation vice president Linda Hayes told The Denver Post. Climax has begun paying $2,500 sign-up bonuses and an annual $9,000 stipend for Colorado housing.
Labor shortages increasingly affect living conditions.
Summit County bus waits this fall became 60 minutes, up from 30, for lack of 19 drivers, county transit director Chris Lubbers said. This disproportionately hurts low-wage cleaning, hospitality and retail workers who rely most on buses, Lubbers said. The remaining 48 drivers commute over mountain tundra passes from Georgetown and Leadville to reach Summit County. As winter storms arrive, those drivers and police have been asked to watch carefully for residents freezing as they wait.
In Summit County government headquarters, officials said the current 80 openings in a pool of 500 positions is the most ever, constraining public services.
On the main street of Eagle, the often-crowded City Market grocery still is listed officially as open until 11 p.m., a nod to workers off late shifts who need to make food runs. But the grocery lacks 40 workers and has to close early at 9 p.m., managers and employees said, blaming COVID-related challenges and lack of affordable housing.
At preschools, beloved teachers who want to raise children of their own have to leave, shaking foundations for kids. The shut-down of a restaurant in Eagle that served as a social hub weakened connections among local adults.
“And we’re struggling to find police officers, 911 dispatchers. We offer well-paying jobs with great benefits and yet we cannot fill many of our positions, even director-level positions,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said, pointing to housing prices that soared over $1 million and became impossible for “the core of our middle class” who earn $60,000 to $100,000.
“Our hospital struggles with shortages. Our school district is struggling. Pretty much every employer is struggling. Traditionally it has been our lower-wage jobs that were hard to fill, but now it is our middle-wage and higher-wage jobs,” Pogue said. “It is tangible. You wait longer for things.”
Meantime, county research has found Colorado mountain towns cementing their position among the world’s most-frequently searched and visited “getaways.”
Those towns are concentrated in an area the size of West Virginia. State and federal data show roughly 86,000 housing units across 15 counties are vacant. The 2020 census data shows vacancy rates in those counties as follows: Hinsdale 71%; Summit 58%; Mineral 65%; San Miguel 45%; Jackson 44%; Grand 57%; Eagle 37%; Costilla 34%; Routt 37%; San Juan 52%; Pitkin 39%; Gunnison 41%; Park 44%; Custer 46%; Archuleta 39%.
“We have vacant housing, but it is not available,” said Jon Stavney, director of the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments, an association run by leaders of six counties and 30 towns.
The problem is prices, more than $600,000 for a three-bedroom condo and over $1 million for houses, combined with rents rising by 20% to 40% since 2019. And builders continue to install estate mansions listed at up to $50 million (Snowmass Falls Ranch in Pitkin County) and featured in high-profile forums such as the “Experience Luxury” supplement to the Wall Street Journal. It celebrates a pandemic surge of city dweller “families who uprooted their lives” for “the full mountain living experience” because people “have fallen in love with living among the mountains.”
Northwest Colorado Council of Governments researchers recently completed a study of the pandemic influx in Summit, Eagle, Pitkin, Grand, Routt and San Miguel counties and concluded a continuing surge is accelerating the transformation into being a haven for visitors. Most visitors, part-time residents and newcomers have incomes over $150,000 a year with growing numbers earning more than $300,000, the study found. In contrast, 60% of locals earned less than $150,000, typically between $60,000 and $100,000. The COVID influx — people “flocking from cities to high quality of life places such as mountain communities” — intensified direct competition for all forms of housing.
And “housing prices are re-set” now, aligning with the rising valuations assigned by a broader global economy.
“People who’ve lived here a long time are just getting out-competed in the rental market, which is a new thing, and definitely in the market to own homes,” said Stavney, who previously worked in the construction industry and served as a county commissioner and mayor.
“It changes the character of things. There are a lot of little breaks in the community web. You can feel it. You can see it. As the costs rise for being in this place, it just isn’t viable for the middle class and workers to be here,” he said.
People who make their livelihoods outside the Rocky Mountain West “will want to come and they will continue to buy the houses. But they aren’t really invested in the place the way full-time residents are. When you are invested, you serve on a board, take kids to schools, see friends at the post office, and they know you. You have commitments. ….. Those connections are getting weaker and weaker.”
State government agencies in Denver for years have been promoting western Colorado for tourism and recreation, seen as a profitable “industry” to drive economic development.
But these agencies, and Gov. Jared Polis, increasingly are hearing about the consequences.
“Every local government has been talking about housing,” said state demographer Elizabeth Garner.
The rush on western Colorado “is both a benefit and a curse,” Garner said. Tourism, recreation and rising visitation gives “an economic livelihood” towns need to survive, she said.
“The curse is what it does to home prices. It takes housing out of residential units, out of being places where people affordably can live.”
Over the last few years, almost every town and county government in western Colorado has considered or passed measures to try to control market forces by capping or regulating short-term rentals enabled by internet services such as Airbnb and Vrbo.
The idea is to preserve some affordable housing, said Margaret Bowes, director of the Colorado Association of Ski Towns, who tracks the ordinances and this fall observed “increasing urgency.”
Meantime local officials also push for increased construction of new housing, including subsidized hotels and dormitories such as one proposed for preschool teachers and health workers in Summit County.
In Winter Park and Breckenridge, labor shortages have reached the point where governments have launched “Lease to Locals” programs targeting housing owners. The Breckenridge pilot project that began Oct. 15 has paid 30 owners up to $24,000 a year, on top of the rent they collect, in return for leasing for at least one year to a local worker. This ensured housing for 65 local workers to stay in the Breckenridge area through next summer.
A tipping point may be near where labor shortages must be addressed because well-heeled visitors expect services. Finding room for locals will be necessary to maintain the attractions that draw visitors in the first place, Bowes said.
“You cannot run a ski lift remotely.”
News
Bones, brains and bugs: Meet the Colorado forensic anthropologist who’s helped crack cases for decades
Diane France lugged a human brain in a bucket of formaldehyde on a rainy East Coast day, headed to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, where she planned to make a mold of the specimen.
She was dressed up – in heels and a silk blouse – and hitching a ride into Washington, D.C., in a friend’s new car. But as she stepped into the car with its new leather seats, the bucket top flexed, the lid came off and the brain popped out, landing in her lap.
“Formaldehyde really burns when it lands. Oh my gosh, really burns,” France said. She pulled off her contaminated clothing and borrowed a colleague’s gym shorts, diverting to her hotel room with one hand on the brain bucket and the other holding up the much-too-large shorts. She regrouped. The next day, she made her mold.
“The brain survived, the car seats survived, I survived,” she said.
Now, a hard plastic cast of that brain sits on a shelf in her Front Range laboratory. France, 67, has for more than three decades worked as a board-certified forensic anthropologist based in Colorado, examining bones to help determine the circumstances around death. She can look at a skeleton and determine the person’s gender and age when they died. She helps authorities identify bones of the long-dead or long-missing, and she’s worked in the aftermath of airplane crashes, an explosion, the 9/11 attacks.
This year, she testified in two high-profile Colorado cold cases: the murder of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine, who went missing in 2012, and the 1984 killing of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. In both cases, the children’s bones were found long after they went missing. In the Redwine case, the suspect was convicted. In the Matthews case, the jury was hung on a murder charge. But the verdicts mean little to France.
“This is going to sound really weird to say, but I am disinterested in the outcome,” she said. “My part in testimony is not to put somebody in jail…It’s none of my business what the jury decides. I just speak to the evidence, I speak to the science.”
France won’t talk about any of the ongoing criminal investigations she’s involved in to avoid jeopardizing the cases. But she has a reputation for being fair and methodical when testifying in court, those who’ve worked with her say. She exudes confidence, said Chuck Heidel, an investigator at the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.
“She doesn’t go out on a limb,” he said. “She knows people’s lives depend on these results and on her opinions.”
That strong sense of professional ethics continues outside the courtroom, said geologist Jim Reed. Once, in the 1990s, he and France traveled to Russia to help authorities there search for the bodies of two missing members of Czar Nicholas II’s family. The Romanov family was murdered in 1918, but there were rumors that a daughter, 17-year-old Anastasia, had somehow survived the slaughter.
The Russians believed Anastasia’s bones had been found. But France looked at bones they’d collected and was not convinced, Reed said. The Russians wanted the scientists to sign papers essentially declaring the bones to be Anastasia’s, but France refused, Reed said. The Russians weren’t happy. One Russian official berated France and Reed, yelling and red-faced.
“The pressure on her to lie was tremendous,” Reed said. “It was one of the joys of my life to watch her do battle with these people and refuse to compromise her integrity.”
***
On the job, France must separate the emotions of death from the work of examining bodies and bones.
If she’s dealing with a decomposing body, full of bugs and odors, she’ll put that reality in the far background of her mind, and focus instead on finding clues, she said.
“That’s when I just have to say, ‘OK, I’m looking for the gunshot wound, I’m looking for the sharp force injury, I’m looking for clues as to this person’s identity,” she said.
She looks past the bugs; maggots don’t have much to offer her.
“Not me,” she said. “A forensic entomologist would be looking at the maggots. Actually, I had a conversation about this with a forensic entomologist, and I said, ‘I don’t know how you can deal with all these maggots.’ And he said, ‘I don’t know how you can deal with everything else.’”
France has for years been part of NecroSearch International, a nonprofit organization staffed by volunteers in a variety of disciplines who help law enforcement search for hidden graves and missing bodies. G. Clark Davenport, a founding member of the group, said France can compartmentalize even when others can’t.
“She’s capable of taking some things that if you and I saw them, it would probably give us PTSD right away,” he said. “She’s capable of taking those images in the case and putting it on a shelf.”
And she’s practical, he said. Once, Davenport and France responded to a scene where human remains had been found under a mattress. The whole time they worked there, a dog stood close by, he said.
“Someone made a comment that this is probably the dog’s lunch pail,” Davenport said. “So Diane said, ‘You have to find out who has that dog, and if the dog brought anything home, like a bone.’ (It was) just a common sense thing that law enforcement wouldn’t think of.”
France doesn’t suffer fools, Reed said, and the detectives and cops who work with France are no exception. She seems to cut through egos and misogyny, he said.
“She is quick to set ground rules,” he said. “When she walks into a room, it’s a matter of how you carry yourself. I think just the professionalism that she radiates is so palpable, that seems to diffuse it.”
France said she early on sought advice from a professor, Alice Brues, about dealing with misogyny, and Brues, a pioneer in the field who was forced to listen to her classes at Harvard University from the hallway because she was a woman, told France not to acknowledge such behavior.
“She said, ‘Just do your work and get on with it,’” France said. From then on, if a gun-toting officer at a scene asked what a “little thing” like France was doing in such a job, she’d reply, “The same thing you are.”
Investigators learn from her, said Shane Walker. In 2011, he bought most of a casting business France founded in 1985 to create replicas of bones and other specimens for universities, museums and other places that need realistic-looking copies, either for display or study. He works from France’s lab.
“There was a detective in here the other day (working with her) and it was so cute, he was just like, “I’m so damn happy I met you,’” Walker said, and laughed. “Because she’s a great teacher.”
A textbook France authored on comparing human and non-human skeletal remains is considered fundamental, said Michala Stock, a board-certified forensic anthropologist who heads the Human Identification Laboratory at Metropolitan State University of Denver. She called France “a giant in the field.”
“It’s been instrumental for helping guide, when we find fragmentary skeletal remains, of helping to sort out whether the remains we are looking at are human or not,” Stock said. “…She definitely helped shape the field.”
***
The lab where France works is filled with casts of bones. Human skull casts are lined up on shelves against one wall. Boxes are labeled with phrases like “Human head,” “Chimp left hand,” “Pelvic girdles,” and “Feet originals.” There’s a cast of a polar bear skull, a fin whale brain, a tiger tongue and 80,000-year-old bone harpoon points.
During a recent visit with The Denver Post, France bounced from cast to cast, spilling their origin stories in a rush.
“Feel that,” she said, thrusting out the tiger tongue cast. “It’s extremely rough.”
On the counter under the tiger tongue sat a skull cast with two gunshot wounds.
“He was, as I understand it, involved in the drug trade and was executed,” France said, picking up the cast and pointing to a gunshot entry wound at the base of the skull. “This is a pretty typical location for an execution.”
Over the years, France has seen an increase in bones with gunshot wounds.
“Bones reflect society,” she said.
These days, France is moving toward retirement, though she expects to keep volunteering with NecroSearch for the long haul. She’s written five books — technical books and textbooks — and may publish some different work going forward.
For a long time, France was the only board-certified forensic anthropologist in the state. But there’s another based in Denver now, Stock, and knowing she is there has given France some peace of mind about retirement.
“I was not willing to, and am not willing to turn over my clientele to somebody who isn’t board-certified,” she said.
When everything is said and done, and France herself becomes nothing but skin and bones, she hopes her own skeleton will be sent to the Smithsonian.
Scientists there could examine her bones, her broken neck and arthritis. She’s kept her medical records, too, to supplement her bones. It’ll be a research packet, a lifetime in the making.
“That way,” she said, “My contributions to the field will never stop.”
News
Workers, officials: $15 minimum for home-care providers is a step toward fixing workforce problem
People who care for seniors and those with disabilities in their homes will get a wage boost in 2022, but even the plan’s biggest supporters called it a first step rather than a crowning achievement.
The Colorado Medical Services Board voted unanimously on Dec. 10 to raise the amount the state pays through Medicaid for home-based care, and to require agencies to use that money to pay the people providing the care at least $15 an hour. Home-based services are cheaper for the state than nursing home care, and older adults tend to prefer to stay in place.
Previously, the state didn’t set a base wage for care workers. Agencies only had to pay the overall minimum wage, which is $12.32 statewide, or their municipality’s minimum if that was higher. State officials estimated about 47% of direct-care workers receive some form of public assistance because of their low incomes.
Federal COVID-19 recovery money will allow the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Finance to fund the increase through mid-April 2023. The General Assembly will take on the question of whether to extend it by passing a permanent rate increase, which is included in Gov. Jared Polis’ budget request.
The increase will affect an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 workers, said Lorin Chevalier, founder of People Care Health Services and a board member of the Home Care and Hospice Association of Colorado.
Even as they approved the plan for a temporary increase, some board members raised concerns it wouldn’t be enough to recruit and keep workers in a challenging field where demand is only going to grow as the population ages.
“We’re competing with Starsbucks at $17 an hour and McDonalds at $15,” board member Dave Pump said before the vote. “It doesn’t go far enough, but it is so much better than where we were before.”
Cody Jakubowski, ]a direct-care worker in Denver, said the increase won’t solve the problem of low wages, but it’s progress. While the $15 base wage wouldn’t affect him because his current private-pay clients already offer more, he got involved with the campaign to raise wages because other care workers have family responsibilities that don’t leave them the time to get involved in advocacy.
“Hopefully, it means an easier step to $17 an hour and $20 an hour,” Jakubowski said. “There’s caregivers on Medicaid taking care of clients on Medicaid.”
Jakubowski, who said he lives in his van, called it a strange kind of privilege to have that option for getting by on low wages. For the first time, he has a small savings cushion.
“There’s a pretty good chunk of care workers that have been homeless,” Jakubowski said.
But most direct-care workers he knows have children and can’t reduce their expenses by forgoing rent, he added.
About 87% of home care workers are women, and a higher percentage are people of color or immigrants than in the labor force as a whole, according to a 2019 report from the Paraprofessional Healthcare Institute.
The Joint Budget Committee already voted in favor of the temporary raise, but Rep. Julie McCluskie, the committee’s chair, said it’s too early to know which requests the members will prioritize.
“I think it’s critical in this moment that we be thinking about frontline and essential workers,” she said.
Candace Bailey, director of the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing’s home- and community-based services division, said the state will study whether $15 accomplishes the goal of increasing the home-care workforce, but she expects more increases will be needed.
The federal COVID-19 recovery funds offered a “unique funding opportunity” to retain more caregivers, said Jessica Corral, participant directed programs contract specialist at HCPF. The state’s population is aging, and the number of people working in direct care hasn’t kept up, she said.
“Older adults and people with disabilities will continue to struggle to access long-term care if we don’t grow the workforce,” she said.
Brenda Lozada, a direct-care provider who lives in Aurora, said she appreciates the efforts to raise the base wage, but $15 an hour isn’t enough to cover the basics in Colorado. She said it helps that she lives near a bus stop, which cuts down on the cost of getting to and from clients’ houses and a nursing home where she works part-time.
“You’ve got people who are working two and three jobs just to keep a roof over their heads,” she said.
Workers caring directly for vulnerable people also need other support such as paid medical leave for sick days, Lozada said. At times, she’s had go into work while not feeling well.
“Me being the sole earner in my family, I had to work,” she said. “When I’m going to work and I’m not feeling well, first, I can’t do my best, and second, I might get (clients) sick.”
While the increase only applies to people caring for clients covered by Medicaid, agencies serving clients who pay out-of-pocket likely will have to raise wages to compete for workers, Chevalier said.
“It establishes, really, a new floor,” he said.
Additional increases to the Medicaid rate of $21 per hour paid to agencies are likely needed to fund further wage increases, as well as benefits such as health insurance and mileage reimbursement, Chevalier said. Colorado also should invest in ways to create “career ladders” for home-care workers, who likely can’t afford community college classes if they want to increase their skills, he said.
People often don’t understand how much goes into meeting a home-care client’s needs, and sometimes compare it to babysitting, Lozada said. It’s a job she loves, but it’s not easy: in addition to helping with hygiene care and chores including cooking and cleaning, she has to watch out for any hazards to a client.
In one case, Lozada told a male client who was unsteady on his feet to stay on the couch while she went to get something in the kitchen, and had to run back to catch him when he overestimated his balance and started to get up. Other clients need someone to take an interest in them and provide companionship that they aren’t getting from their families, as well as physical care, she said.
“Babysitting is nowhere near what we do,” she said. “We need to be more respected and appreciated.”
News
Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Everything you need to know about the Week 17 game before kickoff at Soldier Field
Quarterback Andy Dalton will make his first start in nearly a month in the Chicago Bears’ home finale at Soldier Field on Sunday against the New York Giants.
Dalton hasn’t played since a 33-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 5. He broke a bone in his non-throwing hand in that loss, had a hip flexor strain during his recovery and tested positive for COVID-19 — all in the last month.
Now Dalton, who is nearing the end of his one-year contract with the Bears, will try to lead the Bears to their first back-to-back wins since Oct. 3 and 10. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields continues to recover from an ankle injury and is listed as questionable. Nick Foles, who led the Bears to a comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, will back up Dalton.
“It’s kind of been a crazy month for me,” Dalton said. “But I feel good about where I’m at now and my body feels healthy. And so I’m happy to be where I’m at now rather than where I was a few weeks ago.”
The Giants have lost four straight without quarterback Daniel Jones, who has a neck injury. They could use former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm in the game.
Both the Bears and the Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention, but the game could have significant meaning for one Bears player. Outside linebacker Robert Quinn will try to break the Bears’ single-season sacks record of 17 1/2 set by Richard Dent in 1984. Quinn has 17 on the season.
Injury report
Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and was listed as questionable to play in the game.
Wide receiver Allen Robinson returned from his bout with COVID-19 to practice during the week after losing 10 pounds and battling fatigue and congestion. Bears coach Matt Nagy said the Bears have been monitoring how the players feel as they return from the illness.
Jesper Horsted and Joel Iyiegbuniwe were the only players remaining on the COVID-19 list Saturday morning.
“A-Rob’s done a good job this week of being able to get into football shape,” Nagy said. “Doesn’t mean they’re not tired. There are other guys too that have come off that list that talk about how winded they get. That’s all real. So it’s just a matter of each guy saying, ‘OK, here’s where I’m at,’ and then you maybe limit some snaps too for the guys and work through that.”
In other injury news, tight end J.P. Holtz is doubtful because of personal reasons. In addition to Hicks and Fields, Eddie Goldman (finger), Duke Shelley (heel), and Jason Peters (ankle) are also questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before today’s kickoff (noon, CBS).
Towns in Colorado high country eye ways to ease affordable housing shortage
To Those We Lost: A Dedication To Beloved Celebrities That Passed Away In 2021
Bones, brains and bugs: Meet the Colorado forensic anthropologist who’s helped crack cases for decades
Workers, officials: $15 minimum for home-care providers is a step toward fixing workforce problem
Vitalik Buterin Re-visits Previous Predictions on BTC & ETH
Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants: Everything you need to know about the Week 17 game before kickoff at Soldier Field
Nuggets Journal: Sorry, Draymond. This season’s about survival, not sanctity.
Broncos Journal: Poor first-, second-down execution leading to too many third-and-longs for offense
Nuggets’ fill-in coach Popeye Jones on Facu Campazzo: “I wish I could’ve played him 48 minutes”
President Bukele Shocking BTC Predictions for 2022!
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News5 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?