News
Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company.
The Georgia Republican’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm to people. Two or three strikes earn a 12-hour account lock; four strikes prompt a weeklong suspension, and five or more strikes can get someone permanently removed from Twitter.
In a statement on the messaging app Telegram, Greene blasted Twitter’s move as un-American. She wrote that her account was suspended after tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a government database which includes unverified raw data.
“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”
Twitter had previously suspended the account for periods ranging from 12 hours to a full week.
The ban applies to Greene’s personal account, @mtgreenee, but does not affect her official Twitter account, @RepMTG.
A Greene tweet posted shortly before her weeklong suspension in July claimed that the virus “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.
Greene previously blasted a weeklong suspension as a “Communist-style attack on free speech.”
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams
With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury.
Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped and struggled to push off his right foot during a limited practice and ended up sitting out Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player had a chance to play. The Ravens have started three quarterbacks over their past three games, as veteran journeyman Josh Johnson filled in for last last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
“It’s not any more unusual than what we’ve seen this whole season,” Harbaugh said. “I’d say it’s pretty normal at this point, believe it or not.”
The Ravens will once again turn to backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who will make his third career start after missing last week’s loss to the Bengals after testing positive for COVID-19. This season, Huntley has totaled 758 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception in five appearances.
“I’m just treating this like another week,” Huntley said Friday. “I mean, more reps, it feels better going into the game. But at the end of the day, I still study and draw up my plays every week, so I just feel comfortable with whatever play’s being called. Whenever my number is called, I’ve got to execute at the highest level.”
Meanwhile, Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), guard Ben Powers (foot) and rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) will not play Sunday. Oweh, who didn’t practice this week, will miss his first game of the season.
Averett’s absence further weakens a depleted secondary that allowed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for 525 yards — the fourth most in NFL history — and four touchdowns in last week’s 41-21 loss. However, the Ravens activated cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and called up cornerback Robert Jackson and safety Tony Jefferson from the practice squad.
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and wide receivers James Proche II and Miles Boykin are also inactive. With Oweh and McPhee out, the Ravens are down to three healthy edge rushers: Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson. Linebacker Malik Harrison is also an option to line up on the outside.
Wide receiver and return specialist Devin Duvernay (ankle), who was named to his first Pro Bowl, will return to the field after missing last week’s game in Cincinnati. Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are also active. Ricard, a Pro Bowl selection and a key to the Ravens’ rushing attack, will play in his first game since a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Rams will be without running back Cam Akers, who returned to practice this week five months after tearing his Achilles tendon. Coach Sean McVay said that the team was targeting Week 18 or the playoffs for the second-year running back’s potential return.
Rams starting outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who was listed as questionable, is active. Defensive lineman Greg Gaines, safety Taylor Rapp and running back Jake Funk, who played at Damascus and Maryland, will also suit up.
Quarterback Bryce Perkins, safety JuJu Hughes, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman AJ Jackson and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. are inactive for Los Angeles.
News
New areas of Louisville, Superior reopen to residents after Marshall fire
Boulder County officials continued to open up neighborhoods impacted by Marshall fire evacuations to residents this weekend, allowing more people to return to survey the destruction left by Thursday’s fast-moving wildfire.
Residents with identification can now enter the areas of Louisville around West Hemlock Circle, Fillmore Court, West Sandbar Circle, West Pinyon Way and Owl Drive from West Pine to Polk, officials said Saturday evening.
In Superior, residents can return to neighborhoods accessed from Rock Creek Parkway between McCaslin Boulevard and Coalton Road, on the north and east sides only. Neighborhoods to the south of Coalton Road also opened Saturday evening, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.
The Marshall fire burned 6,219 acres last week, destroyed nearly 1,000 structures and left three people missing and feared dead. The blaze was blanketed with snow and is considered 62% contained, fire officials said Saturday.
Fire crews are still tackling hot spots, officials said, and some smoke and smoldering was expected Sunday as temperatures warmed. Parts of Louisville and much of Superior remained totally closed Sunday because of unsafe conditions.
“It will take firefighters some time to methodically go around each structure to ensure that they are out and pose no hazard to the fire perimeter or adjacent unburned structures,” Boulder’s Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.
More than 700 people have made insurance claims to State Farm connected to the fire, the company said Sunday, including 545 home insurance claims and 175 car insurance claims. The company is Colorado’s largest insurer.
People who lost their homes in the fire can pick up their mail at the U.S. Post Office in Louisville on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Saturday that investigators were looking into a video that circulated on social media that claimed to show a barn on fire in southeast Boulder County. He said officials served a search warrant on a local property, but would not say where or why.
News
Pilot escapes injury when small plane crashes in Forest Lake
FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Authorities say a pilot escaped injury when a small plane crashed into a swampy area northeast of the Twin Cities.
The Forest Lake Police Department said officers were called after 3 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the city near Interstate 35.
The pilot was the lone occupant of the aircraft and was not hurt, WCCO-TV reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
