News
Two Dolphins questionable for Titans game after being activated from COVID-19 list; two Tennessee starters will miss game
The Miami Dolphins received a quartet of favorable news on Saturday, hours before Sunday’s critical AFC game against the Tennessee Titans, which has playoff ramifications for both teams.
Two of the team’s key defenders – strong safety Brandon Jones and defensive tackle Adam Butler – will travel to Tennessee with the hopes that they could play in Sunday’s critical game against the Titans (10-5) if each player is symptom free after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
And on the Titans side, Tennessee will play Sunday’s game against Miami without pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones and pass rusher Bud Dupree because they weren’t activated from the COVID-19 reserve list by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The Titans activated defensive lineman Denico Autry and cornerback Buster Skrine, who like Julio Jones and Dupree, were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week.
Jones has caught 26 passes for 376 yards but hasn’t scored a touchdown in the nine games he’s played for the Titans this season. Dupree has contributed 13 tackles, three sacks and forced one fumble in the nine games he’s played for Tennessee, which signed him as a free agent this past offseason.
Getting back Brandon Jones, a second-year safety who has emerged as one of Miami’s top playmakers, tallying 66 tackles, six sacks and one interception this season, could be huge for the Dolphins. But it’s not guaranteed.
The Dolphins previously took a similar approach with strong safety Jevon Holland before Miami’s 31-24 win against the Jets, removing the standout rookie from the COVID-19 reserve list the day before the game, but he wasn’t cleared to return to the team until after days after the game.
Brandon Jones and Butler, a pass rushing specialist who works in the nickel and dime package, will travel to Tennessee separately from the team. They will remain isolated from their coaches and teammates with the hope that they will be able to play against the Titans.
New NFL rules implemented this week allows players who test positive to return to the team after five days instead of 10 if they are asymptomatic.
Regardless of their vaccination status, players can return from isolation five days after testing positive if their symptoms have improved. They have to be without a fever for 24 straight hours without the use of a fever-reducing medication and must be cleared by the team physician.
Once they are cleared, the player must wear a mask for five days at all times when not practicing or playing in a game.
Players who are fully vaccinated may return sooner than five days if they return two negative tests.
The Dolphins opted to leave receiver Preston Williams, who is unvaccinated, and defensive tackle John Jenkins at home.
They each tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but Miami seemingly felt like they could play Sunday’s game without both reserves, or both players are experiencing symptoms.
The Dolphins can call up practice squad players to the active roster for every player who is on their COVID-19 reserve list. Receiver Albert Wilson and offensive guard Solomon Kindley were on the list, but got taken off on Friday when they returned to practice. Both are expected to play against the Titans.
The Dolphins can decide which practice squad players get called up to the game day roster up to 90 minutes before kickoff. Andrew Billings and Benito Jones are the defensive linemen on the practice squad, and Kirk Merritt and Cody Core are the receivers. But Miami isn’t forced to call up players at those spots. They can use the spot for anyone of the 15 player practice squad.
News
Bruins come back to beat Sabres in OT
Charlie Coyle scored on a sharp wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to cap a New Year’s Day 4-3 comeback victory for the Bruins over the Buffalo Sabres at the Garden.
On a line change in the extra session, Brad Marchand fed Coyle and he beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen with a nice shot under the bar.
Facing a two-goal deficit to start the third, the B’s got one back at 3:24 from a welcome source. Jake DeBrusk made a strong off-wing rush to the net that Luukkonen stopped but he could not control the rebound. Nick Foligno got it on his backhand, carefully measured the room he had over the prone Luukkonen and lifted his long-awaited first goal as a Bruin into the top shelf.
The good vibes didn’t end there. Taylor Hall, who had not scored a 5-on-5 goal since the second game of the season, broke out of his own zone on a rush. As his new center Erik Haula went to the net, Hall took the puck into the middle of the ice and tied the game on a hard wrister at 4:49.
Whether it was the new forward lines or the fact that they had not played since December – or both – the Bruins got of to a choppy, slow start in the first period and trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.
Buffalo got on the board at 6:33. After Rasmus Dahlin kept the puck in at the left point. He got it down to Brett Murray, who came off the half board and fed Vinnie Hinostroza in the high slot. With Foligno possibly screening out front, Hinostroza was able to beat Linus Ullmark with a fairly long range shot from inside the tops of the circles.
The B’s got two power plays in the first 7:07 but could do nothing with them. But eventually, the B’s and their new forward units started to create some chances in the second half of the first, piling up a 13-5 shot advantage in the first period, but they were not able to beat Luukkonen.
Momentum remained in the B’s control to start the second period. Right off the bat, Marchand forced Jeff Skinner to take a hooking penalty on the first shift of the period. Though they did not score on the man advantage, the B’s created enough on it to keep the ball rolling and Craig Smith evened it up at 3:47 on a gritty goal.
Smith, off to a slow start this season thanks mainly to an undisclosed injury, got the opportunity to play with Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in coach Bruce Cassidy’s line shakeup and looked determined to make the most of it. On his third goal of the season, there was nothing complicated to it. He just went to the net and was there at the top off the crease to put back the rebound of the Marchand shot to even it at 1-1.
But any momentum the B’s had seemed to vanish on the next shift when Haula, given the plum assignment of centering Hall and David Pastrnak, took an obvious holding the stick penalty in the offensive zone and the B’s had to go on the kill. They then faced a 46-second 5-on-3 when Tomas Nosek was called for tripping.
The B’s killed off both those situations, but now the Sabres were in control of the play, spending extended periods of time in the Boston zone. They got their lead back at 11:32 when they refused to let the B’s top line exit the zone before Skinner made them pay on a goal off a rebound.
Then came a backbreaking goal with 48 seconds left in the second period. With Smith in the box for hooking Luukkonen on a rush that produced an open net that Connor Clifton missed, the Sabres’ Alex Tuch gave them a two-goal bulge. On a pretty feed from Peyton Krebs, who like Tuch was acquired in the Jack Eichel trade, Tuch one-timed a slot shot over Ullmark’s glove arm and it was 3-1.
News
Vikings activate starting right guard Oli Udoh off COVID list
The Vikings as expected activated starting right guard Oli Udoh on Saturday off the COVID-19 reserve list.
Udoh, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the list Monday. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said during the week they expected Udoh to come off the list and be available for Sunday night’s game at Green Bay.
However, starting linebacker Nick Vigil, who was placed on the COVID list Thursday, remains on the list and will miss first game of the season Sunday.
The Vikings activated cornerback Tye Smith, defensive end Kenny Willekes and safety Myles Dorn as COVID replacements off the practice squad to face the Packers. They also elevated defensive end Eddie Yarbrough and defensive end T.Y. McGill off the practice squad.
Smith had been expected to be active against the Packers to provide depth at cornerback. The Vikings two weeks ago waived Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler, who took Breeland’s place in the lineup, is listed as questionable for the game with a calf injury.
Willekes, who regularly has been promoted for games this season when healthy, returns after missing the past two games with an injury the Vikings did not have to disclose due to him being on the practice squad. He had a wrap on his right leg during practice on Thursday.
News
Looking Glass: Why are these bellhops trying to arrest me!?
An Irish tourist broke into the Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, because he was so drunk that he mistook the enormous building for his hotel after a night on the town. He managed to reach the third floor where he staggered around while searching for his room before he was caught. He didn’t remember exactly how he managed evade security and break in.
IT SEEMS IT WAS PROHIBITED FOR A REASON: A man prohibited from carrying a gun was arrested in Minneapolis, Minn., the day after Christmas after he accidentally shot himself in the foot.
NOW THAT’S WHAT YOU CALL CUSTOMER SERVICE: A woman robbed a shoe store in Prescott, Ariz., and forced the employees at gunpoint to bring stolen shoes and money to her car.
SOME PRESENTS FOR LADIES WHO ARE BOTH NAUGHTY AND NICE: A man broke into an adults-only boutique in Rockville, Md., on Christmas Eve, and stole sex toys worth an estimated $2,400.
WHAT HE WOULD CALL A BAG OF CHRISTMAS CHEER: Police chased down a driver who made an improper turn in Eau Claire, Wisc., early on Christmas morning, and, when he pulled over and tried to flee on foot, jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out. The cops found that he was in possession of a bag of cocaine.
TREACHEROUS ROADS DON’T SCARE ME … CRASH! Despite slippery road conditions, a man stole a barista’s SUV during a delivery to a coffee stand in Lakewood, Wash., and, when the cops gave chase, slid into a tree while trying to get away.
THERE WAS SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS ABOUT THIS GUY: An intoxicated tractor-trailer driver drove off I-70 eastbound, in Rostraver Township, Pa., down a hill and into some trees, got out of the vehicle, stripped naked and then gave investigating officers the wrong name and date of birth.
LET’S GO SWEETIE, YOU’VE HAD YOUR FUN: A bear cub wandered out of the San Gabriel Mountains with its mother and into a California neighborhood where it proceeded to attack a giant inflatable reindeer on the front lawn of a home which was decorated for Christmas. The mother watched as the cub wrestled with the reindeer for a while and then they both left.
DRUGS!? ALCOHOL!? ME!? A naked woman crashed her Maserati SUV into a fence at a used-car lot in Spring Valley, Calif., at 4 o’clock in the morning. Police believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
BUSY, BUSY, BUSY: A man burglarized three Vermont convenience stores in Williston, St. George and Hinesburg early in one morning. The cops searched his home and arrested him for three counts of burglary and unlawful mischief.
I WONDER WHAT ALERTED THE COPS: A man used a front-end loader to smash his way into a motorcycle shop in Geebung, Australia, to steal two dirt-bikes in the dead of night. Then he led the cops on a slow-speed chase through suburban neighborhoods until he crashed into a tree near Brisbane. He fled on foot, but was captured hiding in the long grass in a creek at 5 a.m.
Two Dolphins questionable for Titans game after being activated from COVID-19 list; two Tennessee starters will miss game
Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami
Bruins come back to beat Sabres in OT
Vikings activate starting right guard Oli Udoh off COVID list
Brock Davies Shades Lala Over Randall Split, Pump Rules Edit
Looking Glass: Why are these bellhops trying to arrest me!?
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Giants DC Pat Graham expected to receive head coaching interest
Vikings safety Harrison Smith fined $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct
Lori Harvey Sparks Pregnancy Speculation As She Calls Michael B. Jordan Her ‘Baby Daddy’
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News4 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?