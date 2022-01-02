News
Vikings activate starting right guard Oli Udoh off COVID list
The Vikings as expected activated starting right guard Oli Udoh on Saturday off the COVID-19 reserve list.
Udoh, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the list Monday. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said during the week they expected Udoh to come off the list and be available for Sunday night’s game at Green Bay.
However, starting linebacker Nick Vigil, who was placed on the COVID list Thursday, remains on the list and will miss first game of the season Sunday.
The Vikings activated cornerback Tye Smith, defensive end Kenny Willekes and safety Myles Dorn as COVID replacements off the practice squad to face the Packers. They also elevated defensive end Eddie Yarbrough and defensive end T.Y. McGill off the practice squad.
Smith had been expected to be active against the Packers to provide depth at cornerback. The Vikings two weeks ago waived Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler, who took Breeland’s place in the lineup, is listed as questionable for the game with a calf injury.
Willekes, who regularly has been promoted for games this season when healthy, returns after missing the past two games with an injury the Vikings did not have to disclose due to him being on the practice squad. He had a wrap on his right leg during practice on Thursday.
Looking Glass: Why are these bellhops trying to arrest me!?
An Irish tourist broke into the Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, because he was so drunk that he mistook the enormous building for his hotel after a night on the town. He managed to reach the third floor where he staggered around while searching for his room before he was caught. He didn’t remember exactly how he managed evade security and break in.
IT SEEMS IT WAS PROHIBITED FOR A REASON: A man prohibited from carrying a gun was arrested in Minneapolis, Minn., the day after Christmas after he accidentally shot himself in the foot.
NOW THAT’S WHAT YOU CALL CUSTOMER SERVICE: A woman robbed a shoe store in Prescott, Ariz., and forced the employees at gunpoint to bring stolen shoes and money to her car.
SOME PRESENTS FOR LADIES WHO ARE BOTH NAUGHTY AND NICE: A man broke into an adults-only boutique in Rockville, Md., on Christmas Eve, and stole sex toys worth an estimated $2,400.
WHAT HE WOULD CALL A BAG OF CHRISTMAS CHEER: Police chased down a driver who made an improper turn in Eau Claire, Wisc., early on Christmas morning, and, when he pulled over and tried to flee on foot, jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out. The cops found that he was in possession of a bag of cocaine.
TREACHEROUS ROADS DON’T SCARE ME … CRASH! Despite slippery road conditions, a man stole a barista’s SUV during a delivery to a coffee stand in Lakewood, Wash., and, when the cops gave chase, slid into a tree while trying to get away.
THERE WAS SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS ABOUT THIS GUY: An intoxicated tractor-trailer driver drove off I-70 eastbound, in Rostraver Township, Pa., down a hill and into some trees, got out of the vehicle, stripped naked and then gave investigating officers the wrong name and date of birth.
LET’S GO SWEETIE, YOU’VE HAD YOUR FUN: A bear cub wandered out of the San Gabriel Mountains with its mother and into a California neighborhood where it proceeded to attack a giant inflatable reindeer on the front lawn of a home which was decorated for Christmas. The mother watched as the cub wrestled with the reindeer for a while and then they both left.
DRUGS!? ALCOHOL!? ME!? A naked woman crashed her Maserati SUV into a fence at a used-car lot in Spring Valley, Calif., at 4 o’clock in the morning. Police believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.
BUSY, BUSY, BUSY: A man burglarized three Vermont convenience stores in Williston, St. George and Hinesburg early in one morning. The cops searched his home and arrested him for three counts of burglary and unlawful mischief.
I WONDER WHAT ALERTED THE COPS: A man used a front-end loader to smash his way into a motorcycle shop in Geebung, Australia, to steal two dirt-bikes in the dead of night. Then he led the cops on a slow-speed chase through suburban neighborhoods until he crashed into a tree near Brisbane. He fled on foot, but was captured hiding in the long grass in a creek at 5 a.m.
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration.
By Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.
That is the highest single-day U.S. toll yet since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Dec. 24.
Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. Forecasts called for nine inches of snow. Denver, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, were hit with at least 100 cancellations each.
Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Midway and O’Hare airports because of the grim forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman. She said Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it hard to get planes back in the air quickly.
Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13% of its schedule, by midmorning. American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, and Delta Air Lines and United Airlines dropped more than 150 apiece.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, one-fifth of its schedule.
Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
Sunday, when many travelers plan to return home from holiday trips, is shaping up to be difficult, too. More than 1,700 flights, including more than 900 in the U.S., were canceled by Saturday afternoon. A winter storm with heavy snow is expected to march toward the Northeast as a new storm hits the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancellations. United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through mid-January. Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crews through Tuesday, said a union spokeswoman.
When winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay any “non-essential” trips that were planned through this weekend. With full flights over the New Year’s holiday, the airline said it wasn’t sure it could rebook stranded passengers for at least three days.
Airlines hope that extra pay and reduced schedules get them through the holiday crush and into the heart of January, when travel demand usually drops off. The seasonal decline could be sharper than normal this year because most business travelers are still grounded.
Travelers who stuck to the roads instead of the skies faced challenges, too. Transportation officials in the Midwest warned motorists that a mix of rain and snow could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, leading to hazardous driving conditions.
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Giants DC Pat Graham expected to receive head coaching interest
The Giants are losing, and when teams lose, their coordinators don’t get head coaching interviews.
Usually.
But when Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham was left off an NFL list of 11 vetted minority head coaching candidates for 2022, it didn’t add up to many people around the NFL.
“Pat Graham should be on that list,” one league executive with no connection to Graham told the Daily News.
Graham, 42, turned down the Jets’ interview offer last offseason after his defense was the backbone of a resilient 6-10 Giants team that nearly made the playoffs.
Joe Judge’s second Giants season has slipped to 4-11 with two games to play, losing four straight and five of their last six. But the offense has been their downfall.
Graham’s gameplans have kept the Giants in most of the games they’ve lost. And his defense pretty much is solely responsible for three of the Giants’ four wins.
There was the 25-3 snuff-out of the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 24. There was the 23-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 7, when safety Xavier McKinney returned an interception for a touchdown.
And there was the Giants’ 13-7 win over the Eagles on Nov. 28 when Graham’s defense turned over Philadelphia’s offense six times.
That is why sources still expect Graham to receive head coaching interest for a second straight year, even as the team continues to lose.
Graham has done this without middle linebacker Blake Martinez and strong safety Jabrill Peppers. He’s done it with top corner James Bradberry having a down year. He’s done it with players in and out of the lineup due to COVID-19 and injuries, and with very little edge talent rushing the quarterback.
The early part of the season was messy as Graham tried to incorporate more man coverage and extra schemes, but when the personnel couldn’t handle it, he returned more to the match-zone coverages and zones that served him best in 2020.
“To me, you just keep working, trying to find a way,” Graham said just before Christmas of how he puts a game plan together. “Watch the tape, keep grinding through the tape. I constantly just keep looking at it even the night before. I learned that when I was in New England.”
Judge said Graham’s ability to take away offenses’ top players boils down to the Bill Belichick approach taken from Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War,” which is to attack an opponent’s weaknesses, use one’s own strengths, and protect one’s own weaknesses from being exploited.
Judge (2012-19) and Graham (2009-15) worked together on Belichick’s Patriots staff and now collaborate on the Giants’ weekly defensive game plan and its fit to the whole. Graham spent a year with the Packers’ linebackers and another as the Dolphins’ coordinator before following Judge to New York.
Graham’s work ethic is as revered as his in-game calls. He joked recently that he hates holidays during the season because he just considers them another work day. Captain Logan Ryan said that sounded a lot like his DC.
“Pat is very extreme in that sense, a little Grinch when it comes to those things,” Ryan said with a laugh. “But it’s the truth. That’s Pat. He works and works and works and that’s what he’s known for, and it’s worked out well for him. Pat gives it all for our organization and he’s a great family man, too.”
Would Graham get hired if he interviews? Who’s to say. Would the Giants give him another raise to deter him from interviewing, like they did with the Jets? Maybe.
There is respect for Graham around the league, though, even if the Giants are losing, and even if the NFL inexplicably overlooked him, too.
HEARTBREAK IN CHICAGO
Chicago-based ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson died tragically of complications from colon cancer at age 44 last Tuesday, two years after his wife Caitlin died of cancer, as well. They are survived by an 11-year-old son, Parker.
So the sports world stepped up this past week to support Parker Dickerson, helping to push the “Parker’s Fund” GoFundMe page over $1 million raised. The Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Washington Football Team and Indianapolis Colts all donated $25,000 apiece, leading the way as several other organizations and owners contributed, including the Jets ($10,000).
ESPN national newsbreaker Adam Schefter promoted the page to his 8.9 million followers to help drive the fundraising, and Schefter committed $5,000 himself to put it over a million total entering the New Year.
SMALL BEN
Ben Roethlisberger said this week that “all signs are pointing to this could be it,” his final game at Heinz Field on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger, 39, a future Hall of Famer, is expected to retire at season’s end.
It’s all so anticlimactic, however, for a player who once loomed so large. Similar to the Giants’ reluctance to part with Eli Manning, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ insistence on letting Roethlisberger dictate the timing and terms of his sendoff has dragged the franchise down.
The Steelers (7-7-1) have a chance to make the playoffs but are unlikely to do so. The preferred narrative in Pittsburgh is to blame the oversized personalities of their skill players for the team’s shortcomings. The quarterback has been a problem and it’s past time he goes.
KIRK AND KARMA
Unvaccinated Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins described a “survival of the fittest” personal approach to COVID-19 back in July 2020.
“If I die, I die,” Cousins said then on the “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” podcast.
Now, Cousins has tested positive and is out for the Vikings’ critical game against the Green Bay Packers, with Minnesota (7-8) the NFC’s eighth seed and first team out of a current playoff spot.
Unvaccinated Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz was fortunate to see the NFL’s COVID policies changed this week with the CDC’s to welcome back any player five days after a positive test.
So Wentz was activated off the reserve list on Saturday and is expected to be available for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
Washington head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio have a lot to answer for after last week’s embarrassing 56-14 loss at Dallas. Defensive lineman Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen were swinging at each other on the sidelines. There are some people in the NFL who believe the Washington coaching staff bears monitoring if this slide continues. … Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow completed 37 of 46 passes for 525 yards, four TDs, no turnovers and a 143.2 QB rating in a 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. It was the fourth-most passing yards in a single game all-time. The top three? Norm Van Brocklin’s 554 for the L.A. Rams in 1951, Matt Schaub’s 527 for the Houston Texans in 2012, and Warren Moon’s 527 for the Houston Oilers in 1990. The AFC North-leading Bengals (9-6) host the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4), the AFC’s top seed, on Sunday in Week 17′s most intriguing matchup.
THEY SAID IT
“I was going to say eat less, but then I’d feel like Pinocchio.” — Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his New Year’s resolution.
