What’s coming up in Boston politics in 2022
They say politics in Boston is a contact sport — and now the 2022 regular season is about to begin.
New Mayor Michelle Wu is a veteran player, but she will need to prove she can handle the hits that inevitably come her way as the Hub’s chief executive.
Here are a few other Boston-specific political angles to watch that are largely — but not entirely — Wu-centric:
Wu’s moves
Boston has elected a mayor who has vowed large-scale progressive action on a range of issues, from climate to transportation to housing.
Now the rubber hits the increasingly bus-lane-covered road in Boston, and we’ll see what Wu can get done — and if it works.
Wu, who took office Nov. 16 due to the fact that there was a mayoral vacancy, has said that she’s counting her first 100 days as starting this coming Monday, which is when the new mayor would normally get in. That’s arbitrary on her part, but so’s the first-100-days paradigm in general; however the tally works, Wu has already taken opening steps toward looking at some form of rent control, major planning and zoning changes and free transit routes, among other steps.
A sub-point to this is how she and the city council interact. The council’s political center likely will continue to drift leftward with the new crop of councilors. Votes from political newcomers can be hard to prognosticate, but in general this appears to be a pretty left-leaning group. The means Wu potentially could have a better relationship with the council than some of her predecessors have, which would be conducive to getting more of her agenda done.
City Councilor Ed Flynn, the expected next council president, is a relative moderate, having spoken up in favor of, for example, adding to the Boston Police budget and bringing on more cops. But Flynn and Wu have had a good relationship for years, and often have teamed up on issues including those involving Chinatown, which is in Flynn’s district.
City budget
The city’s coming off back-to-back highly fraught budgeting cycles — two years in a row in which the passage of an on-time budget was at one time or another in doubt as the council pushed back on the administration.
This will be the third different mayor in as many years at the reins as the city puts together its budget, which has to be passed by June 30 to go into effect on time. If, as referenced above, the council becomes increasingly Wu-friendly, this time might avoid some of the clashes that Wu’s predecessors had, as restless councils went after Walsh over police funding and Janey over federal relief dollars, among other issues.
But this year brings a new twist: increased budgeting power by the council. This past November, city voters passed a referendum that will allow the council to take a more concretely active role in the process, with the ability to vote to modify the mayor’s proposed budget. Currently, the council can only vote up or down on massive chunks of it at a time.
This approach’s maiden voyage this spring will be a major news story.
Boston Police
One of Wu’s first tasks is getting her promised national search for a police commissioner up and running. The position is vacant now, with Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long, the department’s second in command, continuing to fill in.
Her ultimate selection will have broad implications on the department, which she has said she wants to continue to make changes to aimed at increasing transparency and accountability.
Sticking with the topic of policing, Wu’s previously advocated for significant budgetary cuts to the police department, but her positions on police funding turned vague during the mayoral race. She’ll have to make her intentions clear on that front in the city’s first budget proposal, which will come out in the spring.
Wu enters the new year in the midst of a back-and-forth with some first-responder unions over the city’s vaccination mandate, and it’s a sign of things to come. Wu has been open about her intent to look to negotiate in disciplinary changes and other reform-minded elements into the contracts, amendments that general don’t go over so well in the cop union halls. Keep an eye on how much she ends up focusing on this, and how much of a fight both sides decide to make it.
District Attorney
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s post is in a bit of a holding pattern to start the new year. Current office-holding Rachael Rollins was confirmed as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts nearly a month ago, but hasn’t actually left yet — a move that could come any day now. The sometimes-controversial Rollins’ tenure as the top federal prosecutor in the state will be its own news story to watch over the next few years, but her departure from the coveted county DA spot will allow outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint someone to fill out the last year of her term.
Rumors have flown wildly about who Baker might pick, and his administration has interviewed a handful of people who might take the reins for this last stretch of the term. But this will almost certainly will open up a real contest for the next four-year term leading the DA’s office, a contest that likely will be decided by a Democratic primary in September, followed by a probably-less-competitive general election in November.
Even amid an open governor’s race statewide — and, if Attorney General Maura Healey runs for gov, an AG race — this will be a big contest.
New Year’s travelers faced with more than 2,600 US flights canceled
Many New Year’s Day travelers found themselves trapped in the same place where they ended 2021 as thousands of U.S. flights were canceled for a second weekend in a row — including dozens at Logan.
By Saturday evening, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. More than 1,000 were already canceled for Sunday.
The crush of cancelations has been building since just before Christmas, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Dec. 24. New Year’s Day was the largest number of cancelations yet.
Flight schedules were speckled in red at Boston’s Logan International Airport where 86 flights were canceled on Saturday and another 69 were already nixed for Sunday.
Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. Forecasts called for nine inches of snow. Denver, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, were hit with at least 100 cancellations each.
Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Midway and O’Hare airports because of the grim forecast, according to an airline spokeswoman. She said Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it hard to get planes back in the air quickly.
Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13% of its schedule, by midmorning. American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, and Delta Air Lines and United Airlines dropped more than 150 apiece.
SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, one-fifth of its schedule.
Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, according to FlightAware.
Sunday, when many travelers plan to return home from holiday trips, is shaping up to be difficult, too. More than 1,700 flights, including more than 900 in the U.S., were canceled by Saturday afternoon. A winter storm with heavy snow is expected to march toward the Northeast as a new storm hits the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.
Airlines are taking steps to reduce the number of cancelations. Industry insiders say cancelations could persist into mid-January when travel typically drops off.
U.S. air travel could face less stress if the federal government shortens the required quarantine for industry workers who test positive with the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reduced isolation time for vaccinated health care workers who contract the virus. Airlines for America, the trade association representing North American carriers, wrote to the CDC asking for the 10-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated individuals to be cut to “no more than five days.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
PHOTOS: Scenes from the aftermath of the Marshall fire in Boulder County on the first day of 2022
After a winter storm covered the area with snow, homeowners and emergency personnel continue to assess the damage left in the wake of the Marshall fire in Boulder County on January 1, 2022. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle announced that preliminary tallies show 991 homes destroyed and 127 more were damaged.
Read more: 3 missing and feared dead, 991 homes destroyed in Marshall fire, Boulder sheriff says
Bruins Notebook: Nick Foligno finally cashes in
As anyone who had watched Nick Foligno during his NHL career would expect, the veteran forward has demonstrated plenty of willingness and want-to in his first 18 games as a Bruin.
On Saturday, he finally showed some can-do.
Foligno not only scored his first goal as a Bruin in the B’s 4-3 overtime victory, his tally was a catalyst that spurred the B’s comeback from a two-goal deficit. Taking advantage of a strong rush by Jake DeBrusk, Foligno collected a loose puck from DeBrusk’s in-tight offering and lifted a backhander over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen that cut the Sabres lead in half early in the third period.
“It felt great, obviously,” said Foligno. “It’s something that I want to do for this team, to get on the scoresheet as well, especially with the opportunities we’ve been given. It’s nice to get rewarded.
“But a lot of credit goes to Jake DeBrusk. He just powered himself to the net. If he can do that, I’ll get to the net and try to put those ones in. It was nice to see our line connect on that.”
After not getting on the scoresheet this season, Foligno said he took advantage of the long COVID-induced break to turn the page on that first frustrating portion of the campaign.
“To be honest with you, I used that break that we had to re-set my mind,” said Foligno. “It’s like a new season for me in a lot of ways. There was an adjustment period getting used to guys and now I feel like I’m coming into my second year a little bit, I’m a little more comfortable, and going to the areas I need to score goals and that that’s going to happen. My thing is I don’t judge myself on goals. I feel like if I play the right way, they will come.”
While it was nice to see some tangible evidence of Foligno’s worth, his intangibles were still very much appreciated by coach Bruce Cassidy.
“He’s been around a long time and I think he knows what his game looks like when it’s going well, that’s physicality, that’s net-front presence. Certainly he has the ability to make some plays… Good for Nick,” said Cassidy.
“I’ll tell you another thing I liked about him. He’s vocal on the bench when we were behind, a positive influence, some of those intangibles you talk about that you may not see on the scoresheet or on the television or even in the building. It helps you settle in and get your focus back. A lot of positives from Nick tonight.”
Foligno demonstrated that after the game as well, when he spoke of DeBrusk and the chats he’s had with him since the young winger’s trade request became public last month.
“I think the biggest advice for him is you have to play. No demand you make will ever happen if you’re not playing to the caliber that you can play. I think a lot of times too that comes hand in hand with how you feel about the situation you’re in,” said Foligno, who was on a third line with Charlie Coyle and DeBrusk. “Listen, that’s the Jake DeBrusk I’ve seen before from afar and that’s what he needs to bring. I told him that after we scored. That whole goal was set up because of you. He moves his feet, he flies down the wing. There’s not a lot of guys in the league that have that kind of ability he has. He has to understand how consistent he has to be and how beneficial it is to our team, first and foremost, but to him. You start doing that more, you’re going to get more confidence from the coaching staff, your teammates and yourself in general. I think his whole game will come to life when he understands that that is such a big component of this game…I know it’s a big topic, him wanting out. But he’s our teammate, he’s going to help us win games. He’s told us that and we believe him.”
Kuhlman enters COVID protocol
The Bruins are not out of the COVID woods yet. Hours after the B’s defeated the Sabres, the club announced that Karson Kuhlman entered COVID protocol. He’s the 12th Bruin to enter protocol. The first 11 have gotten out of protocol and now have a 90-day testing holiday. Kuhlman did not play on Saturday and did not travel with the team to Detroit.
Oskar Steen, one of the first 11 to have tested positive, was recalled to the taxi squad….
The Bruins went 0-for-4 on the power-play. Cassidy in the third period replaced Foligno as the net-front presence on the first unit with Coyle but to no avail…
Charlie McAvoy had a strong game, notching three helpers with four shots on net in 24:22 of ice time…
Tomas Nosek was deadly on the dot, winning 11-of-12 faceoffs. Coyle ad a much rougher time, winning just four of 13….
Taylor Hall led all Bruins with shots taken (seven) and landed (five). His new linemate, David Pastrnak, landed three and missed the net three times. It certainly looked like they wanted to make this new line with center Erik Haula work.
