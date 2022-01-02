News
Whicker: Resourceful Utes stare right into the Buckeyes and don’t blink until the end
PASADENA – There are levels to this game.
On one level you have C.J. Stroud throwing lightning bolts to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 347 yards worth, and to Marvin Harrison Jr., whose father’s noggin is featured in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
On another, you have a freshman who tends to the pigs on the family farm, and played quarterback for the smallest football-playing high school in Utah. He threw the Rose Bowl-tying touchdown pass to a tight end whose prep career didn’t begin until he was a senior, and who made his reputation at the U. of San Diego.
Until nine seconds were left on Saturday, they were on the same level. Ohio State had 45, Utah had 45. But Stroud had the ball last, and he navigated the Buckeyes to Noah Ruggles’ field goal that won this exhausting Rose Bowl, 48-45.
It wasn’t the best one you ever saw. It wasn’t USC-Texas with Vince Young, or probably not USC-Penn State with Sam Darnold. There was too much casual tackling, at least until Ohio State’s defenders peeled some paint in the halftime locker room, and there was brutal special teams coverage throughout. Ohio State might have romped if not for Smith-Njigba’s fumble into the end zone, and for Clark Phillips III’s end zone interception of Stroud.
But no one has seen so many New Year’s explosions in such a short period of time. In a five-play span, Ohio State and Utah combined for four touchdowns. Stroud was finding so many receivers in so many wide-open spaces that OSU had a 21-point first half without even visiting the red zone.
But the redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga also threw some pinpoint drones for touchdowns, especially the 30-yarder into the right corner to Smith-Njigba, who set an all-time all-bowl yardage mark, that put the Buckeyes ahead by seven and brought back images of Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes at the end of a Super Bowl.
Utah wanted to stop the run and make OSU one-dimensional. It did, and then Stroud displayed the fifth dimension.
“They went to some run-pass options in the second half, and tried to involve our linebackers,” said Utah “rover” Nephi Sewell. “Smith-Njigba is a great wide receiver, even though (Garrett) Wilson and (Chris) Olave weren’t there (sitting out). He really popped tonight, and he found the holes in our zone. He and Stroud have great chemistry.”
The Utes also had to shift running back Micah Bernard to cornerback in the second half. But after Cameron Rising toyed with the Buckeyes in the first half and hit nine of 12 passes, the Buckeyes denied Utah a second-half touchdown until 1:54 remained.
“They couldn’t cover us with their zone and, in man-to-man, we all feel like unguardable,” said tight end Brant Kuithe. “We had little hiccups here and there, and we had a few conversions we didn’t get. They showed different weaves and different pressures in the second half, and we couldn’t always pick it up.”
But what a late touchdown that was, at least in Milford, Utah, population 1,409.
Bryson Barnes, when he wasn’t tending to the pigs, was playing quarterback. Some FCS schools, like Southern Utah, had some interest, but Barnes had bigger dreams.
He became a preferred walk-on.
The Utes probably would have preferred for Rising to stay in, but Kourt Williams of the Buckeyes sacked Rising and bounced his head off the turf. Rising got up eventually but was in no shape to continue.
“I’m proud of Bryson,” Kuithe said. “He’s a blue collar guy who works his ass off. He did a great job leading us.”
Barnes took the Utes 57 yards to a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid, the ex-Torero. Pass interference penalties helped, but there was too much time for Stroud, and too little time for Utah after coach Kyle Whittingham refused to use any timeouts on defense.
For a while Britain Covey looked to be the hero. He is the real Granddaddy of them all, still playing at 24.
Covey caught a TD pass and then made the stadium throb when he returned a kickoff 97 yards for Utah’s 28-14 lead.
He was philosophical afterward, like a lot of old people.
“What I love about football is that we have Bam Olaseni, who is 6-foot-8 and 340, and you look at me at 5-2 and 120 (really 5-8 and 170), and you put them on the same field,” Covey said. “You each have a niche. It gives everybody an opportunity, no matter what your body type is. You just put them together and you say, make it work.”
On the first day of the New Year, it often does.
News
Nuggets blast Rockets in Popeye Jones’ head coaching debut
HOUSTON – It didn’t matter to Rayjon Tucker that he met his new Nuggets teammates Friday afternoon. When he saw Facu Campazzo splayed on the baseline after taking a charge, Tucker bolted off the bench to lift his colleague up.
Such is the state of the Nuggets, who despite four coaches and four players in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, pounded the Rockets, 124-111, in Popeye Jones’ head coaching debut Saturday.
The longtime assistant, who joined the staff this season, filled in for fellow assistant David Adelman, who had filled in for Nuggets coach Michael Malone before him. The piecemeal Nuggets picked apart the Rockets, who didn’t make good on their New Year’s resolution to defend.
Instead, led by a career-high 22 points and 12 assists from Campazzo, along with 24 points and 11 rebounds from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets won their third consecutive game with a trip to Dallas on tap for Monday.
Tucker, who was one of two 10-day hardship exceptions the Nuggets added in the past day, offered his trademark defense to Jones’ winning outfit. The team rejoiced when he buried a 3-pointer, his only basket, late in the fourth quarter.
The other 10-day addition, Carlik Jones, only joined the team on Saturday.
Aaron Gordon added 16 points and seven boards, and Will Barton logged 12 points and six assists. The Nuggets blasted the Rockets inside, with a 62-42 advantage on points in the paint.
While the mood correlated with the Nuggets’ sizable margin, injured Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. and Markus Howard were also in Houston with the team to enjoy the rout. Howard, who hurt his leg two weeks ago vs. Minnesota, even got shots up before the game.
Saturday’s win was such a feel-good effort for the Nuggets that even reserve Bol Bol saw significant rotation minutes. He had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field.
Much to the chagrin of Denver’s depleted coaching staff, Jokic picked up his fourth foul less than five minutes into the third quarter. It didn’t matter. At that point, the Nuggets had a comfortable 85-60 lead and were cruising.
More specifically, they were playing for each other. When JaMychal Green found Austin Rivers on a baseline cut for a two-handed jam, the entire bench stood in unison. During a timeout only moments later, Rivers walked to the bench with a grin, knowing how seldom those dunks had come this season.
Even though news broke on Saturday afternoon, Jones got the assignment on Friday via Malone.
“He gave me a call and said, ‘I got confidence in you,’” Jones recalled. “’Be yourself. You’re a positive guy. You played. You know what you’re doing.’”
Devising the game-plan, predicated on containing Houston’s guards and keeping them out of the paint, was a collaborative effort among the coaches that were available, Jones said.
“Obviously you keep (Malone) in the loop on everything that we’re doing and what we’re thinking, gameplan-wise, lineup-wise, and he said, ‘You know what, I don’t want to micromanage you,’” Jones said. “’You guys know what you’re doing.’”
After a bumpy start in the first quarter, the Nuggets offense took off behind Campazzo, whose energy and playmaking was infectious. Whether it was diving headfirst for a loose ball on defense or mowing down the lane on offense, Campazzo’s imprints were everywhere as the Nuggets assembled a 77-55 halftime lead.
Their 47-point second-quarter eruption was filled with highlights. On one, Campazzo threaded an assist through a Houston defender’s legs en route to a Green dunk. On another, Campazzo shook Kevin Porter Jr. on a behind-the-back dribble and then threw a second behind-the-back pass to Gordon in the paint. He had 13 points and nine assists at halftime and was a plus-15, which was higher than any starter.
His inspiring play overshadowed quality minutes from Jokic, Green, Bol and Vlatko Cancar, who all contributed without so many key players available.
News
Couple’s sixth child may be metro’s first of 2022
M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming has claimed the metro’s first baby of the new year.
Sophia Hope Yang came 92 minutes after midnight, the health system said.
At 7 lbs. and 19.5 inches, she is the sixth child of Francis Yang and Nou Vang.
“Despite the difficult time we had with 2020-2021, we learn to work differently and adapt to the new world and give love more unconditionally,” Vang said, according to M Health Fairview. “With the new year and a new baby in 2022, it is like the beginning of all things – wonder, Hope (her middle name) and a dream of possibilities.”
The couple’s fifth child, 6-year-old Mia, picked the name.
News
Wild fall to rival Blues to spoil Winter Classic spectacle
For all the hype that went into the Winter Classic at Target Field — and for good reason — the Wild entered the NHL’s annual spectacle having not played a game in 11 days. That mattered.
The rust was apparent from the initial puck drop, as was the fact that the Wild are currently without captain Jared Spurgeon (lower-body injury), center Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury), and star defenseman Jonas Brodin (COVID protocol).
In the end, it was a recipe for disaster for the Wild in a 6-4 loss to the rival St. Louis Blues. That marks five straight losses for the Wild, who continue to plummet down the Central Division standings amid their worst stretch under coach Dean Evason.
Nobody on the Wild stood out on this particular night — at least not when it mattered — while Blues winger Jordan Kyrou broke the game open with a pair of goals and a pair of assists.
Though it’s completely fair to blame some of the loss on the Wild being rusty with their last game coming a week and a half ago, that would also be letting them off the hook for some putrid play across 60 minutes of regulation.
With the temperature hovering around minus-10 degrees all night long, the puck took some wonky bounces throughout the game. That said, the Wild looked allergic to shooting for prolonged stretches.
It was a confounding development considering how both the Wild and the Blues exchanged goals in the first period thanks to some puck luck.
It started when winger David Perron pushed the Blues in front 1-0 after a puck deflected off Wild defenseman Jon Merrill’s skate in front. It continued when Wild star Kirill Kaprizov banked a shot off of defenseman Niko Mikkola to help the Wild pull even 1-1.
Unfortunately for the Wild, things went off the rails in the second period.
Less than 30 seconds into the frame, Kyrou scored to make it 2-1 in favor of the Blues. That was the start of a long 20 minutes for Wild goaltender Cam Talbot.
From there, the Blues poured it on, getting a goal from veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko to make it 3-1, a goal from center Ivan Barbashev to make it 4-1, and another goal from Kyrou to make it 5-1 and break the game open.
While the Wild go a fluky goal from winger Rem Pitlick to cut the deficit to 5-2, the Blues immediately responded with a goal from defenseman Torey Krug to make it 6-2.
That was enough to chase Talbot from the crease in favor of Kappo Kahkonen to start the third period. And while the Wild pushed hard in the final 20 minutes of play, getting a goal from center Ryan Hartman to make it 6-3, and a goal from winger Kevin Fiala to make it 6-4, it was too little, too late.
