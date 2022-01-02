Wild fall to rival Blues to spoil Winter Classic spectacle

They say politics in Boston is a contact sport — and now the 2022 regular season is about to begin.

New Mayor Michelle Wu is a veteran player, but she will need to prove she can handle the hits that inevitably come her way as the Hub’s chief executive.

Here are a few other Boston-specific political angles to watch that are largely — but not entirely — Wu-centric:

Wu’s moves

Boston has elected a mayor who has vowed large-scale progressive action on a range of issues, from climate to transportation to housing.

Now the rubber hits the increasingly bus-lane-covered road in Boston, and we’ll see what Wu can get done — and if it works.

Wu, who took office Nov. 16 due to the fact that there was a mayoral vacancy, has said that she’s counting her first 100 days as starting this coming Monday, which is when the new mayor would normally get in. That’s arbitrary on her part, but so’s the first-100-days paradigm in general; however the tally works, Wu has already taken opening steps toward looking at some form of rent control, major planning and zoning changes and free transit routes, among other steps.

A sub-point to this is how she and the city council interact. The council’s political center likely will continue to drift leftward with the new crop of councilors. Votes from political newcomers can be hard to prognosticate, but in general this appears to be a pretty left-leaning group. The means Wu potentially could have a better relationship with the council than some of her predecessors have, which would be conducive to getting more of her agenda done.

City Councilor Ed Flynn, the expected next council president, is a relative moderate, having spoken up in favor of, for example, adding to the Boston Police budget and bringing on more cops. But Flynn and Wu have had a good relationship for years, and often have teamed up on issues including those involving Chinatown, which is in Flynn’s district.

City budget

The city’s coming off back-to-back highly fraught budgeting cycles — two years in a row in which the passage of an on-time budget was at one time or another in doubt as the council pushed back on the administration.

This will be the third different mayor in as many years at the reins as the city puts together its budget, which has to be passed by June 30 to go into effect on time. If, as referenced above, the council becomes increasingly Wu-friendly, this time might avoid some of the clashes that Wu’s predecessors had, as restless councils went after Walsh over police funding and Janey over federal relief dollars, among other issues.

But this year brings a new twist: increased budgeting power by the council. This past November, city voters passed a referendum that will allow the council to take a more concretely active role in the process, with the ability to vote to modify the mayor’s proposed budget. Currently, the council can only vote up or down on massive chunks of it at a time.

This approach’s maiden voyage this spring will be a major news story.

Boston Police

One of Wu’s first tasks is getting her promised national search for a police commissioner up and running. The position is vacant now, with Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long, the department’s second in command, continuing to fill in.

Her ultimate selection will have broad implications on the department, which she has said she wants to continue to make changes to aimed at increasing transparency and accountability.

Sticking with the topic of policing, Wu’s previously advocated for significant budgetary cuts to the police department, but her positions on police funding turned vague during the mayoral race. She’ll have to make her intentions clear on that front in the city’s first budget proposal, which will come out in the spring.

Wu enters the new year in the midst of a back-and-forth with some first-responder unions over the city’s vaccination mandate, and it’s a sign of things to come. Wu has been open about her intent to look to negotiate in disciplinary changes and other reform-minded elements into the contracts, amendments that general don’t go over so well in the cop union halls. Keep an eye on how much she ends up focusing on this, and how much of a fight both sides decide to make it.

District Attorney

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s post is in a bit of a holding pattern to start the new year. Current office-holding Rachael Rollins was confirmed as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts nearly a month ago, but hasn’t actually left yet — a move that could come any day now. The sometimes-controversial Rollins’ tenure as the top federal prosecutor in the state will be its own news story to watch over the next few years, but her departure from the coveted county DA spot will allow outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint someone to fill out the last year of her term.

Rumors have flown wildly about who Baker might pick, and his administration has interviewed a handful of people who might take the reins for this last stretch of the term. But this will almost certainly will open up a real contest for the next four-year term leading the DA’s office, a contest that likely will be decided by a Democratic primary in September, followed by a probably-less-competitive general election in November.

Even amid an open governor’s race statewide — and, if Attorney General Maura Healey runs for gov, an AG race — this will be a big contest.