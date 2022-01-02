Wild fans brave temperatures at Winter Classic: ‘This is Minnesota, man’

Not even the coldest game in NHL history could keep Minnesotans away from the sport they love.

With the temperature sitting right around minus-5 degrees at puck drop on Saturday night, nearly 40,000 fans packed into Target Field anyway, many waiting until the last possible moment to cram through the gates.

Meanwhile, some Wild fans arrived about an hour early, soaking in the moment despite the bitter cold.

There was Chad Engel and his 74-year-old mother LaMae. They live about an hour away in Winsted, Minn., and despite the sub-zero temperatures, never once considered staying home.

“We were always coming,” said Chad, who is a season-ticket holder at Xcel Energy Center, and had so many layers on that his Wild jersey didn’t fit. “It was always going to be cold. This is Minnesota, man. What did we expect?”

There was Bryan DeJarlais and his 67-year-old dad Richard. They are both Wisconsin natives, and like seasoned veterans, brought large pieces of cardboard to stand on.

“We are Packer fans,” Bryan said with a laugh. “Anytime we go to a game at Lambeau Field we make sure we have the cardboard.”

Did they ever think about staying home? Not a chance.

“You can always just add another layer,” Richard said with a smile. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s just good to be here with my son.”

There was Charlie Figenshau and his 9-year-old son Jacob. He got tickets from work and wasn’t going to pass up this opportunity to make a memory.

“Just wanted to experience it together,” Figenshau said. “I was at the Vikings game at TCF Bank Stadium a few years back. Now I’ve been at the two coldest sporting events in state history.”

It wasn’t only Wild fans at Target Field for the game.

There were thousands of Blues fans also in attendance, including Matthew White, who drove up from O’Fallon, Mo., on New Year’s Eve with a few of his buddies and all of their sons.

“There are four dads and four sons in total,” White said. “It’s really cool. We won’t forget this.”

That group was at the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Everyone agreed that they wanted to make it 2 for 2.

“It was a long drive yesterday,” said White, who had a heated vest on under his No. 91 Vladimir Tarasenko jersey. “We got here and decided to go downtown and check everything out. We saw the signage and took pictures. The plan is to head back at some point tomorrow.”

As the both teams took the ice surface at Target Field on Saturday night, Deanna Brewer snapped a selfie with her 10-year-old son Ryder.

Tickets to the Winter Classic were a Christmas gift form Mom. And a pretty good one at that.

“Yeah,” Ryder said with a huge smile. “It’s like a dream come true.”

Asked how many layers he was wearing Ryder smiled and bashfully replied, ” I don’t know. Maybe like 100?”

That answer incited a huge laugh from Deanna.

“We’ve been going to Wild games for as long as I can remember,” she said. “Actually, I was pregnant with him at his first game. We might never get this again. No matter how cold it was tonight we were definitely going to come.”