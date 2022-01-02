News
Wild fans brave temperatures at Winter Classic: ‘This is Minnesota, man’
Not even the coldest game in NHL history could keep Minnesotans away from the sport they love.
With the temperature sitting right around minus-5 degrees at puck drop on Saturday night, nearly 40,000 fans packed into Target Field anyway, many waiting until the last possible moment to cram through the gates.
Meanwhile, some Wild fans arrived about an hour early, soaking in the moment despite the bitter cold.
There was Chad Engel and his 74-year-old mother LaMae. They live about an hour away in Winsted, Minn., and despite the sub-zero temperatures, never once considered staying home.
“We were always coming,” said Chad, who is a season-ticket holder at Xcel Energy Center, and had so many layers on that his Wild jersey didn’t fit. “It was always going to be cold. This is Minnesota, man. What did we expect?”
There was Bryan DeJarlais and his 67-year-old dad Richard. They are both Wisconsin natives, and like seasoned veterans, brought large pieces of cardboard to stand on.
“We are Packer fans,” Bryan said with a laugh. “Anytime we go to a game at Lambeau Field we make sure we have the cardboard.”
Did they ever think about staying home? Not a chance.
“You can always just add another layer,” Richard said with a smile. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s just good to be here with my son.”
There was Charlie Figenshau and his 9-year-old son Jacob. He got tickets from work and wasn’t going to pass up this opportunity to make a memory.
“Just wanted to experience it together,” Figenshau said. “I was at the Vikings game at TCF Bank Stadium a few years back. Now I’ve been at the two coldest sporting events in state history.”
It wasn’t only Wild fans at Target Field for the game.
There were thousands of Blues fans also in attendance, including Matthew White, who drove up from O’Fallon, Mo., on New Year’s Eve with a few of his buddies and all of their sons.
“There are four dads and four sons in total,” White said. “It’s really cool. We won’t forget this.”
That group was at the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Everyone agreed that they wanted to make it 2 for 2.
“It was a long drive yesterday,” said White, who had a heated vest on under his No. 91 Vladimir Tarasenko jersey. “We got here and decided to go downtown and check everything out. We saw the signage and took pictures. The plan is to head back at some point tomorrow.”
As the both teams took the ice surface at Target Field on Saturday night, Deanna Brewer snapped a selfie with her 10-year-old son Ryder.
Tickets to the Winter Classic were a Christmas gift form Mom. And a pretty good one at that.
“Yeah,” Ryder said with a huge smile. “It’s like a dream come true.”
Asked how many layers he was wearing Ryder smiled and bashfully replied, ” I don’t know. Maybe like 100?”
That answer incited a huge laugh from Deanna.
“We’ve been going to Wild games for as long as I can remember,” she said. “Actually, I was pregnant with him at his first game. We might never get this again. No matter how cold it was tonight we were definitely going to come.”
News
2022 Boston New Year’s baby born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Brigham and Women’s Hospital delivered Boston’s first baby of 2022, baby girl Aria Grace Katsaras, just after the clock struck midnight.
Aria was born to parents Taiana and Alexander. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces, according to a BWH spokeswoman. Aria was born at 12:05 a.m.
Each year, the communications offices at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center stay in touch to determine which hospital welcomes the first baby of the new year.
Mom and baby are resting comfortably, according to the hospital spokeswoman.
Last year, the New Year’s baby was born at Boston Medical Center. Baby Monroe was delivered at just after midnight on Jan. 1, weighing in at at 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and 19.5 inches long, the hospital said.
Aria is a promising start in a new year for a nation in the midst of the slowest population growth rate since the 1930s, recent U.S. Census data has revealed. Declining births over the last decade were exacerbated last year by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers from the Brookings Institution.
But the latest figures show a projected impact of 300,000 fewer births over 2020 were overblown, and there are signs that the pandemic-spurred baby bust could reverse in 2022.
A December report by the Brookings Institution that analyzed national statistics on births by month through June 2021 — the most recent date for which data was available — identified 60,000 missing births in the months of October 2020 through February 2021.
Data are not yet available on births that would have been conceived during last year’s winter holiday wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Births returned to pre-pandemic trend levels in March 2021, data revealed.
A recent analysis by the Institute for Family Studies suggests the dire projections for the baby bust were headed off by federal coronavirus stimulus money that sent financial aid to families as many found themselves unemployed amid the pandemic.
The report credits pro-birth policies like the temporary bump in the child tax credit, enhanced unemployment payouts and stimulus checks — passed to ease the economic toll on families amid the pandemic — has likely buoyed families’ finances and confidence, and will lead to more births.
News
Howie Carr: Massachusetts hacks enjoy end-of-year shakedown bonanza
The ball didn’t just fall in Times Square on New Year’s Eve — it also fell at One Ashburton Place at the top of Beacon Hill, the headquarters of the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
If you’re not in the hackerama, you may not appreciate the significance of Dec. 31 to the payroll patriots of Massachusetts.
Years ago, in an ill-advised outbreak of “reform,” the Legislature decreed that no one individual could contribute more than $1,000 to any political candidate in a calendar year.
Thus, it became necessary for politicians to shake down, er, solicit contributions from all their cronies and pals before the New Year, so that they can then be shaken down yet again in the next year.
Electronic banking has a lot of advantages — think direct deposit of paychecks — but for the hacks, it’s difficult now to “backdate” the checks from the foot-draggers amongst the donor classes.
Hence the gold rush to grab all the cash by midnight on New Year’s Eve. And you can learn a lot by watching the contributions come in, minute by minute, to the OCPF website.
What Christmas Eve is to most normal people — last-minute shopping for gifts — New Year’s Eve is to the hacks, as they relentlessly hunt down victims of their prior extortions, looking for more cash before the ball drops.
Which explains why ‘tis the season for guards to give to the sheriffs who employ them, for the assistant clerks to kick up to the elected courthouse clerks to do likewise. Ditto, for “self-employed” attorneys to scrap up some cash for the governor’s councilors who might someday have to approve their $174,000-a-year early retirements as judges.
One hack stood out in this year’s New Year’s Eve stampede.
C’mon down, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen, now a candidate for state auditor. After an inauspicious start in politics (google her name and Rep. Mark Cusack’s for details), she has come a long way.
And she showed the hackerama a lot on New Year’s Eve. Between 6:23 and 7:37 p.m., according to the OCPF report log, she listed contributions from 100 of her nearest and dearest, for a total of $45,335. That includes 24 individuals maxing out with $1,000 kisses — on the last day of the year.
She collected from some of the state’s leading proponents of good government, such as Pipefitters Local 537 out of Dorchester and the Boston Plasterers and Cement Masons Local 534, not to mention Steve Tolman, the hacki di tutti hacki of the state AFL-CIO.
Diana was obviously paying attention during her pre-State House days as an aide to Edzo Kelly, the boss of the firefighters.
Another indication she may be poised to move up the greasy pole – Diana’s smart enough to be squirreling the dough away for the upcoming campaign. According to her last monthly OCPF report, she had $341,000 on hand and only spent $888 in November. Her main opponent, Chris Dempsey of Brookline, had $180,000 but blew through $13,500 — a common rookie mistake.
How about Maura Healey, the Hamlet of state politics? Is she or isn’t she? She did a little work in the final days, but not all that much.
Last Monday she reported grabbing a grand from bigtime Mintz Levin lawyer Bob Popeo. She also clipped John Sasso, erstwhile Dukakis hack, for $1,000. Others from the forgotten-but-not-gone brigade maxing out included Tom Reilly, another failed AG.
Also chipping in were Bill Weld (party affiliations mean less than nothing in these matters) and such minor coatholders of yesteryear as Paul Pezzella and Nick Mitropoulos.
They all gave $200, which is significant, because that’s all a lobbyist can give, under state law.
That saves lobbyists a lot of money, when you consider that they’re pursued by more than 200 hungry hacks 24/7, 365 days a year.
But there are ways around the $200 limit. Say, you’re married, and your wife is not a lobbyist, but a “homemaker.” Like, for instance, Kelly Travaglini of Nahant, married to former state Senate president Bobby Travaglini, a lobbyist.
She just chipped in a grand to Maura — there’s a smoke signal that maybe she’s running. Kelly Travaglini also dipped into her Christmas Club account to max out to state Sen. Mike Rodrigues, the Senate chairman of Ways and Means.
Rodrigues, a hack’s hack, knows that December is a very, very big month for alcohol, in more ways than one. He just reported reaping $14,000 from assorted beer distributors across the commonwealth.
You see, the Legislature regulates alcohol. They’ve been tinkering with the number of licenses allowed to individuals, and suddenly, the wallets are open. On the other hand, maybe it’s just a coincidence that on Wednesday, a Mr. Robert Trone of Potomac, Maryland, maxed out to State House Speaker Ron Mariano.
Trone happens to be the CEO of Total Wine. Massachusetts — especially the General Court — has been very, very good to Total Wine, wouldn’t you say?
Trone’s become very popular in the hackerama. He’s made 28 contributions — for $27,000. His nickname should be “Max.”
So much turns up on the OCPF log in the final hours. Karyn “Pay-to-Play” Polito, the lamest of lame ducks, filed for another $24,150, $21,000 of which came from guys named “Max.” All of it was collected supposedly before she took it on the lam.
Happy New Year.
News
Here are Google’s 2021 trending searches in Boston, the US, and the world
2021 was as long and weird a year as any, and Google has been there through all of it — explaining the news stories, celebrities, and memes to us all.
Every year, Google releases its trending search results, broken down geographically. Google also worked with the Herald to provide Boston-specific results. To be clear, these lists are not the overall top searches, but are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.
Between the national and international headlines, sports and politics dominated the searches in Boston — though many of the top searches here are around the same viral national news stories that people were searching for elsewhere, like the Gabby Petito case.
The top trending search in Boston this year was the Boston Red Sox, who advanced to the playoffs this year. The Boston Celtics took the number eight spot, and Hurricane Henri, which hit Massachusetts in August, came in ninth.
Boston athletes who stole the spotlight this year included Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones, who took the number six trending athletes spot, and now-former Pats quarterback Cam Newton, who nabbed the eighth spot.
Boston’s newly elected mayor, Michelle Wu, earned the sixth spot on Boston’s top people searched list — the highest among individuals with significant Hub ties, but behind various people who had gone viral around the country for one reason or another.
Kyle Rittenhouse, for example, earned the top spot in the “people” category here in Boston; he was acquitted of homicide charges following a high-profile and politically fraught trial following shootings at a protest in Wisconsin.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top trending “near me” search here was “COVID vaccine near me.” “COVID testing near me” took the fourth spot, and urgent care took the sixth. The full Boston lists provided by Google can be found below:
Boston
Searches
- Boston Red Sox
2. Gabby Petito
3. Euro 2021
4. NBA
5. AMC Stock
6. Kyle Rittenhouse
7. DMX
8. Boston Celtics
9. Hurricane Henri
10. Brian Laundrie
People
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Travis Scott
- Alec Baldwin
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Henry Ruggs III
- Michelle Wu
- Jake Gyllenhaal
- Simone Biles
- Derek Chauvin
- Pete Davidson
Athletes
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Henry Ruggs III
- Simone Biles
- Aaron Rodgers
- Tiger Woods
- Mac Jones
- Zac Stacy
- Cam Newton
- Kyrie Irving
- Deshaun Watson
Near me
- COVID vaccine near me
- Restaurants near me
- Breakfast near me
- COVID testing near me
- Bars near me
- Urgent care near me
- Nail salon near me
- Fast food near me
- Coffee near me
- Liquor store near me
Here’s a selection of the year’s top searches around the country and the globe. Find the whole list at yearinsearch.google/trends.
Global
Searches
- Australia vs. India (cricket)
- India vs. England (cricket)
- IPL (Indian Premier League, cricket)
- NBA (basketball)
- Euro 2021 (soccer)
News
- Afghanistan
- AMC stock
- COVID vaccine
- dogecoin
- AME stock
People
- Alec Baldwin
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Christian Erikson
- Tiger Woods
- Simone Biles
TV shows
- Squid Game
- Bridgerton
- WandaVision
- Cobra Kai
- Loki
Movies
- Eternals
- Black Widow
- Dune
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Red Notice
Songs
- drivers license, Olivia Rodrigo
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
- Fancy Like, Walker Hayes
- MAPA, SB19
United States
Searches
- NBA
- DMX
- Gabby Petito
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Brian Laundrie
News
- Mega Millions
- AMC stock
- Stimulus Check
- Georgia Senate Race
- GME
People
- Kyle Rittenhouse
- Tiger Woods
- Alec Baldwin
- Travis Scott
- Simone Biles
Memes
- Bernie Sanders mittens
- Hamster (from the Masked Singer)
- Twisted tea
- Squid Game
- Sheesh
How to be
- How to be eligible for stimulus check
- How to be more attractive
- How to be happy alone
- How to be a baddie
- How to be a good boyfriend
