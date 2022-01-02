News
Wild players soak in moment at Target Field family skate
The scene of veteran winger Marcus Foligno pulling 3-year-old daughter Olivia around the ice surface at Target Field on Friday night is what the Winter Classic is all about.
Sure, the Wild and the St. Louis Blues played an extremely meaningful game on Saturday night at Target Field. Some bragging rights were on the line in the NHL’s annual spectacle, and more important, positioning in the Central Division was at stake.
That said, the Winter Classic is about so much more than 60 minutes of regulation. It’s a chance for players to get back to their roots, which is exactly what the Wild did for roughly 45 minutes on Friday night during the highly anticipated family skate.
“It was a blast,” Foligno said. “I was looking forward to that moment all day and all week. It was great to see everyone’s family out there. We are very lucky to be put in this position by the league. What a scene it is out there.”
The fact that the family skate happened in any capacity was a testament to the Wild going above and beyond as an organization. With a massive uptick in COVID cases over the past month, there was concern that it might get canceled. The only reason it went on as scheduled was because the Wild set up a way for family members to get tested 24 hours before the family skate.
“They did an unbelievable job making sure everyone was tested and everyone felt safe that we could have our families out there,” said goaltender Cam Talbot, who shared the moment with his wife Kelly and their twins Landon and Sloane. “It’s just so special for the players and for the families to be out here. If that was taken away, that would have been really disappointing. Give everyone involved a lot of credit for making it still happening.”
That’s something everyone on the Wild agreed with after the family skate wrapped up.
“This is special,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “There’s just so much involved that goes into (the Winter Classic), and to be able to share that with family is a really special moment.”
BRODIN MISSES GAME
While there were some thoughts that star defenseman Jonas Brodin would clear COVID protocols in time for the Winter Classic, he did not play on Saturday night at Target Field.
This is the second time in Brodin’s career that he missed an outdoor game. He did not play in the 2016 Stadium Series at TCF Bank Stadium, sitting out that game with a broken foot.
In place of Brodin, rookie defenseman Calen Addison slid into the lineup for the Winter Classic. Not a bad place for the 21-year-old prospect to play the seventh game of his NHL career.
ZUCCARELLO WEARS “A”
With captain Jared Spurgeon out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury, veteran winger Mats Zuccarello wore the other “A” for the Winter Classic. He joined Foligno and Dumba as the players to don the insignia.
“He’s a veteran guy that’s brought everything to the table,” coach Dean Evason said when asked why Zuccarello got the distinction over some of his other peers. “He’s got a voice in that room, and we thought it was very deserving that he gets an “A” for the Winter Classic.”
Everyone in the Wild was thrilled to see Zuccarello honored.
“We have a lot of different guys that lead,” winger Nick Bjugstad said. “He keeps the mood light in the locker room. And if things aren’t going well, he makes sure everyone is jelling. I think he has earned that right. He’s such a leader, and he’s been in the league forever. I’m not surprised at all.”
Plus, as Foligno made sure to highlight, Zuccarello has already played in a Winter Classic in the past.
“He’s the perfect guy to give that experience,” Foligno said. “We all look up to Zuccy and the experience he has and what he brings every day. It’s great to see a guy like that get rewarded.”
News
24/7 online convenience store GoPuff offers 30-minute COVID rapid test delivery
GoPuff, a 24/7 delivery service that promises dropoff of everything from baby diapers to beer to Ben & Jerry’s in 30 minutes or less, has added another essential to its list: BinaxNOW and other rapid COVID-19 tests, and the originally pot-centric company says business is booming for this new addition.
“We saw weekly searches for COVID-19 tests on GoPuff rise more than 200% over the past six months,” a GoPuff spokesperson said. “So we started working with different distributors to source them.”
As COVID-19 rapid tests fly off shelves and are becoming increasingly difficult to find, GoPuff said it has a steady inventory of three brands of COVID-19 tests due to its direct relationships with distributors and its own inventory of products.
Customers in Boston and the nearby suburbs, as well as the Newton, Lowell, Needham and Worcester areas, can buy a pack of COVID rapid tests with two tests in a box for $23.99 plus a flat $1.95 delivery fee. Customers can also choose a no-contact delivery option.
GoPuff said sales of COVID test kits increased 330% in the last week, and sales of flu medication, cleaning products and hand sanitizer have also jumped.
GoPuff may seem like an unlikely source of the elusive rapid tests, given its initial mission. A 2020 Forbes article described the origins of the company, founded in 2013, as “a late-night service for college students to order junk food, rolling papers and condoms.”
The article called the company, started as an on-campus app, a “one-stop puff shop” for marijuana and tobacco smokers, offering hookahs, vaporizers, grinders and rolling papers, as well as eye drops for red eyes and snacks to cure a case of the “munchies.” The company stopped delivery at 4:20 a.m., a nod to in-the-know stoners.
Since then, the company has massively rebranded, calling itself “the go-to solution for customers’ everyday needs, fulfilling orders of household items, food, drinks, and in some markets, alcohol and fresh prepared food, in just minutes,” which operates throughout the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
News
Broncos activate Andre Mintze, make flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 17 at Chargers
The Broncos won Saturday. Amid a virus outbreak ahead of the Week 17 road showdown against the Chargers, Denver didn’t place any more players on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Denver activated rookie outside linebacker Andre Mintze from the COVID list/injured reserve, amid a flurry of other roster moves. And the Broncos didn’t lose No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton, whom coach Vic Fangio said might be going on the COVID list this weekend.
Still, the Broncos (7-8) enter Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium down nine starters and with 16 players on the COVID-19/reserve list, 14 of them from the active roster.
Three starters — wideout Jerry Jeudy, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and inside linebacker Baron Browning — tested positive Friday, after two starters tested positive Thursday (right tackle Bobby Massie and cornerback Bryce Callahan) and the Broncos canceled practice for the first time this season.
Nose tackle Mike Purcell tested positive Monday but could be available to play Sunday under the NFL’s new protocols for vaccinated players. Practice squad lineman Jonathan Harris, activated from the COVID list and elevated to the main roster Saturday, will provide depth up front defensively.
Wednesday’s positives, which included wideout Tim Patrick and dime back Caden Sterns, will be out. Plus, starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is sidelined (concussion protocol), meaning backup Drew Lock will get his second start this season after the Broncos lost 17-13 in Las Vegas last week to all but snuff out their playoff hopes.
The absence of Jeudy and Patrick will have the Broncos’ wideout corps looking completely different on Sunday. While Sutton is the unit’s top target, Kendall Hinton and returner Diontae Spencer will be Lock’s main receivers with Teddy Bridgewater sidelined in concussion protocol, while rookie Seth Williams will make his NFL debut and Rico Gafford (practice squad elevation) is in line for his Broncos debut.
In addition to activating Mintze and Harris, and the elevation of Gafford, the Broncos made a number of other moves to fill out their roster. Tackle Quinn Bailey, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, tackle Drew Himmelman, defensive end Marquiss Spencer and inside linebacker Barrington Wade were elevated from the practice squad as COVID replacements, and cornerback Rojesterman Farris was a standard elevation.
Mintze will see snaps at outside linebacker with Bradley Chubb and Jonathon Cooper both on the COVID list, while Bailey will be the backup swing tackle behind right tackle Cam Fleming (starting for Massie) and left tackle Garett Bolles. With Browning in protocols and Kenny Young questionable (concussion), Wade provides depth at inside linebacker behind Micah Kiser and Justin Strand.
News
Stephen L. Carter: What to expect from the world in 2022
This is the time of year when we reflect on what we hope to improve in the year to come … and also the time for my annual predictions of news headlines for the next 12 months.
Usually I begin by evaluating last year’s predictions, but this year only one bears mention: For the second time in the past three years, I correctly called the long-shot winner of the World Series. I predicted that the Washington Nationals would win in 2019, and I predicted that the Atlanta Braves would win in 2021.
Apart from that, when it came to 2021, my crystal ball was cloudy. (Whose wasn’t?) But it’s clearing. Here, then, are my predictions for 2022. It’s up to readers to guess which ones are offered with tongue in cheek:
1. Worried about the blockchain, members of Congress will continue demanding regulation of cryptocurrency.
To the relief of investors, federal agencies will move at their usual glacial pace. Nevertheless, the House and the Senate will continue to hide ridiculous rules on the subject in the middle of thick bills ostensibly dealing with other issues. Curiously, nobody in the news media will venture to ask any member who’s upset about crypto to explain what “blockchain” means.
2. Relatedly, federal agencies confronted with evidence that their systems have been penetrated will continue their habit of stonewalling.
But worry not. Thanks to the infrastructure bill, the government’s digital networks, which have fallen well behind China’s and Russia’s, stand an even chance of having 2022-level security in place by 2027.
3. Continuing my habit of picking long shots to win the World Series, I’ll go with the San Diego Padres over the Boston Red Sox.
4. In 2022, the Greenland ice sheet will dissolve a bit faster than it did this past summer, when it melted at a good 40% to 50% above what not long ago was the normal rate.
Although the melting rate has proved difficult to predict, several models have it doubling before the end of the 21st century. As always, without exciting video, people will have trouble focusing on what’s happening in Greenland, perhaps because the damage from the ice loss will occur so far in the future.
5. In other climate news, the internet’s carbon footprint, which in 2017 stood at 3.7% of global emissions (higher than all but two countries), will continue to skyrocket as people keep working and entertaining from home.
By the end of 2022, only China will generate more greenhouse gasses. (Yes, there’s some double-counting, but you see the point.)
6. While we’re on the subject of carbon emissions, with so many people staying home, content providers will ramp up their recent practice of releasing episodes weekly rather than dropping a season all at once, reducing further the difference between legacy television and streaming services.
Here’s how this relates to climate change: Streaming in HD generates a carbon footprint 20 times that of watching the same content in standard format.
7. More on movies: “Babylon” will be the year’s critical darling.
The box office champion will be “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” by a landslide. Also, “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be an unexpected hit, because who wouldn’t pay to watch “Yellowstone” as interpreted by Martin Scorsese?
8. A new, highly transmissible COVID-19 variant will appear in Western Europe in the fall.
The U.S. will respond by banning travelers arriving from southern Africa.
9. In other foreign policy news, the West will yield to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands that NATO curb its eastward spread, and will also promise not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Infuriated by the ease of his victory, Putin will invade Ukraine anyway.
The U.S. will threaten grave repercussions if he takes more of the country than he wants to.
10. Pfizer Inc.’s share price will exceed the forecasts of analysts, who’ve predicted 2022 revenues, fueled by vaccine sales, of around $100 billion.
Furious that developers of successful products earn lots of money, Congress will pass a special tax surcharge on Big Pharma’s COVID-related revenues.
11. Speaking of Congress, here are next year’s election results:
As widely predicted, the Democrats lose the House of Representatives, albeit by a margin much smaller than expected. To the relief of progressives, the party astonishes pollsters by maintaining a 50-50 Senate. Republicans flip Georgia, win North Carolina in a walk, and hold Pennsylvania by a hair. But Democrats flip Wisconsin and, to their own surprise, hang on in Nevada.
12. In other political news, former President Donald Trump will publicly condemn G.O.P. candidates who refuse to proclaim the 2020 election illegitimate.
The result of this pressure will be … the surprisingly strong Democratic vote mentioned in the previous paragraph.
13. Back to professional sports. The Green Bay Packers will claw their way past Tom Brady in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs. (I can’t keep picking Brady to win. I just can’t.)
14. Despite efforts to tighten security for Tor users, worries will grow that due to the interference of state actors, transactions are no longer secret.
Added to longstanding concerns that Tor’s concealment protocols significantly narrow bandwidth and increase latency, the problems will lead users who want anonymity to seek alternatives, increasing pressure on more popular browsers to offer a mode that’s truly private.
15. In other technology news, as observers have predicted, Apple’s newest iPhone will not have a lightning port; instead, the device will charge only wirelessly.
Puzzled consumers will hunt for charging stands, only to find them sold out everywhere. Congress will open an investigation into pricing policies of greedy charging stand manufacturers.
Meanwhile, facing a surge in consumer demand, automakers will spend lavishly as they redesign all vehicles to include multiple charging pads. Airlines will redo their planes. Hotels will redo their guest rooms. Buyers of new homes will demand built-in wireless chargers, and owners of existing homes will frantically renovate. So will apartment houses. And restaurants. And coffee shops. And medical waiting rooms. The ensuing iPhone-charger-driven economic boom will last throughout 2023 and beyond, all the way to the 2024 election, when … oops, sorry, the crystal is cloudy again.
Have a safe and wondrous new year.
