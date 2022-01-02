Winter storm brings light ice, snow to St. Louis

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – Watch out for slick conditions on area roads. Cold temperatures could create re-freeze conditions overnight. Elevated surfaces could be problematic.
The Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner found some ice and a little bit of snow in Pike County, Missouri.
There was some freezing drizzle around metro St. Louis and as the temperature drops the precipitation will change to light snow.
The other part of the temperature drop is how it affects how it feels outside – it’s finally feeling like winter with highs Sunday only in the 20 and teens for lows Monday morning.
This pattern will break a bit into next week, only to re-immerse with more cold.
OVERLAND, Mo. – A man who allegedly fatally shot another man on New Year’s Eve has been charged.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Deonte M. Robinson, 23, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of Miriam. Robinson and the victim, Sean Waldon, were arguing inside a residence over who had a faster vehicle when it escalated into a physical fight, according to Overland police.
As Waldon was getting into his vehicle with his family to leave, Robinson allegedly shot and killed. Witnesses who testified to these facts included the defendant’s mother, according to police.
Robinson was not in custody as of Saturday afternoon.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Amtrak service across Missouri will be reduced to one daily round trip starting Monday.
The change comes after state and federal COVID relief money that helped fund two round trips ran out in December. Missouri’s budget does not include enough funds for two Missouri River Runner round trips across the state.
Patrick McKenna, director of the state transportation department, said the service would lose an estimated $2.5 million if two trains ran from January to June. Starting Monday, one Amtrak train will leave Kansas City in the morning and one will leave St. Louis in the afternoon.
ST. LOUIS – A man was fatally shot in St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened at a BP gas station in the 500 block of Bates Street just before 1:15 p.m. The victim was shot in the head and was found in a business parking lot, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?