Winter storm brings light ice, snow to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Watch out for slick conditions on area roads. Cold temperatures could create re-freeze conditions overnight. Elevated surfaces could be problematic.

The Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner found some ice and a little bit of snow in Pike County, Missouri.

There was some freezing drizzle around metro St. Louis and as the temperature drops the precipitation will change to light snow.

The other part of the temperature drop is how it affects how it feels outside – it’s finally feeling like winter with highs Sunday only in the 20 and teens for lows Monday morning.

This pattern will break a bit into next week, only to re-immerse with more cold.