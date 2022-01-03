News
“A place for the oddballs:” Tattoo community mourns victims of Denver-Lakewood shootings
A makeshift altar spills out the front door of Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing.
Bouquets of flowers rustle in the wind. Candle flames flicker, their wax pooling on the sidewalk. Offerings of fruit, photographs, crystals, and feathers are presided over by a portrait hanging on the storefront door: A depiction of Alicia Cardenas, the store owner and giant in the tattoo and body modification community, and among the victims killed in a Monday night shooting spree across the city that began at the Broadway tattoo shop.
The sacredness of the memorial fits the hallowed description Denver’s body art community discussed when commemorating the victims, the shop and the family created out of a reverence for ink on skin.
The community — comprised of walking canvasses and the artists who pierce and paint them — is in mourning after multiple tattoo artists were targeted this week in a shooting rampage spanning Denver and Lakewood that left six people dead including the gunman.
The tattoo shop, mourners said, is a temple where the oddballs gather to heal.
“It’s going to take a lot of time as a community to heal from this,” said Madison Lauterbach, a Denverite with eight facial piercings and several tattoos who frequented the first location of the shooting spree, Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing. “My hope is we continue to treat our home shops as the temples they are and we continue to treat our modification artists as the healers they are.”
“A place for the oddballs”
Among those healers killed in the shooting: Danny Scofield, an artist at Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing; Alyssa Gun Maldonado, the jewelry manager at Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing; and Cardenas, Sol Tribe owner and a matriarch in the industry, said Kacy Jonez, a tattoo apprentice who worked alongside Cardenas at Sol Tribe.
Sol Tribe and the shop’s first iteration, Twisted Sol, did things differently, Jonez said.
In a male dominated industry, Sol Tribe and its crew of employees, customers and fans made space for women, non-binary people, the LGBTQ community, people of color and anyone who felt a little different, Jonez said.
“Alicia and Alyssa were this matriarchal force the tattoo community needs desperately,” Jonez said. “She took me on to teach me how to tattoo, but she was also teaching me how to take a stand. It was a safe place. I could be brown. I wasn’t a toilet scrubber. I was an equal.”
The Sol Tribe staff would hold meetings about how to change the industry for the better and fight patriarchal attitudes that persisted, Jonez said.
“We didn’t need to dominate,” Jonez said. “We just needed a place, and that’s what the shop is. A place for the oddballs and the people who didn’t fit in.”
Lauterbach, a 26-year-old Denverite, grew up fascinated by body modification. She felt out of place until finding a home in the tattoo and body modification community with a home base of Sol Tribe where she received her forehead dermal — a piercing she begged Cardenas to administer because she was only 17-years-old but accompanied by her mother.
“It’s become a defining feature of who I am,” Lauterbach said. “Alicia impacted me so deeply with just that one piercing.”
For Lauterbach, the tattoos and piercings are art that make her feel beautiful.
“I used to hate my thighs when I was a teenager,” Lauterbach said. “I remember being in the bathtub at 15 and calling my mom in and sobbing and begging her to let me get liposuction on my thighs.”
Instead, Lauterbach’s thighs became the backdrop to several tattoos — a rainbow trout, a woman wearing a deer headpiece, a heart surrounding the word “no” and more.
“It’s become really difficult to hate my body because it’s covered in art that I love,” Lauterbach said.
“More than just a shop”
The tight-knit tattooing community is made up of artists and customers who have worked and played together for years, members said.
“The massive community that we have has just been rocked,” said James Clarke, a tattoo artist who used to work with Scofield. “Our community is devastated.”
Krisha Jeannoutot, who owns Phantom 8 Tattoo & Piercing in Englewood with her husband, Chris, started piercing in the 1990s around the same time as Cardenas who she considered an industry peer.
Jeannoutot said Monday’s loss was personal.
“It’s family beyond family,” Jeannoutot said.
Tattooing has deep roots in ancient artistry and Indigenous practices, Jeannoutot said, which Cardenas and Sol Tribe were adamant on preserving and celebrating.
“It’s a deeper connection,” Jeannoutot said. “It’s Indigenous people. It’s tribal.”
Alicia “Bruce” Trujillo, a Chicana working in Denver’s arts and music scene, said the Denver body modification community has space for everyone but that she particularly loved the environment Sol Tribe created.
Trujillo, who partook in Indigenous sweat lodge ceremonies with Gunn Maldonado, recounted Sol Tribe staff burning sweetgrass as Cardenas tattooed Trujillo’s palm with ancestral artwork.
“It was special,” Trujillo said. “Sol Tribe is an educational space. A space of ritual. It’s more than just a shop.”
Jher Clark, co-owner of Denver’s Landmark Tattoo, said Monday’s tragedy brought together colleagues across the industry as former coworkers gathered outside Sol Tribe to mourn.
Old friends hugged, traded memories, wept and were reminded of the passion for art that drove them into the industry in the first place.
“There’s definitely a feeling of family,” said Clark, who worked at Twisted Sol — Cardenas first tattoo shop she opened in 1997.
Holidays were often spent at Cardenas house, Clark said. Big gatherings — birthdays, barbecues, industry conferences and camping trips — bonded coworkers across shops and created lasting ties and chosen families for those whose family lives weren’t as bright, Clark said.
Cardenas was a force at the forefront of pushing the tattoo industry to be more inclusive, Clark said, which rubbed off on artists across the country. Landmark Tattoo holds meetings educating its staff about topics such as asking and using people’s proper pronouns and being more conscious of the language they use when speaking to people.
“So much of that is because of Alicia,” Clark said. “She taught me and so many others.”
Continuing the work
Julia Torres only has to look at her arm to be reminded of the significance of the tattooing community in her life and Cardenas’ magical touch.
Cardenas inked a memorial piece extending along Torres’ arm and upper back honoring Torres’ dead stepfather who designed stained glass. The piece — bursting with vibrant colors — managed to resemble stained glass with light bouncing through it, which Torres said is especially impressive on her Black skin.
“Alicia was one of the few artists in the state who really understood tattooing melanated skin,” Torres said.
The loss to the tattooing community is a wake-up call to Torres. She thought about all the communities the victims belonged to, fought for and loved — the artists, the poor, the Indigenous, the women, the queer — and felt called to pick up the fight where they left off.
“We who love them have an ongoing commitment to continue their work and the best thing people can do is research all the causes they were passionate about and find artists either in Denver or elsewhere who do Indigenous work and body modification and tattooing who need your help, uplifting, resources,” Torres said. “Alicia supported the homeless community, the queer community, so many. The best way we can honor her life is continuing that work, and that’s what I plan to do.”
News
Aurora police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Since Sunday afternoon, Aurora police have been looking for a 14-year-old girl.
Taniya has been missing since early Sunday morning. Authorities in Aurora said Monday they’re still trying to find her.
If you have seen Taniya, who has long hair with pink highlights, or know where she might be, Aurora officials ask you to call 303-627-3100.
HAVE YOU SEEN TANIYA? #Missing
Taniya left her house (2100blk of S. Waco St) between 3a-6a today. She is 14yrs old w/ long hair w/ pink highlights. Unk. clothing description.
If you have seen Taniya, or know where she might be, please call Aurora911 at 303.627.3100. pic.twitter.com/pj1PZfPz9u
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 2, 2022
News
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later this week.
The FDA also said everyone 12 and older who’s eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.
FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement the agency made its decision because a booster “may help provide better protection against both the delta and omicron variants,” especially as omicron is “slightly more resistant” to the vaccine-induced antibodies that help fend off infection.
Real-world data from Israel tracked more than 6,300 12- to 15-year-olds who got a booster there at least five months after their second Pfizer dose and found no serious safety concerns, the FDA said.
Likewise, the FDA said even more data from Israel showed no problems with giving anyone eligible for a Pfizer booster that extra dose a month sooner than the six months that until now has been U.S. policy.
Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging everyone who’s eligible to get a booster dose for their best chance at avoiding milder breakthrough infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.
Children tend to suffer less serious illness from COVID-19 than adults. But child hospitalizations are rising during the omicron wave — most of them unvaccinated.
Pediatrician and global health expert Dr. Philip Landrigan of Boston College welcomed the FDA’s decisions, but stressed that the main need is to get the unvaccinated their first shots.
“It is among unvaccinated people that most of the severe illness and death from COVID will occur in coming weeks,” he said in an email. “Many thousands of lives could be saved if people could persuade themselves to get vaccinated.”
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only U.S. option for children of any age. About 13.5 million 12- to 17-year-olds — just over half that age group — have received two Pfizer shots, according to the CDC.
For families hoping to keep their children as protected as possible, the booster age limit raised questions.
The older teens, 16- and 17-year-olds, became eligible for boosters in early December. But original vaccinations opened for the younger teens, those 12 to 15, back in May. That means those first in line in the spring, potentially millions, are about as many months past their last dose as the slightly older teens.
As for even younger children, kid-size doses for 5- to 11-year-olds rolled out more recently, in November — and experts say healthy youngsters should be protected after their second dose for a while. But the FDA also said Monday that if children that young have severely weakened immune systems, they will be allowed a third dose 28 days after their second. That’s the same third-dose timing already recommended for immune-compromised teens and adults.
Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children younger than 5.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill
WASHINGTON — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy.
In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate “must evolve” and will “debate and consider” the rules changes by Jan. 17, on or before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as the Democrats seek to overcome Republican opposition to their elections law package.
“Let me be clear: January 6th was a symptom of a broader illness — an effort to delegitimize our election process,” Schumer wrote, “and the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic or else the events of that day will not be an aberration — they will be the new norm.”
The election and voting rights package has been stalled in the evenly-split 50-50 Senate, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster and leaving Democrats unable to mount the 60-vote threshold needed to advance it toward passage.
Democrats have been unable to agree among themselves over potential changes to the Senate rules to reduce the 60-vote hurdle, despite months of private negotiations.
Two holdout Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have tried to warn their party off changes to the Senate rules, arguing that if and when Republicans take majority control of the chamber, they could use the lower voting threshold to advance bills Democrats oppose.
President Joe Biden has waded cautiously into the debate — a former senator who largely stands by existing rules but is also under enormous political pressure to break the logjam on the voting legislation.
How the Senate rules would be changed remains under discussion.
Voting rights advocates warn that Republican-led states are passing election legislation and trying to install elections officials loyal to the former president, Donald Trump, in ways that could subvert future elections.
Trump urged his followers last Jan. 6 to “fight like hell” for his presidency, and a mob stormed the Capitol trying to stop Congress from certifying the state election tallies for Biden. It was the worst domestic attack on the seat of government in U.S. history.
“A place for the oddballs:” Tattoo community mourns victims of Denver-Lakewood shootings
Ariane Capital Launches ARBA Spin, A Crypto Fund to Offer Absolute Performance
Ye’s Wild AF New Year: Kanye Rings In 2022 With Alleged IG Model Entanglement, Two Mystery Balcony Babes & A Date With Hollyweird Actress Julia Fox
Aurora police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Porsha Williams’ Cousin Accuses Dennis of Sexual Harassment
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
Janet Jackson Addresses Super Bowl Scandal, Michael Jackson Allegations & More In New Documentary Trailer [Video]
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill
‘RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Rocks Black Bikini On New Year’s Trip To Mexico — Photos
Anatomy of a comeback: 5 Avalanche takeaways from resilient win over Ducks
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?