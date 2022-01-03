News
A striking, stay-at-home tour of Denver’s best buildings
The “Y/OUR Denver” photo exhibition comes along at just the right moment in 2021, as many of us are, once again, spending excess amounts of time indoors, recovering from — or hiding out from — the latest variation of the coronavirus.
The annual show has been an online-only event since it started four years ago, ahead of the rise of strictly-digital arts attractions that flooded in during the pandemic. It was home entertainment before home entertainment was the thing to be.
As I like to point out, this exhibition has learned how to do digital right, understanding that people sit down to screen offerings with varying levels of interest: Some want to linger and learn, others want to breeze through quickly and click on to something else. This show serves all.
The photos in “Y/OUR Denver” come from an open call for work put out by two of Denver’s bedrock cultural institutions, the Colorado Photographic Arts Center and the Denver Architecture Foundation. The premise is simple: Send in your best photos of buildings and the most interesting ones will be chosen for the show. The competition is open to everyone — pros, hobbyists or folks who just happened to be fortunate enough to capture a scene of urbanity at the right moment.
This year’s display has several of those magic moments, and they do what “Y/OUR Denver” does best: give us a new way of appreciating things we take for granted.
That’s certainly the case with the winning shot, a wide view of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, taken by Alan Ford, a local architect. Ford captured the City Park building at dusk, a time of day when fewer people encounter the family-friendly museum, which does its biggest business during the day.
Ford took his shot from the west, from inside the park, and in a section of the massive green space that not many folks venture into after the sun goes down.
The result is a view of the building that shows off its best architectural asset, a multilevel, glass-walled atrium full of wildly expressive design elements. The photo reminds us that this formal, staid structure also has a unique and vibrant side to its personality.
All 30 of the photos in “Y/OUR Denver” attempt to pull off similar transformations.
The Best Exterior winner, Joshua Palmeri’s “Balconize,” uses some digital trickery to create a mirror view of a Capitol Hill high-rise that magnifies its interesting, and overlooked, geometry. A plain building suddenly looks worth paying attention to.
The Best Detail winner, Risa Friedman’s “Turntable Studios,” invites us to look more closely at the tall, landmark apartment building that most of us glimpse from a distance while driving by at high speed on Interstate 25. Freidman crops her photo so it focuses on just a few floors, highlighting the shades and symmetry of the structure and its colorful interior design.
As with most years, the 2021 version of this exhibition appeals to a sense of civic pride and a nostalgia for those places that define the city. There’s Allison Harper’s distant view of the Colorado State Capitol that features the gold dome at its most gleaming; Gordon Baron’s lit-up take on the Casa Bonita tower; Sean Marquantte’s head-on view of the Brown Palace, reduced to black-and-white and reinforcing the hotel’s enduring place in the cityscape.
There’s also a chance to get to know some fresher additions to the region. Carol Mikesh offers a photo of the nine-story Prism building on 17th Street, created in 2019 by Davis Partnership Architects. Her shot seems to encapsulate exactly what its designers want us to notice: the irregular shapes built into the mirrored facade that give the structure a singular identity while at the same time offering captivating, abstracted reflections of the buildings around it.
Rodney Mahaffey introduces the city to the Freyer-Newman Center, which opened on the grounds of the Denver Botanic Gardens last year. Rather than pulling back, like Mikesh, his technique is to focus tightly on the curved and criss-crossing I-beams that support its atrium. His photo takes us right to the heart of what makes this place such a great addition to Denver. Notably, this building, too, was designed by Davis Partnership.
The tactic of getting up close and personal to large buildings works to great effect in several of the photos. Emily Barrett Rodriguez highlights the most interesting aspect of the Denver Art Museum’s Gio Ponti-designed tower by zeroing in on a small field of its one-of-a-kind, exterior glass tiles.
Brent Anthony Nicholas manages to capture the entire charm and excitement of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House with one peculiar photo that presents long exposures on the lights installed on the building’s exterior. Kevin Gilson focuses his lens on the low parking garage of Wells Fargo Center, which might be the best element of one of the city’s most-revered skyscrapers.
While the exhibition, juried by CPAC curator Samantha Johnston, centers around downtown Denver, there are a few shots that get away from the concrete core and its high-end design. Richard Knight’s “Plastic Grass” is one of them.
Knight’s photo captures the exterior of a motel office on East Colfax Avenue, a survivor of what he describes as the “disappearing gentrification vortex” in that part of town. His “anti-architecture” subject is a mix of styles, time periods and materials — none of them impressive. But his photo is remarkable in the way it brings dignity to the place; it’s part of our history, full of purpose, and it wears well its own sort of cultivated pride.
And it is exactly why this show resonates so well — it understands the unique relationship between photography and architecture.
Buildings serve picture-takers well. They stand still long enough to be studied and photographed. They want to be looked at, and they deserve to be documented.
And photographs allow us to appreciate buildings in isolation, away from the busy urban context that distracts us from looking closely and appreciating their finer points. We get to see them as individuals.
Architecture and photography both stand on their own as art forms. But, as this exhibit shows, they stand better together.
Wolfgang Muthspiel, Brian Charette and more Denver jazz in January
Things are relatively quiet on the live jazz front as we enter 2022. But there are some attention-worthy acts playing at Denver’s beloved clubs in late January.
Austrian guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel has accumulated multiple awards for his knowledgeable approach to the instrument over the past couple of decades. His most recent recordings for the ECM label with bassist Scott Colley and drummer Brian Blade, including “Angular Blues,” from 2020, are fine examples of tasteful, thoughtful interplay. Muthspiel plays like an artist who enjoys paying homage to the innovators before him yet pushes for something new every time out.
COVID-19 has prohibited this excellent trio from touring for the past couple of years, but it plans to touch down at Dazzle Jan. 29-30. Expect therapeutic workouts of originals and standards that should fit ideally in the midwinter Denver environment. Get tickets through dazzledenver.com.
***
Hammond organ enthusiasts have something special to anticipate on Jan. 26 at Denver’s Nocturne. New York-based keyboardist Brian Charette joins local artist Jeff Jenkins and drummer Michael D’Angelo for a “double organ trio” performance. Charette’s stock as a performer has gone up significantly in recent years: He placed third in the 2021 Downbeat Critic’s Poll, behind the late (and glorious) Dr. Lonnie Smith and the flamboyant Joey DeFrancesco.
Charette is something of a Hammond rarity in that he is as cerebral as he is rambunctious on the instrument. As for Colorado’s Jenkins, he’s known for teaching at CU Boulder and has interacted with legends like Phil Woods, Marlena Shaw, Eddie Harris and Bobby Hutcherson. An album under his name from 2015, “The Arrival,” is packed with swinging energy and ideas, as well as a nice tribute to the eternally underrated keyboard master Larry Young.
It looks as if the Charette-Jenkins pairing will lead to an intelligent, engaging face-off. Find out more at nocturnejazz.com.
***
This is the time of year when the major labels lay low, and there aren’t a lot of new releases appearing online and at your neighborhood brick-and-mortar record store. But here’s something engaging from electric guitarist Ava Mendoza that appeared at the end of 2021: a solo recording, “New Spells,” which is available digitally, on CD and, for those who enjoy being mesmerized by rotating spools of audiotape, cassette.
Mendoza made a couple of brilliant splashes last year, including showstopping appearances on releases from Matt Mitchell and Kate Gentile (“Snark Horse”) and William Parker (“Mayan Space Station”). Her freewheeling chops made those highly engaging projects even more exciting to experience, and on “New Spells” she releases a joyful blizzard of feedback and noise that would make guitar blaster Sonny Sharrock smile if he were still among us. My favorites are “New Ghosts” (which I’m guessing pays respects to mysterious sax legend Albert Ayler) and “Ampulex Compressa,” a flurry of menace. Listen to the future of the improvised electric guitar at https://avamendozamusic.bandcamp.com/album/new-spells.
And more jazz in January: The brilliant pianist Jason Moran and The Bandwagon appear at Denver’s Holiday Theater on Jan. 14, and he’ll give a talk there the following night. … Marion Meadows and Alex Bugnon play the Soiled Dove Underground Jan. 21. … and The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra takes to the stage of Longmont’s Dickens Opera House on Jan. 28.
Faces of the Front Range: Columbine coaches, local firefighters John Alley and Luke Barron build community via ladder trucks and takedowns
For John Alley and Luke Barron, being firefighters and varsity wrestling coaches isn’t simply a matter of balancing two jobs. It’s more like a double-dip in intertwined vocations.
Alley is an engineer for the Westminster Fire Department, while Barron is a firefighter for the Denver Fire Department. They’ve coached at Columbine High School together for six years, the past two as co-head coaches.
The sum of both jobs requires early mornings and late nights, traded shifts at the station and aching muscles from drilling with the Rebels in the wrestling room. But the payoff — building community via fire trucks and takedowns — makes it all worthwhile.
“On the job, most times we see people at their bad moments — they’re going through their worst time right now, and that’s why we’re there,” Barron explained. “I like knowing when we show up at the bad stuff, we’re giving someone a chance to get things back to how they should be… And it’s kind of (a similar outlook) in the room. It’s all about helping a kid figure out how to grind through something hard. Think about how many doors that opens for young men in the future.”
Alley got his career start with Vail Fire and Emergency Services, and Barron with the Breckenridge Fire Department. But the Heritage High School graduates both eventually returned to the metro area, where Barron’s been with Denver since 2006 and Alley with Westminster since 2015.
Both men embody the traits one might expect from a character sketch of a coach/firefighter — speaking softly but carrying a big axe, and consistent humility contrasting the can-do intensity that’s required by being around the mat, or arriving on scene at an emergency.
The 5-foot-8 Alley, 34, has an athletic build and wears rectangular glasses that underscore the intellectual approach he has to both jobs. How Alley does one thing, he does everything. He takes as much pride in driving the rig on precise routes as he does in toughening up his wrestlers. He’s a member of the Wildland Team, which is deployed regionally and nationally to aid in forest fires, and a few years ago received an award for helping save a man’s life on a medical call.
He takes a studious approach to engineering, noting he’s got room for growth in “knowing the (best routes in the) city, knowing the rigs, knowing how to troubleshoot mechanical tools and parts of the apparatus.” And he, like Barron, embraces his role as a mentor in the room.
“My motivation, coaching-wise, is showing these kids that they’re capable of so much more than they think they’re capable of,” Alley said. “Every once in a while you see them have these ‘a-ha’ moments, and that’s what you’re most proud of as a coach. You see their struggles on the mat and when they succeed, you know the hard work they put in to get there.”
The 6-foot-1 Barron, 42, carries a heavyweight frame and has rocked a Fu Manchu mustache for decades. He’s verbally understated; everything you need to know about him comes not from his mouth, but from the mundane details of his job, and the moments when no one is looking.
Barron is the one to pick his wrestlers up after a tough night on the mat. He relishes the time spent with his 6-year-old son, a budding wrestler himself, and his infant daughter — they are his first post-dual chit-chats. And you’ll never catch Barron bragging on his 16 years of service with Denver Fire, where he says every day is the fulfillment of a childhood dream.
“As a kid, you look and you see the fire trucks going down the street, and you think, ‘They’re probably going to help someone, and, man, that truck is just cool,’” Barron said. “Now when a kid lights up seeing my truck, I light up… (What’s important to me) is I just put my gear on the rig and go do work when the bell sounds.”
While Alley and Barron remain reserved about their community impact, they are quick to acknowledge the influence of their wrestling Sherpa. Ray Barron, Luke’s father, was a longtime Colorado prep wrestling coach and member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was Columbine’s coach from 2017 to 2020, and passed away in October 2020 from brain cancer at age 70.
Both Alley and Barron wrestled for Ray at Heritage, and coached under him as assistants at Columbine. Ray’s death presented personal and professional adversity for both men. How could and should they go on, with their guiding light in the sport extinguished?
But go on they did.
Over the past two years, Alley and Barron guided two Columbine wrestlers (Jack Forbes and Zach Schraeder) to consecutive Class 5A state titles, while also carrying on the beyond-the-mat legacy Ray left behind. To emphasize that legacy and the scholarship fund now behind it, the Columbine wrestling room got a facelift ahead of this season, with Ray’s mantra — “strength and honor” — emblazoned on the wall pads.
“They took (Ray’s passing) as a challenge, that Coach left the entire program to them, and it’s awesome to see what they’ve done with it,” said junior Will Schraeder, one of Columbine’s standouts and the younger brother of Zach. “Last year, with my brother and Jack winning state again, (Alley and Barron) were there all the way, they were the ones sitting in those corners. They took the responsibility of the program and are determined to grow it.
“There’s no doubt they’ve done that. And there’s no doubt why they do it. They love everyone in the (Columbine) room, they give everything they have to us and this school and community. Coach (Ray) Barron would be proud. I know I am, and I’m grateful, too.”
This story is part of The Denver Post’s Faces of the Front Range project, highlighting Coloradans with a unique story to share. Read more from this series here.
Bill Belichick discusses importance of mental health in wake of Antonio Brown situation
During his appearance on “The Greg Hill Show” on WEEI Monday morning, Bill Belichick was
asked about Antonio Brown’s situation, and how the Patriots and other NFL teams approach potential mental health issues.
Belichick said he hadn’t seen Brown’s meltdown during the Bucs game with the Jets at MetLife Stadium, but did discuss how teams try to handle situations with troubled players in general.
“That’s important for all of us. “We have a number of people who are involved in one way or another in that area,” said Belichick. “Each one of us is different, each not of us is unique. We try to have a team structure, and we have to work individually with guys as stuff comes up.”
Brown, of course, was a member of the Patriots in 2019, but not for long. He played in one game. His stay was 11 days before the team cut ties after Brown’s litany of problems off the field escalated to the point of becoming an issue.
After serving a league-imposed suspension, the receiver eventually hooked up with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers last year, winning a Super Bowl.
This year, he’s been in and out of the lineup with injuries, but was also suspended for faking his COVID-19 vaccination card. Leaving the Bucs in mid-game when they trailed, removing his uniform and pads on the sideline for unknown reasons then parading off, was just the latest bizarre episode for Brown.
After the game, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said Brown was no longer a member of the team.
“(Mental health) is very important, and it’s something everyone’s very aware of,” Belichick said, not talking about Brown specifically. “We talk about it on a pretty regular basis.
“Football players are tough, they like to block out distractions and things that could affect them on the football field,” the Patriots head coach went on, “But, at the same time, you’ve gotta live your life and deal with other things. And so, it’s trying to find that balance.”
