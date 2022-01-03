ADALend Listed On CardanoCube

- Samsung announces the TV support for NFT.
- NFT support features provide access to MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame.
- The platform allows creators to display the NFTs to buyers.
The innovation and technology integration in the crypto industry has generated more users and developers. Significantly, blockchain technology has grown exponentially within the past few years. While the NFT sector on the other hand has resulted in a huge hit since the beginning of 2021. Consequently, NFTs exist in different forms like digital artworks, games, videos, animated GIFs, songs, and drawings.
The global adoption of Non-Fungible tokens (NFT) and its upward momentum has reached its ATH. NFTs have been integrated with several sectors, likewise, Samsung announces the TV support for NFTs initiating its 2022 TV lineup.
The NFT platform gets more support from different sectors while the people in the industry know the potential of digital-artworks. Through MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame, the NFT support provides an accessible, integrated platform for discovering, acquiring, and trading digital artwork.
TV-Based NFT Explorer
The growing phase of NFT has led to an increased rate of purchase offering more options in digital artwork to the users. This platform allows the creators to display the history and features of the NFT for potential buyers before purchasing it. Buyers can learn the story behind the art of work and the blockchain metadata via the preview presented. The Samsung company has stated that:
“Samsung will launch the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator in 2022, a ground-breaking platform that allows you to browse, purchase, and show your favorite artists in one convenient location.”
Though NFT has been in the market for a longer period, it has been a hit only for the past short-term. Moreover, 2021 was a turning-edge for the NFT market creating a fresh phase of the cycle in the crypto industry. Furthermore, the company states that the team will reveal future updates in the upcoming months regarding the NFT platform.