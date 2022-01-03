American Rapper Eminem Purchased BAYC #9055 NFT for $452K

Eminem, an American rapper and a best-selling music artist of all time with millions of fans around the world. The popular artist has a huge interest in collecting the NFTs. At present he owns around 166 non-fungible token (NFT) assets from 32 collections.

On Thursday, Eminem became a part of the bored apes community by purchasing an interesting NFT collectible adding to his collections. The NFT is Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) which was bought for 123.45 Ethereum worth $452K at the time of purchase. More so, this BAYC NFT is expanding into gaming, fashion and other interesting sectors as well.

Eminem’s NFT collections

As NFTs are trending right now and grabbing the interest of many people through its excellent artworks worldwide. Thus, by observing the future to be with NFTs, Eminem started to purchase unique NFT collectibles in the marketplace. In fact, he also owns SABC #2615, Shaq Gives Back #4077, and Adult Fantasy Sub-Dude (130/151) popular NFTs which is among his 32 unique collections.

Further, the American rapper is also known as Slim Shady and Marshall Bruce Mathers III (M&M). He is among the best music artists with a worldwide sales of over 220 million records. Slim Shady’s NFT interest made him explore the digital artworks and its unique features in the real world.

In addition, The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a popular NFT project which records over $1 billion in volume globally. It is booming as a real offline brand with more than 10,000 NFTs, each of which costs a minimum of $200K.Thus, the interesting NFT is now added into Eminem’s NFT collections as a valuable asset.

As some additional interesting facts, these Bored Apes are integrating its presence into the fashion and gaming industries. The BAYC team is about to launch a play-to-earn game coming this year partnering with a developer, Animoca. More so, Adidas launched its first NFT project into the Metaverse including many NFT brands. Bored Ape Yacht Club is the top one among them.