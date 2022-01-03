Connect with us

Bitcoin

AscendEX Lists FNDZ

Published

40 seconds ago

on

AscendEX Lists FNDZ
AscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the FNDZ token,under the trading pair FNDZ/USDT starting on Jan. 03 at 2 p.m. UTC.

FNDZ consists of an ecosystem of traders interacting via the FNDZ Platform, and the FNDZ Token is a medium of exchange on the platform. Its goal is to create a transparent and decentralized environment for successful traders and their networks, followers, and supporters. FNDZ utilizes decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure to avoid problems on other copy trading platforms, reduce costs, mitigate risks, automate transactions, and provide a transparent fee structure. On DeFi platforms, smart contracts carry out functions, such as settlement and dispute resolution, which would otherwise have fallen to financial intermediaries. 

Major objectives of the platform include lowering fraud loss, arbitration and enforcement costs, and other transaction costs. DeFi social trading involves double disintermediation – the role of the financial intermediary is executed by smart contract and that of the financial advisor by the copied traders. It allows traders to allocate capital to more skilled and experienced investors while bypassing unnecessary intermediaries. Practically, this has the effect of lowering barriers to entry, expanding access to the massive market of less experienced and less wealthy investors interested in digital assets.

The FNDZ Platform features profiles of individual traders and their strategies. The profile contains basic information on the individual trader, their trading philosophy, and past performance. Traders have the opportunity to distinguish themselves and their strategies according to parameters such as risk, returns, values, degree of active management, and social or cultural factors. Trader profiles are individually listed and searchable on the FNDZ Platform, and traders have the option of associating their profiles with special-interest categories, such as layer 1 or dapp specific investing or any other type of investing strategy. 

AscendEX is excited to partner with the FNDZ platform to promote the growth of the greater DeFi ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About FNDZ

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://fndz.io/  

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fndzdao/     

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/fndzdao 

Telegram: https://t.me/fndzdao

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

Bitcoin

TA: Ethereum is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But 100 SMA is the Key

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Ethereum
Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $3,750 level against the US Dollar. ETH price is now struggling to gain pace above the $3,850 zone.

  • Ethereum started a steady increase above the $3,700 zone and $3,750.
  • The price is trading above $3,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend lien forming with support near $3,780 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair must stay above the 100 hourly SMA to avoid a fresh decline in the near term.

Ethereum Price Starts Decent Increase

Ethereum formed a base above $3,600 and started a fresh increase. ETH was able to climb above the $3,750 resistance zone to move into a positive zone.

There was a clear move above the $3,800 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A new weekly high was formed near $3,854 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a minor decline below the $3,840 and $3,820 levels.

The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,622 swing low to $3,854 high. It is now trading near $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Ethereum Price
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,820 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,850 level. A clear upside break above the $3,850 level could pump the price towards $4,000. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,120 level. The main resistance is near the $4,200 level.

Downside Break in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,850 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,780 level or the trend line. The first key support is now forming near the $3,865 and the 100 hourly SMA.

A downside break below the 100 hourly SMA could put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $3,740 support zone in the near term. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent increase from the $3,622 swing low to $3,854 high.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is near the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,750

Major Resistance Level – $3,850

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Consolidates Below $48K: What Could Trigger A Sharp Decline

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above the $48,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear break below $46,000.

  • Bitcoin started a consolidation phase below the $48,500 and $48,000 resistance levels.
  • The price is trading below $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair remains at a risk of a larger decline unless it surges above the $48,000 barrier.

Bitcoin Price Remains At Risk

Bitcoin price failed to recover above $48,500 and started another decline. BTC traded below the $48,000 and $47,500 levels to move into a bearish zone.

The decline gained pace below the $47,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near $45,530 before the price started an upside correction. Bitcoin was able to recover above the $46,500 and $47,000 levels.

The price climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $48,591 swing high to $45,530 low. However, the price failed to clear the $48,000 resistance zone.

Besides, there is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,600 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $48,591 swing high to $45,530 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $48,000 resistance zone could start a fresh increase. The next major resistance is near the $48,500 level. Any more gains could send the price towards the $50,000 level in the near term.

Fresh Decline In BTC?

If bitcoin fails to recover above $48,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support is near the $46,400 zone. The first major support is near $46,100.

A downside break below the $46,100 level could push the price towards the $45,500 support. Any more losses may possibly spark a larger decline below the $45,000 support zone. In the stated case, the price may possibly decline towards the $43,200 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $46,100, followed by $45,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $47,500, $48,000 and $48,500.

Bitcoin

American Rapper Eminem Purchased BAYC #9055 NFT for $452K

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Nike Acquires NFT Sneaker Studio ‘RTFKT’
3 seconds ago |