AscendEX Lists FNDZ

AscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the FNDZ token,under the trading pair FNDZ/USDT starting on Jan. 03 at 2 p.m. UTC.

FNDZ consists of an ecosystem of traders interacting via the FNDZ Platform, and the FNDZ Token is a medium of exchange on the platform. Its goal is to create a transparent and decentralized environment for successful traders and their networks, followers, and supporters. FNDZ utilizes decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure to avoid problems on other copy trading platforms, reduce costs, mitigate risks, automate transactions, and provide a transparent fee structure. On DeFi platforms, smart contracts carry out functions, such as settlement and dispute resolution, which would otherwise have fallen to financial intermediaries.

Major objectives of the platform include lowering fraud loss, arbitration and enforcement costs, and other transaction costs. DeFi social trading involves double disintermediation – the role of the financial intermediary is executed by smart contract and that of the financial advisor by the copied traders. It allows traders to allocate capital to more skilled and experienced investors while bypassing unnecessary intermediaries. Practically, this has the effect of lowering barriers to entry, expanding access to the massive market of less experienced and less wealthy investors interested in digital assets.

The FNDZ Platform features profiles of individual traders and their strategies. The profile contains basic information on the individual trader, their trading philosophy, and past performance. Traders have the opportunity to distinguish themselves and their strategies according to parameters such as risk, returns, values, degree of active management, and social or cultural factors. Trader profiles are individually listed and searchable on the FNDZ Platform, and traders have the option of associating their profiles with special-interest categories, such as layer 1 or dapp specific investing or any other type of investing strategy.

AscendEX is excited to partner with the FNDZ platform to promote the growth of the greater DeFi ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

About FNDZ

