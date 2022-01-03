News
Ask Amy: New wife ruminates on drunk-scrolling
Dear Amy: I recently married a great guy. He loves me and loves my children (from a previous marriage) like his own.
When we first started dating, we disclosed a lot of our past to each other.
We were drinking, and he told me a couple of vulgar sexual things about one particular ex. I’m having a hard time moving past it.
He claims he doesn’t remember telling me that, because he was drinking.
Also, due to my own digging through his social media (I admit it), I saw pictures and posts he would write to this same girl, and other girls.
Before me, he had a few one-night stands, drank way too much (hence the one-night stands), and would comment on lots of women’s sexy Instagram and Facebook pictures.
I cannot get over his past behavior.
I overthink everything. Why doesn’t he take as many pictures of us as he did with his exes? Why doesn’t he write the things to me that he did to other girls? Does he think I’m as sexy as the girls he commented on?
He tells me he loves me way more than he ever loved any girl, and that he only did those things because he had nothing positive in his life.
In the four years I’ve known him, he is a completely changed man.
He has stopped drinking and smoking, and is a responsible, hardworking man who says he has everything he has ever wanted in life.
But I need help moving past his past.
I’ve read self-help books and talked to close friends, but I still have this nagging feeling.
Is it my gut telling me that something isn’t right? After all, a tiger can’t change its stripes.
— Tortured by the Past
Dear Tortured: I don’t know what these books and friends told you, but my main question is: Are you capable of change?
I believe that you are.
Your husband has changed.
And now it’s your turn.
Your choice to dig into his social media history seems to have triggered extreme self-esteem issues. He has told you: “That was drunk-me. This is sober-me.”
Your husband’s past belongs to him. You don’t really have the right to claim it, shape it, or to let his past dominate your future.
Your husband isn’t sexually vulgar with you because he is sober. He doesn’t objectify you the way he objectified random women on Instagram because he knows you. He loves you. He is happy, you’re the mother of the children he loves, and he is no longer that lonely dude drunk-scrolling into the void.
You could work through this with a counselor but know this: While it is important for you to pay attention to your own instincts, your insecurity and jealousy could actually poison what sounds like a good thing.
You should communicate your wants, needs, and desires (vulgar or otherwise) to him, and he should be transparent and patient with you.
Trust is a choice. It’s one you really should make.
Dear Amy: I’m a fan. I’m responding to “Faithful Reader,” who objects to using “they” as a singular pronoun.
News flash for them and other readers: “They” has always been a singular pronoun. People use it all the time. They now only object to the intentional use of it, because they don’t like having their views of gender or language challenged.
— Upset
Dear Upset: “Faithful Reader” is one of many, many people who have complained over my use of the word “they” when referring to an individual. The refrain is always the same: “‘They’ is plural!”
The subtext is also familiar and is exactly as you describe.
“Faithful Reader” suggested using the word “ye” as a gender-neutral singular pronoun, and while I responded positively to that idea, it is not for Faithful Reader, or me, to assign specific words describing anyone (but ourselves).
Dear Amy: “Just Curious” wanted to know how to show people one photo on their phone, but then prevent them from scrolling through additional photos.
I no longer have that problem, as I have created a folder I titled “shareable.”
When I find the one or few pictures I want to show, I quickly select them and move them to that folder, and then just show the folder.
At the end of the night, I remove them from the folder so it’s ready for my next show and tell. I no longer worry about anyone seeing more than I was offering.
— Never Embarrassed
Dear Never: Great tip! [Amy quickly searches: “how to create a folder.”]
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams
The Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-19, on Sunday, yet another close defeat in their first five-game losing streak under coach John Harbaugh and first since losing nine in a row in 2007. Baltimore’s playoff chances are all but gone as it has gone from the AFC’s No. 1 seed to the No. 10 seed seemingly in the blink of an eye. Here’s what we learned from another tough loss:
We now know the story of the 2021 Ravens: valiant but doomed.
The Ravens had no business holding a lead against the Los Angeles Rams going into the final minute.
The Rams suited up Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford and, well, you get the picture. The Ravens relied on a quarterback who had never started in the NFL before the third weekend in November and a secondary stripped of its top three cornerbacks.
The Rams had won four in a row and were fighting only for a better playoff seed. The Ravens had lost four in a row and were clinging to postseason hopes by their fingernails.
Just as they had against the Green Bay Packers two weeks earlier, the raggedy Ravens did almost everything necessary to pull off an upset. They forced three turnovers and scored a defensive touchdown for the first time all season. They built an early lead and controlled the clock for a crucial stretch of the fourth quarter.
“I thought we were in control the whole game,” tight end Mark Andrews said.
They needed one stop on fourth-and-5 to send the Rams home empty-handed. But Odell Beckham Jr. wedged his body in front of cornerback Tavon Young and caught Stafford’s pass for exactly 5 yards. Another pass to Beckham, with 57 seconds to go, put the Ravens down for the first time all day. They would not rally.
Throw out their 20-point loss in Cincinnati last weekend, and they have dropped four games by a combined five points over the last five weeks — a horse-sized bitter pill to swallow for a team that won six one-score games over the first 12 weeks of the season. Can you live with disappointment like that by looking at the greater context — the multitude of injuries the Ravens have endured, the bouts with COVID-19?
It was a testament to the brutality of this season that they almost seemed healthy going into the Rams game, despite the absences of their franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson, their top remaining cornerback, Anthony Averett, their starting center, Bradley Bozeman, and their standout rookie pass rusher, Odafe Oweh.
“We’ve got a fighting team, same as this city,” safety Chuck Clark said, processing another down-to-the-wire defeat for this battered bunch.
But the Ravens have run out of weeks to celebrate their resilience and look ahead to the next opportunity. They will go into their season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers with only a faint chance to make the playoffs, somber truth for a team that arrived at training camp expecting to contend for the Super Bowl. They held the AFC’s top seed five weeks ago.
“We don’t do this stuff for moral victories,” Andrews said.
The Ravens defense did what it could not for most of the season: force turnovers.
They failed to stop the Rams at the end, but otherwise, the Ravens did their damnedest to bounce back from a defensive apocalypse a week earlier in Cincinnati.
They had forced a piddling 11 turnovers coming into the game, ahead of only the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Clark made a terrific read to jump in front of Rams tight end Tyler Higbee for a pick-six that put the Ravens up 7-0.
“It was just something that I’d seen on film, individually, this week,” he said. He made another interception, on a leaping catch over the middle, early in the second quarter.
If Clark’s pick-six was the Ravens’ most important play of the first half, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser nearly matched it on the opening drive of the second half when he contorted his body to strip Stafford at the Baltimore 20-yard line. Bowser wiped out near-certain points for Los Angeles and set the Ravens off on a 14-play drive that ate up 6:23 and built their lead to 16-7.
Even when the Ravens had played well on defense in previous weeks, they had not changed the scoreboard so directly by stealing the ball. They needed such plays to stay with the Rams.
“It was good to see a breakthrough in that area,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve been working hard, [trying] to find a way to get some turnovers. I thought Chuck just made two great plays back there.”
Tyler Huntley again played with poise at difficult junctures, but the Ravens needed a cleaner game from him.
Huntley has come up a few plays short against two of the best teams in the NFC, impressive for an undrafted free agent who had never started an NFL game before the third weekend in November. We never would have expected the Ravens to hang in these games without Jackson. To a man, coaches and teammates trust Huntley’s calm under fire.
But his downbeat demeanor after this loss spoke to his disappointment. He knew he had not played his best in the red zone, taking a delay-of-game penalty on the Rams’ 4-yard-line when the Ravens had a chance to go up 23-14. He knew he had overlooked chances to run for first downs and to connect with Andrews and Marquise Brown on deep strikes.
“We’ve got to stop hurting ourselves,” Huntley said. “We controlled the game the whole day. We’ve got to stop hurting ourselves.”
Huntley was nowhere near the same page as Brown on a tide-turning interception just before halftime. Brown slanted and took off deep, while Huntley seemed to expect a post-corner route to the sideline. Rams safety Jordan Fuller was the only person waiting for the ball, and his interception set up a three-play touchdown drive for Los Angeles.
“Hollywood beat him a different way than I was thinking; it was just a miscommunication,” Huntley said. “I wish I could have that one back.”
He responded with now-familiar poise, using his arm and legs to lead the Ravens on a nine-play, 51-yard drive to seize back three points before halftime. He answered the Rams’ next touchdown, in the fourth quarter, with another scoring drive. But that one was bittersweet, because Huntley wanted a touchdown, not a field goal. He thought he had taken the snap in time to avoid that delay of game penalty on third down.
Teammates did not want Huntley to hang his head. “I think just the way he sees the game, he’s awesome,” Andrews said. “It’s been incredibly fun to be able to play with him.”
For his part, Huntley did not wish to be graded on a curve. He knew the Ravens did not finish drives as crisply as they had when he started against the Packers. This time, he could not hit on enough quick passes (he completed 16 of 20 inside 10 yards, 4 of 9 outside 10 yards) to make up for the big-play element that’s missing with Jackson on the sideline.
“We had to play our best football, but we played a little bit under that,” he said.
Mark Andrews became the greatest single-season receiver in team history on a day when he could not enjoy it.
Andrews gave the fans an appreciative wave after the announcement that his 18-yard catch in the second quarter pushed him past Michael Jackson for the team’s single-season yardage record.
That reception kicked off another excellent game for the Pro Bowl tight end, who snared all six passes thrown his way and pushed his yardage total to 1,276. Only five tight ends in NFL history have gone for more yards in a season, and with a big game in Week 18, Andrews could challenge Travis Kelce’s record of 1,416. He’s one catch short of 100 and five short of passing Derrick Mason for the highest single-season total in Ravens history.
Again, we saw Andrews catch a seemingly routine pass, turn upfield and drag multiple defenders with him for a 15-yard gain. He always had an exceptional feel for slipping into open pockets in coverage, but no one would call Andrews a finesse player anymore. We routinely see him use his 6-foot-5, 256-pound frame to add yards after the catch.
“It’s an honor,” Andrews said when asked about his new receiving record.
He did not look happy, however. He has averaged 103 receiving yards per game over his past five, and the Ravens have lost every one, intolerable for an athlete who would trade his notch in the record book for even one more victory.
The Ravens swore to fight on, but they’re almost certainly out of chances.
There were elaborate scenarios in which the Ravens could have been eliminated, but regardless of those arcane details, the point was clear: they needed to win to maintain a reasonable chance to play in the postseason.
Going into Sunday, FiveThirtyEight said the Ravens’ playoff chances would increase to 59% with a win over the Rams. After the loss, they dropped to 6%. But they got even worse as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders also secured victories, meaning the Ravens’ playoff chances sat at just 2% as of Sunday night. Only the Miami Dolphins helped keep them alive by losing in Tennessee.
The Ravens clung to that life in the moments after the game.
“All we can control is winning next week,” Young said. “Keep our heads up, and let’s go.”
“Win,” Harbaugh said when asked his postgame message to the team. “Find a way to win the game — that’s our message.”
We’ve heard similar tunnel vision from the Ravens after each of their last five losses, and it’s probably true they will build to a spirited effort against the Steelers. They will seemingly face their oldest rival, Ben Roethlisberger, for the final time, adding a charge to the proceedings regardless of playoff implications.
But their determined words carried a greater sense of futility this time around. When Beckham caught those two decisive passes, they had to sense the light blinking out on a frustrating season.
Week 18
STEELERS@RAVENS
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 ½
Mike Preston: Ravens are stuck with a passing game that’s coming up short | COMMENTARY
The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are stuck.
No team wants to rely on a short passing game, but that’s the Ravens right now. They’d prefer to be able to mix and match, combining their powerful running game with a versatile passing attack, but they can’t. Some of it is by design and some of it is because they are ill-equipped.
In the spirit of Christmas, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was in a giving mood Sunday as he turned the ball over three times, including one interception that was returned 17 yards for a touchdown by safety Chuck Clark. But the Ravens still lost, 20-19, as their playoff hopes crumbled.
The Ravens turned all of Stafford’s turnovers into points with a touchdown and two field goals from Justin Tucker, but that’s not good enough when playing a team with an explosive offense like the Rams’. Turnovers and scoring opportunities have to be turned into touchdowns, and if they aren’t, you get what the Ravens got Sunday.
Another loss. That’s five in a row.
And what you saw Sunday is what you will see in the playoffs if the Ravens play a top offensive team like the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills or even the New England Patriots if rookie quarterback Mac Jones gets hot. The Ravens can’t compete because they won’t take chances. They play small ball, most of it by design.
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, filling in for injured starter Lamar Jackson, completed 20 of 32 passes for 197 passes. Most of those were 8- to 10-yard outs, quick slants or short crossing routes across the middle. That’s great if you want to control the time of possession against a team like the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions or Chicago Bears.
It’s not so good against the Rams, who have talented receivers like Odell Beckham Jr., Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee. They can score quickly and from almost anywhere on the field, which is one of the reasons the Ravens lost despite having more than a seven-minute advantage in time of possession.
When you play small ball, there is virtually no room for error. A team like the Ravens can’t afford a penalty at a crucial moment because their chances of gaining a first down on third-and-long are almost as slim as their playoff chances. It’s understandable why Roman might be so guarded.
The Ravens’ offensive line has trouble pass blocking, so it’s not as if they can use a lot of passing plays that require the quarterback to drop back 5 to 7 yards. They gave up five sacks Sunday and have allowed 54 for the season, which is one of the main reasons Jackson is walking around with a limp. To counter the pass rush, Huntley has to throw quickly, take a sack or take off running.
He took off a lot against the Rams, which is why he finished with 54 rushing yards on six carries. The Ravens’ best offensive play, as it was with Jackson, is the quarterback scrambling after the pocket collapses. And when that doesn’t work, the Ravens are in trouble.
It’s safe to assume that Roman knows Huntley, a second-year undrafted quarterback, isn’t ready for a more complex passing game. To call this a watered-down passing attack would be unfair, but it’s very simplistic. Huntley basically looks at one receiver and if he isn’t open, goodbye.
He missed two potential touchdown passes in the second quarter, overthrowing Devin Duvernay in the back of the end zone on a third-and-5 with 3:48 to go and completing a 33-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrews down the right sideline. The throw to Andrews was a great idea, but Marquise Brown was streaking down the middle of the field for what would have been an easy 65-yard touchdown.
Another miscue happened late in the first half when Huntley threw a long pass to Brown, who broke inside while the pass sailed to the outside. The pass was picked off by safety Jordan Fuller at the Rams’ 37-yard line and returned to the Ravens’ 29. Three plays later, Stafford threw a short pass over the middle to Kupp, who turned it into an 18-yard touchdown.
Maybe the moral of this story is an easy one: just keep it simple.
“‘Hollywood’ [Brown] beat him a different way than I was thinking,” Huntley said. “It was just a miscommunication. I wish I could have that one back, though. That was one of those ones that you want to have back, but football is football. Kudos to No. 4, he made a good play right there.
“The Rams have a good defense — a great defense. They played very physical down there. We just came up short every time we got down there.”
This is all part of the Jackson fallout. With their star quarterback missing the past three games because of an injured ankle, the Ravens have gone conservative. Huntley played small ball in his two other starts this season, and the Ravens stuck with the short passing game when journeyman Josh Johnson filled in for Huntley last week against the Bengals.
It’s a shame because the Ravens have the makings of a really good group of receivers. They have speed in Duvernay and Brown. They have a tough guy who can go deep and make catches over the middle in rookie Rashod Bateman, and a possession type in James Proche II. And they have one of the best tight ends in the NFL in Andrews.
But they can’t pass block and have a quarterback going through on-the-job training.
“Yes, he played a poised game. He made some plays,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Huntley. “I’m sure there are plays he’s going to want to have back. We’re looking … We’re going to judge all of our players by the highest standard. As a starting quarterback, there are plays he could have made there, too, with his legs and with his arm. He also made a number of plays and operated for the most part well.”
But “well” wasn’t good enough. And neither was the Ravens’ offensive line or the team’s short passing game.
Even with Stafford and the Rams offense having a bad day, the Ravens played well enough to win. But they didn’t.
Because they are stuck.
Omicron having an impact on return-to-office plans
If you’ve been working from home for going on two years, and your spouse bought you some new pants because your company was planning to reopen its offices in January or February — well, you’ll probably have to stand up to show them off on Zoom.
The fast-spreading, highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus isn’t just making people sick — it’s gumming up the plans of many companies that had hoped to reopen their offices for hybrid or full-time in-person work early in 2022.
Many of those plans were already looking iffy by September, when a rise in cases of the delta variant caused executives to review their optimistic plans.
Omicron appears to be less deadly, with generally less severe symptoms than delta. But it’s proving far more contagious. That’s causing companies to delay reopening plans, and in many cases, new dates aren’t being offered.
Uber had planned to open all its offices Jan. 10 with expectations that many employees would return to work in person, but that plan is on indefinite delay. Many offices have remained open and will remain open for employees who choose to go in to work, spokesperson Zahid Arab said.
In a Dec. 2 memo, Uber told employees, “if you’re comfortable going in, we encourage you to do so, but being in the office won’t be required until further notice.“
Uber’s top competitor, Lyft, announced plans to delay its general reopening by a year, from February 2022 to sometime in 2023. Offices will be open to those who want to attend in person, but workers won’t be required to come in through 2022. That’s only partly due to omicron, spokesperson Ashley Adams said.
Facebook still plans a general reopening of its offices Jan. 31, although employees able to work remotely can apply to make it their default work arrangement.
Omicron hasn’t affected DoorDash’s plans much, either. In September, the food delivery company decided to no longer forecast a specific return-to-office date for corporate employees. Once the company’s sure of its plans, it will give workers 60 days’ notice, a spokesperson said.
Apple’s reopening plans are up in the air too. The company shifted its plans forward several times this year, first September, then October, then January, then February. Now, according to an employee memo from Chief Executive Tim Cook, the company will delay plans for mandatory hybrid work for many workers “to a date yet to be determined.”
Many companies don’t have the luxury of employing vast armies of software workers who find it relatively easy to work productively from home. One is Emerald Packaging, located in Union City, Calif., near San Francisco, a maker of bags and wraps for vegetables, snack foods and the like.
Kevin Kelly, the family-owned operation’s CEO, says he hopes the combination of omicron’s increased transmissibility and milder illness will ultimately enable businesses such as his to return to normal that much sooner.
In the meantime, he’s expecting many of his workers to catch the virus and be out sick.
So he’s asking his 30 office workers to put in shifts on the factory floor, training some on the simpler-to-run machines, to be ready in case factory workers get sick and are out for weeks at a time. Starting Jan. 5, they’ll spend four hours a day on the factory floor twice a week.
— Tribune News Service
