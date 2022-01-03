News
Aurora police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Since Sunday afternoon, Aurora police have been looking for a 14-year-old girl.
Taniya has been missing since early Sunday morning. Authorities in Aurora said Monday they’re still trying to find her.
If you have seen Taniya, who has long hair with pink highlights, or know where she might be, Aurora officials ask you to call 303-627-3100.
HAVE YOU SEEN TANIYA? #Missing
Taniya left her house (2100blk of S. Waco St) between 3a-6a today. She is 14yrs old w/ long hair w/ pink highlights. Unk. clothing description.
If you have seen Taniya, or know where she might be, please call Aurora911 at 303.627.3100. pic.twitter.com/pj1PZfPz9u
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 2, 2022
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.
But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later this week.
The FDA also said everyone 12 and older who’s eligible for a Pfizer booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.
FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement the agency made its decision because a booster “may help provide better protection against both the delta and omicron variants,” especially as omicron is “slightly more resistant” to the vaccine-induced antibodies that help fend off infection.
Real-world data from Israel tracked more than 6,300 12- to 15-year-olds who got a booster there at least five months after their second Pfizer dose and found no serious safety concerns, the FDA said.
Likewise, the FDA said even more data from Israel showed no problems with giving anyone eligible for a Pfizer booster that extra dose a month sooner than the six months that until now has been U.S. policy.
Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging everyone who’s eligible to get a booster dose for their best chance at avoiding milder breakthrough infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.
Children tend to suffer less serious illness from COVID-19 than adults. But child hospitalizations are rising during the omicron wave — most of them unvaccinated.
Pediatrician and global health expert Dr. Philip Landrigan of Boston College welcomed the FDA’s decisions, but stressed that the main need is to get the unvaccinated their first shots.
“It is among unvaccinated people that most of the severe illness and death from COVID will occur in coming weeks,” he said in an email. “Many thousands of lives could be saved if people could persuade themselves to get vaccinated.”
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only U.S. option for children of any age. About 13.5 million 12- to 17-year-olds — just over half that age group — have received two Pfizer shots, according to the CDC.
For families hoping to keep their children as protected as possible, the booster age limit raised questions.
The older teens, 16- and 17-year-olds, became eligible for boosters in early December. But original vaccinations opened for the younger teens, those 12 to 15, back in May. That means those first in line in the spring, potentially millions, are about as many months past their last dose as the slightly older teens.
As for even younger children, kid-size doses for 5- to 11-year-olds rolled out more recently, in November — and experts say healthy youngsters should be protected after their second dose for a while. But the FDA also said Monday that if children that young have severely weakened immune systems, they will be allowed a third dose 28 days after their second. That’s the same third-dose timing already recommended for immune-compromised teens and adults.
Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children younger than 5.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill
WASHINGTON — Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect democracy.
In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate “must evolve” and will “debate and consider” the rules changes by Jan. 17, on or before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as the Democrats seek to overcome Republican opposition to their elections law package.
“Let me be clear: January 6th was a symptom of a broader illness — an effort to delegitimize our election process,” Schumer wrote, “and the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic or else the events of that day will not be an aberration — they will be the new norm.”
The election and voting rights package has been stalled in the evenly-split 50-50 Senate, blocked by a Republican-led filibuster and leaving Democrats unable to mount the 60-vote threshold needed to advance it toward passage.
Democrats have been unable to agree among themselves over potential changes to the Senate rules to reduce the 60-vote hurdle, despite months of private negotiations.
Two holdout Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have tried to warn their party off changes to the Senate rules, arguing that if and when Republicans take majority control of the chamber, they could use the lower voting threshold to advance bills Democrats oppose.
President Joe Biden has waded cautiously into the debate — a former senator who largely stands by existing rules but is also under enormous political pressure to break the logjam on the voting legislation.
How the Senate rules would be changed remains under discussion.
Voting rights advocates warn that Republican-led states are passing election legislation and trying to install elections officials loyal to the former president, Donald Trump, in ways that could subvert future elections.
Trump urged his followers last Jan. 6 to “fight like hell” for his presidency, and a mob stormed the Capitol trying to stop Congress from certifying the state election tallies for Biden. It was the worst domestic attack on the seat of government in U.S. history.
Anatomy of a comeback: 5 Avalanche takeaways from resilient win over Ducks
Ball Arena went from eerily silent to incredibly loud.
The Avalanche took its home fans through an emotional rollercoaster on Sunday in a 4-2 comeback victory over Anaheim. Here is a breakdown of how Colorado (18-8-2) made it happen.
Slow start. The first 20-plus minutes were painful to watch.
Colorado lacked precision in nearly all facets with sloppy passes and giveaways galore. Darcy Kuemper allowed a goal less than two minutes into the game. The Avs trailed 2-0 midway through the second period. Their 16-day break in between games appeared to take its toll both physically and mentally.
“We had three weeks off so just getting our legs underneath us (was difficult),” forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “I don’t think anyone felt amazing — timing-wise, physicality-wise, legs (or) lungs. … We haven’t had a rhythm in two years now with COVID. We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves, it’s just hard as hockey players. We are creatures of habit.”
Toews time. The Avalanche rally originated from a predictable source: defenseman Devon Toews.
The 27-year-old dynamo scored his fifth goal of the season with a snipe past Ducks goalie John Gibson on a power-play chance. Toews ranks first among NHL blueliners in points per game (1.24). On Sunday, he scored one of his biggest goals of the season to get Colorado moving in the right direction.
“We didn’t want to be playing risky hockey,” coach Jared Bednar said. “We just wanted to be smart and stick to our game.”
Big Mac. A common thread over Colorado’s next three goals scored? All were the product of MacKinnon assists.
The Avs’ star center is riding a 10-game points streak — the longest active run in the NHL — with 17 points (two goals) over that span. The constant threat of MacKinnon’s scoring prowess creates opportunities for teammates.
“Coming back from 2-0 is awesome,” MacKinnon said. “No panic on the bench, guys stayed calm and composed.”
GW for OC. Perfect execution in transition allowed Logan O’Connor to score the game-winning goal.
Mikko Rantanen started the odd-man rush (with MacKinnon and O’Connor) after a mad scramble in the neutral zone led to Cale Makar poking out the puck. Rantanen controlled the puck at the point and sent it right to MacKinnon. He lasered it left to O’Connor — whose one-timer into the net made Ball Arena come to life.
“(O’Connor) has been huge,” captain Gabe Landeskog said. “He’s taken a big step this season and he’s been really, really good for us. … He contributes in so many areas of the game. I’m happy for him because he’s a big part of that locker room and he’s getting more and more comfortable.”
Cool Kuemper. It wasn’t an ideal start for the Avalanche goaltender. But Kuemper settled in to make critical third-period stops and 29 total saves.
“He was really good,” Bednar said. “They’re a dangerous team and created some good chances. We had some breakdowns and turnovers. … But (Kuemper) looked good to me. From start to finish, he had a good night.”
