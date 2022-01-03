Celebrities
Ben Affleck Breaks Silence On Snoop Dogg Royally Flubbing His Name During Globe Nominations
Ben Affleck appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and addressed Snoop Dogg butchering his name at the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. Ben also revealed that he hated his last name while growing up.
Ben Affleck, 49, finally had a response to Snoop Dogg‘s hilarious mispronunciation of his name while reading the nominees for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards in December. Ben was on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Jan. 3 and was asked about how the rapper, 50, pronounced Ben’s last name as “a-fleck” when announcing that the A-lister received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in The Tender Bar.
“He got the emphasis a little off,” Kelly, 39, said with a laugh, while discussing the incident with Ben. The Oscar winner then explained to the “Breakaway” songstress how he hated having the last name “Affleck” while he was a kid.
“I always grew up and I thought, ‘Affleck, what an incredibly ugly name.’ Now it sounds like the duck commercial,” Ben explained. “When I was a kid, I remember in the old days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription, they’d go, ‘A, F as in Frank,’ and I was always like, ‘Why do they do that?’ And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get it and it would always be like, ‘Mr. and Mrs. A-S-S-L-I-C-K,’ and I was like, ‘I see.’ You hate to have that.’ ”
Back when Snoop butchered Ben’s name, the rapper immediately realized his mistake and laughed things off. “Ben Affleck. My fault. Sorry about that Ben!” Snoop said. The audience laughed at Snoop’s self-correction. Snoop also got the pronunciation wrong for Dune director Denis Villeneuve and struggled with Ciarán Hinds during the nomination ceremony.
.@SnoopDogg’s dramatic reading of Kenneth Branagh and Been Affleck should get a Golden Globe nomination. Consider this my write-in ballot. pic.twitter.com/uRkizELhUH
— Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) December 13, 2021
Ben’s Golden Globe nomination for The Tender Bar is the fifth in his career. He stars in the coming-of-age drama as Charlie Moehringer, who bonds with his nephew J.R. Moehringer (Tye Sheridan), whose dad disappeared shortly after his birth. The film also stars Daniel Ranieri, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd. The whole cast got together for The Tender Bar‘s premiere in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theater on December 12. Ben brought along girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for the evening.
The Tender Bar will stream on Amazon Prime come January 7.
Ye’s Wild AF New Year: Kanye Rings In 2022 With Alleged IG Model Entanglement, Two Mystery Balcony Babes & A Date With Hollyweird Actress Julia Fox
This man is acting SINGLE single.
Kanye West allegedly rang in the new year with plenty of female-company ALL weekend.
The soon-to-be-divorced husband of Kim Kardashian made a pit stop in Houston last Wednesday, where he was seen parlaying at a random lounge around Instagram models, Yasmine Lopez and Michaela Mendez.
Fans of Kanye, 44, shared a video from Ye’s random night out in H-Town around the twenty-something-year-old baddies, which was allegedly not a random sighting at all.
Just two days after the models were seen in a video with Kanye at the lounge, they started beefin’ on Instagram with Michaela accusing Yasmine of sleeping with her boyfriend. That’s when Yasmine alleged that Michaela had just been sexually active with Kanye, with zero hesistation.
“I wasn’t even [gonna] say nothing, but sis, didn’t you go f*ck Kanye at the post oak, now [you’re] crying about [an] 18-year-old little boy, talking about that’s your man? And have the nerve to say I [f*ck] with him? LMFAO BEAT IT.
I’d be mad too. I understand you just had an abortion last week, f*cked Kanye last night just to get sent back to cry on IG. But sis please don’t attach my name to this. It’s delusional and sick in the head. I hope you get the clout [you] want and it puts some coins in your pocket.”
By Saturday night, the rapper was spotted enjoying a spicy dinner date with actress Julia Fox in Miami according to photos released by TMZ. The two famous folks appeared to enjoy each other’s company as they dined at Carbone restaurant. Fox rocked a sexy blue corset top and pants in photos as she and Kanye exchanged smiles, although she appeared to be unsure about a future date with Kanye when asked about it the next day, according to Page Six.
“I don’t know,” Fox, 31, answered when asked by a paparazzo whether there’d be a second date.
Moving right along, just hours after being spotted with Fox at dinner, Kanye was seen on his hotel balcony with two unidentified women — one of which was bra less it appeared. The photos floated around social media after being exclusively released by Daily Mail. No details about who the women in Ye’s room were have surfaced.
To wrap up his wild AF weekend, a Latina model named Audrinix released alleged texts she received from Kanye to her Instagram story, alleging he was asking her to send photos of herself.
Porsha Williams’ Cousin Accuses Dennis of Sexual Harassment
Former RHOA star Porsha Williams’ ex, Dennis Mckinley, is facing some serious allegations following last night’s episode of Porsha’s Family Matters.
During the latest episode of Porsha’s Family Matters, Porsha’s cousin, Storm, admitted that she quit working at Dennis’s restaurant and was not, in fact, fired during a round of tequila drinking games while on Lauren Williams’ family-healing retreat. Now, in a new series of serious tweets from Storm it looks like there’s going to be a lot more healing needed. The allegations are serious.
Storm tweeted saying, “Dennis physically assaulted me in Mexico. I’ve been silent too long.” She said.
Continuing on, “This man has sexually harassed me & now a grown a** 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico. I’m sick of it. #porshasfamilymatters.”
Storm then added that the alleged sexual harassment occurred when she was about 18 or 19 years old and was working at one of Dennis’ business establishments.
“I was 18/19 back when I worked for him and sexually harassed me the entire time I worked in his establishments. I am a lesbian. We did not ever see each other outside of work & I have messages,” she tweeted. “Nobody wants his fat a** #porshasfamilymatters.”
Dennis is pedophile . I was 18/19 back when I worked for him and sexual harassed me the enter time I worked in his establishments . I am a lesbian . We did not ever see each other outside of work & I have messages . Stop the 🧢 nobody want his fat ass #PorshasFamilyMatters
— Stormy, ABSN-S (@Theylovestorm_) January 3, 2022
After one fan commented that she “was grown then” insinuating she should have been responsible for herself, Storm bravely stood up and made a very valid response.
“I was a young woman just trying to get a job…. After being sexually harassed I left.”
Storm also went live on Instagram last night during which she spoke more about her claims.
A brawl also broke out on the latest episode of Porsha’s spinoff during which Porsha was seen trying to throw a punch at Dennis.
There has been no comment from neither Dennis nor Porsha following these accusations.
Porsha’s Family Matters airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Janet Jackson Addresses Super Bowl Scandal, Michael Jackson Allegations & More In New Documentary Trailer [Video]
It looks like Janet Jackson is leaving absolutely nothing up to speculation with the release of her upcoming documentary, JANET.
On Saturday, January 1, Janet Jackson started 2022 with a bang by dropping the first full trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET. The special, which will air over two nights beginning Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E, commemorated the 40th anniversary celebration of her debut album.
“You’ve been very private about your personal life up until now. Why did you want to do this documentary?” Janet is asked in the clip before responding, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”
One of the bits included in the trailer is archival footage of the star’s late brother Michael Jackson, with Janet describing him and brother Randy, 60, as the members of her family she was closest to.
“There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,” Janet says in one clip. “Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”
“They build you up and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she continues as the trailer then reveals photos from her controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake.
The documentary, which is more than “five years in the making,” according to the trailer, features “never before seen footage” and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018. It will also cover her return to the stage following a break from music, the death of her brother Michael, and her journey to becoming a mom later in life.
The first part of JANET is set to premiere on January 28 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime and A&E. Check out the trailer down below:
