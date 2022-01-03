Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine

All the Celtics could do at the end of this one was breathe deeply and give thanks for a win they probably didn’t deserve. As their unpredictable path has shown this season, there’s certainly no knowing what the quality of the product will be from one game to the next.

So the Celtics served up a little of everything from the season-long menu Sunday night, nearly throwing it all away with 20 turnovers over the first three quarters before regrouping with an explosive burst in a 116-111 overtime win over Orlando.

They needed every drop of a career-high 50-point performance from Jaylen Brown and a fierce kick down the stretch after three quarters of lackluster basketball to pull this one out.

“To be honest I didn’t even realize until the last shot, when I had 47,” Brown said of a 3-pointer with 1:28 left in overtime that gave the Celtics a 108-104 lead. “Other than that I was just being aggressive, getting to the basket. I didn’t feel like those guys could stay in front of me, so I was just going to keep getting to the basket, blowing by them on the first step, and I looked up and I had 47 and I was like damn. Then I hit the three off the Smart pass to get to 50, but I wasn’t even really paying attention until it got to that.”

Brown became the seventh player in franchise history to score 50, joining Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Sam Jones, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas and his teammate, Jayson Tatum.

Tatum was held out of the game to work on his conditioning after a lengthy time in health and safety protocol, and is expected to play Wednesday night against San Antonio. Dennis Schroder returned from protocol and, like Brown, closed better than he started with 21 points and seven assists.

But two nights after beating Phoenix, one of the best teams in the NBA, the Celtics had nearly genuflected to one of the worst. They trailed by 15 points (97-82) with 4:21 left in regulation, when Ime Udoka called timeout following a Franz Wagner basket.

“It’s our lack of consistency and what we were doing offensively, especially the turnovers,” said Udoka, who focused on defensive energy during the timeout. “So we want to ramp up the energy and try to produce some turnovers or make them speed up the game and they took some shots where they made some, missed some. But to credit, we went with a smaller lineup, trapped a lot and got the stops and baskets we needed. I think we kind of spread it out, opened up the floor a little bit there, and then Jaylen really got aggressive down the stretch here. But I think we needed to at that point — obviously down 14 at that point — we really ramped it up and it paid off for us.”

Brown, who scored 21 points in the fourth, including two three-point plays and one 3-pointer, scored 14 points in an 18-2 Celtics run in the last 4:07, including a drive for a 100-98 lead before Tim Frazier sent the game into overtime with 21.8 seconds left.

Schroder picked up the pace with a pair of buckets early in overtime, the second an up-top 3-pointer for a 105-102 edge that gave the Celtics the lead for good. Schroder’s 5-0 run also triggered a larger 10-2 Celtics burst. The Magic cut the Celtics lead to a point, but Al Horford hit the Celtics’ 13th 3-pointer of the night to keep Orlando at bay.

And Brown, who has struggled in Tatum’s absence with turnovers, learned a little bit more about his ability to take control of a game.

“Ime has been great,” Brown said of his coach’s encouragement. “Despite some of the bad games I’ve had and bad reads I might have done, Ime has trusted me. Put the ball in my hands to make plays for myself and my teammates, and I can’t do more than appreciate that. Good days and bad days, but I’ll continue to learn and grow in those positions and help my team down the line. We’ll get rolling, especially when we get JT back, and we get the rest of our guys back. These last couple of games I think I’ve learned a lot.

“I’m just trying to figure it out. Growing with every opportunity, that’s what life is about beyond basketball,” he said. “My teammates made it easy for me tonight. I tried to make some reads and make it easy for them. Came out and we got the win, so that’s the most important thing.”