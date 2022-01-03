News
Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
WILMINGTON, Del. — President Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine’s leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border, promising that the U.S. and allies will act “decisively” if Russia further invades the Eastern European nation.
Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call came as the U.S. and Western allies prepared for a series of diplomatic meetings to try to de-escalate a crisis that Moscow said could rupture ties with Washington.
“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.
Psaki added that Biden underscored his commitment to the principle of “nothing about you without you,” the tenet that it won’t negotiate policy that impacts Europe without its allies’ input.
Biden has spoken of hitting Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it moves on Ukraine’s territory, but he said last month that U.S. military action is not on the table.
The Kremlin has demanded that any further expansion of NATO exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet countries. The Russians have also demanded that the military alliance remove offensive weaponry from countries in the region.
The White House has dismissed Russia’s demands on NATO as a non-starter. A key principle of the NATO alliance is that membership is open to any qualifying country. And no outsider has membership veto power. While there’s little prospect that Ukraine would be invited into the alliance anytime soon, the U.S. and its allies won’t rule it out.
Zelenskyy said in a Twitter posting after Sunday’s call that “keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed.”
“We appreciate the unwavering support,” Zelenskyy said.
The United States has made little progress in efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease tensions. Senior U.S. and Russian officials are scheduled to meet Jan. 9-10 in Geneva to discuss the situation. Those talks are to be followed by meetings at the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
Biden spoke with Putin for nearly an hour on Thursday. He told reporters the next day that he warned Putin that his economy would pay a “heavy price” if Russia, which has massed some 100,000 troops near the border, made further moves against Ukraine.
“I’m not going to negotiate here in public, but we made it clear that he cannot — I emphasize cannot — move on Ukraine,” Biden said Friday.
Biden said he told Putin it was important for the Russians to take steps before those meetings toward easing the crisis. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, in describing the presidents’ conversation this past week, said Biden’s pursuit of sanctions “could lead to a complete rupture of” relations between the two countries.
Brown’s career-high 50 leads Celtics over Orlando in OT, 116-111
All the Celtics could do at the end of this one was breathe deeply and give thanks for a win they probably didn’t deserve. As their unpredictable path has shown this season, there’s certainly no knowing what the quality of the product will be from one game to the next.
So the Celtics served up a little of everything from the season-long menu Sunday night, nearly throwing it all away with 20 turnovers over the first three quarters before regrouping with an explosive burst in a 116-111 overtime win over Orlando.
They needed every drop of a career-high 50-point performance from Jaylen Brown and a fierce kick down the stretch after three quarters of lackluster basketball to pull this one out.
“To be honest I didn’t even realize until the last shot, when I had 47,” Brown said of a 3-pointer with 1:28 left in overtime that gave the Celtics a 108-104 lead. “Other than that I was just being aggressive, getting to the basket. I didn’t feel like those guys could stay in front of me, so I was just going to keep getting to the basket, blowing by them on the first step, and I looked up and I had 47 and I was like damn. Then I hit the three off the Smart pass to get to 50, but I wasn’t even really paying attention until it got to that.”
Brown became the seventh player in franchise history to score 50, joining Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Sam Jones, Paul Pierce, Isaiah Thomas and his teammate, Jayson Tatum.
Tatum was held out of the game to work on his conditioning after a lengthy time in health and safety protocol, and is expected to play Wednesday night against San Antonio. Dennis Schroder returned from protocol and, like Brown, closed better than he started with 21 points and seven assists.
But two nights after beating Phoenix, one of the best teams in the NBA, the Celtics had nearly genuflected to one of the worst. They trailed by 15 points (97-82) with 4:21 left in regulation, when Ime Udoka called timeout following a Franz Wagner basket.
“It’s our lack of consistency and what we were doing offensively, especially the turnovers,” said Udoka, who focused on defensive energy during the timeout. “So we want to ramp up the energy and try to produce some turnovers or make them speed up the game and they took some shots where they made some, missed some. But to credit, we went with a smaller lineup, trapped a lot and got the stops and baskets we needed. I think we kind of spread it out, opened up the floor a little bit there, and then Jaylen really got aggressive down the stretch here. But I think we needed to at that point — obviously down 14 at that point — we really ramped it up and it paid off for us.”
Brown, who scored 21 points in the fourth, including two three-point plays and one 3-pointer, scored 14 points in an 18-2 Celtics run in the last 4:07, including a drive for a 100-98 lead before Tim Frazier sent the game into overtime with 21.8 seconds left.
Schroder picked up the pace with a pair of buckets early in overtime, the second an up-top 3-pointer for a 105-102 edge that gave the Celtics the lead for good. Schroder’s 5-0 run also triggered a larger 10-2 Celtics burst. The Magic cut the Celtics lead to a point, but Al Horford hit the Celtics’ 13th 3-pointer of the night to keep Orlando at bay.
And Brown, who has struggled in Tatum’s absence with turnovers, learned a little bit more about his ability to take control of a game.
“Ime has been great,” Brown said of his coach’s encouragement. “Despite some of the bad games I’ve had and bad reads I might have done, Ime has trusted me. Put the ball in my hands to make plays for myself and my teammates, and I can’t do more than appreciate that. Good days and bad days, but I’ll continue to learn and grow in those positions and help my team down the line. We’ll get rolling, especially when we get JT back, and we get the rest of our guys back. These last couple of games I think I’ve learned a lot.
“I’m just trying to figure it out. Growing with every opportunity, that’s what life is about beyond basketball,” he said. “My teammates made it easy for me tonight. I tried to make some reads and make it easy for them. Came out and we got the win, so that’s the most important thing.”
Some Massachusetts schools cancel, delay school Monday to give teachers, students time to test for coronavirus
School districts around the commonwealth are taking different steps — with some closing, others delaying Monday’s re-opening — as they struggle with how to come back from the holiday break amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Massachusetts’ largest teachers union said decisions to delay or cancel school to give students and teachers more time to take COVID-19 tests are being put on the backs of individual districts after state officials rejected the union’s calls for a delayed start or remote start coming back from the New Year’s holiday.
“This debacle in getting tests out to districts is even worse than we knew,” Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy told the Herald on Sunday, referencing a one-day delay in getting 227,000 state-provided rapid coronavirus tests to staff and faculty this weekend. “There are not enough tests to go around.”
Najimy met Sunday morning with public health experts and more than 200 local union leaders and members, who she said are all pushing for a one-day delay.
But Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has refused to cancel instruction and Gov. Charlie Baker last week doubled down on his intention to keep schools open. Remote learning is currently disallowed as well.
As a result school districts are taking varied approaches to the return to school Monday. In some cases, as in Cambridge, Sharon, Burlington and Lexington, the school day has been canceled outright and set aside as a COVID-19 testing day for students and staff.
Others have decided to delay the beginning of school by one or more hours, also so that teachers and staff can get tested. Those districts include Woburn and Newburyport.
In Wareham, the superintendent canceled school citing, “the number of staff members who are ill,” in a note on the district website. Brockton schools scheduled a two-hour delay to “give us additional time to assess staff absences,” in the morning.
Najimy called the “last-minute scramble” to get schools reopened despite a dearth of tests a “debacle.” She also criticized the Baker administration’s refusal to allow districts to revert to online instruction amid the current surge in cases, calling it “completely unreasonable and irrational.”
“They must take steps to rectify this situation so we can protect the health and safety of our school communities,” Najimy said.
“What we do know is that we are seeing numbers higher than we’ve ever seen before,” she said.
Najimy said educators are also raising the alarm over the efficacy of more than 6 million KN95 masks distributed to districts by state education officials.
Officials say this will provide one mask per day for each employee, including bus drivers. Najimy said the masks are not yet approved by the National Personal Protective Technology Laboratory.
‘Humanitarian disaster’: Infectious disease experts sound the alarm as Massachusetts schools open amid omicron surge
K-12 students are heading back to the classroom after the holidays on Monday as the omicron variant rages across the region, sparking major concerns from infectious disease experts.
One of those epidemiologists is Michael Siegel, who urged a local school district to delay in-person classes for a couple of weeks to let the coronavirus surge pass. As omicron cases continue to spike, the Tufts researcher warned that students returning to school would be “disastrous” for the community and already packed hospitals.
Because of the extraordinarily contagious variant, students would be a vector for the virus, leading to family members and others getting sick, he said.
“I’m concerned because looking at the number of cases, it’s literally just a straight line upwards, and that’s not going to come down for probably another two weeks,” Siegel told the Herald on Sunday.
“We’re looking at a literal humanitarian disaster because our hospitals are not equipped to deal with this number of patients,” he said. “Our health care system will not be able to handle it.”
A dashboard tracking hospital capacity across the country shows Massachusetts is on an “unsustainable” path as COVID-19 cases spike to record-breaking levels. More than 20,000 cases were reported on the final two days of the year, and COVID-19 hospitalizations approached 2,000 patients.
“I’m not saying we need to close down schools for the semester, not even the month,” said Siegel, the parent of a Natick High senior. “A two-week hiatus online will allow this omicron wave to subside, and that seems like a small price to pay for preserving the integrity of the health care system.”
He warned Natick school officials that the district will end up closing in two weeks because of a lack of teachers, who will be out sick with COVID-19, he predicted.
The district did not immediately respond to a Herald request for comment on Sunday.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Sunday emphasized that students belong in the classroom.
“We can do it safely,” Cardona said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “We have better tools than we had in the past to get it done. We know what works, and I believe even with omicron, our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country.”
Cardona acknowledged that there may be “bumps in the road” as students return to the classroom.
“Superintendents today are getting phone calls, learning that some of their schools may have 5% to 10% of their staff not available due to COVID-19,” he said. “So we recognize that temporary emergency closures may be necessary to keep children safe.”
