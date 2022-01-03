News
Bill Belichick lauds Patriots leaders for having ‘best week’ prior to Jags demolition
Matthew Slater had delivered some poignant words last week, imploring the Patriots to “make a stand, and put up a fight” after their two-game losing streak.
And in wake of the Patriots’ 50-10 bounce-back win Sunday against the Jaguars, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers pointed to the team having a “look in the mirror” moment which helped get them back on track.
Asked about Meyers’ comment on his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick praised the team, and its leadership, for righting the ship.
“This was our best week in a little awhile here,” he said. “Not really sure why that was, but maybe that was part of it, what Jakobi said, we reached the point where we kind of had to face the music here.
“Our captains and some of our veteran leaders on our team I thought did a real good job this week of setting an example and really challenging themselves, challenging the team. We got a great response (Sunday), so try and keep that going.”
With the win, the Patriots earned a spot in the playoffs, but where they officially stand in the pecking order is still to be determined.
They have an outside shot at winning the AFC East with a win in Miami and a Buffalo loss at home to the Jets.
Should they remain as the 5th seed, the Pats would travel to Buffalo and play the Bills on Wild Card Weekend.
“I’m just happy for the team, happy for the way our players responded to the challenge,” Belichick said. “A couple of disappointing weeks there, but it’s good to know we’re going to be playing in the postseason. Now’s the time to prepare and play our best football. That’s what we’re all going to try to do.”
The Miami game was officially moved to 4:25 EST on Sunday.
News
If you live in Denver, your trash collection day probably changed with the new year
2022 has begun, and Monday marks the start of Denver’s new recycle, compost and trash collection schedule, as 70% of residents are asked to set out their bins on different days of the week.
The new streamlined process hopes to save mileage driven by the trash trucks, improve quality of service and make the approximately 193,988 tons, or 500 pounds per person, Denverites sent to landfills in 2020 a bit easier to take care of.
The trash shift means no more Friday pickups except during holiday weeks when trash collection will be pushed back a day for all.
In 2022, service will be delayed one day following the holidays listed below:
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, January 17
- Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 21
- César Chávez Day (observed): Monday, March 28
- Memorial Day: Monday, May 30
- Independence Day: Monday, July 4
- Labor Day: Monday, September 5
- Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24
- Christmas Day (observed): Monday, December 26
News
Hong Kong news site to shut; pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in
By HUIZHONG WU and ZEN SOO
HONG KONG (AP) — A group of lawmakers loyal to China’s Communist Party were sworn in to Hong Kong’s Legislature on Monday following an election without opposition candidates, as yet another pro-democracy news outlet announced it could no longer operate amid a growing crackdown on freedoms in the territory.
The former British colony that was returned to China in 1997 was once known as a haven for dissent and freedoms of the press and expression not seen on the mainland. But the central government in Beijing has clamped down in the last year, leading to the closure of independent news outlets, the removal of monuments to dissent, and a poorly attended election swept by pro-Beijing politicians.
The founders of news outlet Citizen News said the news site will stop publishing on Tuesday. While they have received no order to close, they said Monday that deteriorating media freedoms in the financial hub put them in an impossible position.
“We all love this place, deeply. Regrettably, what was ahead of us is not just pouring rains or blowing winds, but hurricanes and tsunamis,” Citizen News said in a statement on Sunday, when it announced the closure.
The outlet is the third to close in recent months, following the shuttering of the territory’s last pro-democracy print newspaper, Apple Daily, and the online site Stand News.
Citizen News was founded in 2017 by a group of veteran journalists. The small site focused on political news and analysis pieces, as well as investigations — and in recent months became a refuge for many journalists who had lost their jobs when other outlets closed or faced other pressures.
“With Apple Daily’s sudden closure in the past summer, the journalism majors who were originally supposed to intern with them, Citizen News made arrangements to take them in, so that students wouldn’t lose this internship opportunity,” said Vivian W.W. Tam, a senior lecturer at the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s journalism school, in a public Facebook post. Tam declined to be interviewed.
But a new sweeping National Security Law — imposed on Hong Kong by China’s central Legislature — has made independent reporting increasingly dangerous. Journalists and political activists have been arrested under the law, and it has forced civil rights groups and unions to disband. Many more activists have fled.
Meanwhile, new laws have changed how Hong Kongers vote for their representatives, including a requirement that any who seek office must be “patriots,” effectively bringing the body under Beijing’s control.
“What we understood about press freedom has changed a lot,” said Chris Yeung, founder and chief writer at Citizen News.
Yeung said at a news conference on Monday that the trigger for their decision to shut down was what happened to Stand News. Last week, authorities raided Stand News and arrested seven people — including editors and former board members — for allegedly conspiring to publish seditious material. Stand News announced on the same day that it would cease to operate.
Two of Stand News’ former editors who were arrested were later formally charged with sedition.
In the summer, authorities forced the closure of Apple Daily, the newspaper owned by media tycoon and democracy activist Jimmy Lai. Lai is currently in jail and was newly charged with sedition last week.
“I fear that this will turn Hong Kong into a black box, that no one will be informed,” said Chung Ching Kwong, the project manager at the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong.
She said that although Citizen News had not been contacted by authorities, she views the closure as forced.
“I think in general the closures … are basically involuntarily because there’s this fear that they cannot do real and genuine journalism in the current political environment in Hong Kong,” said Kwong, an activist from Hong Kong who now lives in Germany.
The Society of Publishers in Asia, a group based in Hong Kong that hosts an annual journalism award, also said Monday it is concerned about pressures against independent media in the city.
The U.S. and other Western governments have condemned the limits on media and civil freedoms that Beijing promised to uphold for 50 years following Hong Kong’s 1997 handover.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam last week defended the raid on Stand News, telling reporters that “inciting other people … could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting.”
The only remaining independent news media with reach in the city are Hong Kong Free Press, an English-language news outlet, and Initium, a Chinese-language news outlet which moved its headquarters to Singapore in August, but still has staff in the city.
Citizen News likened itself to a small dinghy in rough waters.
“At the center of a brewing storm, we found (ourselves) in a critical situation. In the face of a crisis, we must ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who are on board,” it said.
___
This story has been updated to correct that the National Security Law was passed in 2020, not 2019.
___
Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.
News
Antonio Brown’s mental health is no joke
Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.
Following his strange outburst Sunday, Brown is out as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one can only hope he finds peace.
Brown’s bizarre behavior quickly blew up on social media and dominated NFL headlines around the league on a day Brady engineered another impressive comeback and several teams clinched playoff berths.
But Brown’s mental health is no joke to be trivialized by a meme.
It’s easy to pile on the four-time All-Pro wide receiver, especially after he was suspended three games for misrepresenting his vaccination status.
However, Brown clearly needs help. His on-field, in-game meltdown was the latest troubling incident in a career filled with big plays and absurd actions.
Brown wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh, was released by the Raiders before even playing a game for them in 2019 and lasted one game with the Patriots. He got another chance in the NFL with Brady and the Buccaneers last year after serving an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league’s personal-conduct policy, and ended up winning a Super Bowl ring. Even Brady couldn’t save his buddy’s roster spot after this incident.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Brady said after throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds remaining to lead Tampa (12-4) to a 28-24 win over the New York Jets (4-12). “Everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians rescinded the one-strike policy he originally gave Brown and brought him back after his most recent suspension. Brown made it easy for Arians to get rid of him this time.
“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said. “All right? That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who went out there and won the game.”
Brown’s career in the NFL is most likely over. It’s hard to imagine another team would give the 33-year-old an opportunity and risk all the drama he brings.
Still, Brown should get the benefit of various mental health services the NFL offers players and team personnel. The league and the players’ union have plenty of resources available for anyone who needs it — if they ask.
While Brown deserves criticism for quitting on his team during a game — the Buccaneers were facing a third-and-7 and trailed 24-10 in the third quarter when he walked out — the mercurial seven-time Pro Bowl pick needs support from his friends and those close to him.
“I instantly sent him a text,” said Le’Veon Bell, the former Steelers star who played his second game with the Buccaneers. “Obviously, he texted me back and I talked to him. He’s still one of my close friends. You won’t hear me talking bad about AB at all. Obviously, I understand things happen, but he’s one of my closest friends, a close teammate. Overall, he’s a good person. Some bad decision-making sometimes but he’s human, he’s not perfect, and we’ll continue to move on without him and keep moving forward.”
Bell and others are disappointed things went down this way.
“It’s tough,” he said. “Obviously, when I came over here, I was happy to be reunited with him. Unfortunately, it was only two games but at the end of the day, I wish the best for him outside of football or whatever’s next for him. I’ll still be hanging out with him, taking to him on a daily basis and I’ll continue to try and make plays for this team.”
If Brown’s career is over, he’ll finish with 928 receptions, 12,291 yards receiving and 83 TD catches. His stats are worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it’ll be tough to convince voters to overlook the character concerns.
For now, Brown has more important matters to address.
Steve Lodge Proposes to Janis Carlson, 37, After Vicki Split
Bill Belichick lauds Patriots leaders for having ‘best week’ prior to Jags demolition
Money & Murder: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Settles Civil Rights Lawsuit In Choking Death Of Keeven Robinson
If you live in Denver, your trash collection day probably changed with the new year
Hong Kong news site to shut; pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in
Meghan King Reveals 2022 Goal After Split From Cuffe Owens
Antonio Brown’s mental health is no joke
Biden pushed to speak out more as US democracy concerns grow
Lily Collins Loses It After ‘Emily in Paris’ Billboard Is Defaced To Make Her Look Like Demonic Clown — Photo
Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story.
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News4 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News6 days ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?