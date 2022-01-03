Connect with us

Bitcoin

BLOCKS: Industry Agnosticity in Blockchain

Published

19 seconds ago

on

blocks
BLOCKS is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that offers blockchain solutions to companies that need to alter their modus operandi. The core objective of BLOCKS is to help companies revolutionize the way they operate and make industries benefit from blockchain technology, considered as the future of finance. One of its aims is to migrate traditional, existing businesses onto the blockchain.

The business space is undergoing a massive transformation in terms of how enterprises are run, thanks to blockchain. This technology is continually evolving, and it’s only logical that companies tap into this new world of evolution to compete and better the services rendered to customers/clients.

Technology has accelerated automation in such a way that human input has become minimal. Blockchain has even made it better due to the concept of decentralization. Businesses don’t need to depend on human endeavors to implement a decision or carry out a task. The technology has made performing tasks effortlessly and in a decentralized manner. But, not all businesses have been able to capitalize on the opportunities presented by blockchain.

More than 80% of businesses in various industries globally are still stuck to the old infrastructures, which are gradually fading out. This will only make these businesses go extinct and lose clients to others that operate on a more agnostic blockchain solution. The BLOCKS, as a blockchain agnostic, intends to onboard these businesses as well as industries by providing scalable, speedy, and secure solutions to improve automation. By leveraging its solutions, enterprises can interact with the blockchain and facilitate transactions.

BLOCKS Agnosticism

Blockchain has led to the development of several DeFi applications for various use cases. However, many applications presently are designed to suit specific industries and use cases. This makes such an application rigid and unable to adapt to the constantly evolving ecosystem.

This is one of the issues some businesses already leveraging blockchain solutions face in the DeFi space. Many blockchain solutions lack interoperability. That is, they can’t effectively communicate with other blockchains and facilitate interaction between different ledger technologies. An agnostic blockchain solution will take a business in the right direction by enabling flexibility of use and interaction between different ledger technologies.

Blockchain is an emerging technology, which implies that it isn’t developed fully yet. It will continue to evolve as time goes on, just like many digital technologies that emerged before it. Therefore, enterprises should leverage on solutions that facilitate interaction between different ledger technologies for different use cases instead of depending on just one and then investing a huge amount of resources to develop more for other use cases.

This is what BLOCKS will offer. It offers a solution that can be utilized for various use cases, so the company has the freedom to deploy the technology that suits their needs at that particular point in time. This maximizes efficiency, reduces complexities, saves the cost of building a new solution for another use case, and ensures that the variety of the business is taken care of.

BLOCKS seeks to revolutionize the way companies interact with blockchains by offering a solution that solves the trilemma – speed, security, and scalability. The autonomous entity provides a simplified infrastructure that makes it more convenient for industries to come onboard seamlessly through a Web3 network. With this, businesses in various industries can interact better with blockchains, further improving the overall structure of the enterprise.

BLOCKS As a Decentralized Autonomous Organization

BLOCKS runs on peer-to-peer software that empowers a group of people to make decisions pertaining to shared resources and funding. It’s the world’s first registered DAO LLC, backed by the regulatory laws of Wyoming. The DAO evolved from being self-managed to a progressive decentralized autonomous body.

It is a fully democratic organization. Every member has a say in the running of the organization. It is based on transparency and decentralization. Interestingly, BLOCKS will be giving out grants to automotive, defense, entertainment, real estate, and many other industries seeking to delve to the blockchain.

One can become a member of the community by acquiring either 300,000 $BLOCKS tokens or one million $BLOCKS tokens. 300,000 $BLOCKS tokens qualify a member for The Silver tier, while one million tokens qualify for the Gold tier. Silver membership gives you access to voting a nominated ambassador and winning free airdrops.

As a gold stakeholder, you enjoy the benefits of being voted as an ambassador. Ambassadors are given the chance to meet with the BLOCKS team to discuss proposals and make decisions that can impact the organization. Members also get the opportunity to purchase tokens at a discount. $BLOCKS are available for purchase on Uniswap.

 

Bitcoin

Cardano Ranks at the Top With Most Developer Activity in 2021

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Altcoin News
  • Cryptomiso reports the number of commits to a GitHub project. 
  • Kusama and Polkadot closely follow Cardano in the top three.

According to aggregated development activity, Cardano, Kusama, Polkadot, and Ethereum are among the top 20 most active blockchain projects in the year 2021. When looking at the number of people actively contributing to a project’s GitHub repository, one may get a sense of the scope of the development community.

For the year 2021, Cardano is the clear leader in this measure, thanks to its 53 active daily contributors. The Trust Wallet token, with 28 developers, and Filecoin, with 22 developers, are two more prominent projects with large daily active developers.

Attendance in Solana’s Hackathons shows a strong interest among developers in the token. At the first hackathon in October 2020, 1000 people signed up to participate. It subsequently rose to 3000 for the Solana X Serum DeFi Hackathon in February of 2021. Furthermore, 13000 for the Solana Season Hackathon in May of the same year.

Cardano’s Most Prolific Contributors

Committing a modification to a repository on GitHub is known as the “commit” operation. Cryptomiso reports the number of commits to a GitHub project. The Trust Wallet Token project has had 8193 commits in the past year, while the Solana token has seen 4552. gromakovsky and volhovm are Cardano’s most prolific contributors between September 2016 and January 2022, with 2200 and 837 commits, respectively.

Short-term market fluctuations may not influence the team’s monthly commitment. In order to work on a functional product and improving its features so that they may meet their long-term goals. Kusama and Polkadot closely follow Cardano in the top three, while Ethereum came in fourth.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Cardano price today is $1.35 USD. Moreover, it has a 24-hour trading volume of $876,870,267 USD. Cardano has been down 0.70% in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin

Eminem Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT That Looks Like Him For $452K

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

Eminem, the Grammy Award-winning rapper, has joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), purchasing one of the non-fungible token (NFT) apes for 123.45 ether ($462,000) on the OpenSea platform.

Eminem Buys BAYC NFT

Eminem, the famed Detroit rapper, has joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

The NFT, named “EminApe,” depicts Eminem’s iconic Bored Ape figure wearing a khaki army cap and a gold chain necklace, both of which he frequently wears in real life. BAYC member GeeGazza sold the digital artwork for 123.45 ETH, which is around $450,000 USD. In November 2021, GeeGazza tweeted, “I still think Eminem is destined to buy my @BoredApeYC one day.”

Six, a digital agency that has previously worked with celebrities in the NFT industry including as Wu-Tang Clan, Tycho, and Galantis, was responsible for the transaction. It’s also not Eminem’s first foray into NFTs: under the moniker “Shady Holdings,” the musician now owns 15 NFTs on OpenSea.

In a tweet, BAYC member GeeGazza, who sold the ape, thanked the entertainer for purchasing the NFT. “I’m living in a simulation,” he wrote, adding: “Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single.”

BTC/USD plunge from $50k. Source: TradingView

Related article | Eminem’s Latest Album Kamikaze Name-Checks Bitcoin

The Rapper Holds NFTs From Different Collections

Slim Shady has 166 non-fungible token (NFT) assets from 32 collections, according to dappradar.com stats. After purchasing BAYC #9055 for 123.45, the address currently possesses 1.52 ether. Eminem received 124 ether from an account known as georgio.eth on ENS. That account owns 504 NFTs from 51 different collections, including Bored Ape Yacht Club #4936, and it spent 43.98 ether ($164,832) on two Cryptopunks.

SABC #2615, Shaq Gives Back #4077, and Adult Fantasy Sub-Dude (130/151) are among Eminem’s other NFTs. The Shady Holdings address, in reality, contains a slew of ERC721 NFTs.

Eminem’s NFT spending binge comes on the heels of his beat-inspired animated NFTs for Stans, which he released in April. Eminem’s NFT sale took place on the Nifty Gateway NFT platform. Slim Shady and Paul Rosenberg also joined a host of venture funds that invested $30 million in the NFT market Makersplace in August.

Eminem has officially joined the second-largest NFT project on OpenSea by volume with his new EminApe. According to CryptoSlam, the BAYC has sold 284,765 ETH ($977.6 million) in secondary transactions so far, and the floor price is now at 60 ETH ($220,000).

The rapper joined the ranks of a slew of other celebrities, including NBA player Stephen Curry and talk show presenter Jimmy Fallon.

Bored Apes recently overtook CryptoPunks in terms of floor price, which is a huge accomplishment for a project that only began in April 2021.

Related article | Snoop Dogg Joins The Bored Ape Yacht Club And The Sandbox. Read All About It

Featured Image from Shutterstock | Charts by TradingView

Bitcoin

AscendEX Lists FNDZ

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 3, 2022

By

AscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the FNDZ token,under the trading pair FNDZ/USDT starting on Jan. 03 at 2 p.m. UTC.

FNDZ consists of an ecosystem of traders interacting via the FNDZ Platform, and the FNDZ Token is a medium of exchange on the platform. Its goal is to create a transparent and decentralized environment for successful traders and their networks, followers, and supporters. FNDZ utilizes decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure to avoid problems on other copy trading platforms, reduce costs, mitigate risks, automate transactions, and provide a transparent fee structure. On DeFi platforms, smart contracts carry out functions, such as settlement and dispute resolution, which would otherwise have fallen to financial intermediaries. 

Major objectives of the platform include lowering fraud loss, arbitration and enforcement costs, and other transaction costs. DeFi social trading involves double disintermediation – the role of the financial intermediary is executed by smart contract and that of the financial advisor by the copied traders. It allows traders to allocate capital to more skilled and experienced investors while bypassing unnecessary intermediaries. Practically, this has the effect of lowering barriers to entry, expanding access to the massive market of less experienced and less wealthy investors interested in digital assets.

The FNDZ Platform features profiles of individual traders and their strategies. The profile contains basic information on the individual trader, their trading philosophy, and past performance. Traders have the opportunity to distinguish themselves and their strategies according to parameters such as risk, returns, values, degree of active management, and social or cultural factors. Trader profiles are individually listed and searchable on the FNDZ Platform, and traders have the option of associating their profiles with special-interest categories, such as layer 1 or dapp specific investing or any other type of investing strategy. 

AscendEX is excited to partner with the FNDZ platform to promote the growth of the greater DeFi ecosystem.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://ascendex.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global

Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish

Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex

About FNDZ

FNDZ consists of an ecosystem of traders interacting via the FNDZ Platform, and the FNDZ Token is a medium of exchange on the platform. Its goal is to create a transparent and decentralized environment for successful traders and their networks, followers, and supporters.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: https://fndz.io/  

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fndzdao/     

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/fndzdao 

Telegram: https://t.me/fndzdao

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

