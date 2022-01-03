News
Boulder County investigators narrow Marshall fire’s origin to single neighborhood
Investigators narrowed the point of origin of the most destructive wildfire in state history to a neighborhood off Colorado 93 and Marshall Road near where a passer-by captured video of a burning shed the morning the fire started, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Sunday.
“The fire originated somewhere in that neighborhood,” he said during a news briefing on Marshall fire recovery efforts. “There was a viral video that was posted of a shed on fire. We don’t know that that shed started the fire or whether it was secondary.”
Pelle emphasized that investigators are still working to find the exact origin and cause of the wildfire, which, on the back of hurricane-force winds, burned across 6,219 acres Thursday, destroying or damaging more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County. Two people remain missing and feared dead.
The sheriff refused to speculate on the fire’s cause several times during the briefing.
“It’s complicated and it’s under snow,” Pelle said. “We will sort it out. It’s an active, open deal and the outcome of that investigation is vital, there is so much at stake. So we are going to be careful.”
A man who lives near the intersection where the Marshall fire is believed to have ignited, Mike Zoltowski, said Sunday he believes he witnessed the start of the wildfire on the property next door to him — a pack of houses and land occupied by members of The Twelve Tribes, a Christian religious sect.
Zoltowski looked out his window at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday to see a firetruck making a beeline for the neighboring property, he said. Smoke billowed from the property, and knock-you-over winds blasted Zoltowski when he stepped outside to investigate.
Members of the controversial sect, founded in the 1970s in Chattanooga, Tennessee, lived in several buildings around 5325 Eldorado Springs Drive in Boulder County, Zoltowski said. That address is listed as the location of the Twelve Tribes’ “Community in Boulder” on the group’s website. The Eldorado Springs Drive compound is one of many communities and businesses affiliated with the Twelve Tribes across the world, including the Yellow Deli in Boulder and another community in Manitou Springs.
Twelve Tribes previously has been investigated for child labor law violations in New York, and, in 2019, a former sect member told the CU Independent, the University of Colorado Boulder’s student news publication, that he was beaten as a child when he belonged to the group.
“It’s really obvious where that fire started”
Zoltowski, who works with a company that builds fire-resistant homes, has lived next door to that property for about a month, in a home owned by his friend, Dave Maggio.
When Zoltowski stepped out to investigate the fire Thursday morning, he approached the homes on the sect’s property and found three people huddled between two cars, trying to shelter from the brutal wind. Two younger guys crouched with an older man, Zoltowski said.
“They were like, ‘He broke his shoulder,’” Zoltowski said of the older man. “And I was like, ‘Oh man, what the hell is going on over here?’ And they said, ‘One of our dwellings caught on fire.’ What was weird is they were like, ‘It’s OK.’ …It was a weird interaction.”
Zoltowski helped the two younger men get the older man inside a house on the compound.
“Then I went over to their field and their field was on fire,” he said. The strong winds pushed him over as he walked back to his house. At one point, he looked up to see a line of women and children moving from one building on the compound to another, holding hands.
He’s sure now, thinking back, that the wildfire began on the Twelve Tribes’ property.
“I don’t want to speculate, it’s still under investigation, but there is no possible way the fire started from any other place,” he said.
Pelle cautioned Sunday that the investigation into the fire’s start hasn’t yet pinpointed the cause or exact location. But he said it was clear that the blaze began in that general area.
“Well, it’s pretty obvious when you drive through, or see the video posted online,” he said. “I was there this morning. I am not a trained fire investigator, and it’s really obvious where that fire started and what direction it went.”
That barn is the initial source of the Marshall Fire, I'm at the stop light between S Foothill Highway (H 93), Marshall road and Eldorado Springs road. There is no fire beyond this point towards the west side. (11:30AM)
— Anjan Sapkota (@asp321) December 31, 2021
Pelle said investigators have spoken to witnesses but declined to say if all those involved are cooperating with the investigation.
“I’m not going to get into that,” he told reporters.
Since the fire, many members of law enforcement have been in and around the sect’s property every day, Zoltowski said. On Sunday, authorities were fencing off Twelve Tribe’s buildings, he said.
Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday that investigators will look to hold someone responsible for the blaze if it was caused by deliberate or reckless burning.
“If there was any form of deliberate or accidental arson, I fully expect any of those responsible will be held fully responsible under the law for the utter devastation that was caused,” he said.
A member of Twelve Tribes who identified himself only as Lee in a phone call with The Denver Post on Sunday denied that the fire started on the sect’s Boulder property. But he also said he was based in New Hampshire and was hearing information second-hand.
A person who answered the phone at Boulder’s Yellow Deli directed questions to the sheriff’s office and then hung up Sunday morning.
“They definitely had fires”
The home Zoltowski lives in on Eldorado Springs Drive belongs to Maggio, who in September moved to a new house a few miles away on Panorama Drive. Maggio, who lived beside the religious sect for about five years, said fires were a regular occurrence on the compound and firefighters had been called to the several-acre property before.
“They definitely had fires that got of control where authorities were called, back in that same field where the shed was,” he said.
Pelle declined to say Sunday whether authorities had previously responded to illegal burning in the area where the fire began.
Investigators initially believed downed powerlines may have started the fire, but have since ruled that out. Officials have said telecommunication cables did come down in that area during Thursday’s 100-mph windstorm and could have been mistaken by passers-by as electrical lines. A reporter who visited the area where the blaze began saw overhead lines dangling.
Maggio said his neighbors generally kept to themselves, and he never saw problems that prompted him to call the police while he lived beside Twelve Tribes.
When Zoltowski called Maggio to tell him about the fire on Thursday, Maggio was worried about his old home right beside the blaze. He was not concerned for his new house, several miles away on Panorama Drive.
But not long after Zoltowski alerted him to the fire, Maggio received a reverse 911 call to evacuate his Panorama house.
He got everyone out, pets and kids — and the new house burned to the ground.
The home on Eldorado Springs Drive was untouched.
WATCH: Broncos’ Brandon McManus nails career-high 61-yard field goal against Chargers
A new career long for @thekidmcmanus.
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/HeQ5uEpX8S
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 2, 2022
Brandon McManus set a career mark on Sunday, nailing a 61-yard field goal on the road against the Chargers to close out the first half.
The score cut Los Angeles’ lead to 17-3.
McManus bested his previous career high of 58 yards, set against the Saints last season.
It was the longest field goal by a Broncos kicker on the road and third longest in team history behind Matt Prater’s 64-yarder in 2013 and Jason Elam’s 63-yard shot in 1998.
.@MattPrater_5 ‘s 64-yarder in 2013 is still the longest FG in NFL history.
64 days until #Kickoff2021! (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/QrnRwFSHgE
— NFL (@NFL) July 7, 2021
“You never go into a game thinking you’re gonna have an opportunity for that.”
Jason Elam relives his record-tying 63-yard field goal: pic.twitter.com/NXgYb5GXxF
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 6, 2020
Third-longest in #Broncos history and longest in a road game. https://t.co/TtuwxIYNrU
— Ryan O’Halloran (@ryanohalloran) January 2, 2022
WATCH: Broncos’ trick play on fourth-and-goal blown up by Chargers defense
GOAL LINE STAND
📺: CBS | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/BqStshizs4
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 2, 2022
The Broncos tried a trick play on fourth-and-goal to cut into the Chargers’ 10-0 lead. Unfortunately for Denver, it failed.
After taking the snap from Los Angeles’ 2-yard line, Drew Lock handed the ball to Mike Boone who ran left and tossed a later to Kendall Hinton who was flying right.
The Chargers defense met Hinton, who underthrew a pass to Lock. The Broncos quarterback tried maneuvering to the end zone but came up short.
Hyde10: Ten thoughts on Dolphins’ blowout loss at Tennessee Titans
It wasn’t the loss that was so disheartening. It was the blowout.
Tennessee 34, Dolphins 3.
The question about whether they are a playoff team after seven straight wins against easier competition was answered. They still have a long way to go.
Here are 10 thoughts on Sunday’s loss:
1. Tua Tagovailoa didn’t give the Dolphins enough of a chance this game. He had an especially bad first half. He made a big whiff, losing the ball as he went to throw and watching Tennessee recover the fumble at the Dolphins 14. The defense held, but Tennessee got a field goal to go up, 10-0. There were the career questions about his arm, as he was two or three yards short on passes when he rolled to the left — one early in the game to Mack Hollins, another in the third quarter. Tua also had a couple interceptions dropped by Tennessee late in the half (his interception late in the game came off a Mike Gesicki drop). There was an 8-yard sack in the third quarter that led to Jason Sanders’ 52-yard field goal doinking off the goalpost. Tagovailoa ended the day completing 18-of-38 passes for 205 yards. Throw in the three points this offense scored, and it just wasn’t good enough. A young quarterback’s bad day? An offense that demands more than he can give? Some questions that say Tua will never be an elite quarterback? It’s all on the table after a day like this.
2. The Ryan Tannehill on Sunday was the Ryan Tannehill of his good days for most of seven Dolphins years. He wasn’t great. He showed his career limitations. He was veteran good, though. Smart. The first thing a quarterback is asked to do is to not lose the game. Did Tannehill make any bad plays? No interceptions. OK, he underthrew a sure touchdown to A.J. Brown and followed that with a sack, his only one of the game. But he avoided the big mistake on a weather-challenged day and made enough plays to win. On Tennessee’s first scoring drive, he had second-and-15 and completed a 25-yard pass to Brown. On fourth-and-1, his quarterback sneak got 2 yards to the Miami 15. He then threw a simple 1-yard touchdown to Randy Bullock to make it, 7-0. He completed 13-of-18 passes for 120 yards. That’s all he was asked to do.
3. Where was the Dolphins defense that gave up 11.7 points during the seven-game win streak? Well, Tennessee didn’t need injured running back Derrick Henry to pound that defense into submission. D’onta Foreman did just fine behind this offensive line with 26 carries for 132 yards. He’s essentially the Duke Johnson of the Titans, a former third-round pick who’s been waived by four teams (including the Titans last year) and signed with Tennessee’s practice squad on Nov. 2. He played the Henry role against the Dolphins just fine as the Titans ran for 198 yards on a day that asked for that kind of output from the winner. And the defense that led the league in sacks? It had one on Sunday against that strong rushing attack.
4. The Dolphins’ playoff chances? Do we need to do a post-mortem? They didn’t get help when Las Vegas rallied to win at Indianapolis. Coupled with New England’s easy win at Jacksonville, and the Dolphins are out of the playoffs Sunday if the Los Angeles Chargers win or tie against Denver Sunday afternoon. If Denver wins, they would then need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose Monday night to the Cleveland Browns.
5. Sunday started out as a field-possession game, and the lost yards on the punt game set a tone. The teams traded four series of three-and-out punts, but Tennessee seemed to march down the field when you look at them:
Miami: Punts from own 42;
Tenn: Punts from own 30;
Miami: Punts from own 34;
Tenn: Punts from own 44;
Miami. Punts from own 15;
Tennessee starts drive at Miami 46.
Miami punter Michael Palardy averaged 38.3 yards in the three punts that sequence. Tennessee averaged 45 yards those two. Miami also got 15 total return yards in their two returns. Tennessee got 28 yards in their three. So in a field-position start …
6. Tennessee started its third drive of the game at the Miami 46 without having got a first down. Handed a short field, it was eight plays and 46 yards for the first score of the game. That swung the game, 7-0, and that was effectively all the offense the Titans needed. So it wasn’t just the offense and defense that struggled. The special teams did in ways that weren’t always showing up in the stat sheet.
7. Stat of the day: The Dolphins were 3 of 12 on third-down conversions. That tells the story of first and second down, really. Here’s the lengths the Dolphins had on third down: 10, 9, 10, 1, 10, 9, 10, 10, 4, 11, 9 and 10 yards. The two converted were third-and-9 when Tua completed a 14-yarder to Gesicki and third-and-4 when he completed a 6-yard pass to DeVante Parker. On third down, he was sacked three times, fumbled once (on third-and-1, a fumble on the center exchange), ran for 1 yard on third-and-10 and completed 2-of-7 passes for 18 yards. The moral of the story: Third-and-long isn’t any way to win.
8. The Dolphins lost their seventh straight game under 40 degrees as a franchise. For anyone thinking the weather was an issue Sunday, playing in the rain/freezing rain is always an issue. But the Dolphins have to build a team with that in mind. They will have to play important games in Buffalo, New England and the Meadowlands at some point and they could be in December or January.
9. On Tennessee’s second possession, running back Dontrell Hilliard ran 5 yards and his upfield momentum was negated on a hit by safety Jevon Holland just short of the first down. Plays like that tell why Holland has become such a presence this season. Hillard hit a wall, turning a sure first down just on momentum into a stop short of the first down. In a possession game, that mattered. Of course, as the game went on, the defense got taken to the woodshed, Holland included. When a team rushes for 198 yards, that’s telling of the day you had on defense. Still, a first-year player like Holland has shown enough to know the talent he can be.
10. Patriots at Dolphins. The 17th game of the year comes with some playoff implications — for New England (10-6). The Dolphins beat New England in the opener when Xavien Howard stripped Patriots running back Damien Harris of the ball and then recovered the fumble at the Dolphins 9-yard line in the final minutes. For a while this year, the Dolphins were 1-7 and the Patriots held the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But after winning seven straight New England had successive losses to Buffalo and Indianapolis before beating Jacksonville on Sunday.
