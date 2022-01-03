Celebrities
Brandi Glanville on Why She’s Not Speaking to Kim Richards
Brandi Glanville is no longer speaking to her former bestie and ex-Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kim Richards.
During a recent podcast, Brandi opened up about the end of her friendship with Kim before dishing on her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars and revealing whether or not she believes she will ever return to RHOBH.
“No, it’s unfortunate. I talk to [Kyle Richards] more than I talk to Kim,” Brandi said on the December 28 episode of her Two T’s in a Pod podcast.
“She just kind of fell off. I mean, nothing major happened between us. We fight all the time, just like a normal friendship. We argue,” Brandi explained. “[But] I miss her.”
According to Brandi, she simply was dealt a rude awakening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“During COVID, I had to take care of my own mental health. And I couldn’t babysit other adults. And that’s kind of what our relationship was for a while,” Brandi admitted. “It was just like me being there for her so much and I needed someone to be there [for me]. I needed to have the friendship reciprocated and so I got to the point where if she wasn’t going to reach out, I wasn’t going to either.”
Following the end of their friendship, Brandi traveled to Massachusetts, where she filmed the second season of RHUGT.
Looking back on her trip, Brandi said she had the least fun with “[Vicki Gunvalson] and um, [Dorinda Medley],” and the most fun with Tamra Judge.
“That was fun. It just, there were parts that were not fun. I mean, Tamra and I probably had the most fun,” Brandi shared.
As for her issues with Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda, Brandi said, “I’m a happy drunk. The opposite of me would be Dorinda’s drunken style… not happy. I’m pretty sure she doesn’t remember because she’s acting like everything’s great and it was such a great fun time. I’m like, ‘Huh.’”
Months after production wrapped, Brandi said she’s bad at staying in touch before revealing she still talks to Phaedra Parks, formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
“I talk to Phaedra. She’s hilarious. She’s great. She’s the Brandi whisperer,” Brandi explained.
Brandi went on to explain that while she was quite wild during filming — and typically tipsy, if not consistently — she credits the pandemic for her behavior.
“I was better by the end of the trip but we had just gotten out of COVID. We were wild animals,” she laughed.
As the podcast episode continued, Brandi said she was often used for a storyline on RHOBH.
“They would just always call me and like, ‘Come play with us. We’re bored.’ I’m like, ‘Of course you’re bored.’ They didn’t have storyline for a lot of it because you know Beverly Hills isn’t the most dramatic,” she explained.
Brandi also said that she does “feel like that part of my time on TV is over.”
“Once you say yes to being a side chick, you’re never going to be a full-time housewife again because they know they can get you for free almost. I’ll wait and see what’s happening but I have other good stuff happening,” she teased.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production.
Photos Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages, MEGA
Violet Affleck, 16, Is A Clone Of Mom Jennifer Garner Arriving Back From Trip — Photos
Violet Affleck is Jennifer Garner 2.0! The 16-year-old looked like a total adult as she exited a vehicle and helped her siblings and mom unload their belongings.
Violet Affleck is all grown up! The 16-year-old is a total clone of mom Jennifer Garner, 49, to the point they could be sisters. Violet was seen returning to Los Angeles with her mom on Saturday, Jan. 1 after a holiday getaway with her siblings Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Violet was seen unloading the car alongside her mom, carrying and moving various duffle bags which they took on vacation.
She opted to wear a pair of skinny blue jeans along with a gray sweater featuring a rainbow design across the front and sleeves. She finished her look with a lilac colored beanie, black sneakers and her signature glasses, keeping safe with a black face mask due to COVID-19. At one point, she was seen looking down at her cellphone to perhaps check the time or respond to a message.
Her mom Jennifer Garner echoed a similar style, wearing a distressed pair of denim bottoms from brand Mother. She also stayed cozy in a sweater, going with a navy blue turtleneck that included white and baby blue details. She finished her look with a gold necklace, bold black glasses and cozy looking, fur-lined black boots. The mom-of-three appeared to be rocking a perfect blowout with her smoothed out brown locks as she stepped out of the driver’s seat of a family style SUV.
Violet has been spending time with both her parents over the holiday, and was spotted with dad Ben Affleck, 49, on Dec. 23. The teenager was saying goodbye to her grandmother (and Ben’s mom) Chris Anne Boldt in the driveway of Ben’s Pacific Palisades area home after a visit. Once again, Violet looked so tall in a pair of opaque black tights paired with a floral dress and western style leather booties. Chris sweetly gave both her son and granddaughter a hug before moving her suitcase into the trunk of a car to seemingly head back home!
Celebrities
Michelle Obama Slays In Black Mini Romper With Her ‘Boo’ Barack On NYE — Photo
Bow down! The former First Lady looked like a queen as she celebrated NYE by sharing an adorable snap with her “boo” Barack. See the fabulous photo here!
Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 57-year-old former First Lady took to her Instagram on the first day of the new year to share an adorable photo (below) of herself in a gorgeous ensemble while posing with her husband Barack Obama, 60, at their big NYE celebration. The insanely cute couple both rocked star-shaped glasses with “2022” on them for the festivities as they wrapped their arms around each other. “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health,” Michelle captioned the snap.
With her other hand on her hip, Michelle posed like a fierce supermodel as she donned a beautiful black mini romper. She added a chic blazer to the mix that featured sparkling embellishments — it was a party after all! Keeping the look sophisticated, the mother of two added silver hoop earrings, a dramatic pearl necklace and designer high heels. Her trademark dark curls were left long and loose, framing her flawless face. And Barack was the epitome of cool, as he sported a hip printed shirt tucked into dark pants. A pair of black leather sneakers were the perfect touch to his wardrobe.
The couple are obviously still head over heels for each other after being married all the way back in 1992! To celebrate their most recent anniversary in October, Michelle posted side by side pics of herself with the former POTUS, one recent and the other a throwback. “How it started vs. how it’s going,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!” Barack also took to Instagram, writing, “I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you.”
Meanwhile, Michelle made headlines recently after Joe Rogan said she likely would win the presidency in 2024 if she decided to run against former President Donald Trump., were he to run as well. During a December 24 episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, the former actor said, “I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins. She’s great. She’s intelligent. She’s articulate. She’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of representative of intelligent, articulate people. She could win.”
Celebrities
Update: Rancid Racist Judge Michelle Odinet Resigns After Viral Home Video Using The N-Word
We’re leaving a lot of things behind in 2021 and, fortunately, that includes the bench for Louisiana Judge Michelle Odinet. The Louisianan initially refused to step down despite widespread outrage at Odinet and her family’s disgustingly casual and comfortable use of the N-word in a home video that went viral. She blamed sedatives for repeatedly using and laughing at racial slurs with her family while reviewing footage of a burglar caught on a security camera.
Just like clockwork, CNN reports she’s officially stepping down after she was suspended by the state supreme court. She’s also fully [finally] apologizing.
“I take full responsibility for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the vehicles at my home. I am sorry for the pain that I have caused my community and ask for your forgiveness, as my words did not foster the public’s confidence and integrity for the judiciary,” Odinet wrote in a letter attorney Dane Ciolino submitted on her behalf to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Ciolino told HuffPost that Odinet “understands that this is the end of her public service, but only the beginning of what she must to do to earn the forgiveness of the community.”
Now that Odinet has exhausted her White woman tears and not-so-gracefully bowing out of her job as a Lafayette City Court Judge, she still has to worry about more than earning forgiveness from the community. BOSSIP reported a couple of weeks ago that New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams ordered a review of every case Odinet handled as a prosecutor. And what about her blatant bias tainting all the cases she presided over during her career on the bench? Based on that peek into Odinet’s home life, her judicial robes might as well have been hanging up next to klan robes.
